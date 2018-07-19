July 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #546

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Mr. President I nearly fell off my bed when I saw this on my Twitter feed:
From the article linked above:
A Russian envoy says that Moscow will send home all migrant workers from North Korea by November next year to comply with sanctions by the UN Security Council.
Russia’s ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview with Russian news agency RIA Novosti.
The ambassador said that the number of North Korean workers has fallen by half and all the remaining workers will leave Russia by November 29th, 2019 as required by the UN sanctions.
As of early this year, there was an estimated 37-thousand workers from North Korea in Russia, with many based in the Far East working in the construction, agriculture and fishery industries.
Wow 😮! You were not kidding about the outcomes we will see from the Summit. This is HUGE. It also sends a message to China 🇨🇳 that Russia 🇷🇺 is all in on the denuclearization of North Korea 🇰🇵 and will support our President.
They’re probably eating better in Russia than NoKo.
Regrettably your right but this sends a message to China 🇨🇳 that Russia 🇷🇺 has our back in North Korea 🇰🇵 as well as in Iran 🇮🇷. The global ramifications are mind blowing.
Russia 🇷🇺 has the power to stop any resolution in the U.N. They are one of five countries that do.
This also tells me that the situation in Syria 🇸🇾 will be resolved sooner rather than later and the Mullahs better back their bags quickly or they will be hanging by a flagpole in Tehran.
The Mullahs better have a lot of caskets ready because Israel 🇮🇱 will be sending their fighters to hell now that Russia 🇷🇺 is onboard.
Iran 🇮🇷 can kiss the European Union 🇪🇺 goodbye because of Russia 🇷🇺 supporting our efforts with Iran 🇮🇷.
Russia and China never did get along. Actually, it’s closer to hating each other than liking each other.
It has been stated before: China’s issues stem from a lack of planning to internally support ther people and country.
I.E. No internal farming or basic energy and manufacturing infrastructure to independently support their country or people.
Therefore they do not have a historic knowledge pool to support even a modicum to begin this effort. Hence they have to import technology, ,steal it, or buy it to support ther country. This includes their energy needs.
Bottom line is, due to this they make enemies because the power that they do have is their military. And, the over population of males due to their one child policies.
Soon they will have to make some large decisions.
Our President is boxing them in.
Excuse spelling. Friggin phone😎
That’s true, however, North Korea announced a few days ago that for their 70th anniversary on August 1st they will give amnesty to their political prisoners (see link: http://www.asianews.it/news-en/North-Korea-announces-amnesty-to-celebrate-its-70th-anniversary-44439.html ) which could mean as many as 120,000 people. While the article makes it clear this may not happen as we’d all hope, it could also signal more compliance by Kim as a result of Trump’s meeting with him. Let’s hope and pray that they really do release all those people.
Do not get all excited by this announcement, as it has been done many times before. Most recently, 2012, and also 2015. It is not clear who is to get ‘amnesty’, certainly nor political prisoners and families.
here is a recent history of these so-called ‘amnesties”.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/07/16/asia-pacific/north-korea-says-will-grant-large-scale-prisoner-amnesty-next-month/#.W1ArRUuB9aU
Kim may be a bit spooked by folks getting fed up with his rule:
“Kim Jong Un tells officials not to make the people the enemy, leading to end of anti-socialist crackdown”
https://www.dailynk.com/english/kim-jong-un-tells-officials-not-to-make-the-people-the-enemy-leading-to-end-of-anti-socialist-crackdown/
So, did we know that Russia had North Korean laborers?
Does anyone know what the minimum wage was? Maybe about US$15?
Sure.
They probably get some food and a place to sleep and payments go to the North Korean government. But just having food is better than many in their home country.
Quite an arrangement.
Actually that is the arrangement with Russia as well as China. Kim was making millions from it.
Indeed!!!!!!!
