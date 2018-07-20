July 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #547

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Next tweets should read:
Thank you Robert Mueller for offering immunity to Tony Podesta and please fell free to offer immunity to HRC, Bill and and past and present employees of the FBI, DOJ and CIA because I am a deep state compliant rich bot coward.
I know JFK had the balls to say he was going to dismantle the CIA and had the balls to drive in a car and take it in the head. I, being the rich boy poser comfortable coward, prefer however to do nothing to dismantle the deep state even as they destroy me. I will remain compliantly on my knees talking tough as you deep state brutes gently bleed me out.
I see the nasties are here in the wee hours. You are filled with TDS, and hate. You convince no one and waste your time. Begone.
No soup for you.
Who tf are you and why are you here??
Well Bless Your Heart
Now go away😎
I like when you post Trumps tweets but these are from yesterday morning. are there any more recent?
He does, as they appear.
A bit of patience. ( :
You don’t have to be on twitter to read the President’s tweets, just bookmark https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump and you can see them whenever you want to.
AND here are your 2020 Presidential Candidates..
Will be..
Bernie Sanders AND..
Ocasio-Cortez
They are OUT “currently* Campaiging together..
For “Other” like minded Dem Candidates..
Bernie has 3 years to Get Ocasio-Cortez up too “Speed”..
WATCH..
Plus read this Article..
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hitting the national campaign trail this week with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to stump for other left-wing candidates, even as the upstart 28-year-old democratic socialist’s rising profile continues to rankle top Democrats.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/07/19/as-upstart-ocasio-cortez-hits-campaign-trail-with-bernie-sanders-high-profile-spurs-fears-dem-rift.html
She (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) is a ROAD FLARE.
Anyone think she will be remembered six months from now?
Now she is a loose canon. But wait until they get a microphone in her ear and can feed her talking points.
They will give her handlers, and people to control her.
Watch for it.
The Left needs someone with her “physical appearance” and attitude to try and eliminate the “Hag / Pelosi / Warren impressions in their supporters minds.
Dunno….. just sayin
Don’t forget the “indigenous” bling she Wears.
I was thinking more like a stinky fart in a high wind.
Bernie Sanders will not run. There is way too much dirt on him and he knows it.
As for her have you met or spoke to ANYONE who 1. knows her name 2. thinks she is a good candidate. Except for the few outlets pushing her no one is seriously following her.
She’s not old enough to be on the presidential ticket.
https://www.presidentsusa.net/qualifications.html
I think it would be great if Burnout and the Social commie ran. More DNC money into the rubbish bin.
Personally I’d like to see Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters toss their wigs in the ring
That won’t stop them.
They do a great line in fake BC
Tongue in cheek … right Mr President? May that abomination for a swift death.
Say again, solomonpal … you’re breaking up.
Kinda like your watching someone you don’t really like getting beat up.
You don’t jump in to help, but you keep cheering him on:
“Hey….leave him alone…..Ah….he’ll be OK…..Are you going to the game tho weekend?”
Yep, that ought to do it.
Sounds like a plan…..The US……Russia…..Israel…..friends and allies.
The Globalists nightmare coming true.
The top 3 most powerful countries on earth who also believe and trust in God.
Becoming friends.
Has anyone watched the videos on the other thread of Putin’s strong belief in Christianity?
His mother actually had him baptized as a baby without his father’s knowledge.
And he received a cross in Israel that he never takes off.
Much more I did not know….
Just saying
I think Israel is 1% Christian, and 97% Jewish. It is far from a Christian nation
LikeLiked by 7 people
hey, I trust Putin to protect me from a marathon bomber more than Herr Müller
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like 9/11 is etched in our Heart and Head, Putin will never forget Beslan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Three studly guys!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There has got to be SOME WAY to Choke the Fake News Media to Death. I trust that VSGPDJT has figured out that way and will deploy it for the BENEFIT of the entire world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Super easy STOP WATCHING, STOP QUOTING, STOP LINKING. Not yelling at you but if some of our debbie downers did it things would change really fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is STOP funding it, it is that simple.
If everyone who voted for TRUMP canceled their cable…
So happy this man made a vid in Spanish, too. He wants to take CA. back….
as (I assume) we all do.
