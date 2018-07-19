July 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #546

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

189 Responses to July 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #546

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

  joeknuckles says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    What is Bill Browder so afraid of. Why can’t he answer a few questions? He and all his co-conspirators are screaming awfully loud about the possibility he might be questioned. How does that saying go again? “If he’s innocent, he needs to start acting like it”. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

  rondo says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    https://spectator.org/everyone-is-smart-except-trump/

    “He is a tough and smart negotiator. He sizes up his opponent, and he knows that the approach that works best for one is not the same as for another. It does not matter what he says publicly about his negotiating opponent. What matters is what results months later. In his first eighteen months in Washington, this man has turned around the American economy, brought us near full employment, reduced the welfare and food stamp lines, wiped out ISIS in Raqqa, moved America’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem, successfully has launched massive deregulation of the economy, has opened oil exploration in ANWR, is rebuilding the military massively, has walked out of the useless Paris Climate Accords that were negotiated by America’s amateurs who always get snookered, canned the disastrous Iran Deal, exited the bogus United Nations Human Rights Council. He has Canada and Mexico convinced he will walk out of NAFTA if they do not pony up, and he has the Europeans convinced he will walk out of NATO if they don’t stop being the cheap and lazy parasitic penny-pinchers they are. He has slashed income taxes, expanded legal protections for college students falsely accused of crimes, has taken real steps to protect religious freedoms and liberties promised in the First Amendment, boldly has taken on the lyme-disease-quality of a legislative mess that he inherited from Reagan-Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama on immigration, and has appointed a steady line of remarkably brilliant conservative federal judges to sit on the district courts, the circuit appellate courts, and the Supreme Court.
    What has Anderson Cooper achieved during that period? Jim Acosta or the editorial staffs of the New York Times and Washington Post? They have not even found the courage and strength to stand up to the coworkers and celebrities within their orbits who abuse sexually or psychologically or emotionally. They have no accomplishments to compare to his. Just their effete opinions, all echoing each other, all echoing, echoing, echoing. They gave us eight years of Nobel Peace Laureate Obama negotiating with the ISIS JV team, calming the rise of the oceans, and healing the planet.

    We will take Trump negotiating with Putin any day.”

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    ForGodandCountry says:
      July 19, 2018 at 1:57 am

      PDJT’s coattails are rapidly lengthening

      Coattails = voter support = political capital = power

    treehouseron says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:54 am

      Apparently she disavowed Trump after the access hollywood tape and then for the last two years has been kissing up…. so in his tweet, he says “my endorsement came appropriately late”

      Supposedly he turned her numbers around with just hours left to vote!

  joeknuckles says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    So the Russians want to interview former ambassador McFaul, who was a rabid anti-Trumper and was harshly critical of Trump Jr. meeting with Vesilnitskaya. He was also part of a group that pushed for the Magnitsky Act. Vesilnitskaya was supposedly against the Magnitsky act. That being the case, what was she doing with McFaul at this hearing just hours after the Trump tower meeting? Photo is midway down in the article.
    https://www.ibtimes.com/why-was-natalia-veselnitskaya-former-nsc-special-assistant-michael-mcfauls-2014-hfac-2564577

    FanGirl says:
      July 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Good, throw McFaul in the deal.

      Liked by 6 people

      A2 says:

      July 19, 2018 at 1:19 am

      The Magnitsky Act, since 2016 is a bill, which applies globally, “authorizes governments to sanction human rights offenders in Russia, freeze their foreign assets, and ban them from entering the signing country.”

      Other European nations have also passed a version of the bill.

      It is a positive not a negative, unless you think Putin may just ride over the Constitution and our Republic.

      nevertoolatte says:
        July 19, 2018 at 1:28 am

        Magnitsky Act = Crooked Browder = US politicians bought and paid for

        Liked by 1 person

      joeknuckles says:
        July 19, 2018 at 1:36 am

        The question is not about the Magnitsky act, but why is he pictured with the Russian woman who was, just hours earlier, in Trump Tower trying to convince the Trump people that the Magnitsky act should be overturned?
        Do you get it now? It’s not about the act, it’s about the deception. You missed my point, yugely.

