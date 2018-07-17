July 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #544

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. Sentient says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Everyone in the media has lost their freaking mind.

    • Paco Loco says:
      July 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

      It’s a brave new world for sure. American politics has gone insane.

      • OmegaManBlue says:
        July 17, 2018 at 12:37 am

        Completely insane. We got people in the repbulican party that seem hell bent on help the media and the democrats destroy Trump.

        • anotherworriedmom says:
          July 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

          Their last shot at removing PDJT is this fall if they can get control of the House. Not only is that looking less and less likely, but they’re also looking at the possibility of having more Repubs elected. Combine that with the $400 million bomb that Putin dropped at the press conference today and things aren’t going so well for the Dems. They’re loud and screaming because all they have left is being shrill.

          • dallasdan says:
            July 17, 2018 at 1:20 am

            They have progressed to the level of inciting violence, and as they become increasingly desperate to remove or resist the President, my concern for his safety increases.

          • olderwiser21 says:
            July 17, 2018 at 1:24 am

            Did anyone listen to Rush today? He was on fire defending Trump against allegations that the press conference with Putin was a debacle. He explained exactly why Trump reacted as he did and how the media are basically just pissed as hell because POTUS outsmarted them yet again and did not fall for their trap. If you have doubts about Rush’s loyalty to our President, listen to his broadcast if you get a chance.

    • OmegaManBlue says:
      July 17, 2018 at 12:36 am

      It isn’t just the media. I got family that has lost their mind too. I am also getting really angry with all the attacks on Trump. Them going with the treason route is really getting me mad. Maddest I have been yet. I never said anything like that about Obama. I even told people that wanted to impeach him they were foolish and it would never happen. And now people like Hillary and Comey are getting cocky on twitter because they know Sessions will never do anything about their misdeeds. Cold anger can’t describe how mad I am today.

      • Kristin says:
        July 17, 2018 at 12:49 am

        Omega: Hear! Hear!

      • agentcommonsense says:
        July 17, 2018 at 1:07 am

        Ditto

      • WSB says:
        July 17, 2018 at 1:12 am

        Omega, you will be spared.

        It will not be anything like you are expecting.

        Your family is so beyond the truth, they are now lost.

        You can be above that level.

        Sessions is doing God’s work with MS-13 and in overseeing child sex trafficking crimes that include much of DC and Hollywood.

        And the joint task force of Russia and the US MLAT…Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty may find other scumbags and take them out.

        Be assured.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      July 17, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Are you just now noticing this, or is this a rhetorical comment?

      (that’s a rhetorical question, btw 🙂 )

      • OmegaManBlue says:
        July 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

        Really today might be the craziest they have been.

      • citizen817 says:
        July 17, 2018 at 1:14 am

        The talking heads, other than Tucker(had Gen Jack Keane) or Lou Dobbs(Tammy Bruce) had the same aligned talking points, coordinated by Faux, and other lamestream media.

        President could have helped and put this to bed…w/saying there was Russia meddling in election, etc,blah,blah

        Their maniacal hysteric reactions…
        just makes me smile!

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      July 17, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Putin dropped the MOAB’s re: $400,000,000.
      transfer to the Clinton Foundation. HUGE.
      Total shock/awe for the media/they are GUILTY.

      Media are nothing more than paid operatives
      for the Clinton Foundation and are apoplectic.
      It couldn’t be more obvious especially after today.
      Notice who screams the loudest/most guilty.

      As someone stated earlier today –

      “Media is now visibly at war with the US.”

      Bottom line is the MSM is currently “complicit/actively engaged
      in a plot to destroy, then overthrow, a sitting U.S. President”/
      you know it, I know it, the treasonous media know we know it,
      and everyone in the world is about to know it too.

      President Trump has everything/just a matter of HOW/WHEN.

    • palafox says:
      July 17, 2018 at 1:02 am

      No, they haven’t. They are force-feeding a narrative straight from The Ministry of Truth. It’s a coordinated attack reminiscient of the media reaction to Trump “asking help” from the Russians to find Hillary’s missing emails. I remember thinking at he time when all the media were acting like Trump had committed a crime by saying that, “how could ANYONE interpret what Trump said as a serious request?” Yet all the media were acting as though Trump was seriously directing Russia to hack Hillary.