FBI Cybersecurity people jumping ship.
interesting article:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/three-top-fbi-cybersecurity-officials-to-retire-1532036330
WSJ says its because they are demoralized by POTUS’ criticism. I say the party is over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the shoe doesn’t fit.
Really what weenies, wish they were SO demoralized they refused to take the pension they will be given, somehow I think their outrage ends at the door.
Good riddance what exactly did they do FOR America anyway?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would hazard a guess that anyone who has been doing shady to illegal things might be demoralized, assuming that they had any morals in the first place.
Some might see the “writing on the wall,” which would be naturally demoralizing. Dems are not winning, but losing. Dems in place in cybersecurity who have cheated for their Dem leadership know they are at risk.
Run and hide before it is too late.
It’s not just Cyber. National Security Branch EAD Ghattas (Bill Priestap’s boss) is also leaving.
Something is going on. I don’t believe all the leadership of an area simultaneously retiring to “spend more time with the family”. Any more than I believed that Peter Strzok being removed from the Mueller investigation was routine.
They are being cleared out.
God, our Lord and Saviour, please give President Trump, the chosen leader of your people, the strength, resources and wisdom to lead our beloved United States of America away from the evil of the Democrats and into the environment of peace, prosperity, love and a trusting community. Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
Amen and amen, praying extra, extra hard right now for President Trump, his family, his administration, and those sworn to protect him!
Oh Father God work quickly Lord! We need you to intervene on our behalf!
Please God send us divine help against the powers and principalities and spiritual forces that work to destroy our country.
In Jesus name I ask.
Come quickly Lord!
Amen and Amen. God please give us the peace as we face these next times. There will be strife and more strife. Give us the strength as a nation to prevail over the ones who hate us.
Amen.
No, the Dems are scared to death their communist leanings are going to be fully exposed. They are now back pedaling as fast as they can to convince us they believe in capitalism. Today, Elizabeth Warren said she believes in markets “all the way down to her toes”. She is clearly speaking with forked tongue.
I expect Bernie to be paid off to go away or at least sit down and shut up. Little Miss Commie will not even be elected to congress.
The Dems don’t want us to know they are going full commie until after they regain power and control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How will Little Miss Commie not be elected to congress? She won the democrat primary in a district that only votes democrat. Does she even have an opponent in the general? Looks to me like she is in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the long time Dem she beat will run as an independent. He was so busy running for speaker, he neglected the primary and she won. It will be,interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ocasio-Cortez? If so, Crowley is still on the Working Families Ballot for the General, and Joe Lieberman just endorsed him. What a hoot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s only 28, meaning in 2020 she’ll be 30 years old and five years under the 35 required by the Constitution to be eligible for office.
She won’t be eligible in 2024 either as she’ll turn 34 that year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It didn’t stop the Romans from nominating underage citizens to higher office in times of crisis. And as far as the Democrats are concerned, their not being in charge of everything is a existential crisis!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why was this posted twice?
This post seems meant to inflame, not a conversation starter.
I scrolled on by the first time I saw it, but obviously it wanted attention.
Ocasio will be exposed as the ignorant dumpster fire that she is quickly enough.
Moving along….
I think Bernie might be in the mix of Mueller…
LikeLike
You’re kidding, right? She’s not even old enough to run as VP in 2020. I expect the Democrats to run Kamala Harris + some random white dude (who they think will help in the industrial Midwest).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe Harris-Hickenlooper. Or Harris-(Sherrod) Brown.
Harris-Romney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moochele/ Madcow
LikeLike
Holder/Weiner 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Everyone Is Smart Except Trump”
https://spectator.org/everyone-is-smart-except-trump/
The article is from the 18th, so perhaps has already been linked to, but it’s a pretty good read.
Here is a quote:
——————————————–
…”It does not matter what he says publicly about his negotiating opponent. What matters is what results months later. In his first eighteen months in Washington, this man has turned around the American economy, brought us near full employment, reduced the welfare and food stamp lines, wiped out ISIS in Raqqa, moved America’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem, successfully has launched massive deregulation of the economy, has opened oil exploration in ANWR, is rebuilding the military massively, has walked out of the useless Paris Climate Accords that were negotiated by America’s amateurs who always get snookered, canned the disastrous Iran Deal, exited the bogus United Nations Human Rights Council. He has Canada and Mexico convinced he will walk out of NAFTA if they do not pony up, and he has the Europeans convinced he will walk out of NATO if they don’t stop being the cheap and lazy parasitic penny-pinchers they are. He has slashed income taxes, expanded legal protections for college students falsely accused of crimes, has taken real steps to protect religious freedoms and liberties promised in the First Amendment, boldly has taken on the lyme-disease-quality of a legislative mess that he inherited from Reagan-Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama on immigration, and has appointed a steady line of remarkably brilliant conservative federal judges to sit on the district courts, the circuit appellate courts, and the Supreme Court.
