July 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #544

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
Everyone in the media has lost their freaking mind.
LikeLiked by 14 people
It’s a brave new world for sure. American politics has gone insane.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Completely insane. We got people in the repbulican party that seem hell bent on help the media and the democrats destroy Trump.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Their last shot at removing PDJT is this fall if they can get control of the House. Not only is that looking less and less likely, but they’re also looking at the possibility of having more Repubs elected. Combine that with the $400 million bomb that Putin dropped at the press conference today and things aren’t going so well for the Dems. They’re loud and screaming because all they have left is being shrill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have progressed to the level of inciting violence, and as they become increasingly desperate to remove or resist the President, my concern for his safety increases.
LikeLike
Did anyone listen to Rush today? He was on fire defending Trump against allegations that the press conference with Putin was a debacle. He explained exactly why Trump reacted as he did and how the media are basically just pissed as hell because POTUS outsmarted them yet again and did not fall for their trap. If you have doubts about Rush’s loyalty to our President, listen to his broadcast if you get a chance.
LikeLike
It isn’t just the media. I got family that has lost their mind too. I am also getting really angry with all the attacks on Trump. Them going with the treason route is really getting me mad. Maddest I have been yet. I never said anything like that about Obama. I even told people that wanted to impeach him they were foolish and it would never happen. And now people like Hillary and Comey are getting cocky on twitter because they know Sessions will never do anything about their misdeeds. Cold anger can’t describe how mad I am today.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Omega: Hear! Hear!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ditto
LikeLike
Omega, you will be spared.
It will not be anything like you are expecting.
Your family is so beyond the truth, they are now lost.
You can be above that level.
Sessions is doing God’s work with MS-13 and in overseeing child sex trafficking crimes that include much of DC and Hollywood.
And the joint task force of Russia and the US MLAT…Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty may find other scumbags and take them out.
Be assured.
LikeLike
Are you just now noticing this, or is this a rhetorical comment?
(that’s a rhetorical question, btw 🙂 )
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really today might be the craziest they have been.
LikeLike
The talking heads, other than Tucker(had Gen Jack Keane) or Lou Dobbs(Tammy Bruce) had the same aligned talking points, coordinated by Faux, and other lamestream media.
President could have helped and put this to bed…w/saying there was Russia meddling in election, etc,blah,blah
Their maniacal hysteric reactions…
just makes me smile!
LikeLike
Putin dropped the MOAB’s re: $400,000,000.
transfer to the Clinton Foundation. HUGE.
Total shock/awe for the media/they are GUILTY.
Media are nothing more than paid operatives
for the Clinton Foundation and are apoplectic.
It couldn’t be more obvious especially after today.
Notice who screams the loudest/most guilty.
As someone stated earlier today –
“Media is now visibly at war with the US.”
Bottom line is the MSM is currently “complicit/actively engaged
in a plot to destroy, then overthrow, a sitting U.S. President”/
you know it, I know it, the treasonous media know we know it,
and everyone in the world is about to know it too.
President Trump has everything/just a matter of HOW/WHEN.
LikeLiked by 5 people
‘Pathetic Rout,’ ‘Tragic Mistake’ and ‘Painful’ — John McCain Holds Little Back in Describing Helsinki
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/‘pathetic-rout’-‘tragic-mistake’-and-‘painful’-—-john-mccain-holds-little-back-in-describing-helsinki/ar-AAAaImC?li=BBnbcA1
Here’s an example of thermonuclear head explosion/gigs up Johnny.
LikeLike
I still get sick thinking about the time I voted for this guy.
LikeLike
Marygrace, you are on target. The reason everything is so upside down today.
LikeLike
No, they haven’t. They are force-feeding a narrative straight from The Ministry of Truth. It’s a coordinated attack reminiscient of the media reaction to Trump “asking help” from the Russians to find Hillary’s missing emails. I remember thinking at he time when all the media were acting like Trump had committed a crime by saying that, “how could ANYONE interpret what Trump said as a serious request?” Yet all the media were acting as though Trump was seriously directing Russia to hack Hillary.
I actually think this little bit of tongue-in-cheek from Trump, coupled with his comments about Hillary that “no one under FBI investigation should be running for president” is the impetus behind ALL this “Russian collusion” BS. It’s pure SPITE that the left is pushing this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The people in the media get their marching orders from the top. The people at the top have financial investments at stake. One of their big ‘gets’ that they’ve wanted for a long time is World War III, which can pretty much only be fought against Russia. If we fight a smaller country, we’ll annihilate them immediately. China doesn’t want to fight anybody militarily… and all the western powers have citizens that won’t stomach a war with America.
