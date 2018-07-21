Saturday July 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
UTAH
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup – it’s a Pretty, Great State. I believe this is a shot of Lake Powell. Been there many times over the course of my life, and it is an amazing place. Correct me if I am wrong. Still a great picture, no matter where it is.
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLiked by 11 people
Exquisite eyes 😍 What a face!!
LikeLike
Old couple in the neighborhood have a feral kitty who sleeps under their porch (they feed kitty and talk with her. I saw about getting her spayed…) That was a number of years ago. Now a new little kitten has shown up in the mornings to hang out with the other kitty. The kitten likes to jump in the air and turn around, a pirouette. It’s adorable.
So I went and bought a bag of cat food to pitch in and make sure everybody’s growing.
Then opened my email and California cousin had sent me an email about the Norwegian fishing farming industry…. and highly toxic Baltic sea fish that go into fish meal for cat food… dang. Open for suggestions about getting better cat food that won’t have dioxins in it? But is affordable?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have bags of pretty high quality dry cat kibble and twenty sm cans that I would love to donate.
My kitteh Tanner was recently diagnosed with diabetes. She can only have Rx kibbles and I’m giving insulin.
Email me an address and I will ship.cherylbramer1 atgmaildotcom.I hope it’s 👌 for me to write this..😎😸glad to help good luck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Iams products are also very good…a little pricey but worth it depending on how much you need to buy/how many cats you’re feeding.
for wet food…I get cheap canned tuna…under a dollar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
canned tuna in water …not oil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been told that tuna is hard on cats internal organ.
LikeLike
Well, that was a poorly formed sentence!
Seems a little research comes up with varying levels of concern.
One shorter article: https://www.catster.com/lifestyle/is-tuna-safe-for-cats
LikeLike
think, I believe its an issue when a kitty’s diet is exclusively tuna.
decades ago, I talked with a Veterinarian ab this.
iirc, he said as a rotational diet it was ok, but to stay on the light side.
LikeLike
Science Diet is good but pricey. Lots of toxin free organic pet foods out there now if you search the internet for them. Blue Wilderness is good from what I have read.
LikeLike
wondering999, many years ago, when I was feeding our eventual in-house cat, Mini, her litter-mates and mom, I fed them Kitten Chow (don’t know if it was effected by the toxic Baltic fish back then) so it would be the most nutritionally dense for all of them. As the babies grew bigger, I started giving them all canned Friskies. I could only feed them in the early evening, Mon-Fri, as I was working full-time. On weekends, as soon as they appeared during the day I put out food. Had once left the dry Kitten Chow out for them so they could have a day time meal, while I was at work, BUT… that evening from all the bird crap I saw all over my deck, I knew the birds were eating it all. 😠
LikeLike
Cats are carnivores… go to local Whole Foods [or fish store] and get them to save you scraps from FIN FISH! No Bottom scroungers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://feline-nutrition.org/answers/answers-what-exactly-is-an-obligate-carnivore
LikeLike
yes ! that’s the best…cheap, too.
also..cats need and love their green grasses for proper digestion esp if they’re eating a lot…or too much of…the dry kibble stuff…
you can get green starter plants to grow inside for kitty to munch on. 🙂
LikeLike
best indoor plants for cats…
https://www.adventurecats.org/indoor-adventures/best-indoor-grass-cats/
LikeLike
ABIQUA FALLS OREGON
LikeLiked by 7 people
Silver Falls State Park, in Oregon, has The Trail of Ten Falls. As you might imagine, there are ten beautiful waterfalls along the well-maintained trail, as well as occasional helpful staircases and railings. The trail passes behind several of the falls and is extremely well-marked for things like slope along the trail, slope across the trail, and distance to waypoints. In the cavern behind one of the falls, there are impressions in the roof above where volcanic outflow piled against now-missing trees. It’s a staggeringly beautiful, wondrous place.
The area is somewhat prone to the Disney Effect, where things start looking a bit too pretty and a bit too perfect and safe, and you twirl around thinking that there will be a bunch of movie cameras and a production crew behind you, or expect a cast member to be collecting fastpasses around the next corner. It’s a feeling similar to what you get in Firenze, Tuscany.
Be assured, however, that the drop-offs are real, the wet spots are slippery, and situational awareness is key. Hiking shoes with substantially more grip than casual shoes are highly recommended.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
that looks like Jeff Goldblum..
should’ve just let him morph back into The Fly
(maybe that’s why he’s shown there ??) (LOL ?)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you, Lucille, for this beautiful reminder.
Wishing you a blessed, peaceful, restful Saturday ❤️
LikeLike
You’re welcome, Minnie! Thanks so much!
LikeLike
This is beautiful, Lucille. A much needed message for troubled times. 💖💖
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I posted little Ben’s photo once before about a year ago. And after kittendom, he is now a beautiful adult Norwegian Forest cat. I hope no one minds me posting this again.
Taken at Christmas at 9 weeks old, about 5 years ago. Christmas tree in his eyes. Not many cuter kittens, IMHO! Maybe I am just ‘biased’!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Gentle Ben is absolutely beautiful.