What has Anderson Cooper achieved during that period? Jim Acosta or the editorial staffs of the New York Times and Washington Post?…”
Read the whole article. It’s quite amusing … and on point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a good piece.
ex-Dem MAGA supporter running for State Senate in NY:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Treepers I couldn’t allow myself to view the article SD put up about the Podesta Brothers getting immunity. I didn’t even want to read your comments. Nothing against any of you but for my own mental well-being.
Today was an incredible day for our country! If you haven’t watched the video from the WH on the Apprenticeship Program and the EO our President signed, please do because you will be brought to tears of where our country is going for ALL Americans!
This article in the WSJ is absolutely amazing and mortifying for the Democrats, MSM etc. This transformation has been happening for the past 8 years and was supercharged by our President.
TRUMPISM is alive and well and the seeds for it to grow for the next 50+ years were planted today.
I have said that after the 2020 Election, they will rename the Rust Belt to the Trump Belt. Future Republicans that run for President will be measured to our Lion 🦁. If you don’t fit the bill you won’t have a chance. There are plenty of young Republicans that in my mind do. Secretary Pompeo is at the top for me. Rep. Devin Nunes, Rep. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Matt Gaetz, I can see Indiana’s future Senator, Mike Braun fitting the bill.
From the article linked above:
The Republican Party has become the party of blue-collar America.
After the 1992 election, 15 of the 20 most manufacturing-intensive Congressional districts in America were represented by Democrats. Today, all 20 are held by Republicans.
The shift of manufacturing from a Democratic stronghold to a Republican one is a major force remaking the two parties. It helps explain Donald Trump’s political success, the rise of Republican protectionism and the nation’s polarized politics.
It will help shape this year’s midterm elections.
I also want to add that as much as the wonderful presentation was about making sure Apprenticeship opportunities are available to Americans of all ages through a business/schooling model, it sent a MASSIVE MOAB squarely on the heads of Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽, China 🇨🇳, European Union 🇪🇺, RINOs, CoC, Globalist etc.
Our President and his Killers are being told by different Multinationals that if you have the workforce ready for us, conditions are optimal to coming back to the USA 🇺🇸. Energy production will take off in 2019 and 2020 when we have 4 to 5 LNG terminals that can process and ship. We currently have one terminal. Deregulation has been incredible and the process is still 40% from being completed.
Corporate Tax Rate of 21% with the real possibility of it being lowered to 20% with Tax Reform 2.0 and possibly as low as 15% when our Economy is steaming on all cylinders. Also a minimal one time repatriation tax for money brought back into our country and 100% expensing on new equipment bought.
My late great father would always tell me that money talks and BS walks. The USA 🇺🇸 is where the action is at and the entire world is aware of it.
There has already been a mass exodus from Canada 🇨🇦! We will see that in Mexico 🇲🇽 to even a larger extent once the Socialist assumes power on December 1.
UNCERTAINTY in business is the worst thing in the world. That is exactly what is happening right now. Today our Wilburine started hearings on tariffs for cars, trucks and parts. Our President doesn’t bluff. They have 60 days left before he drops the bomb of all bombs on all their heads.
20% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts from every country in the world. Including Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦. $192 billion dollars is made outside the USA 🇺🇸 for having their cars, trucks and parts imported into our country. $96 billion dollars from Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽.
AMERICA FIRST!
Then candidate Trump, August 18, 2016
-snip-
“Please remember this: I will never put personal profit before national security. I will never leave our border open to appease donors and special interests. I will never support a trade deal that kills American jobs. I will never put the special interests before the national interest. I will never put a donor before a voter, or a lobbyist before a citizen,” said the New York billionaire.
