July 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #545

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I called Rand Paul’s office today and left him a voicemail thanking him for supporting our President the other day. I think it would be great if he knows how much that was appreciated by all of us. Here is his number. 1-202-224-4343.
I also did as you did after reading you post.Has anybody heard that Mike Hukabee was saying crap about the POTUS,I was walking by the TV and Kimmel is showing some video of him saying about being rolled like sushi.My wife will have it there and I tell her to find a infomercial,it would be funnier.
Sometimes there is justice!
Please excuse my ignorance, but what is the “Obama IC”?
“Intelligence Community”
Tucker pretty much sums it up in this excellent opening monologue!
Intelligence Community
IC = Idiot Children
Indonesian Choom
LikeLiked by 6 people
#FTW
All of the above.
Winner Winner!
DeSantis on how
President Trump clarified the language he used during the press conference. (8:06)
They all have to pretend to not know what he was talking about, by admitting how stupid they all are.
Then President Trump has to come out and pretend that he doesn’t know that they’re pretending they don’t know what he was talking about.
Then the media pretends that they understand better now that he’s pretended that he doesn’t know that they’re pretending that they don’t know what he was talking about, and ‘clarified’ his remarks.
They just want to say the phrase “Russia interfered with our election” a few more times. Gotta repeat the lie as much as possible so stupid people will accept it as fact.
You summed it up,perfectly. The Memet principle at work.
Sounds like the Marx Brothers principle to me.
Or, one of my favorites.
“I would never want to belong to a club that would have me as a member”
Groucho Marx
But what, EXACTLY, did they do?! THAT question is unanswered, nobody I have asked can tell me, nobody knows (or cares) that DHS under Jeh tried to hack into the voting software of 5 states, and then lied about it. Retards galore…..
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, muller does have all those Fb posts in russian. Didnt muller wonder if they were trying to influence russian expats? Seriously, what % of Americans can read or understand spoken russian? And shouldn’t the judge have told him to take a hike as a bunch fb posts in russian wasn’t a particularly effective take down of our election. Everything is absolutely nuts. I hate having to think about this crap, it’s all so preposterous and illogical. Everyone is mad, outside of the Treehouse.
Ron – sorry buddy, but I can’t pretend to know what you are talking about….hahahahaha!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You know that I know that you know what I know.
Hat Tip …treehouseron😎
I was looking back to see if you were looking back to see.. if I was looking back to see if you were looking back at me….
Now I am definitely lost…..knowing about going back…or is it going forward? …oh!..I don’t know.
😉
ron, boffo post !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
DeSantis is a mensch. He graetz Jordan nunes are the future of the country.
That said, he is mistaken when he says trump should talk tough with putin as he did with Kim. Maybe he should maybe he shouldn’t. But it is not a one Size fits all situation.
It depends on the person on the other side, the context of the conversation etc etc. anyway that’s a minor quibble. Keep up the good work Ron!
John Kelly has to go… this is unacceptable
sorry – meant the above comment for this:
So as a conservative you feel good about trusting Vanity Fair as a news source?
Vanity fair was headed (until a few months ago) by Graydon Carter, Graydon Carter and Donald Trump have been publicly feuding for decades.
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-and-vanity-fairs-graydon-carter-have-been-feuding-decades-661450
Vanity Fair is actually more biased against President Trump than CNN, the Washington Post, or the New York Times!
They put the “ak” in Fake News.
I quit reading Vanity Fair decades ago because of their leftist rants.
If you want to blame someone for disrupting our democracy it’s the Democrats who are doing it – not the Russians. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life and I’m a baby boomer. These aren’t patriots on the left – they’re rabid monsters who seem to have the attitude “if I can’t have you (power) then nobody can”. They’re no better than antifa rioting in the streets for the damage they’re willing to do.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, source questionable. Is it relevant that Reagan had most advisors telling him NOT to say tear down wall?