        A2 says:
          July 19, 2018 at 1:41 am

          I’d say disinfo. The Act is a positive. Argue against that.

          Like

          joeknuckles says:
            July 19, 2018 at 2:17 am

            Can you read? It’s not about the act, it’s about the deception. Ok, the act is wonderful and McFaul is wonderful. What was McFaul doing with the bad woman who wants to get the act repealed?
            Let me spell it out for you. It means McFaul was likely in on the scam to entrap the Trump campaign. Get it?
            F McFaul, he deserves whatever he gets.
            But you want to virtue signal about the act. I could give a flying F about the act. There’s no telling what the truth is or who the bad guys are between Dems and Russians anyway.

            Liked by 1 person

            A2 says:
              July 19, 2018 at 2:36 am

              McFaul may deserve what he gets, but the Russians hated him and harassed him when he was the ambassador.

              Unlike you I am not infected with the Derrida relativistic view of what is ‘truth’. If you stick to the facts and don’t bulldoze over them you might learn something.

              You accuse me of ‘virtue signaling’ about the Magnitsky Act. Thank you for the compliment. Truth is a virtue.

              Like

    distracted2 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 1:55 am

      I must confess I find the whole Bill Browder issue confusing. If Sundance has done a deep dive on Browder, I must have missed it. I’d really like to know what Sundance thinks of Trump’s strategy in offering up Browder for Putin to question.

      I watched Browder’s testimony before Congress a year or so ago so I know much of the backstory but, boy, oh boy, has it blown up on Twitter.

      Browder even made an appearance on Shannon Breem’s show tonight. That is the last place I would expect him to find a sympathetic ear, yet there he was.

      Like

      Buck says:
        July 19, 2018 at 2:43 am

        Check out Lee Stranahan’s twitter. He has the most in-depth reporting and research on Browder I’ve seen. Since Putin outed him, he’s reposted all his Browder links for people to research.
        Browder is basically ground zero for the entire Russian/Trump Hoax and is connected to many never Trump GOP establishment types.

        Liked by 1 person

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

  nimrodman says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    The eyes have it …

    Liked by 11 people

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 7 people

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    cthulhu says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:41 am

      My dad worked in engineering/construction. He taught me to always take care of my guys. Someone is laying tile for you — bring them water; someone is digging a trench for you — give them breaks in the shade. They have a difficult task to execute your ideas — you have a responsibility to smooth their path and comfort them. They will be happier to work with you; you will get better results; and you will be a better person. Trump got the same upbringing.

      Thoughts and prayers for the soul of Special Agent Nole E. Remagen and those around him. May God provide comfort.

      Liked by 1 person

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 8 people

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 9 people

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 11 people

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Retweet Donald Trump

    Liked by 7 people

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Retweet Donald Trump

    Liked by 2 people

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 10 people

  Ivehadit says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Hmmm…

    Liked by 17 people

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 8 people

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 11 people

  MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Fantastic interview with POTUS on CBS News. Interview was done Wednesday afternoon. Video on the page. Can’t find a YouTube of this interview yet. Also interview transcript. All things Putin and Russia covered.

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-putin-meeting-helsinki-russia-election-meddling-believes-us-intelligence-interview-transcript-today-2018-07-18/

    Liked by 2 people

  suejeanne1 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Dear Utahans . . . maybe you will be the epicenter of change and will take back the Republican Party for the rest of us:

    stand up to Mitt Romney and inform him that he is no longer the Republican candidate for the Senate –

    he has willfully worked to undermine the work of the Republican President and he has worked to help a candidate of the opposing party for a possible 2020 Presidential campaign –

    you may be a Bishop of the Church, Mr. Romney, but that does not give you special privileges that supersede the rights of the voters who nominated you in good faith to possibly serve in the US Senate as a Republican

    this is not about not liking or respecting The Church of Latter-Day Saints, it’s about asking for a better example in public life than Mitt Romney

    Thank you.