Kinda like the illegal aliens here sending money back to Mexico to support their families
https://money.cnn.com/2017/04/05/news/economy/north-korea-economy-china-trump-xi/index.html
From the article linked above:
One way is sending thousands of North Korean workers abroad to toil under forced labor conditions in places like China, Russia and the Middle East, according to a U.N. report from 2015. They are believed to work in industries like mining, logging, textiles and construction.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/05/north-koreas-global-money-makers-us-scolds-countries-hosting-guest-workers
From the article linked above:
North Korean activists who have fled say the figure is much higher, up to 100,000. A report (pdf) by a defector group, the North Korean Strategy Center, said more than 40,000 workers were sent to Russia and China, 30,000 to the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and thousands of others in eastern Europe and Mongolia.
The workers return up to $2.3bn (£1.8bn) per year, working mainly in mining, logging, textile and construction, it said. New York-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch said in a report last year that overseas forced labour is part of the country’s economic backbone.
Bin…. 😦
I know that China regularly does as I have seen them with my own eyes in places like “KTV” where they perform song and dance for the rich dirty old men.
Yes. It has been a point of contention by the US and UN as evading sanctions. Well known. The reports show they were kept under slave conditions.
Perfect tweet by POTUS!
What is Bill Browder so afraid of. Why can’t he answer a few questions? He and all his co-conspirators are screaming awfully loud about the possibility he might be questioned. How does that saying go again? “If he’s innocent, he needs to start acting like it”. Yeah, that’s the ticket.
LikeLiked by 9 people
12 of Putin’s guys for this guy sounds like a fair trade. He’s not American, like he claims when it’s convenient. He became British in 1998 bc he didn’t want to pay our taxes, but he wants our protection.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I would rather give him Soros! Or Bernie and Brenan as they both admire communism and Russia
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why not all 3 of them? They aren’t doing anything useful, just refusing to pay taxes and cause trouble. Who needs them?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh my…….I can just imagine Putin waterboarding those three…..wonder who he’d do first? Sorass, Brennan, Bernie……. boggles the mind!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You must be having a laugh. Putin will not move against them (he has had plenty of opportunity to do so against Soros (crickets). They are too valuable to dividing the USA. From his perspective all good.
LikeLike
At this point, nobody is even talking about an actual trade. The idea is just to assist each other with investigations. I don’t see a problem with it. These guys obviously have something to hide. Also, don’t forget that Mueller’s indictments are phony and have no evidence to back them up. That would be exposed as well. It would be double whammy for the deep state. Their corruption would be exposed on both fronts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, fair is fair … Mueller has approx. 25 Russians indicted, have them sent here to stand trial and we will send 25 people they want (and of our choosing) to Russia to ‘stand trial’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the idea is the prosecutors travel, not the subjects.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He surrendered his American citizenship in 1998 for tax reasons.
LikeLike
Background on Bill Browder from a guy who has followed him for years,before he defected.
View story at Medium.com
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1013242852917293056.html
citizen817, if I am not mistaken, didn’t President Trump and Putin have a private 2-hr. meeting (only interpreters were present). I would have liked to have been a fly on the wall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You and all the Democrats who are calling for the interpreter to be hauled before Congress.
The Dems are idiots because it will make future interpreters stop and second guess whether they want to serve their country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dims are asking (s/b demanding, I’m sure) this?… F’ em.
https://spectator.org/everyone-is-smart-except-trump/
“He is a tough and smart negotiator. He sizes up his opponent, and he knows that the approach that works best for one is not the same as for another. It does not matter what he says publicly about his negotiating opponent. What matters is what results months later. In his first eighteen months in Washington, this man has turned around the American economy, brought us near full employment, reduced the welfare and food stamp lines, wiped out ISIS in Raqqa, moved America’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem, successfully has launched massive deregulation of the economy, has opened oil exploration in ANWR, is rebuilding the military massively, has walked out of the useless Paris Climate Accords that were negotiated by America’s amateurs who always get snookered, canned the disastrous Iran Deal, exited the bogus United Nations Human Rights Council. He has Canada and Mexico convinced he will walk out of NAFTA if they do not pony up, and he has the Europeans convinced he will walk out of NATO if they don’t stop being the cheap and lazy parasitic penny-pinchers they are. He has slashed income taxes, expanded legal protections for college students falsely accused of crimes, has taken real steps to protect religious freedoms and liberties promised in the First Amendment, boldly has taken on the lyme-disease-quality of a legislative mess that he inherited from Reagan-Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama on immigration, and has appointed a steady line of remarkably brilliant conservative federal judges to sit on the district courts, the circuit appellate courts, and the Supreme Court.
