July 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #535

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Marc Lamont Hill, CNN contributor (and Temple U. instructor) , thinks the creep throwing soda at the 16 YO and grabbing his hat is funy. Hope this comes out correctly. We’ll see:
And here’s the infamous tweet they were both responding to:
Funny how a Iphone and access to social media can have a two-bit bully suddenly facing state-jail felony theft charges. Looks like he picked on the wrong 16 year old.
The” two-bit bully” is 30 years old and has a string of arrests to his name, BEFORE he decided to steal the hat. He was the bartender next door to the hamburger place. Now without a job.
The kid was easy prey, being barely half the physical size of the goon.
Karma’s a bitch… Lol
Marc Lamont Hill is an animal.
sheesh…apparently.
Ah, the ol ‘it’s ok for me to hate you and do bad things because I think you are really the bad guy’ trick.
The left always lies.
The left always double downs.
The left always projects.
We see here examples of all three.
Mark Lamont Hill is a nasty black Liberal racist spokesperson for FOX, emphasis on the “nasty”. I think they keep him only because he looks well-kept and is articulate.
Hmmmm. Kinda reminds me of good old Uncle Joe’s description of Obummer! If the shoe fits……
Well, Marc – glad you didn’t mind the young man being called the “n” word over and over by your hero as he walked away with this young man’s hat. Hypocrite, thy name is Hill.
Michael Goodwin says Hillary Clinton is going to try again in 2020.
She is a criminal.
How sick is that ?!!!?
OPINION
Is Hillary Clinton secretly planning to run in 2020?
By Michael Goodwin July 7, 2018 | 10:12pm
“The messages convey a sense of urgency, and are coming with increasing frequency. They are short, focused reactions to the latest “outrage” committed by President Trump.
Some end by asking for money, some urge participation in protests. All read as if they are sent from the official headquarters of the resistance.
Hillary Clinton is up to something.”
https://nypost.com/2018/07/07/is-hillary-clinton-secretly-planning-to-run-in-2020/
YvonneMarie – I KNOW – Hillary is like a bad penny/won’t go away…except to GITMO.
I think Hillary needs money, so she is now scamming her supporters for more money to keep herself relevant. It’s always about the money. It’s never enough money for Hillary.
“Crooked Hillary”
No power – no influence to sell. So to keep the cash rolling in she’s got to at least do the tease but you’d think the BIG money be wise to the loser at this point.
She’s not stupid – evil, yes, not stupid.
She’s schilling for her defense fund.
She just wants the money……there is no way the beast can physically withstand the rigors of another run for President. Not gonna happen!
It would be so awesome to watch her lose again. I’m betting she wouldn’t even win the nomination! Her own party wants her to just go away.
I better start hoarding popcorn! 😂
She’s DOA. She’s running only in her head.
She could suck all of the oxygen (funding and attention) out of the room, though, leaving the Dems way behind. I was just saying to my sister-in-law (big lib) that I think Hillary’s going to try again. She said “no way”. That means it’s certain. Her swearing off a run was just a ruse. Why else would she work so hard to stay in the limelight? She hasn’t shut up since her loss.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I appreciate your post, Sentient. Hillary has no other choice.
Covfefe – she’s also DOS (Dead On Stupid). Oh, Hildy – you are such a kidder!!!
I’m pretty sure most people want her to disappear forever.
That would mean the jr Senator from CA is politically DOA. And, apparently, Fauxahontos is nothing more than an opening act. The she-beast must really have the power brokers by the short and curlies.
The Germans are going to have to come up with a new word, schadenfreude just doesn’t cut it anymore. When President Trump said we’ll be winning so much I did not think some of it would be written by the evils.
She had a huge fundraising dinner of all the glamoratti in New York recently, $1,000 a plate. It’s been no secret she plans on running. And she will be campaigning for the Democrats who are running in the mid-terms. At her age, 6 years is a long time. She will not be the same person she is now, in 2020.
Can’t wait to see her stumbling into a van or falling down a flight of stairs…..more winning!
Some discussion of the upcoming Ohio SPECIAL ELECTION (have you even heard about it?) that the “Blue Wave” creeps are trying to use to SNEAK A WIN, and the SNEAKY UNIPARTY KASICHOIDS who are HELPING!!!
THREAD!
President Trump’s SCOTUS pick is under attack by the left before it is even revealed who it is.
-Branco
But of course, as it’s a lever for power they want in their back pocket.
Trump supporter running against Debbie Wasserman Schultz in FL. !!!!!!!!!
Well, Carla is sharp beyond all means and a beautiful soul. Best wishes, Carla! Go, get all of it! We need you!
Oh man, I reaaaalllly want to see one of these traditionally Dem districts go MAGA.
Ad since I’m in FL…….GO!!! Carla!!!!