    Liked by 11 people

  Bing says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Anyone familiar with the Aspen Security Forum? FBI Director Wray was interviewed this evening by Lester Holt. I have seen 3 or 4, 1 minute to 2.5 minute clips. Wray had praise for Mueller. Mueller is not on a witch hunt, Russia is trying to impact elections, China is the largest threat, etc.

    Wray was on the forum agenda for an hour, but only saw about 7 minutes of video in different clips. Maybe Wray had something good to say about The President and the administration in the full hour and those portions were cut out. I could not find a complete video.

    The agenda for the forum says Coats, Nielsen and Rosenstein are on the agenda tomorrow. Schiffs name was on the agenda for Saturday.

    Liked by 1 person

  thinkthinkthink says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Winning. So much winning.

    Liked by 9 people

  Chris Four says:
    July 19, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Leaked Netanyahu Tape: We Made Trump Cancel The Iran Deal

    “The video, aired by Israel’s Kan News shows Netanyahu enthusiastically praising his and Likud leadership’s efforts, saying “We convinced the US president [to exit the deal] and I had to stand up against the whole world and come out against this agreement.” He added, “And we didn’t give up.”

    Like

    Nigella says:
      July 19, 2018 at 12:58 am

      And?

      Liked by 1 person

    Tl Howard says:
      July 19, 2018 at 1:53 am

      Trump criticized the deal from the get-go.

      Liked by 2 people

    🍺Gunny66 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:25 am

      Nothing to complain about…..it’s called partnership….

      Liked by 2 people

    Running Fast says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:42 am

      Just more proof that Wikileaks is no longer under JA control. Deep State runs it now.

      Like

      Buck says:
        July 19, 2018 at 3:13 am

        Politics, remember, Bibi is fighting his own deep state battles over there. They’ve been After he and his wife Bigly.

        Like

    treehouseron says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:06 am

      A better word would have been “supported”…. this kind of picking at the word choice of public figures really grates on me.

      He said “we convinced the U.S. President”… so essentially he’s just saying that he told President Trump that Israel would really like him to scrap the Iran deal, and here’s why, boom boom boom…. and President Trump was already leaning that way, or had decided to do it, or was going to do it down the line… and after talking to Israel went ahead and did what he was going to do anyways.

      Bibi didn’t say anything wrong here. There is a strange thread of people in the ‘conservative’ movement who are very anti-Israel.

      Like

  thinkthinkthink says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Too much bowing has been going on for years.

    Liked by 5 people

    Jedi9 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 1:18 am

      Chuckie is the “Grimmer Worm Tongue” of the US politicians! Truly a grease ball if there ever was one!

      Liked by 4 people

    Esperanza says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:23 am

      What is it with American politicians and bowing to foreigners? Yet they flip the bird to “smelly” American voters.

      Liked by 1 person

    joeknuckles says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:26 am

      Schmuckie was just reflexively assuming the position, like most senators do when they meet with corrupt foreign officials.

      Like

    treehouseron says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:10 am

      It’s not a sign of respect to bow to someone, and nobody takes it as an insult if you don’t bow to them. Anybody that bows to anybody is a straight up cuck, period.

      Now, if you’re a SLAVE, like the Chinese, and you run into the Dear Leader, yeah, you better bow or you’ll probably get thrown in a Gulag but any American who bows is cucked.

      Like

  Chris Four says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:08 am

    EU and Japan sign historic free trade deal after rush to agree terms before Brexit

    The European Union and Japan are signing a widespread trade deal that will eliminate nearly all tariffs, seemingly defying the worries about trade tensions set off by President Donald Trump’s policies.