“Instead, I will be a champion for the people,” he said.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/aug/18/donald-trump-takes-charge-i-will-be-champion-peopl/
And so he is, just like he said 🙂
fleporeblog Says…
Treepers I couldn’t allow myself to view the article SD put up about the Podesta Brothers getting immunity. I didn’t even want to read your comments. Nothing against any of you but for my own mental well-being.
—————————————
I DO NOT blame you one bit…
Knowing, (what most of us suspect is True, re: PG)..
He, (THEY), should be Water Boarded, Castrated, Flayed, then Hung, (Or Crucified on a Cross, ) until dead..
In that order…
After a Fair Trial of course..
Raising my hand…I volunteer to be a juror!
Release the hounds…
🗽 Frogive me, but I prefer each gets a 24 inch ride on a rope 🗽 🇺🇸
🗽 complete with a very short stop 🗽🇺🇸
MAGA
Fle, at this point, it seems to me that Mueller is trying to antagonize our President. I can only believe that Mueller believes getting himself fired would be enough to crank up the impeachment machine. And that “misstep”, combined with a Democratic house after the midterms is all he (And they) have left. I’m starting to believe what another poster wrote on either this thread or the other one, I don’t remember which. After the midterms President Trump will clean house. Big time clean house. The reason I think that is the midterms aren’t even a hundred days away. And Trump is a patient son of a gun. Enjoy your paycheck while you got it, Mr. Sessions. Mr. Rosenstein. Mr. Ray. Mr. Mueller. History won’t be kind to you, and let’s hope the next AG isn’t either.
I found it interesting to discover that PT coordinated the timing – essentially gave the OK for the indictments to be done on the Friday.
Although it seemed like this was an antagonistic move, was it really? I just don’t know having heard that.
It seemed almost like PT and RR were working together……though it could be spin.
Andy McCarthy makes the cogent point that this indictment was either a political statement or, (I think) in effect, a CYA move. All hat, no cattle.
“My dad was appointed SC, spent $28M, and all he got me was this fake indictment”
Hope so.
And hopefully the 3 lying leakers (Brennan, Clapper & Comey) lose their damn security clearance.
Sometimes I wonder if PT really does have this under control. Other times I know this is going to play out just exactly as the Season 2 script was written – by VSGPDJT.
What is not in the news because of Russia is other made up stuff by the Left to fill the void and perpetuate the narrative, like obstructing SC nomination. As long as anything Russia is in the news Trump wins and he knows it. People are sick of hearing about Russia and know the Left are the ones driving it… like a seen out of Clockwork Orange.
“ Clockwork Orange” what a movie. Utterly mad that movie was.
Crazy though it was, my crowd wore the bowler hats etc. Those nuts would have all been PDJT supporters, maybe not the actors, but the characters for sure.
God bless PDJT
I find that I can’t read the info on the Podesta amnesty either. It’s one step too far over the top all to protect their beast; so working on keeping my eye single – focusing on the constructive things going on;
keeping prayer that the things done in darkness definitely continue to come into Light, and those people who can bring right action and true justice into play are given all strength and means in which to do so.
It’s obvious what this attempt is, to punish anyone (like Manafort) who steps out of line just once so no one else in the future does so, plus help clear those closest to the core corruption so they can get off scot-free. That could have been the whole purpose of the SC, dig as deep as they can to be able to procure the perfect cover-up.
I know that Sundance has advised us to not look away, but this stuff hurts to see happening in a country I love so much; so am not fully looking away, just letting this one pass by for now.
The event at the White House today, with all those corporations making specific pledges to do what they can to bring America’s workforce into the future, that was really wonderful to see. I’m almost thinking of coming out of retirement just to be part of it!
Fle, thanks for posting an excerpt from WSJ article for those of us who don’t subscribe and have limited access to read article.
Great news!!!!
The way I read it, they can only get immunity to what they fully allocute, and if they subsequently lie or fail to respond, the immunity fails. This should lead to some thorough and interesting testimony for Pedoesta.
Well that is according to whether they are given regular immunity or the Cheryl Mills, Bryan Pagliano Democrat Style immunity .One works to further getting the higher ups and one works to shield the underlings
LikeLiked by 1 person
I too struggle with the incessant barrage of negativity coming out of the Muller sham.
Heaven knows what I would do if I were an American.
The great news, at least for me. Is that one does not have to pretend anymore. I despise them all.