What has Anderson Cooper achieved during that period? Jim Acosta or the editorial staffs of the New York Times and Washington Post? They have not even found the courage and strength to stand up to the coworkers and celebrities within their orbits who abuse sexually or psychologically or emotionally. They have no accomplishments to compare to his. Just their effete opinions, all echoing each other, all echoing, echoing, echoing. They gave us eight years of Nobel Peace Laureate Obama negotiating with the ISIS JV team, calming the rise of the oceans, and healing the planet.
We will take Trump negotiating with Putin any day.”
That’s brilliant – LOVE IT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rabbi Dov Fischer, who wrote that piece, hit it out of the park. Thanks for posting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How the HELL can people not LOVE
PDJT? His accomplishments are
mind blowing. A true man of ACTION
and not “effete opinions” like his detractors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because they feel entitled – entitled to everything – power, money, socialist goodies. From the elite on down, those who hate him understand that he/we threaten their entitlements.
Trump’s mantra is provide opportunities but expect all to work. For the elite, Trump is cutting off their access – access to power and money.
Those who hate him are the takers. They profess to be the givers but they are the takers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget:
“It’s our job to control what people think.”
– Mika Brezinski, Feb 22, 2017
LikeLiked by 3 people
How could one forget Mika, the communist. With a single sentence, she showed the world just who she is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The author makes a very cogent point about PT’s ability to negotiate, as opposed to the liberal media’s “strategy” of announcing what they’d do ahead of time, and laying on lots of gratuitous insults. The MSM take every opportunity to immediately deride whatever PT does, and when his actions pay dividends down the road, they’re silent.
PDJT’s coattails are rapidly lengthening
Coattails = voter support = political capital = power
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently she disavowed Trump after the access hollywood tape and then for the last two years has been kissing up…. so in his tweet, he says “my endorsement came appropriately late”
Supposedly he turned her numbers around with just hours left to vote!
So the Russians want to interview former ambassador McFaul, who was a rabid anti-Trumper and was harshly critical of Trump Jr. meeting with Vesilnitskaya. He was also part of a group that pushed for the Magnitsky Act. Vesilnitskaya was supposedly against the Magnitsky act. That being the case, what was she doing with McFaul at this hearing just hours after the Trump tower meeting? Photo is midway down in the article.
https://www.ibtimes.com/why-was-natalia-veselnitskaya-former-nsc-special-assistant-michael-mcfauls-2014-hfac-2564577
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good, throw McFaul in the deal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You have missed the mark. Yugely. Ambassador McFaul was under constant attack by Russia ( I don’t care if he served under the POS Obama). Why would the US agree to have their officials and citizens interviewed by Russian GRU/FSB? Putin was trolling at Helsinki.
The Magnitsky Act, since 2016 is a bill, which applies globally, “authorizes governments to sanction human rights offenders in Russia, freeze their foreign assets, and ban them from entering the signing country.”
Other European nations have also passed a version of the bill.
It is a positive not a negative, unless you think Putin may just ride over the Constitution and our Republic.
Magnitsky Act = Crooked Browder = US politicians bought and paid for
LikeLiked by 1 person
The question is not about the Magnitsky act, but why is he pictured with the Russian woman who was, just hours earlier, in Trump Tower trying to convince the Trump people that the Magnitsky act should be overturned?
Do you get it now? It’s not about the act, it’s about the deception. You missed my point, yugely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d say disinfo. The Act is a positive. Argue against that.
LikeLike
Can you read? It’s not about the act, it’s about the deception. Ok, the act is wonderful and McFaul is wonderful. What was McFaul doing with the bad woman who wants to get the act repealed?