The only major war possible is between America and Russia, and the evil fatcats running all the major news corporations want that war really bad and the financial benefit they will get picking up the pieces of our two shattered countries.
LikeLike
So right thr. It’s literally killing them/NO WW3.
Lives mean nothing/their greed is voraciouS.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Obama said it was “no big deal” becaue he didn’t want anyone scrutinizing it.
LikeLike
Obama said it was no big deal because he was also convinced that PDJT had no chance at being elected.
LikeLike
President Trump, you were magnificent today – and so was our lovely First Lady, Melania –
we hope that you know there are tons of people out here who think you did a great job today – also, we love your logical comments at the NATO meeting – logic, common sense – that will MAGA!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amen, Suejeanne. PDJT and FLOTUS were magnificent and they make America proud. They have an army behind them who support them 100%. We are called the American people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sue: AMEN!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you suejanne1 for expressing in writing what I feel about our President .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the old Obama smoking boot:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
And my stapler. The big red Swingline.
LikeLike
Like Milton’s was.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bob “Iran Deal Pushover” Corker had a bad day today – he called President Trump a “pushover” while seemingly not realizing that he himself was on the same page as Putin concerning the Iran Deal – I think he needs to have his CPU checked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see ANY “Deep State” indictments on the horizon….
Best chance might be if Lisa Page files a #Metoo claim of workplace sexual harassment by Strzok?
LikeLiked by 2 people
what about all those sealed indictments of Hubers??????
LikeLiked by 2 people
They only exist in the 23rd Dimension.
LikeLiked by 3 people
sounds about right
LikeLiked by 2 people
This.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peter Strzok…I can’t even.
LikeLike
Sadly I agree. As I said in post above, Hillary, Brennan, Comey, and others are now taunting Trump. They all know they won’t be held accountable so they feel free to run their mouths.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brennan doesn’t seem like he’s taunting Trump. Nor does Holder or any of the rest of them. They seem like they are trying hard to sell the narrative.
Sadly, I don’t think they have to work so hard. I am of the camp who says none of these frauds sees real justice in our lifetimes.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Notice he says “MY” intelligence people, lol
LikeLike
LikeLike
A great day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
out of the park
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow, John Brennan had a bad day, too – question: did he and Peter Strzok attend the same charm school?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Either Brennan is deathly afraid of something or not afraid of a damn thing concerning his role in sedition.
I fear his boldness is because of the latter.
LikeLike
Beelzebub’s School of Charm?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The news is making up lies and the peasants are literally killing people now because of it.
We live in a wonderful world full of wonderous wonders. All of this would be unbelievable if we weren’t living through it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
think Id rather have Putin protect me in a marathon than Muller
LikeLike
Putin is a stud.
LikeLike
Robert Charles,
Fmr. Assistant
Secretary of State
Why Trump’s summit with Putin was a success.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do I need Trish Regan?
LikeLike
how many other nations elections has the US interfered with?
how many heads of state did the US kill ie Diem?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flexibility is such a good thing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly and how do you prove that in court ??
LikeLike
President Donald J. Trump, you hit it out of the park at the Helsinki Summit. Know how we know? The MSM, liberals, and RINOs are melting down into a ball of hysteria and hyperventilation. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry but need to post this again – what MSM does when our VSGPDJT speaks:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I dedicate this to Peter Strozk:
LikeLike
While all eyes were on Russia and President aTrump this happened…
https://mobile.twitter.com/ddale8/status/1018836963317690368
LikeLiked by 1 person
High security risk, real threat v. Phony Russia witch hunt
Trying again
twitter.com/ddale8/status/1018836963317690368
LikeLike
LikeLike
The next time McCain tweets, I want to see him do it from a live video feed. Either he is already dead or he is lying about the brain cancer. I want proof either way, and that seat vacated. How does that work exactly? If he is that coherent in this late stage of cancer, than he should be questioned hiw that dossier got in his hands. I am sick of this lying dog attacking Trump ever chance, and then hiding behind cancer from criticism.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The English supporters World cup song could be adapted for the next Crooked Hillary campaign..
Woaah, Hillary’s in Russia,
Woaah, drinking all the vodka,
Woaah, Hillary’s going all the waaaay!
LikeLike
No matter what President Trump does or doesn’t do the media will ultimately spin it as negative.