Anyone that is not pro PDJT simply does not want what a free world has to offer, and they are individuals that do not appreciate a man of his word. To the best of his incredible ability, he has kept or attempted to keep all of his election promises, and some.
Hopefully your elections in November will free him up to truly push forward.
Especially with the reigning in of the bass turd MSM.
PDJT is winning everyday. Sure the MSM are snarling like the rats they are, but that’s what cornered rats do.
God bless PDJT
Hey, that photo is a textile plant in SC!
Whoopie maybe we won’t have to be naked (or dependent on potential future enemies) for the very clothes on our backs once the greatest textiles industries in the world (USA’s) are fully back in operation!
Maybe we won’t have to worry anymore about what kind of chemicals/mites/diseases might be transmitted to us via cloth and clothing by other nations, either via deliberate means or by careless means.
Think of every piece of fabric you own. Car and furniture upholstery. Bedding. Carpets and rugs. Curtains. Bathtowels. Sheets. Kitchen linens. Napkins and tablecloths. Pillow covers, throw, blankets, bedlinens, chair cushions.
You already live a life without USA-made cloth:
Feel safe with that? Check the label and see if you can find out the diseases that are prevalent in the countries of origin of that cloth. See what might be carried, or attach itself to cloth. Then recognize that, often, it is the poorest of their poor working in sweatshops that make these things.
Now picture your life without cloth: For one day, try to go without using any cloth: unless all your furniture is leather, you cannot sit down, you cannot sleep, you will be naked, you cannot dry yourself well with papertowels, you cannot walk in rooms with rugs, you cannot drive your car unless your entire seat is 100% leather including leather or non textile thread and the carpet in the floor of your car counts.
Should these supplier nations decide to withhold from the USA or find a new market, or simply collapse under their own failed governments, or in a future distant warzone this might result.
If just one of these nations decides to decimate our people, (includes our military), what chemicals or disease causing agents might be deliberately infused in that fabric or clothing shipment? Don’t tell me military unis/sheets towels upholsteries are safe. Ridiculous. They have families too.
Textiles USA are IMPORTANT. National security important. Idiots closed down USA textile manufacturing.
Yes! Lutchi Gayot and his team out knocking on doors for U.S. Senate seat from NY#09!
LikeLiked by 9 people
NY 9 is a US House District not a US Senate. It is controlled by the D.
https://ballotpedia.org/New_York%27s_9th_Congressional_District_election,_2018
Thanks for correction, Chris!
Getting confused by all the great MAGA NY’ers running for this and that seat and can’t keep ’em straight.
He’s been trying to get the woman who holds the seat now to debate him……but she REFUSES. —- Of. Course. Another numpty-headed Dem who knows nothing about anything, so can’t debate or speak about ideas.
LOL. This is a great vid from an ex-Dem, Bernie supporter, now MAGA:
If republicans wins in 2018 then it’s Russia interference otherwise American people are smart for democrats win.
NATO to the rescue! NATO? NATO???
LikeLiked by 7 people
I like this line of reasoning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Probably not the best idea unless you want American troops stationed across the entire Mediterranean coast and up through the Balkans and Eastern Europe repelling the invasion from North Africa and the Middle East.
Besides that, we’ve already got far too many Germans near the U.S.-Mexican border building Volkswagens, Mercedes, BMWs and Audis.
Realistic. But not as much fun to contemplate. 🙂
God bless, protect, and grant favor on a national level to Rep Jim Jordan!
Today, I got my new, red President 45 hat in the mail that I got on sale at President Trump’s site. They included a free 5×7 pic of President Trump giving the thumbs up and it’s autographed. I’m going to frame it and hang it in my computer room.
Just a reminder, primaries this election are more critical than ever before. Low turnout favors the rinos. Here is a link where you can check out your state’s candidates:
https://www.nrapvf.org/
To win in Nov, we have to get decent candidates in the primaries. I still get a stomach ache thinking about Mitt the $hit being the R candidate from Utah. I don’t intend to let the Rinos have it here in FL and you guys in other states need to do the same.
Check out your state candidates and get out the vote. Not voting is giving power to HilLIARy and the police state. Let’s shut down the Rinos and get some decent, MAGA R candidates on the ballot in Nov.