Remember people: RNC and local GOP has not been supporting MAGA candidates. Contribute directly to their campaigns.
sunny, thanks!
we really should consider spreading our shekels around to these MAGAfolk.
RNC is stingy, and does not support them.
Its better for all of us, and must be a boost to Candidates when MAGAfolk send in $5-25…there are SO many of us, if we each sent in $1, she and others would be ecstatic…lotsa print/publicity, increase in awareness, etc. for little sacrifice on our part.
Why isn’t the RNC supporting them?
Why is she advertising “Single Parent”? Depending on the circumstances….. that might not be a positive.
Hope this is right:
We all hope.
“Everything’s calibrated to the mid-terms. TIMING is key.”
These are presently the pillars of my political faith
Rex’s track record is close to 0%, so let’s not pin too much hope on him being right this time.
Keep track of the Democrats exhorting people to violence and the results. List keeps updating.
It is quite a shock when you see all of these incidents listed and summarized like this.
This is the New Norm for the Democrats – any historical parallels here?
https://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/07/05/rap-sheet-acts-of-media-approved-violence-and-harassment-against-trump-supporters/
The absence of meaningful consequences is as abhorrent as the attacks.
The testimonials on this FB page are very uplifting to read. Go read here if you need a pick-me- up!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/OFFICIALWalkAwayCampaign/
Brandon Straka on Judge Jeanine- Next!
FBI Taught Agents They Could ‘Bend or Suspend the Law’
(03/28/2012)
“The FBI taught its agents that they could sometimes “bend or suspend the law” in their hunt for terrorists and criminals. Other FBI instructional material, discovered during a months-long review of FBI counterterrorism training, warned agents against shaking hands with “Asians” and said Arabs were prone to “Jekyll & Hyde temper tantrums.”….”
https://www.wired.com/2012/03/fbi-bend-suspend-law/
“….Durbin said he wants to give Mueller, with whom he has a “positive working relationship,” a chance to respond to his letter before taking any further steps with the Judiciary Committee to compel additional FBI action. But he expressed surprise that the FBI could have taught its agents that “bending or suspending” the law was sometimes acceptable….”
UPDATE: The FBI has released the memo in question. Read it
https://www.wired.com/2012/03/fbi-memo-bend-suspend-law/
This is CRAZY!!!
Somewhere in the middle of this video, CIA whistle blower Kevin Shipp says that FBI Director Robert Mueller was asked once (under oath before Congress) “How many times the FBI conducted searches without a warrant?”. He could not give a specific number because it was in the thousands!
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
“When the power of secrecy is possessed outside of constitutional constraints,” Kevin tells us, “corruption and failure are inevitable” and “government will go bad, every time.” Watch all three parts. He’s right.
Kevin has the understanding of an age.
“The system is rigged”
“We are our own counsel.”
That is beyond unbelievable and even more frightening.
One of the readings for today is Psalm 12. It seems most appropriate for our trying times and for what we see being done to our VSGPDJT and Jim Jordan and others fighting against evil.
1 A psalm of David.
2Help, LORD, for no one loyal remains;
the faithful have vanished from the children of men.
3They tell lies to one another,
speak with deceiving lips and a double heart.
4May the LORD cut off all deceiving lips,
and every boastful tongue,
5Those who say, “By our tongues we prevail;
when our lips speak, who can lord it over us?”
6“Because they rob the weak, and the needy groan,
I will now arise,” says the LORD;
“I will grant safety to whoever longs for it.”
7The promises of the LORD are sure,
silver refined in a crucible,*
silver purified seven times.
8You, O LORD, protect us always;
preserve us from this generation.
9On every side the wicked roam;
the shameless are extolled by the children of men.
* [Psalm 12] A lament. The psalmist, thrown into a world where lying and violent people persecute the just (Ps 12:2–3), prays that the wicked be punished (Ps 12:4–5). The prayer is not simply for vengeance but arises from a desire to see God’s justice appear on earth. Ps 12:6 preserves the word of assurance spoken by the priest to the lamenter; it is not usually transmitted in such Psalms. In Ps 12:7–8 the psalmist affirms the intention to live by the word of assurance.
Yes, I agree…it is Perfect for these trying days!
If you are so inclined, please pray for all of the divers who are now entering the cave in Thailand and for the trapped soccer team; due to the onset of heavy rains they have been forced to begin an extremely dangerous rescue mission at this time. The death yesterday of an extremely experienced Thai ex-naval seal volunteer has highlighted how treacherous is the situation.
It is begun.
Prayers offered.
I have kept them in my prayers.
