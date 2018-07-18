Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 18, 2018 by

[*Note* A lengthy cabinet meeting is ongoing. We’ll have that important video later, w/ comments from Wilbur Ross and others (watch the economic news).]

Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Wednesday July 18th, 2018.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.

WH Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

17 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. Mayo says:
    July 18, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    ❗❗ EXPLOSIVE NEWS!! – DNC hack was LOCAL – not long distance – as per Bill Binney former Tech Director of the NSA. Visit YT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3mS-3-W0ig&feature=youtu.be

  2. SR says:
    July 18, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    DNC server was never hacked but information stolen by someone (Awan or Seth Rich).

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/crowdstrike-analyst-who-ran-forensics-on-dnc-server-used-to-work-for-mueller-at-fbi/

    BREAKING: The CrowdStrike analyst who ran the forensics on DNC servers worked for Mueller at FBI and in fact was personally promoted by Mueller

    DOJ, which is working with Mueller probe, compelled congressional committees investigating Russian election interference to redact info about Russian intrusions @ RNC & other GOP targets from their reports, claiming it is classified at the highest levels.

    • Paco Loco says:
      July 18, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      The DNC servers clearly weren’t hacked by an outsider via the Internet. Files were simply downloaded to a thumb drive by someone who could access the server(s) via password/log on procedure, probably by someone with high level system access. Ok, so the FBI and Crowdstrike lied about Russian hacking who’s going to call them on it? Mueller ? Not a chance. Come in John Huber were ever you are.

  3. parteagirl says:
    July 18, 2018 at 2:14 pm

  4. jahealy says:
    July 18, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Well, the newly insufferable Trish the Dish Regan just caused me to turn off the not-yet-started WH briefing on FBN.