Some of a Presidents greatest moments, as seen by history, are the ones where they take a risk, to do what they know is right.
“Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!”
So, regardless of what this vanity fair pos says about Kelly, there certainly are lots on right, criticising him.
I suspect by inaugeration, they already had voted committed, on Repubs who would vote for impeachment, if VSG fired Mueller.
And they are the same Repubs in Congress, critising the Helsinki summit.
So, take a good look, write down their names, commit them to memory.
Barstuds, every one. Foes of MAGA globalist shills, deepstate Uniparty hacks.
..and vanity fair knows this how? Oh wait…”unnamed sources close to Kelly”. Uh huh.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Can we find ANYONE that isn’t deep state in DC? How about Herman Cain for Chief of staff…
The timing of this article breathes fake news.
It is day after the President has the press conference and suddenly after a press blitz of claims of Treason we get whiffs of the President’s own Chief of Staff being so outraged he petitioned members of congress to lobby against President Trump but not outraged enough to outright resign?
That is outside of Kelly’s MO if he was Revolting he would of resigned yesterday.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah he petitioned all members of Congress 1day after returning from Finland…..wait….. he petitioned them when he was in Finland…. wait…. in-named sources from Vanity Fair said….wait…..
Come on……next……
Spin…spin…spin..
Deep State is now Dizzy.State.
Do you honestly believe this? Does Kelly seem like the type that would turn on his Commander in Chief? Come on, man!!! This is total B.S.
Don’t know about this VF hit piece but you can be sure the military industrial complex has been on the war path over peace with Russia.
Here’s a sobering read from Paul Craig Roberts:
Here is disgraced Obama CIA director John Brennan, a leader of the fake Russiagate campaign against President Trump in order to prevent Trump from making peace with Russia and, thus, by making the world safer, threatening the massive, unjustified budget of the military/security complex:
Americans are so unaware that they have no idea of the risk that President Trump is taking by challenging the US military security complex.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-17/paul-craig-roberts-president-trump-traitor-because-he-wants-peace-russia
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why should America and Russia remain enemies? Because the globalist/central banker hegemony wants that.
The reality is there is no reason America and Russia can’t be friends. President Trump and Vladimir Putin both agreed their meeting was a success, but the legacy media representing the Deep State pronounced it an embarrassing disaster because Trump did not show ‘strength’ to Putin.
Hillary would have pushed her strength to cover her weakness and sparked a war with Russia—probably with a ’no fly zone’ in Syria leading to shooting down Russian jets because Russia wants to fight ISIS terrorists. Thank God she wasn’t elected. Her lie of ‘Russia hacked her election’ again has proven false. Again. The more the tall tale is disproven, the more the lefties cling to their lie. It’s all they have.
Mueller has no evidence, yet his witch hunt drags on. Meanwhile, Trump scores more victories.
Senator Rand Paul was one of the few voices of sanity, stating:
“I would say that this was significant diplomacy. It has to be that the neocons aren’t very happy because Trump sounded pretty reasonable. And I think Trump won on this. And I don’t think Putin was seen in a bad light. “
Tina
I would like to confess that, as a teenager, I spent a lot of wild weekends up at the Russian River (north of the Bay Area). To make matters worse, I have also visited Fort Ross (an old Russian outpost on the Lost Coast) several times.
How do I go about turning myself in to Herr Mueller?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perhaps you have seen the movie “The Birds”. Filmed in Bodega Bay, which was actually a Russian military base (Fort Rumyanstev). If you loked the movie, then you like Putin
I loved that movie. I’ve spent time there, too. I did not know that fact about Bodega Bay. The Russian part that is.
Hitchcock made some great movies. The Birds seemed so scary when I was a kid, even though it was just birds. No CGI, no dazzling special effects. Just a great original story well told.