Let me spell it out for you. It means McFaul was likely in on the scam to entrap the Trump campaign. Get it?
F McFaul, he deserves whatever he gets.
But you want to virtue signal about the act. I could give a flying F about the act. There’s no telling what the truth is or who the bad guys are between Dems and Russians anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McFaul may deserve what he gets, but the Russians hated him and harassed him when he was the ambassador.
Unlike you I am not infected with the Derrida relativistic view of what is ‘truth’. If you stick to the facts and don’t bulldoze over them you might learn something.
You accuse me of ‘virtue signaling’ about the Magnitsky Act. Thank you for the compliment. Truth is a virtue.
LikeLike
I must confess I find the whole Bill Browder issue confusing. If Sundance has done a deep dive on Browder, I must have missed it. I’d really like to know what Sundance thinks of Trump’s strategy in offering up Browder for Putin to question.
I watched Browder’s testimony before Congress a year or so ago so I know much of the backstory but, boy, oh boy, has it blown up on Twitter.
Browder even made an appearance on Shannon Breem’s show tonight. That is the last place I would expect him to find a sympathetic ear, yet there he was.
LikeLike
Check out Lee Stranahan’s twitter. He has the most in-depth reporting and research on Browder I’ve seen. Since Putin outed him, he’s reposted all his Browder links for people to research.
Browder is basically ground zero for the entire Russian/Trump Hoax and is connected to many never Trump GOP establishment types.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! That is just what I needed.
The eyes have it …
LikeLiked by 11 people
You are SO right! I saw the same eyes immediately before I had even seen the line along the bottom of the pic. Wow! So creepy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man, has she ever become Coyote Ugly!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How dare you impugn the name of such a fine establishment by comparing it to HRC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s an insult to coyotes!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This thing actually gave birth to a child?…
OK, I opened it up….😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
As quoted by Killary’s gynecologist at the time
For G and C, one of my favorite emails from the DNC hack was the one she sent to someone (can’t remember who) to check on the availability of Heavy Duty adult diapers. By that juncture, I had already read Podesta’s email regarding her odiferous body odor.
😝🤣🤢
She has Betty Davis wrinkles, too.
andy, my favorite Bette Davis quote:
Bette Davis’s sharp wit and humor is non-existent in today’s Hollywood. They have lost the allure of stardom. It’s dead. A celebrity is not a star these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stuck (you bring Stealers Wheel to mind) the one movie I recall seeing about Bette Davis was, “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane” She was so evil in that flick.
OMG – Trump said “TDS”!!! Hilarious!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Walking & chewing gum at the same time 😊
Nothing escapes his notice !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Razor sharp tweets/short & SWEET ❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all witnessed Bush Derangement Syndrome, but it was nothing like today’s TDS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 16 people
My dad worked in engineering/construction. He taught me to always take care of my guys. Someone is laying tile for you — bring them water; someone is digging a trench for you — give them breaks in the shade. They have a difficult task to execute your ideas — you have a responsibility to smooth their path and comfort them. They will be happier to work with you; you will get better results; and you will be a better person. Trump got the same upbringing.
Thoughts and prayers for the soul of Special Agent Nole E. Remagen and those around him. May God provide comfort.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I decided to follow the guy. Full and total endorsement! That’s good enough for Twitter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Don’t forget CHINA! Their counterfeits are LANGUISHING in ships off of Long Beach and warehouses in Tijuana, because DHS is no longer run by Big Sis or Red Diaper Jeh!
On behalf of Democrats and President Xi, please tell Sec. Nielsen to stop doing her job!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Snarky. I like it!
And in those ships would be boatloads of Fentanyl.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS!!!
Retweet Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 7 people
Retweet Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hey, hey! The President brings Pastor Brunson and the sham trial to the forefront. Excellent news!
Good to see.
Hmmm…
Who is tweeting for John McCain? When will the citizens of Arizona demand proof of life?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hard to believe he could get worked up over this… … Sounds like it’s right out of the NYT’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was ridiculous. McCain os beyond corrupt. Enough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s McStain in the purple cap and powder blue pants
McCain thinks he’s an expert, is there anything he’s actually good at?