You are blessed with such a lovely little boy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My mother’s, Minnie! Poor thing was born in a concrete factory, and she saw him sitting on a bench in a window of the local PetSmart…could not resist him!
Now, he is a prince!
😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ben is beautiful.
so photogenic…great name, too.
🐱
LikeLiked by 2 people
So cute, huh? I named my parents’ two earlier cats, sister and brother…Betsy and Ross.
Little Ben was an off shoot… Benjamin Franklin!!! Only when he is bad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s Caterday, Trepers. Pet you kitties.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Garrison, “Back to the Island” will always be my favorite Leon Russell song.
LikeLike
We’re into the dog-days of summer…
The twisters are winding up across our heartland,
Why do I feel like something “untold” is going to happen — soon?
Are we all going to the big military parade in DC??? in mass ???
Check-6
LikeLiked by 1 person
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He guides me in right paths
for his name’s sake.
Even though I walk in the dark valley
I fear no evil; for you are at my side
with your rod and your staff
that give me courage.
Only goodness and kindness follow me
all the days of my life;
and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD
for years to come.
The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen 🙏
Thank you, Julia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I mentioned it before in the treehouse, but this is a psalm that merits much study — including various translations and renditions.
The classic line is “Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me.” To a shepherd, these are specific tools, with specific uses. A shepherd’s rod is a tool to be used with his flock, to guide them to proper action. A shepherd’s staff is a tool to move from place to place, to indicate a center of action and reference for an area. There is a clear distinction, and a clear reason to reference both tools.
The author is celebrating that he is rightfully guided (“Thy rod”) in lands under God’s oversight and protection (“Thy staff”). It is left as a humorous intellectual exercise to contemplate the disquiet felt by those lacking one (confused in righteous lands) or the other (rightfully guided in lands of the wicked).
Few of us speak Aramaic, or Greek, or Hebrew. English speakers sometimes need to dig a little to find some of the beauty in the Bible (although the KJV did a magnificent job). But that there is so much knowledge in that tiny fraction of a psalm is wonderful.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
when music made you feel good
LikeLike
Late Night Jokes….and gags …
no wonder she’s so miserable…
one word to describe her but it’s not fit to print.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🤢
I previously found her to be a nasty, aggressive lost soul.
After how she treated Judge Jeanine, she is downright despicable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Roseanne lost her show over one tweet away from work; fast forward, on the same network abc, Whoopie uses vulgarity Against another woman and is applauded?
Enough already, I am tired of this persecution of conservative & Christian women.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, boy, yes, Minnie!!!!! It occurs to me that neither the network, nor Goldberg has had an adult moment to realize they must remove her.
Maybe they are too frightened of what Judge Jeanine will do.
Judge Pirro, with all due respect, we are beyond the other cheek, here. This type of bullying and harrassment must be prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What did Frank Langella ever see in her? 🤢 😱 😲 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
…or Ted Danson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Him too?!!! OYYYY!!!!
LikeLike
IKR ??!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A novelty thing? IDK.
LikeLike
Smiley – IKR? Danson is always the one that shocked me – especially considering who he is married to now. Mary is a crazy leftist as well, but at least she is a pretty, feminine looking woman. Whoopi? Not so much!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
the ODD couple 😦
while looking up that photo, I came across an article (not worth posting) claiming that Goldberg has been feuding with Mary for over 20 years b/c she still thinks Mary broke up Goldberg’s thing w/ Danson.
hateful spiteful nasty woman.
Judge Janine is so smart, articulate, professional and good-looking, small wonder Goldberg hisses at her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oops! sorry….Judge Jeanine.
LikeLike
He didn’t see it for long. Just 5 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect she was the “boss” in that relationship. Probably got fed up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have bags of pretty high quality dry cat kibble and twenty sm cans that I would love to donate.
My kitteh Tanner was recently diagnosed with diabetes. She can only have Rx kibbles and I’m giving insulin.
Email me an address and I will ship.cherylbramer1 atgmaildotcom.I hope it’s 👌 for me to write this..😎😸glad to help good luck.
LikeLike
Barrel of laughs??
Not , just a selfloathing sad human being.
LikeLiked by 2 people
exactly…never once has she ever made me laugh.
she’s toxic.
oozes it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would be hard pressed to find a more unappealing human being, both inside and out. Once again, I have to comment on how a person’s inner being is soon reflected by their outer self. There’s no cure for an ugly soul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Peter Strzok’s “Insurance Policy” Is His Wife, SEC Director Melissa Hodgman, Who Has Blocked The FBI’s Probe Of The Clinton Foundation For 21 Months, And Counting
July 19, 2018
https://brassballs.blog/home/peter-strzoks-insurance-policy-is-his-wife-sec-director-melissa-hodgman-who-has-blocked-the-fbis-investigation-of-the-clinton-foundation-for-21-months-and-counting
from the article…
“She was put in charge of the Clinton Foundation investigation 3 weeks before the last Presidential election. She has been blocking it ever since.”
“Spouses have no duty to testify against each other….the tag team of Strzok and Strzok can keep secret any meetings, calls or reports regarding any case files of the SEC, FBI or CIA. That goes for text messages, too. Everyone else has to keep records.”
more at the link plus videos.
LikeLike
LikeLike