    The deal eliminates about 99 percent of the tariffs on Japanese goods to the EU, but remaining at around 94 percent for European imports into Japan for now and rising to 99 percent over the years.

  fleporeblog says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Folks we are getting closer and closer to the truth about China 🇨🇳 and them killing those CIA Agents because the information was retrieved from HRC’s unsecured server while she was Secretary of State. They were killed between 2010 and 2012.

    I wrote the following tweet a few days ago and it includes a great thread that ImperatorRex did.

    Liked by 3 people

  joeknuckles says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:24 am

    I want to see a debate between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Miss Teen South Carolina from 2007. They are probably about the same age and maybe the young lady from SC has gotten herself an education and learned public speaking by now. She may be able to outsmart the little commie in a debate. That is, unless she’s a commie too. The point is that Ocasio-Cortez sounds every bit as dumb as Miss Teen SC did as a teenager in 2007 and Ocasio-Cortez just won a Dem primary and has been christened as “the future of the Democrat Party”.
    https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-pty-pty_maps&hsimp=yhs-pty_maps&hspart=pty&p=dumbest+beauty+pageant+contestant#id=1&vid=723bac8cef1f7da6089deeec7fb67549&action=click

    Liked by 1 person

    Chris Four says:
      July 19, 2018 at 1:58 am

      This is old news and not of much interest.

      Like

      joeknuckles says:
        July 19, 2018 at 2:33 am

        Yeah, you are right Ocasio-Cortez is old news. It’s been a whole week or two since she won her primary and a whole day since her last idiotic interview.
        Actually, she may just fade away soon and really be “old news”.

        Liked by 1 person

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Obama’s CIA director claims Trump is treasonous over his comments at Helsinki Summit regarding Russian interference into our election, What are they deflecting?
    – Branco

    Liked by 3 people

  tuskyou says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:07 am

    http://illinoisreview.typepad.com/illinoisreview/2018/07/thornernelson-conservatives-to-gather-in-st-louis-september-16-18.html#more

    Phyllis Schlafly’s 47th Eagle Council will be held Sept 16-18 in St Louis. One of the speakers will be Lt Colonel Michael Flynn

    Like

  ForGodandCountry says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Liked by 2 people

  frerd5678 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:10 am

    Alabama feel-good story:

    I repwat my comment from yesterday — EVERYBODY involved needs an invite to a WH Breakfast Summit to publicize great cops, great kid, great customer, great employer.

    MAGA MAGA MAGA!!

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/17/tucker-carlson-interviews-president-trump/comment-page-1/#comment-5665592

    Like

  distracted2 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Joe DiGenova was on fire tonight on Hannity. Why can’t we have him as attorney general? He’s a bulldog and we need a bulldog to clean up the justice department.

    Like

  FL_GUY says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:20 am

    Just got the NRA notice that the candidate ratings are out for the Aug 28th primary. Looks like the party of stupid, aka GOPe are running the splitter strategy trying to get their boy in as FL Gov. They are running 8 candidates, trying to JEB! Adam Putz.

    Even my Congressman, Matt Gaetz, probably the best congressman CD-1 has had ever, has two other clowns running against him.

    If I’m reading the report correctly, the only seat not overrun with R challengers is the Senate race. I am in hopes that Obama Stooge Nelson finally loses this Nov.

    I think anyone can access the listings for your own state via the NRA-PVF. It’s really the only way to find out who is running so you have time to pick the best candidate. Also, what your state GOP is doing or not doing.

    https://www.nrapvf.org/

    And another stupid FL GOPe trick, there are a bunch of congressional races in which there is NO R candidate. How stupid is that?

    Like

    Chris Four says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:31 am

      That is my question also. Why is the state GOP not finding candidates to run in some of these districts? These districts may accept a purple candidate as an alternative to the socialist Democrat. There needs to be push back and not just rolling over.

      Like

    John smith says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:01 am

      The person Trump endorsed is 20 points ahead of his nearest competition so there is no issue there.