– He can’t get elected President
– He can’t fly a plane
– He can’t accomplish anything in the senate
– All his horrible policies never get passed
– He’s been trying to start World War III for a decade and hasn’t been able to do it
Last check, $183,000 raised of a $200,000 goal.
😌
Fantastic interview with POTUS on CBS News. Interview was done Wednesday afternoon. Video on the page. Can’t find a YouTube of this interview yet. Also interview transcript. All things Putin and Russia covered.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-putin-meeting-helsinki-russia-election-meddling-believes-us-intelligence-interview-transcript-today-2018-07-18/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great. Thanks Citizen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes thanks for posting. I did so on the other post.
“Maybe Sundance will post this (or not) interview with the President. If not you may read the transcript.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-putin-meeting-helsinki-russia-election-meddling-believes-us-intelligence-interview-transcript-today-2018-07-18/
Another interesting report, was the Chairman of the Fed giving his analysis on the economic indicators. https://archive.org/details/CSPAN3_20180717_135900_Federal_Reserve_Chair_Powell_on_Monetary_Report
Yeah that interview was great, A2. Glad to see Trump with a halfway-honest reporter that is not from FOX.
Powell definitely seems quite bullish on the economy now. I did not see his full remarks, but I read excepts and things sound very good.
George Soros Calls Barack Obama His ‘Greatest Disappointment’
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/18/george-soros-calls-barack-obama-his-greatest-disappointment/
Join the club!!!!
Soros is an Evil Liar. He’s only disappointed 0 didn’t get us closer to the 4th Reich than he did, but it wasn’t for lack of trying on 0 ,ValJar, and Brennan’s part.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh damn…I thought I was the only one to call him that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good maybe he’ll have him eliminated.
Well, of course he would.
Look at the state of the dim party when Obama entered office, and look at the state of it after he left.
One of the very BEST things about Obama/Reid/Pelosi is they single-handedly wrecked the democrap party at every level of gov’t (Fed, state, local) to it’s worst condition since the 1920s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Utahans . . . maybe you will be the epicenter of change and will take back the Republican Party for the rest of us:
stand up to Mitt Romney and inform him that he is no longer the Republican candidate for the Senate –
he has willfully worked to undermine the work of the Republican President and he has worked to help a candidate of the opposing party for a possible 2020 Presidential campaign –
you may be a Bishop of the Church, Mr. Romney, but that does not give you special privileges that supersede the rights of the voters who nominated you in good faith to possibly serve in the US Senate as a Republican
this is not about not liking or respecting The Church of Latter-Day Saints, it’s about asking for a better example in public life than Mitt Romney
Thank you.
I wish…Mitt Romney has been a great disapointment. I always thought he was too smooth/acting and squishy as a conservative. But, my own Republican senator has also been a huge disapointment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My experience with Mormons on the Big Island is:
1) they oppose homosexual same sex so-called “marriage” and will go to the streets attacking it – but no other issue
2) they will support a Mormon candidate no matter what
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow nice shot of Mauna Kea from the Bay 🙂 How I miss Hilo. Are you from there? Maybe I know you…
LikeLike
Romney fundraising for a Democrat is utterly despicable.
Anyone familiar with the Aspen Security Forum? FBI Director Wray was interviewed this evening by Lester Holt. I have seen 3 or 4, 1 minute to 2.5 minute clips. Wray had praise for Mueller. Mueller is not on a witch hunt, Russia is trying to impact elections, China is the largest threat, etc.
Wray was on the forum agenda for an hour, but only saw about 7 minutes of video in different clips. Maybe Wray had something good to say about The President and the administration in the full hour and those portions were cut out. I could not find a complete video.
The agenda for the forum says Coats, Nielsen and Rosenstein are on the agenda tomorrow. Schiffs name was on the agenda for Saturday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Security Forum? Security to Protect the Swamp At All Costs Forum, it sounds like.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interesting! Thanks for the update!
Anything with Aspen in it is completely suspect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got that right! Globalist central.
