July 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #543

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 2:41 am

    • Julia Adams says:
      July 16, 2018 at 2:54 am

      Now, with that tweet right there, Morning Joe and Mika will be so triggered, their bodies will explode and disintegrate into dust.

  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 2:48 am

  3. rumpole2 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 2:50 am

    BURP…… if that was breakfast they have had it!

  4. Julia Adams says:
    July 16, 2018 at 2:50 am

    So many are wondering why Trump is allowing all the stonewalling, the disinformation, the false narrative campaigns…all the nasty stuff that’s going on in DC and within his own DOJ/FBI to continue. Even Devin Nunes is calling for full declassification of the FISA applications, etc.

    We saw in recent past where Trump made a comment about not getting involved right now but would if he had to. What to make of it all?

    This is DJT at his best. Could it be that he is draining the swamp by having the swamp do it: allowing Obama holdovers in government and the leftist media expose themselves for whom they really are?

    More than ever, I believe in President Trump. My intuition tells me our President will do what needs to be done but only when it’s time to make the move. We getting closer but we are not there yet.

    • joeknuckles says:
      July 16, 2018 at 3:00 am

      It could be. The longer it goes on, the more republicans are on his side. The left will never be on his side, so they don’t matter. He needs everybody on our side firmly behind him when he takes them down, because it’s going to be very ugly.

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 3:05 am

  6. Dutchman says:
    July 16, 2018 at 3:06 am

    Obummer said it was no big deal, don’t do anything, because his briefing was detailed enough for him to judge, accurately that it WAS NO BIG DEAL.
    What, much less than a million $, to try to influence a campaign where almost a billion was spent? It’s nothing,…

    Almost as insignificant as a video, in the I-net, disparaging muslims.

  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 16, 2018 at 3:09 am

    POTUS meets with president of Finland