We’re wayyy off topic, but I always thought he made the movie to be a comedy. It is scary in parts, and especially to kids, but it’s so over the top parts of it are comical. The part with the explosion in the square is the best example, the way they’re looking out the windows and it’s all over done. I think Hitchcock had a wicked sense of humor. Great movie.
My favorite summer drink is a White Russian, so I suppose I’m a big ol’ Racist Russian Colluder.
First you get a phone….then you get a married girlfriend……one that needs dental work is preferable……then you text each other….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Democrats, MSM, Globalist, CoC, RINOs etc worse nightmare was shared today by the Fed Chairman!
From the article linked above:
“Overall, we see the risk of the economy unexpectedly weakening as roughly balanced with the possibility of the economy growing faster than we currently anticipate,” Powell said.
Keep in mind that the naysayers are spewing BS that our real GDP for next year will reverse back to 1.75%. Jerome Powell just gave them devastating news in the sentence above. He tried to stop mass suicides by adding the first part but he knows damn well the second part is exactly what will occur.
He also went on to say that we are about to get a HUGE percentage for real GDP in the 2nd Quarter. The Atlanta Federal Reserve currently is forecasting 4.5%. They nailed the 1st Quarter with their final prediction being 2.0%.
From the article linked above:
Though the economy grew at just a 2 percent pace in the first quarter, Powell said growth in the second quarter was “considerably stronger than the first.”
“Robust job gains, rising after-tax incomes, and optimism among households have lifted consumer spending in recent months. Investment by businesses has continued to grow at a healthy rate,” he said. “Good economic performance in other countries has supported U.S. exports and manufacturing. And while housing construction has not increased this year, it is up noticeably from where it stood a few years ago.”
Kimberly Guilfoyle. Spy?
Spy for whom? Puerto Rico?
Spy for DNC/deep state. They need antiTrump leverage. They need to prepare for 2020. Worked her way close to the Whitehouse. Notice how, one example, the SF Chronicle continually insults and bashes the Trumps and everyone around them, but they regularly carry positive stories about her and her relationship with Don Jr. So spy not for Puerto Rico? but for the antiTrump faction, who have lost their ability to monitor the Whitehouse.
Wonder if KG spent a semester in CCCP like Dartmouth grad Laura ingraham did in 1983.
Fun facts….
Julie Roginski was born in Moscow.
Greg Gutfield is married to a Russian.
Un-named sources say I like vodka, enjoy looking at Kimberly Guilfoyle, like Greg Gutfield’s humor and like Puerto Rican beaches.
And, in looking back on it, I don’t know if they know I’m pretending to look forward and that I know that they are looking in the rear view mirror and know that they know I said I would but pretended to mean I wouldn’t
TOMMY ROBINSON APPEAL……. TODAY!
TOMMY ROBINSON: new court date, new judges. Plus: TommyTrial.com
Rebel Media
Published on Jul 12, 2018
Lord Chief Justice, Sir Ian Burnett, heading 3 Judge panel – APPEAL 10:30 AM, July 18th
There are reporting restrictions placed on Tommy’s appeal
BTW
Ezra Levant did gain entry to UK… that was far from a certainty given the UK government’s arbitrary immigration enforcement and denial of entry to journalists etc.
It is unclear how much reporting Ezra will be able to do?
How on earth can UK powers-that-be justify reporting restrictions? There is no jury that MIGHT be influenced, nor any “vulnerable” defendants who may be subject to public derision, and certainly no particular “minority group” involved who might be demonized by racist/Islamophobic prejudice. etc??
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
UK is a totalitarian state… with a vicious vindictive nature… and they have no shame in openly trampling on basic rights of citizens. When the last ban was in place ALL British media simply rolled over and complied… even the so called “Alt Media” in UK. At that time
it was suggested that Rebel Media UK could be punished for stuff done from Canada?
Here is their twitter for anyone who wants to look into it and read the Tommy updates.
https://twitter.com/therebeltv?lang=en
Ezra is tweeting…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah
If we are to get any news it will be Ezra himself on scene.