Yes, and look around for someone to persuade onto the Trump Train every single day. 🙂
You can go to this website to learn about elections and the candidates.
https://ballotpedia.org/Main_Page
Early votes in TN are heavily favoring Republicans.
I was shown some of the early reports by RC Helton who is the MOST kickass candidate I have ever met! He worked with Sheriff Joe out in Arizona and is now in TN running to be our State Rep. https://mobile.twitter.com/RCHelton4Tenn
I pray he wins!,
Anyway, around these parts the conservatives/Republicans/Trump voters seem to be running to the polls like their asses are on fire.
Seems people are awake to how imperative it is that we get out there and send the President some reinforcements.
Here was what I was shown, hoping Fle will give me some more insight as To where we may be headed
https://tnsos.org/elections/ElectionData/20180802EarlyVotersDisplay.php
If the media was controlled by our enemy, would the be any different than they are now?
In my opinion, no. Logically, that indicates a possibility that they may be.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/270774/media-enemy-people-daniel-greenfield#.W0_2qsOKrMk.twitter
Clear evidence of Strzok Sr.’s connections with DS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of info here.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/01/ill-bet-you-a-donut/comment-page-2/
Nellie H. Ohr’s parents were in Kenya at the same time.
‘Dr. Richard Hauke began teaching Botany at the University of Rhode Island in September, 1959. His principal area of research was the morphology, taxonomy and anatomy of the genus Equisetum (often called horsetails or scouring rushes). He took several sabbaticals to further his studies: Costa Rica, 1966-1967; University of Jordan, Fulbright Lecturer, 1973-1974; University of California at Berkeley, 1980; and Kenyatta University, Kenya, 1987-1988. Also of research interest to Dr. Hauke were botanists Agnes Arber, Edith Saunders, and Edmund Sinnott. The result of which was an article entitled “Vignettes from the History of Plant Morphology” available in the collection (see box 15B, folder 100) and on the web at http://members.aol.com/cefield/hauke/, accessed in May, 2001.”
https://webarchives.apps.uri.edu/xml/msg68.xml
It is all so insidious and evil!
LikeLiked by 1 person
as i’ve said before, the question of why the deep state rejects and is terrified by Trump (and has been trying to destroy him from 2016 onwards), while it accepted a similarly inexperienced (politically) unknown like Obama can be explained best by the fact that Obama was well-known by them from the time of his birth.
and there’s more…
This was the criminal garrassment Judge Jeanine had yesterday.
“Get the F*ck Out of Here!” Whoopi Goldberg Screams at Judge Jeanine Pirro Off Camera After Heated Exchange
Judge Jeanine should sue for workplace harrassment. I really believe Whoopie has a criminal issue she is also desperately attempting to hide, IMHO.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/get-the-fck-out-of-here-whoopi-goldberg-screams-at-judge-jeanine-pirro-off-camera-after-heated-exchange/
Garrassment, harrassment, sharassament!
The segment on Sean Hannity was rather explosive. I truly believe Judge Jeanine has a case.
I think the “liberal” fascist women of the view had planned to humiliate Jeanine and, when it didn’t work out as planned, Whoopie freaked out and that nervous energy she had built up in anticipation of the take down turned into rage. She showed that she is truly deranged. Jeanine was right, she should thank Whoopie for illustrating her point for her. That could be her opening tomorrow night.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree, Joe. I watched the video. There was a clear strategy, the same as the one in the Strzok hearing the other day. Attempt to drown out others’ speech and create hysteria. EXACT SAME Alinsky strategy.
Like the play, ‘ The Crucible’.
My taller half is a close cousin to Arthur Miller. Their grandmother would not let Arthur Miller visit, she was so embarrassed by him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, NWTEX! I seem to have a hard time finding these clips right after they are aired!
Judge Jeanine was still reeling from this event.
She should sue ABC and others for workplace harrassment.
YW, WSB. Have you seen the clip from “The View”?
If not I have it.
The clip I have is just under 5 min.
I did through Hannity’s interview with Judge Jeanine tonight. I thought it was posted downthread, but if you have it, it is an eye popper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t see the View or Hannity. …or read your GP piece. But I have a “so called” partial transcript (via Yahoo ugh) from when she called into Hannity radio show. If you want that just send up a flare 😉
Judge Jenine was great. She came to talk about her book, but the people turned it into a bashing Trump fest.