-A.F. Branco
LikeLiked by 1 person
The despicable NeverTrumper RINO’s were out in force, predictably.
Noticed that virtually ALL of the comments for Toomey (RINOsquish – PA) were from leftist lunatics.
What was conspicuous by absence was conservatives not taking Toomey to task. I suspect that Tweeter is actively deleting or shadow-banning all comments supportive of the President. Pennsylvania supported Trump in the election, and it’s statistically odd that no Trump supporting posts appear in Toomeys twats.
I don’t have a Tweeter account. Perhaps some enterprising folks who do can run some tests: posts Trump-supportive messages to Toomey or any other Senators, and have someone else see if th3y appear. Documenting all the way. Not much that can be done, other than proving they are in full-censorship mode.
Overall a great trip by POTUS 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
After John Brennan mouthed off yesterday, I thought it might be a good time to drop this nugget. It’s a new video presentation by Kevin Shipp, former CIA officer, on the Shadow Government. He’s got a few things to say about JB and all the rest. It’s 2+ hours and is sure to get you more pissed off than you already are, but we need to know things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its increasingly obvious the Left/Progressives ( and the swamp creatures ) are completely “in irons ” ( as the old sailing term has it ) trying to navigate Trump’s weather ! Today’s media frenzy vis a vis the Trump-Putin conference appears scripted line by line regardless of which outlet you select ! It certainly gives me confidence our President is on the right track ! I wonder how they are going to ‘ splain ‘ President Putin’s assertion some $400M was directed into DNC ( and /or HRC’s ? ) coffers ? Admittedly this remains to be proven, but there’s a lot petro-dollars ( and other kinds ) floating around Russia these days .
LikeLike
They’re not going to ‘splain it. They are going to ignore and blacklist the subject.
The issue of the missing $400M has been around. Fle had a great post on this but I can’t find it now, darnit!
LikeLike
Has there been any new updates on the Arrington car accident? Or that of Jim Jordan’s nephew?
LikeLike
President Trump quoted Obama again yesterday, months after this tweet…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I must say I find it bewildering that Dan Coates, in his statement about IC and Russian meddling, found it necessary to use what, to me, is basically a Dem talking point: “Their ongoing efforts to undermine our Democracy” – I must have heard this phrase bandied about unthinkingly by every single television reporter in the run up to the summit this morning as well as repeatedly by hyberbole prone pundits in the past few days. WTF- are you kidding me?? Undermine our democracy?? How exactly?? by purportedly using facebook ads, phishing programs etc. How exactly is that undermining our democracy? That phrase suggests that, notwithstanding the fact that they were not successful, they actually tried to physically change votes in some sort of cyberattack. Is there any evidence of that?? I thought their purported aim was to seek to divide us, cause “chaos” by pushing narratives that offended both sides. Undermining our democracy, in my view, implies an interference with an election in such a way that our votes are somehow not counted. As far as I can see the only proof of that lies with the DNC who sought to actively undermine our democracy by ensuring that a Bernie win was not a Bernie win. So I return to my initial question, why would the President’s own national security advisor use a phrase that is not indicative of what happened, what was intended to happen and what Obama himself unequivocally stated could not happen. In my view, Coates is just giving ammunition to the unhinged opposition by providing legitimacy to their favorite talking point. I find that inexplicable and troubling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they wonder why they’re called Fake News
[video src="https://cdn.mrctv.org/videos/20703/20703-480p.mp4" /]
LikeLike
Too good not to repost for the widest possible audience….
LikeLike
In case anyone missed it…
LikeLike
Issa said she was “slick” in her answers and while she was a tad more “cooperative” she constantly signaled her FBI lawyer “handlers” when she wasn’t gonna answer something
LikeLike
Neocons going stark raving mad! McCain chimed in from his “death bed” and hasn’t been this animated since his traitorous thumbs down at midnight. Good grief! All the insane pearl clutches will look ridiculous in a week or two, mark my words, the play is always the same. Trump wins in the end. MAGA on!
LikeLike
Why do I appreciate Donald J. Trump? K I.S.S.
Bless his little soul, as my grandmother would say. He is so easy to understand. If he is wrong, he walks back to the place the error was made, and redirects. My corporate career was blessed by mostly — mostly — working for such CEOs. This president is a breathe of fresh air in a cauldron of disease that has stewed for so many years it doesn’t even smell its stench.
This was a great day. The onion is slowly being peeled. I’m going to make some new investments in my community today. MAGA!
LikeLike