I guess Court restrictions apply even to individuals tweeting. UK has gone to the dogs.
I find it interesting the the Dem/media complex talks up Putins meddling but never mention how Putin is an amateur compared to how the US has meddled in Russias elections and elections worldwide.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t.
I trust Putin more to protect me during a marathon than Gestapo Chief Müller
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dem astroturfing attempt called out. A likely Media Matters talking-points push feed.
Mystery as IDENTICAL letters appear in 21 newspapers across 12 states slamming Trump’s Supreme Court pick – and they’re all signed by different people
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5955289/Newspapers-run-IDENTICAL-letters-slamming-Trumps-Supreme-Court-pick.html
• At least 21 U.S. newspapers ran identical letters to the editor opposing President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this week
• Each letter was published with the name of a different ‘signer,’ claiming Kavanaugh threatens ‘everything that we hold dear as a nation’
• Technique is known as ‘astroturfing’; it’s unclear who’s behind it
My money is on George Soros.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love My President…And it’s ONLY TUESDAY!!!
Winning.
MAGA.
Covfefe Rules.
Whew! That was close…dodging that bullet.
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump!
It’s a war of multiple battles and multiple people players and multiple dimensions. Sometime taking step back and rethinking is not a bad idea. PTrump might be looking tired and it’s not a first time for him. PTrump knows about server, Awan, Clinton’s email and more. PTrump will be back on swamp with another perfect strategy .
Trump supports have a bond with our POTUS that goes deep in our gut
Dobbs is an oasis of truth in a Faux sea.
Rand Paul Filibustered Brennan’s confirmation for 13 hours back in the day.
Dirty Harry tried to stop him. He screwed up and one of the Senators asked Rand a question…. which allowed him to ramble on for more hours, LOL
Too bad it didn’t work. Brennan is a POS – the biggest POS evah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
When it gets down to Libtards and the media, “What is Trump doing for America and the American people you don’t want for yourself”?
Has anyone else noticed the interesting messages being posted on the POTUS Schedule Twitter account? Here is the latest.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Strange .. As in maybe tomorrow POTUS will travel outside the secured area ? Hinky
Hmmmmm. It is interesting!
I may be wrong, but I believe that account isn’t official, it’s just someone who does a really good job of posting all of the President’s schedule (which is posted elsewhere)… on twitter. So the comments are just general comments by whomever runs that twitter account, and not necessarily messages from the administration.
No…it’s the official account of “POTUS Schedule”.
Click on it, see for yourself.
I’ve been following it since last week. They do post it every night when he is retired for the night. Read back the twitters.
But I did think it interesting when I first saw it and now think it mainly to let us know President Trump doesn’t go out partying into the early morning hours like the previous ones did. He did tell us he wants to be transparent with us. Or it could be to let the SS and military traveling with P. Trump they go to plan B for the moment/night.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His tweets and follow-ups are still posted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Strangely, the liberals are hitching their wagon to all of the most unpopular possible positions.
So they’re ranting on about Russia and nobody cares. They’re advocating for World War III and nobody wants that. They’re openly running on raising taxes, and nobody wants that… they’re aligning themselves with the CIA and FBI which most Americans are skeptical of… They’ve ran political correctness so far into the ground that even weirdos like Elon Musk are disgusted by it…. they’re openly supporting gangs like MS-13, and rioting in the streets to protect the ‘rights’ of child traffickers.
The only way they could possibly be failing this badly is if God is sabotaging them intentionally. There’s no way President Trump is this powerful.
I forgot to mention they’re openly advocating for busing in millions of muslims from countries that murder all gay people, and freely rape women who dare to wear skirts in public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today, the Demoncrat party IS a joke.
” There’s no way President Trump is this powerful.”
_____
Our President has the love and good will of millions of us, being directed at him…every day.
There is power in this.
I am certain of this.
We worry for him. We pray for his safety.
We feel love for him and send that out to him.
