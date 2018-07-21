Saturday July 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

61 Responses to Saturday July 21st – Open Thread

    • olderwiser21 says:
      July 21, 2018 at 1:43 am

      Yup – it’s a Pretty, Great State. I believe this is a shot of Lake Powell. Been there many times over the course of my life, and it is an amazing place. Correct me if I am wrong. Still a great picture, no matter where it is.

  2. smiley says:
    July 21, 2018 at 12:16 am

    🐱

    • Janie M. says:
      July 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Exquisite eyes 😍 What a face!!

    • wondering999 says:
      July 21, 2018 at 12:29 am

      Old couple in the neighborhood have a feral kitty who sleeps under their porch (they feed kitty and talk with her. I saw about getting her spayed…) That was a number of years ago. Now a new little kitten has shown up in the mornings to hang out with the other kitty. The kitten likes to jump in the air and turn around, a pirouette. It’s adorable.

      So I went and bought a bag of cat food to pitch in and make sure everybody’s growing.

      Then opened my email and California cousin had sent me an email about the Norwegian fishing farming industry…. and highly toxic Baltic sea fish that go into fish meal for cat food… dang. Open for suggestions about getting better cat food that won’t have dioxins in it? But is affordable?

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 21, 2018 at 12:16 am

    ABIQUA FALLS OREGON

    • cthulhu says:
      July 21, 2018 at 2:06 am

      Silver Falls State Park, in Oregon, has The Trail of Ten Falls. As you might imagine, there are ten beautiful waterfalls along the well-maintained trail, as well as occasional helpful staircases and railings. The trail passes behind several of the falls and is extremely well-marked for things like slope along the trail, slope across the trail, and distance to waypoints. In the cavern behind one of the falls, there are impressions in the roof above where volcanic outflow piled against now-missing trees. It’s a staggeringly beautiful, wondrous place.

      The area is somewhat prone to the Disney Effect, where things start looking a bit too pretty and a bit too perfect and safe, and you twirl around thinking that there will be a bunch of movie cameras and a production crew behind you, or expect a cast member to be collecting fastpasses around the next corner. It’s a feeling similar to what you get in Firenze, Tuscany.

      Be assured, however, that the drop-offs are real, the wet spots are slippery, and situational awareness is key. Hiking shoes with substantially more grip than casual shoes are highly recommended.

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 21, 2018 at 12:17 am

    • smiley says:
      July 21, 2018 at 2:45 am

      that looks like Jeff Goldblum..

      should’ve just let him morph back into The Fly

      (maybe that’s why he’s shown there ??) (LOL ?)

  7. WSB says:
    July 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

    I posted little Ben’s photo once before about a year ago. And after kittendom, he is now a beautiful adult Norwegian Forest cat. I hope no one minds me posting this again.

    Taken at Christmas at 9 weeks old, about 5 years ago. Christmas tree in his eyes. Not many cuter kittens, IMHO! Maybe I am just ‘biased’!

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    July 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

    It’s Caterday, Trepers. Pet you kitties.

  9. MontanaMel says:
    July 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

    We’re into the dog-days of summer…
    The twisters are winding up across our heartland,
    Why do I feel like something “untold” is going to happen — soon?

    Are we all going to the big military parade in DC??? in mass ???

    Check-6

  10. Julia Adams says:
    July 21, 2018 at 12:29 am

    The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
    He guides me in right paths
    for his name’s sake.
    Even though I walk in the dark valley
    I fear no evil; for you are at my side
    with your rod and your staff
    that give me courage.

    Only goodness and kindness follow me
    all the days of my life;
    and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD
    for years to come.
    The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want.

    • Minnie says:
      July 21, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Amen 🙏

      Thank you, Julia.

    • cthulhu says:
      July 21, 2018 at 2:34 am

      I mentioned it before in the treehouse, but this is a psalm that merits much study — including various translations and renditions.

      The classic line is “Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me.” To a shepherd, these are specific tools, with specific uses. A shepherd’s rod is a tool to be used with his flock, to guide them to proper action. A shepherd’s staff is a tool to move from place to place, to indicate a center of action and reference for an area. There is a clear distinction, and a clear reason to reference both tools.

      The author is celebrating that he is rightfully guided (“Thy rod”) in lands under God’s oversight and protection (“Thy staff”). It is left as a humorous intellectual exercise to contemplate the disquiet felt by those lacking one (confused in righteous lands) or the other (rightfully guided in lands of the wicked).

      Few of us speak Aramaic, or Greek, or Hebrew. English speakers sometimes need to dig a little to find some of the beauty in the Bible (although the KJV did a magnificent job). But that there is so much knowledge in that tiny fraction of a psalm is wonderful.

  12. smiley says:
    July 21, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Late Night Jokes….and gags

    no wonder she’s so miserable…

    one word to describe her but it’s not fit to print.

  13. nwtex says:
    July 21, 2018 at 2:31 am

  14. nwtex says:
    July 21, 2018 at 2:32 am

  15. smiley says:
    July 21, 2018 at 2:35 am

    Peter Strzok’s “Insurance Policy” Is His Wife, SEC Director Melissa Hodgman, Who Has Blocked The FBI’s Probe Of The Clinton Foundation For 21 Months, And Counting

    July 19, 2018

    https://brassballs.blog/home/peter-strzoks-insurance-policy-is-his-wife-sec-director-melissa-hodgman-who-has-blocked-the-fbis-investigation-of-the-clinton-foundation-for-21-months-and-counting

    from the article…

    “She was put in charge of the Clinton Foundation investigation 3 weeks before the last Presidential election. She has been blocking it ever since.”

    “Spouses have no duty to testify against each other….the tag team of Strzok and Strzok can keep secret any meetings, calls or reports regarding any case files of the SEC, FBI or CIA. That goes for text messages, too. Everyone else has to keep records.”

    more at the link plus videos.