      Like

  Troublemaker10 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 2:38 am

    Liked by 1 person

    A2 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 2:57 am

      Oh, Lordy.

      Russia, in no sense of what we are as a nation, proves quite the opposite. ‘Red Nation Rising’ hmmm . Sounds like the Commie bros are at it again.

      No ‘Foreign Nation has better ideas for America’.
      QED

      Like

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:09 am

    Like

    treehouseron says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:18 am

      Mitchie really likes getting judges confirmed. It’s the only thing he’s good at… but he’s REALLY good at it. We can all hate him but that stunt he pulled with Scalia’s replacement was epic and will go down in history as a turning point for the country.

      Imagine if republicans fought like that, all the time? To dream, the Impossible Dream.

      Like

  citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:13 am

    Like

  Troublemaker10 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:14 am

    Like

  🍺Gunny66 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:22 am

    Popcorn….Popcorn here…get your popcorn…

    This is the third race of the Trifecta…

    Ladies and Gentlemen, a reminder, Please put on your helmets…we have multiple shots being fired from different directions. ………Mainly from the Oval Office

    Annnnnd ….They’re at the starting gates…

    Before the gate announcements, we do have one scratch….It’s McStain…AKA: The Traitor.. AKA: The abuser….skinny is the trainers can’t find a heartbeat. any brain activity, or proof of life…..His Jockey was Amnesty Graham….but he flip flopped and decided not to ride the dead horse.

    Gate #1 He is a lying, leaking, cowardly, delusional traitor ….The tallest transgendered lesbian dwarf in the entire Obamadom. It’s Homey Comey…

    AKA: “Slimeball James” AKA: Slippey Jim….”Shady James” has been added by VSG..and it seems a likeness to Frank Burns of MASH…AKA” Ferret Face… Klinger submitted the name…Hot Lips Comey….hmm. under consideration… there’s a book on em…but still being verified.. Jimmy The Weasel…another addition….Blow me Comey…hmm..sucks to be him…

    Gate#2; It’s Wild Bill….not all the way in yet…seems to be an issue with a zipper. His Jockey Epstein is a scratch…Prince Andrew is slated to take his place.

    Gates#3: It’s Leaks McCabe.. McCabe’s Jockey The Tooth Page, is taking the whip to him already…hmmm…The Tooth Page is opening up behind closed doors…

    Gate #4: It’s the Purebread, Leaker, Traitor, Liar, Felon… Rosenstein alias “the talker” alias “Mr. Peepers…He is ridden by Shifty Shiff…..Shifty had some problems getting the large size goggles, but seems to have come thru..

    Gate #5: Seems to be having trouble getting into the Gate…she seemed to have gained a few pounds, hmmm….especially around the legs…It’s Cankles Plus Loretta..AKA” HAG II.

    Gate #6: Rounding out the field is: Willy Nilly…AKA: The Possum…AKA: Mr Magoo Seems still not fully conscious, but still a little time…before the start.. …The book on Willy Nilly: Watch for him blocking around the first turn. He is ridin by Rooster Head…Rooster Head has not won any races yet….he always fades before the finish line.

    Gate #7: It’s Herr Mueller,Sociopath at large, He’s ridden by Manafort..Just an FYI,,,Manafort likes the whip…but Mulehead doesn’t seem to mind. , Rod the Rat Rosenstein is the trainer,,,both are sponsored by the Hag’s favorite company Uranium 1

    And…stand by for the Next Trifecta..…….

    Horse face Chelsea will enter as a rookie…ridden by ….The Weiner…..The Weiner will be given a conjugal visit to ride in this race only…Just a reminder no children under 18 are allowed to observe this race..

    We also expect Cankles…AKA: The Hag….Snapper Clapper, Bugs Brennan, Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and Maggie Haberman, also known as a “Crooked H Flunkie, we can just refer to her as CHF, to be participating……

    Popcorn….get your Popcorn…

    Like

