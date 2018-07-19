Thursday July 19th – Open Thread

Posted on July 19, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Thursday July 19th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:16 am

    “The Slugger”

    “THE SLUGGER”

    previous:

    “Kitty in the Window”

    Kitty in the Window

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:16 am

    ONE OF THE BEST INSTANCES OF TOP TO BOTTOM BEAUTY IN A SINGLE SHOT – STEPTOE BUTTE STATE PARK, WASHINGTON

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:17 am

  5. Lucille says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    20 Fascinating Places That Prove That Kenya Is A Beautiful Country
    http://www.travelstart.co.ke/blog/20-fascinating-places-prove-kenya-beautiful-country/

  6. nimrodman says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Happy Cursday!

    That moment when you find out your dog is Infantry

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers!

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:33 am

    It was 101 here today. I’m counting the days until October . . .

  9. Lucille says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:36 am

    HAPPY CURSDAY….

  11. rrick says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:39 am

    It’s open season on supporters of President Trump. A list of harassment and violence. As we see, the list is already incomplete.

    http://gunslingersjournal.blogspot.com/2018/07/leftist-violence-sanctioned-by-media.html

  12. Lucille says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Smile, it’s Cursday!

  14. Payday says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Andy Oldham is a real judicial all star! A future Supreme Court Justice. And he’s only 39 yrs old. All should check out his record.

  15. citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:39 am

    The French soccer team claimed a 4-2 victory against Croatia during yesterday’s World Cup final, but one of their “wonderkid” players is winning hearts for showing his true character off the field.

    19-year-old Kylian Mbappe, who is a forward player for the team, made roughly $22,500 for each of the seven games that France played in the World Cup. On top of that, he was given a $350,000 bonus for winning the tournament, which totals up to half a million in earnings.

    But instead of relishing his winnings, he is donating 100% of the money to charity.

    The Premiers de Cordee charity helps disabled and hospitalized children into sports. Mbappe has been supporting the charity since June 2017.

    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/19-year-old-french-superstar-donates-every-penny-of-world-cup-earnings-to-charity

  17. citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:06 am

    Tears are running down my face!

  18. frerd5678 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:54 am

    Merkel’s Germany: The “Worker of the Week” mug award goes to …