We see how he tirelessly works for us…and our gratitude wells up inside us.
He has to feel this powerful thing that we send to him.
And it *is* powerful.
I truly believe this.
So it’s not so much that “Pres Trump is powerful”…it is we who are powerful, and we send that to him.
Millions of us.
Amen, Wheatie.
Hi folks,
I think it’s significant President Trump mentioned John Brennan right out the gate, hopefully the net is finally closing in on Brennan who is up to is his neck in actual collusion. Easily the most professionally unfit, politicised clown ever to be associated with US IC. His comments and tweets about President Trump are an absolute disgrace but also show how unbalanced Brennan is.
See the links below which I think begin to connect the dots as to how Brennan with British Intel using ‘former’ MI6 operatives created false information to launder back into the IC system.
https://spectator.org/confirmed-john-brennan-colluded-with-foreign-spies-to-defeat-trump/
April 19, 2017
“An article in the Guardian last week provides more confirmation that John Brennan was the American progenitor of political espionage aimed at defeating Donald Trump. One side did collude with foreign powers to tip the election — Hillary’s.
Seeking to retain his position as CIA director under Hillary, Brennan teamed up with BRITISH spies and ESTONIAN spies to cripple Trump’s candidacy. He used their phony intelligence as a pretext for a multi-agency investigation into Trump, which led the FBI to probe a computer server connected to Trump Tower and gave cover to Susan Rice, among other Hillary supporters, to spy on Trump and his people.”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2000/mar/25/russia.iantraynor1
March 25, 2000
“The Russian arrested in Moscow 10 days ago on charges of spying for BRITAIN was a senior Russian intelligence officer recruited by British intelligence last year in the Baltic republic of ESTONIA, Russian sources said yesterday.
Russian counter-intelligence sources named Pablo Miller, said to be working as a first secretary at the British embassy in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, as the officer who had recruited the Russian.
The FSB has also implicated Estonia’s intelligence services in the row. They are said to have aided the alleged spy, who travelled regularly from Moscow to Tallinn to make contact with his British controllers. The Estonians have not denied the accusations, saying they are waiting for more detailed information.”
———————-
On the face of it the articles don’t leap out an immediate connection but when you realise ex-MI6 Pablo Miller works with ex-MI6 Christopher Steele of dossier fame and the unnamed Russian intelligence officer also works at Orbis Intelligence Ltd…I think it’s obvious these guys have been retained, used tried and tested contacts to create wholesale false intelligence reports for recirculation back to US IC with Brennan leading the charge.
N.b. The Russian intelligence officer noted within the Guardian 2000 article is Sergei Skripal.
This has been a most discouraging 2 days….Pray for Our President
God, you must be one weak knee easily influenced individual. I see it as a great week for Trump. Along with everything else Trump accomplished, we could be on our way to reducing nukes.
You don’t know me do you… I was discouraged about the treatment the President received and the threats…. Thus the request for prayers
LikeLike
IMHO it has been absolutely incredible 2 days:
1. You had the President B-Slap Germany for their duplicitous action
2. You head President Putin publicly tell everyone that Hillary Clinton took $400M in donations from Russian Business people who obtained the funds illegally
3. Then President Trump took Brennan to the mat
4. For anyone who has followed Q these last few days have fully validated the source and information as accurate.
5. Finally THE GREAT AWAKENING is here… how many normies do you think will be awakened by the insanity of the media?
We have a hero Leader. Pray for his safety. Pray hard. There are really sick and evil people in the IC and DC power structures of the Shadow Government and Deep State.
Keep DJT and his family in prayer.
The meeting in Helsinki was crucial. Both men demonstrated their love for their country. Both learned important things that will help shape some global solutions to critical issues.
Both men are guided by Christianity.
Both men need our prayers.
I pray every night for he and his Families safety …
I so agree with you
Someone needs to sit him down and explain that even though he’s the most incompetent President in modern history, he needs to take a page from Carter and go build houses or something productive to help somebody. Anybody.