      I actually think this little bit of tongue-in-cheek from Trump, coupled with his comments about Hillary that “no one under FBI investigation should be running for president” is the impetus behind ALL this “Russian collusion” BS. It’s pure SPITE that the left is pushing this.

    • treehouseron says:
      July 17, 2018 at 1:07 am

      The people in the media get their marching orders from the top. The people at the top have financial investments at stake. One of their big ‘gets’ that they’ve wanted for a long time is World War III, which can pretty much only be fought against Russia. If we fight a smaller country, we’ll annihilate them immediately. China doesn’t want to fight anybody militarily… and all the western powers have citizens that won’t stomach a war with America.

      The only major war possible is between America and Russia, and the evil fatcats running all the major news corporations want that war really bad and the financial benefit they will get picking up the pieces of our two shattered countries.

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. suejeanne1 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    President Trump, you were magnificent today – and so was our lovely First Lady, Melania –

    we hope that you know there are tons of people out here who think you did a great job today – also, we love your logical comments at the NATO meeting – logic, common sense – that will MAGA!

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. suejeanne1 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Bob “Iran Deal Pushover” Corker had a bad day today – he called President Trump a “pushover” while seemingly not realizing that he himself was on the same page as Putin concerning the Iran Deal – I think he needs to have his CPU checked.

  11. rumpole2 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

    I don’t see ANY “Deep State” indictments on the horizon….

    Best chance might be if Lisa Page files a #Metoo claim of workplace sexual harassment by Strzok?

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

  13. Julia V (@JuliaKV8) says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:26 am

  14. RF121 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:26 am

    A great day.

  15. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:26 am

  16. suejeanne1 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:26 am

    wow, John Brennan had a bad day, too – question: did he and Peter Strzok attend the same charm school?

    • treehouseron says:
      July 17, 2018 at 1:15 am

      The news is making up lies and the peasants are literally killing people now because of it.

      We live in a wonderful world full of wonderous wonders. All of this would be unbelievable if we weren’t living through it.

  18. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:27 am

  19. Avi says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:28 am

    think Id rather have Putin protect me in a marathon than Muller

  20. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Robert Charles,
    Fmr. Assistant
    Secretary of State

    Why Trump’s summit with Putin was a success.

  21. Avi says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:30 am

    how many other nations elections has the US interfered with?
    how many heads of state did the US kill ie Diem?

  22. waltherppk says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Flexibility is such a good thing.

  23. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:30 am

  24. Rynn69 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:30 am

    President Donald J. Trump, you hit it out of the park at the Helsinki Summit. Know how we know? The MSM, liberals, and RINOs are melting down into a ball of hysteria and hyperventilation. MAGA.

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:34 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:35 am

  27. Rynn69 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:35 am

    I dedicate this to Peter Strozk:

  28. Katherine McCoun says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:36 am

    While all eyes were on Russia and President aTrump this happened…
    https://mobile.twitter.com/ddale8/status/1018836963317690368

  29. gamecock123 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:37 am

    The next time McCain tweets, I want to see him do it from a live video feed. Either he is already dead or he is lying about the brain cancer. I want proof either way, and that seat vacated. How does that work exactly? If he is that coherent in this late stage of cancer, than he should be questioned hiw that dossier got in his hands. I am sick of this lying dog attacking Trump ever chance, and then hiding behind cancer from criticism.

  30. rumpole2 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:40 am

    The English supporters World cup song could be adapted for the next Crooked Hillary campaign..

    Woaah, Hillary’s in Russia,
    Woaah, drinking all the vodka,
    Woaah, Hillary’s going all the waaaay!

  31. citizen817 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:42 am

    No matter what President Trump does or doesn’t do the media will ultimately spin it as negative.

    -A.F. Branco 

  32. PotP says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:43 am

    The despicable NeverTrumper RINO’s were out in force, predictably.

    Noticed that virtually ALL of the comments for Toomey (RINOsquish – PA) were from leftist lunatics.

    What was conspicuous by absence was conservatives not taking Toomey to task. I suspect that Tweeter is actively deleting or shadow-banning all comments supportive of the President. Pennsylvania supported Trump in the election, and it’s statistically odd that no Trump supporting posts appear in Toomeys twats.

    I don’t have a Tweeter account. Perhaps some enterprising folks who do can run some tests: posts Trump-supportive messages to Toomey or any other Senators, and have someone else see if th3y appear. Documenting all the way. Not much that can be done, other than proving they are in full-censorship mode.