That is the forum where Gen Petraeus’s back street squeeze let a cat out of the bag about the Benghazi annex holding Libyan prisoners. IIRC.
https://www.politico.com/blogs/under-the-radar/2012/11/broadwell-spoke-of-access-to-classified-info-149263
From last year
Thanks for putting up the entire video Andrew.
Link to the video
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/fbi-director-wray-chinese-espionage-most-significant-threat-facing-us-video/
Much deeper than what we really know, and the complexities in which China has infiltrated our institutions is mind blowing. Glad we are awaken to this as being a threat and thus work can begin to root them out!
This is rather disturbing learning how China has built a culture here to influence our politics.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-china-built-an-army-of-influence-agents-in-the-us
I am one who believes Lisa Page when she identified China as the ones who hacked HC’s servers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ask the Australians. Lots of meat on that bone of contention.
And who was the brilliant CIA director that let 20 of his agents get killed?
LikeLike
I was not familiar with the forum until today. I did see bits and pieces of Wray’s interview and found it maddening. I don’t trust him.
Interesting. We’re hearing that Lisa Page says it was China and now The FBI director gives this interview…. remember there are no coincidences.
Winning. So much winning.
Jim Jordan is a treasure! It is clear why the dark forces targeted him!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I want him to be the next Speaker of the House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t like hardly any politicians, but I can’t find a reason not to like Jim Jordan, lol. All my state’s politicians are crooks, Rand Paul pisses me off pretty often… Louie Gohmert pisses me off from time to time…. Devin Nunes disappoints from time to time…
… but Jordan? He’s pretty damn solid. I don’t think I’ve seen him do anything swampy even once.
Leaked Netanyahu Tape: We Made Trump Cancel The Iran Deal
“The video, aired by Israel’s Kan News shows Netanyahu enthusiastically praising his and Likud leadership’s efforts, saying “We convinced the US president [to exit the deal] and I had to stand up against the whole world and come out against this agreement.” He added, “And we didn’t give up.”
And?
Exactly
Trump criticized the deal from the get-go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he did. He ran saying he was gonna “throw” out the bad deal
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing to complain about…..it’s called partnership….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just more proof that Wikileaks is no longer under JA control. Deep State runs it now.
Politics, remember, Bibi is fighting his own deep state battles over there. They’ve been After he and his wife Bigly.
A better word would have been “supported”…. this kind of picking at the word choice of public figures really grates on me.
He said “we convinced the U.S. President”… so essentially he’s just saying that he told President Trump that Israel would really like him to scrap the Iran deal, and here’s why, boom boom boom…. and President Trump was already leaning that way, or had decided to do it, or was going to do it down the line… and after talking to Israel went ahead and did what he was going to do anyways.
Bibi didn’t say anything wrong here. There is a strange thread of people in the ‘conservative’ movement who are very anti-Israel.
Too much bowing has been going on for years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chuckie is the “Grimmer Worm Tongue” of the US politicians! Truly a grease ball if there ever was one!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah…I never see anyone else bowing. Just the knucklehead leftists. Don’t they know how to act? How weak and embarrassing that they represent our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will never forget the image of Chuckie and Hillary on 9-11-01, with burning buildings in the background, telling us that Americans would just have to get used to having less freedom. They knew.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is it with American politicians and bowing to foreigners? Yet they flip the bird to “smelly” American voters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schmuckie was just reflexively assuming the position, like most senators do when they meet with corrupt foreign officials.
It’s not a sign of respect to bow to someone, and nobody takes it as an insult if you don’t bow to them. Anybody that bows to anybody is a straight up cuck, period.
Now, if you’re a SLAVE, like the Chinese, and you run into the Dear Leader, yeah, you better bow or you’ll probably get thrown in a Gulag but any American who bows is cucked.
EU and Japan sign historic free trade deal after rush to agree terms before Brexit
The European Union and Japan are signing a widespread trade deal that will eliminate nearly all tariffs, seemingly defying the worries about trade tensions set off by President Donald Trump’s policies.