“We see the utter loss of shame among political leaders …”
That’s funny … for decades now I’ve “seen the utter loss of shame” among his constituents, with their high rates of crime and out-of-wedlock births and their failure to raise literate children with the bare minimum of morals and diligence necessary to become contributing members of a productive society rather than leeches on same.
But that’s just me.
HusseinO is still on a mission to destroy this country.
That was his mission all along.
Hillary was supposed to wrap up what he had set in motion, and make it complete.
He and his Globalist masters are desperate to destroy Pres Trump, because he is undoing what they did to us.
The Globalist cabal is the biggest threat that we face, because they have tentacles everywhere.
The good news…is that more and more people are waking up to this.
Our numbers are growing and the globalistas hate it.
Is there a way to post that picture upside down,that way he is talking out of his***
Weird I thought it was already upside down 😉
An absolutely remarkable week so far ! Not only did PDJT conduct a very successful meeting in Helsinki with Putin, he also outed the deep state propaganda pogrom so badly all they can do is throw hissy fits ! When the ilk of Comey, Brennan, and their ‘usual media accomplices ‘ can only scream and shout and dance about I’m certain our President is on the right track.
Ex-chief of Russia’s Security Service: US special services working against US president
Commenting on the situation with Maria Butina, Nikolai Kovalev noted that like the United Kingdom, the United States is becoming a dangerous country for Russian nationals
MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. US special services are openly working against their country’s president, Donald Trump, and are meddling with political processes instead of establishing cooperation in the sphere of anti-terrorist fight, former chief of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and now member of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, Nikolai Kovalev said on Tuesday, commenting on the situation with the arrest of Russian national Maria Butina in the US on charges of espionage in favor of Russia.
On Monday, the US Department of Justice said Russian citizen Maria Butina, 29, had been arrested in Washington, DC on charges of acting as an unregistered agent of the Russian government. She faces up to five years in prison if found guilty by a court. Butina’s lawyer said she was not a Russian agent.
“It is absolutely evident that US special services are working against their president. They are seeking to interfere this or that way into political process, a thing that must not be done by any special service,” Kovalev said, adding that US special services “are taking deliberate steps to hinder development of normal relations between the two countries (the United States and Russia – TASS).”
“It is very regrettable,” he said. “They’d better think about how to organize cooperation in the sphere of counter-terrorist actions.”
Commenting on the situation with Maria Butina, the lawmaker noted that like the United Kingdom, the United States is becoming a dangerous country for Russian nationals. “Practically anyone can be accused of anything, so, any commercial activity carried out by Russians in the United States may be presented as the use of personal contacts in Russia’s interests. It is utter nonsense,” he said. “She was denied a possibility to explain her actions. Instead, they opted to arrest her on the very day of the Putin-Trump meeting.”
He drew attention to the fact that Butina is an activist of a gun right organization and came to the United States to study its guns laws to later try to introduce them in Russia. He cited her article where she claimed she had sought to infiltrate Russian political structures to try to influence decision-making. “It means she wanted to spread US laws into Russia,” Kovalev said. “So, the question is: whose agent is she – Russia’s of the United States’?”.
http://tass.com/politics/1013755
Never heard of US Special Services. Nothing came up when I googled it. Are Russian news agencies this stupid.
LikeLike
Wow!
To be honest I didn’t buy in to this hype until I went back and looked at the various gestures, movements and overall behavior of Strzok… there is something seriously off with that dude. At times I felt like I was watching an episode of SuperNatural and started wondering when Dean and Sam were going to come in and exorcise the demon.
You can’t watch those weird reactions and think it is normal… you just can;t.