    Overall a great trip by POTUS 🙂

  34. carolweekleylmt says:
    July 17, 2018 at 12:55 am

    After John Brennan mouthed off yesterday, I thought it might be a good time to drop this nugget. It’s a new video presentation by Kevin Shipp, former CIA officer, on the Shadow Government. He’s got a few things to say about JB and all the rest. It’s 2+ hours and is sure to get you more pissed off than you already are, but we need to know things.

  35. millwright says:
    July 17, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Its increasingly obvious the Left/Progressives ( and the swamp creatures ) are completely “in irons ” ( as the old sailing term has it ) trying to navigate Trump’s weather ! Today’s media frenzy vis a vis the Trump-Putin conference appears scripted line by line regardless of which outlet you select ! It certainly gives me confidence our President is on the right track ! I wonder how they are going to ‘ splain ‘ President Putin’s assertion some $400M was directed into DNC ( and /or HRC’s ? ) coffers ? Admittedly this remains to be proven, but there’s a lot petro-dollars ( and other kinds ) floating around Russia these days .

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      July 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

      They’re not going to ‘splain it. They are going to ignore and blacklist the subject.

      The issue of the missing $400M has been around. Fle had a great post on this but I can’t find it now, darnit!

  36. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    July 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Has there been any new updates on the Arrington car accident? Or that of Jim Jordan’s nephew?

  37. ForGodandCountry says:
    July 17, 2018 at 1:06 am

    President Trump quoted Obama again yesterday, months after this tweet…..

  38. roccoboy1 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I must say I find it bewildering that Dan Coates, in his statement about IC and Russian meddling, found it necessary to use what, to me, is basically a Dem talking point: “Their ongoing efforts to undermine our Democracy” – I must have heard this phrase bandied about unthinkingly by every single television reporter in the run up to the summit this morning as well as repeatedly by hyberbole prone pundits in the past few days. WTF- are you kidding me?? Undermine our democracy?? How exactly?? by purportedly using facebook ads, phishing programs etc. How exactly is that undermining our democracy? That phrase suggests that, notwithstanding the fact that they were not successful, they actually tried to physically change votes in some sort of cyberattack. Is there any evidence of that?? I thought their purported aim was to seek to divide us, cause “chaos” by pushing narratives that offended both sides. Undermining our democracy, in my view, implies an interference with an election in such a way that our votes are somehow not counted. As far as I can see the only proof of that lies with the DNC who sought to actively undermine our democracy by ensuring that a Bernie win was not a Bernie win. So I return to my initial question, why would the President’s own national security advisor use a phrase that is not indicative of what happened, what was intended to happen and what Obama himself unequivocally stated could not happen. In my view, Coates is just giving ammunition to the unhinged opposition by providing legitimacy to their favorite talking point. I find that inexplicable and troubling.

  39. JX says:
    July 17, 2018 at 1:10 am

    And they wonder why they’re called Fake News

    [video src="https://cdn.mrctv.org/videos/20703/20703-480p.mp4" /]

  40. ForGodandCountry says:
    July 17, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Too good not to repost for the widest possible audience….

  41. JX says:
    July 17, 2018 at 1:17 am

    In case anyone missed it…

    • Nigella says:
      July 17, 2018 at 1:20 am

      Issa said she was “slick” in her answers and while she was a tad more “cooperative” she constantly signaled her FBI lawyer “handlers” when she wasn’t gonna answer something

  42. kayray444 says:
    July 17, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Neocons going stark raving mad! McCain chimed in from his “death bed” and hasn’t been this animated since his traitorous thumbs down at midnight. Good grief! All the insane pearl clutches will look ridiculous in a week or two, mark my words, the play is always the same. Trump wins in the end. MAGA on!

  43. rashomon says:
    July 17, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Why do I appreciate Donald J. Trump? K I.S.S.

    Bless his little soul, as my grandmother would say. He is so easy to understand. If he is wrong, he walks back to the place the error was made, and redirects. My corporate career was blessed by mostly — mostly — working for such CEOs. This president is a breathe of fresh air in a cauldron of disease that has stewed for so many years it doesn’t even smell its stench.

    This was a great day. The onion is slowly being peeled. I’m going to make some new investments in my community today. MAGA!