The deal eliminates about 99 percent of the tariffs on Japanese goods to the EU, but remaining at around 94 percent for European imports into Japan for now and rising to 99 percent over the years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Thanks. Always glad to help out.
Yes and China is doing the same.
So, the EU is selling us out again. Coupled with agriculture from Argentina. We don’t need beef shipped across the world. I live in charolais country.
Folks we are getting closer and closer to the truth about China 🇨🇳 and them killing those CIA Agents because the information was retrieved from HRC’s unsecured server while she was Secretary of State. They were killed between 2010 and 2012.
I wrote the following tweet a few days ago and it includes a great thread that ImperatorRex did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been saying it now for the past couple of days. “guilty dogs bark the loudest!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted this many moons ago. The trail leads to Jerry Chun Shing Lee, and even the NYT covered it. Old news. Not surprised it would link up to the illegal server.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-cia-case-officer-charged-conspiracy-commit-espionage-and-retention-national-defense
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would not be at all surprised if Hillary got some people killed. She might be KNOWN to be guilty of such, but no one will dare utter a word about it, IMO.
LikeLike
I want to see a debate between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Miss Teen South Carolina from 2007. They are probably about the same age and maybe the young lady from SC has gotten herself an education and learned public speaking by now. She may be able to outsmart the little commie in a debate. That is, unless she’s a commie too. The point is that Ocasio-Cortez sounds every bit as dumb as Miss Teen SC did as a teenager in 2007 and Ocasio-Cortez just won a Dem primary and has been christened as “the future of the Democrat Party”.
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-pty-pty_maps&hsimp=yhs-pty_maps&hspart=pty&p=dumbest+beauty+pageant+contestant#id=1&vid=723bac8cef1f7da6089deeec7fb67549&action=click
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is old news and not of much interest.
Yeah, you are right Ocasio-Cortez is old news. It’s been a whole week or two since she won her primary and a whole day since her last idiotic interview.
Actually, she may just fade away soon and really be “old news”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s CIA director claims Trump is treasonous over his comments at Helsinki Summit regarding Russian interference into our election, What are they deflecting?
– Branco
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://illinoisreview.typepad.com/illinoisreview/2018/07/thornernelson-conservatives-to-gather-in-st-louis-september-16-18.html#more
Phyllis Schlafly’s 47th Eagle Council will be held Sept 16-18 in St Louis. One of the speakers will be Lt Colonel Michael Flynn
Lisa Page Squeals: DNC Server Was Not Hacked By Russia
https://yournewswire.com/lisa-page-squeals-dnc-server-not-hacked-russia/
Alabama feel-good story:
I repwat my comment from yesterday — EVERYBODY involved needs an invite to a WH Breakfast Summit to publicize great cops, great kid, great customer, great employer.
MAGA MAGA MAGA!!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/17/tucker-carlson-interviews-president-trump/comment-page-1/#comment-5665592
Joe DiGenova was on fire tonight on Hannity. Why can’t we have him as attorney general? He’s a bulldog and we need a bulldog to clean up the justice department.
For the full video, follow Mediaite’s link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess we do not have to wonder what really happened to this guy. This is just incredible.
https://truepundit.com/intel-operative-who-altered-obamas-passport-records-turned-fbi-informant-on-boss-john-brennan-then-turned-up-murdered-in-d-c/
It’s time to re-visit this story. The MSM ignored it years ago when it happened.
Just got the NRA notice that the candidate ratings are out for the Aug 28th primary. Looks like the party of stupid, aka GOPe are running the splitter strategy trying to get their boy in as FL Gov. They are running 8 candidates, trying to JEB! Adam Putz.
Even my Congressman, Matt Gaetz, probably the best congressman CD-1 has had ever, has two other clowns running against him.
If I’m reading the report correctly, the only seat not overrun with R challengers is the Senate race. I am in hopes that Obama Stooge Nelson finally loses this Nov.
I think anyone can access the listings for your own state via the NRA-PVF. It’s really the only way to find out who is running so you have time to pick the best candidate. Also, what your state GOP is doing or not doing.
https://www.nrapvf.org/
And another stupid FL GOPe trick, there are a bunch of congressional races in which there is NO R candidate. How stupid is that?