It started to go badly as everyone was talking at once and Whoopi could not get a word in. So the Judge kindly pointed at her and said
“It’s your turn” Whoopi said: “Don’t you point your finger at me”
Then went off on some rant that did not make any sense at all.
Just to make it plain….If you go on such a program….what do expect?
Fairness?……..The judge walked into it…… just walk away…
Honestly, it’s great PR for JJ’s book. Which was why she was on…her publisher requested she appear . Whoopie couldn’t take the heat. lol she’s a defender of Roman Polanski…..so there’s that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okie dokie. Here’s the link. Remember this is from Hannity’s radio show…..and not official or complete transcript ….also it is a yahoo piece. So don’t know if it’s verbatim.
I’d love to hear the podcast from his show. As you know ppl have far more latitude when on radio rather than the ugh tele. I think I’ll look for it.
I suppose you don’t need the 5 min video exchange from the view? The little bit in that tweet I posted was merely a minute.
~~~
The drama continued when the cameras stopped rolling. Pirro called into Sean Hannity’s radio show to talk about the incident.
“When I went off the stage, Sean, I’m walking downstairs and I said something like, ‘Whoopi, I fought for victims my whole life,’ and she came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face — literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building,’” Pirro said…
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/whoopi-goldberg-abruptly-ends-fiery-debate-fox-news-judge-jeanine-pirro-say-goodbye-191301123.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honestly, she should sue for workplace harrassment. Others have done for much less, and she could remove Whoopie forever!
Aha! Good then you’ve seen it.
Wonder just what, if anything, the fall out will be.
Bet B. Walters is quite displeased.
Google has a million pages re the “incident”….. Well,15 pages anyway.
This seems to yet be another setup.
Shug was right!
Flep, where are you?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow! Just wow.
ICYMI..
Hannity & Judge Jennine
TDS levels tend to be directly proportional to the success levels of President Donald Trump.
Winning!!
Where do we hang our last hope and start smelling – absorbing, accepting, acting according to – REALITY?
Who is the next “Q”, next “Mueller”, next “Rosenstein”, next “Saint Sessions the Silent Virgin” – all cowards, either corrupt or cowardly or, more likely, both?
STOP BELIEVING IN DELUSIONS AND FANTASIES, my friends.
The idea that our absolutely wonderful, brave, incredibly efficient given what he has to face President would be omnipotent is NOT proof of trust, faith and integrity – by nourishing such delusional imagery we actually tie his hands, in the most hubris-filled ways!
He (at least) MAY need us in different ways!
We need to start SUPPORTING THE PRESIDENT, the country, and MAGA, not imaginary allies which are in fact traitors and/or cowards.
You mad, bro?
It’s always easier to hope someone else is going to solve our problems. There are signs some are waking up to reality that this will be the fight of our lives.
Think our founding fathers were all hanging out in the pub nightly passing suspect info and wisdom from some supposed French Military Intel badass who promised to secure independence for them by taking down the British Empire deep state?
I think the “Oath Keepers” really Trolled the Un Hinged Left wing Commines..
The Oath Keepers said they would rally against the congresswoman, (Mad Maxine), they call a “protest terrorist inciter” early Thursday afternoon, prompting counterprotesters to show up in support of Waters.
Then the Oath Keepers didn’t Show.. 😉
“Commies” then started “protesting, WHAT? Who knows.. but then..
This happened..
Counterprotesters burn American flag outside office of Maxine Waters
A group of counterprotesters gathered outside the California office of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters on Thursday, burning and stepping on an American flag after a group of far-right demonstrators failed to show up.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/07/19/counterprotesters-burn-american-flag-outside-office-maxine-waters.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
The funniest part of it is they think they won.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG…triggered spoofed protesting by friends of Max? Ha! Oathkeepers, keep at it!
Even Borat could not have been so clever.
LOL!!!!!!!!! Yes!
Oh man, that sounds like a plan worth repeating! Lol. 😀
Schedule protest, wait for counter protest, quietly be a no show, watch counter protesters explode into violence and flag burning in front of the politicians they support (showing their true colors).
This Needs to happen constantly, run the commies ragged chasing their tail.