Residual damage from Barky’s Fundamental Transformation of America (TM):
Chicago police union fights state’s ‘bizarre’ proposed consent decree after Obama-era DOJ investigation
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/07/17/chicago-police-union-fights-states-bizarre-proposed-consent-decree-after-obama-era-doj-investigation.html
“A portion of a decree draft reads, “Any time a CPD officer points a firearm at a person, the incident should be documented in a written report containing: the subject’s actual or perceived race, ethnicity, age and gender; the officer’s badge number, rank, and unit; the date, time and location of the incident; the outcome of the incident, including whether an arrest or citation was issued; and a narrative describing the reasons for the officer’s actions.”
“A police source tells Fox News some officers pull their guns out “every night” in some districts, and if the consent decree is passed, each time could become a “lawsuit.” The source said, “Imagine the headlines: This officer has 200 documented instances of pointing his gun. All the targets were minorities.”
… of course, all the “residents” in the officer’s district may be “minorities” but that’ll be overlooked in [persecution of the officer] – sorry – administration of the decree.
Those were the demands of Black Lives Matter and MB affiliated groups participating in Obama’s “Task Force on 21st Century Policing”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since when are they calling a Stroke a “cerbrovascular accident?” Is their such a thing as having a stroke on purpose? Don’t answer that if you know the answer. Hope he kept a good diary of all the Obama crimes he witnessed for when the hangings begin.
LikeLike
Voting Machine Vendor Changes Story, Admits They Put Remote-Access Software on Machines for Years
￼
297
Voting Machine Vendor Changes Story, Admits They Put Remote-Access Software on Machines for Years
The country’s leading manufacturer of voting machines has switched gears and admitted that the company installed remote-access software on election-management systems sold over the course of a six-year period. This comes as a reversal of a previous public statement from the vendor in question.
of an April letter sent to Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) by Election System and Software (ES&S) and recently obtained by Motherboard. The letter notes:
[ES&S] provided pcAnywhere remote connection software…to a small number of customers between 2000 and 2006…
According to Motherboard, “Software like pcAnywhere is used by system administrators to access and control systems from a remote location to conduct maintenance or upgrade or alter software. But election-management systems and voting machines are supposed to be air-gapped for security reasons—that is, disconnected from the internet and from any other systems that are connected to the internet.”
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/voting-machine-vendor-changes-story-admits-they-put-remote-access-software-on-machines-for-years/
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/mb4ezy/top-voting-machine-vendor-admits-it-installed-remote-access-software-on-systems-sold-to-states
Wish WordPress had an edit button…
Me two…
now that’s funny, western
Look at this funny little thread I found on Twitter. New threader to me.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MonsieurAmerica/status/1019392652297437184
Found him through https://mobile.twitter.com/SentinelVI who is newish to me and who also has some informative threads.
Sorry, exerpt for above:
The NEUTRON BOMB cannot be seen or heard.
It’s small enough to fit on a THUMB DRIVE.
Like DARK MATTER, its existence, INFERRED.
It’s exerts OVERWHELMING FORCE on everything in its vicinity.
An operation to CONTAIN it from within: MYE
An operation to SECURE it from without: CFH
A very interesting read about Q. The author posits that Q is a military intelligence operation designed to prepare us for the overturn of the deep state, including the media.
View story at Medium.com
I have felt from the start of MAGA, that the military has long been planning to restore our Republic. I love our military and our POTUS!
Right there with you. WWG1WGA
President Trump needs to fire Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller immediately. Every time Mueller announces one of these fabricated indictments it emboldens the Democrats and the news media to attack him even harder. President Trump is going to face the inevitable sooner or later. Pardon Manafort and Flynn. Maybe pardon Cohen, too. Fire Mueller and disband the Special Counsel. Fire Rosenstein. These people have declared war on President Trump and the American people. It’s time to fight back!
Rodentstain needs to go to jail.
Hey Newt…. too little too late… where were you yesterday when the President needed you? Stabbing him in the back
While drinking several Long Island Iced Teas.
I keep having this fear that the VP may have skeletons in his closet…
LikeLike
LikeLike