That is my question also. Why is the state GOP not finding candidates to run in some of these districts? These districts may accept a purple candidate as an alternative to the socialist Democrat. There needs to be push back and not just rolling over.
The person Trump endorsed is 20 points ahead of his nearest competition so there is no issue there.
Oh, Lordy.
Russia, in no sense of what we are as a nation, proves quite the opposite. ‘Red Nation Rising’ hmmm . Sounds like the Commie bros are at it again.
No ‘Foreign Nation has better ideas for America’.
QED
A2 it’s a parody. You have to wait for the image to show. It’s really funny.
Mitchie really likes getting judges confirmed. It’s the only thing he’s good at… but he’s REALLY good at it. We can all hate him but that stunt he pulled with Scalia’s replacement was epic and will go down in history as a turning point for the country.
Imagine if republicans fought like that, all the time? To dream, the Impossible Dream.
133 Cowards Present
Popcorn….Popcorn here…get your popcorn…
This is the third race of the Trifecta…
Ladies and Gentlemen, a reminder, Please put on your helmets…we have multiple shots being fired from different directions. ………Mainly from the Oval Office
Annnnnd ….They’re at the starting gates…
Before the gate announcements, we do have one scratch….It’s McStain…AKA: The Traitor.. AKA: The abuser….skinny is the trainers can’t find a heartbeat. any brain activity, or proof of life…..His Jockey was Amnesty Graham….but he flip flopped and decided not to ride the dead horse.
Gate #1 He is a lying, leaking, cowardly, delusional traitor ….The tallest transgendered lesbian dwarf in the entire Obamadom. It’s Homey Comey…
AKA: “Slimeball James” AKA: Slippey Jim….”Shady James” has been added by VSG..and it seems a likeness to Frank Burns of MASH…AKA” Ferret Face… Klinger submitted the name…Hot Lips Comey….hmm. under consideration… there’s a book on em…but still being verified.. Jimmy The Weasel…another addition….Blow me Comey…hmm..sucks to be him…
Gate#2; It’s Wild Bill….not all the way in yet…seems to be an issue with a zipper. His Jockey Epstein is a scratch…Prince Andrew is slated to take his place.
Gates#3: It’s Leaks McCabe.. McCabe’s Jockey The Tooth Page, is taking the whip to him already…hmmm…The Tooth Page is opening up behind closed doors…
Gate #4: It’s the Purebread, Leaker, Traitor, Liar, Felon… Rosenstein alias “the talker” alias “Mr. Peepers…He is ridden by Shifty Shiff…..Shifty had some problems getting the large size goggles, but seems to have come thru..
Gate #5: Seems to be having trouble getting into the Gate…she seemed to have gained a few pounds, hmmm….especially around the legs…It’s Cankles Plus Loretta..AKA” HAG II.
Gate #6: Rounding out the field is: Willy Nilly…AKA: The Possum…AKA: Mr Magoo Seems still not fully conscious, but still a little time…before the start.. …The book on Willy Nilly: Watch for him blocking around the first turn. He is ridin by Rooster Head…Rooster Head has not won any races yet….he always fades before the finish line.
Gate #7: It’s Herr Mueller,Sociopath at large, He’s ridden by Manafort..Just an FYI,,,Manafort likes the whip…but Mulehead doesn’t seem to mind. , Rod the Rat Rosenstein is the trainer,,,both are sponsored by the Hag’s favorite company Uranium 1
And…stand by for the Next Trifecta..…….
Horse face Chelsea will enter as a rookie…ridden by ….The Weiner…..The Weiner will be given a conjugal visit to ride in this race only…Just a reminder no children under 18 are allowed to observe this race..
We also expect Cankles…AKA: The Hag….Snapper Clapper, Bugs Brennan, Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and Maggie Haberman, also known as a “Crooked H Flunkie, we can just refer to her as CHF, to be participating……
Popcorn….get your Popcorn…
