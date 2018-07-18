Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

[*Note* A lengthy cabinet meeting is ongoing. We’ll have that important video later, w/ comments from Wilbur Ross and others (watch the economic news).]
Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Wednesday July 18th, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
❗❗ EXPLOSIVE NEWS!! – DNC hack was LOCAL – not long distance – as per Bill Binney former Tech Director of the NSA. Visit YT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3mS-3-W0ig&feature=youtu.be
Binney’s speed assumption is that a Russian would transfer the data from DC/DNC server to somewhere in Europe. I do not know if that is a correct assumption because I thought the indictments stated that the hack may have been from inside the US. So assuming it was taken from the DNC servers from a site in the US what is the rate associated with such domestic data transfers?
1)Seth Rich leaked DNC documents
2)Crooked bleachbit and hammered hers
3)Podesta fell for phishers
most likely, Wild Bill gave AG Lynch harddrive to creat Guccifer 2 cover story.
Could be, but those assertions do not answer my question. Appreciate the fine effort though.
brinney reviewed Guccifer 2 transfer rate not Seth Rich.
It has been known for quite some time that the transfer rates were consistent with what would be expected from a thumb drive…sometime last year or earlier.
That is why I simply cannot believe that the President does not already know this. Timing.
We already know that, the DNC turncoat was found, late night dead with a bullet in the back of his head.
At some point early in the administration, someone gave POTUS Binney’s name and I believe POTUS asked Pompeo to meet with him. I could be off on who contacted who, but I remember Binney being brought to admin attention. Apologies, I reached my data limit somewhere between bomshells.
these were former military officials who reviewed the information. They held press conferences and released PDFs
Thank you
DNC server was never hacked but information stolen by someone (Awan or Seth Rich).
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/crowdstrike-analyst-who-ran-forensics-on-dnc-server-used-to-work-for-mueller-at-fbi/
BREAKING: The CrowdStrike analyst who ran the forensics on DNC servers worked for Mueller at FBI and in fact was personally promoted by Mueller
DOJ, which is working with Mueller probe, compelled congressional committees investigating Russian election interference to redact info about Russian intrusions @ RNC & other GOP targets from their reports, claiming it is classified at the highest levels.
The DNC servers clearly weren’t hacked by an outsider via the Internet. Files were simply downloaded to a thumb drive by someone who could access the server(s) via password/log on procedure, probably by someone with high level system access. Ok, so the FBI and Crowdstrike lied about Russian hacking who’s going to call them on it? Mueller ? Not a chance. Come in John Huber were ever you are.
So the server image provided by Crowdstrike to the FBI would evidence any such download(s) to a DNC puter/thumb drive? Can an image of a server be edited?
LikeLike
Well, the newly insufferable Trish the Dish Regan just caused me to turn off the not-yet-started WH briefing on FBN.