CA Anti-Trump Protesters Target Legal Immigrant’s Cafe Over Trump Support
A cafe in California was protested by an anti-Trump group and had its membership from the local Chamber of Commerce revoked because its owner supports President Trump
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/07/19/asher-caffe-and-lounge-california-protested-being-supportive-donald-trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another lawsuit.
slightly off topic, but hey, this is best place for that.
someone mentioned on one of the shows (i was half paying attention) tonight that, the HRC email probe was actually set up as a counter-intel investigation and not criminal.
this may dovetail with what someone here pointed out weeks ago re the IG report on HRC probe. The IG conclusion stated basically that we couldnt find any proof that bias led to prosecutorial decisions to not charge HRC. But perhaps the IG was being cute and trying to hint to us the above fact: that, shockingly, because the HRC probe was always only counter-intel, it was already established from the outset that there would be no prosecutions. Ergo, Strzok and Page biases (and others) were immaterial and moot.
has anyone here or in media gone forward with this theory yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
But all we hear is Russia,Russia,Russia
During the election, the only list I got on was I donated to President Trump. I imagine President Trump than allowed other organizations to have my contact info. I have no problem with that.
My whole point is, nobody has my political affiliation, or my info, except through President Trump. I’m just the typical Trump contributor.
Every day I get political mailings, for instance I recently got some stuff from Judicial Watch, the letter completely explained all the corrupt crap going on in the government, how they set up President Trump, how it’s all a witch hunt, etc.
My point is, anybody who donated to President Trump or got on his mailing list, is getting conservative information right into their mailbox. It’s impossible for anybody not to know what happened, and what all is happening, because all the organizations trying to get money are telling everybody what’s happening.
The same is happening to me. I only donated to the President and do not belong to any group. but my mailbox is full of political mailings.
I got one today in a official brown type envelope saying:
It was a “Summons” and I must respond “Immediately”. Got my attention.
It was a request from Ted Cruz for money. I live in Texas.
I have no words for such crap…..
The issue I have, is, their are many people that these tactics do influence
Cruz…..Pffft….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Swamp hard at work:
Senate passes resolution 98-0 objecting to Russian investigators questioning the “protected class from the Obama admin” in the US about Bill Browder’s money laundering and possible campaign finance crimes with donations to Clinton campaign.
Think the Senate would vote 98-0 objecting to foreign investigators questioning members of the Trump administration?
http://www.businessinsider.com/senate-vote-trump-russia-officials-mcfaul-2018-7
We should make the penalty for being caught burning an American flag forfeiture of any and all public assistance for them and all their family members.
Oh, I’m sorry, was that raaassis?
Ya know “they” say burning the flag (sheesh! it even hurts to say it) is protected under “free speech”. Well, to my recollection starting a fire is not!
Looks like Kenya!
Gangland district:
No surprise here, UniParty still backstabbing our President:
“The nomination of Ryan Bounds for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was withdrawn Thursday, in a dramatic last-minute reversal after two Republican lawmakers joined with Democrats to block his confirmation on the Senate floor.
“GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina withheld his support for Bounds during Thursday’s vote, citing racially tinged opinion columns Bounds wrote as a college student at Stanford University. GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida joined Scott, putting Bounds’s nomination on track to fail 49-48.”
Next time Little Marco stands in a primary, America NEEDS the other candidate to win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice thought, but the other candidate stepped aside last time. LM lied that he was not running for the Senate if his presidential bid failed.
Under normal circumstances that would leave a mark, James. But Cecile Richards won’t feel a thing.
This idiot expects taxpayers to keep all children in prisons and jails with criminal parents then?
LikeLike
I read that the majority of the russia “ads” and “russiabot” statements were in russian.
How many US Citizens read that language anyhow?
Schiff do you read cyrillic languages? Well if you are gonna accuse based on that, maybe your accusations need to be written in that language.
That way, I won’t have to read them.
Here s a Progressive Democrat explaining and debunking the whole Russia interfered in our elections bs. Note when this video was made yet we are talking about this stupid topic.
Right after Tucker reported that Podesta was offered immunity, he and Rand Paul discussed John Brennan’s security clearance. Rand Paul will be spearheading an effort to revoke his clearance or, at the very least, force him to have to see a judge to have access.
There’s video of the segment included in the link –
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/07/19/tucker-carlson-why-do-partisans-brennan-clapper-hayden-still-have-top-secret-security