ELON MUSK TO THE RESCUE! US Business Magnate Is Building a Kid Mini-Sub to Rescue Thai Soccer Boys Trapped in Tham Luang Cave/
Jim Hoft by Jim Hoft July 7, 2018 48 Comments
220Share29TweetEmail
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/breaking-elon-musk-is-building-a-kid-mini-sub-to-rescue-the-thai-soccer-boys-trapped-in-tham-luang-cave/
Praying for safety and success for all of them. God please be with them.
I know this is way off topic but wanted to let anyone who wonders about the Thai boys cave rescue, my updates is posted on open Thread at 12:27AM Grandma Covfefe.
Sorry about eating up space here …Dear AdRem, I’m on my way to the naughty corner 😉
Thank you, Grandma Covfefe.
Whatever happened with the Charlottesville case? Was is adjudicated? What about all the weirdness surrounding it with the van sitting at the intersection long before the accident, the phony composite picture of the accident, the Obama supporter turned white supremacist rally organizer, the police stand down, etc?? Did it all just get dropped?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
DOJ/FBI are handling it, along with Las Vegas. Then congress will have hearings. Patience /s
LikeLiked by 4 people
Government happened.
We are still waiting for the rest of the material concerning the Kennedy Assassination in 1963. Like the CIA has not gone thru ~500x to purge anything incriminating to them a LONG time ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the muscle-car driver has been charged with murder and is awaiting trial.
Within the past couple weeks DOJ additionally filed “hate-crime” charges.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://fortune.com/2018/06/27/charlottesville-car-attack-driver-indicted-for-hate-crimes/
Hate crime for a traffic accident in which a white person killed another white person?
Orwell would be proud.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rinos should have fought much harder, against “hate crime legislation”, prior to enactment.
It was the camels nose for “hate speech”, and then an eroding of 1st amendment.
Coarse if Rinos had fought libertards, 1/2 as hard as they are fighting DJT, there would be no (need for) DJT!
Ohio’s 12th Congressional District election, 2018/
Ballotpedia Election Coverage
https://ballotpedia.org/Ohio%27s_12th_Congressional_District_election,_2018
Wolf Moon/here’s a rundown per above. 2 other posts went into the bin.
“When changing the district’s rating from Safe Republican to Likely Republican, Gonzales wrote, “Republicans could also be too busy putting out fires in other districts across the country ahead of November to focus on Ohio’s 12th in August. A low turnout race toward the end of summer could benefit the energized party, which right now is the Democrats.”[2]
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added the district to its list of midterm targets.[3]”
Wolf Moon – you’re right/need to get info on this race.
So Pompeo came back empty, and Fatboy III didn’t even meet with him… What do you think?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s “Little Rocket Man” to you.
Show some respect!
-/sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
bisonlj, Kim was not scheduled to meet with Pompeo.
What makes you think Pompeo came back empty handed?
sundance has a thread on this you night like to read.
Appetently he brought back another sealed envelope for DJT, from Kim.
Wonder if in the distant future, we will ever read these written missives, from Kim to Trump. Could be monumentally historical documents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By ‘popular’ demand I am reposting here as there was so much disinfo on the China/DPRK thread.
A2 says:
July 7, 2018 at 6:28 pm
I just woke up and an having my morning coffee. Just a few corrections to make to some of the stuff posted here. (1) President Trump did not send a Rocketman CD to his Porcine Majesty. That was debunked by State.
(2) NK has repeatedly talked about the lifting of sanctions.
(3) The KCNA statement is true. (I;m reproducing it here because no one will click on the link:
FM Spokesman on DPRK-U.S. High-level Talks
Date: 08/07/2018 | Source: KCNA.kp (En) | Read original version at source
Share Button
Pyongyang, July 7 (KCNA) — A spokesman of the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on Saturday released the following statement:
International society has focused its expectation and attention on the DPRK-U.S. high-level talks for the implementation of the Joint Statement of the DPRK-U.S. summit after the first historic summit meeting and talks were held between the DPRK and the U.S.
We expected that the U.S. side would bring itself with a constructive proposal which would help build up trust true to the spirit of the DPRK-U.S. summit meeting and talks. We, on our part, were also thinking of doing something which corresponds with it.
It was, however, so regretful to mention what the U.S. side had shown in its attitude and stand at the first DPRK-U.S. high-level talks held on 6 and 7 July.
The DPRK side, during the talks, put forward the constructive proposals to seek a balanced implementation of all the provisions of the Joint Statement out of its firm willingness to remain faithful to the implementation of the spirit and agreed points of the DPRK-U.S. summit meeting and talks.
These include taking wide-ranging proactive steps of simultaneous actions in a respective manner such as realizing multilateral exchanges for improved relations between the DPRK and the U.S., making public a declaration on the end of war first on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement to build a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, dismantling the test ground of high thrust engine to make a physical verification of the suspension of ICBM production as part of denuclearization steps and making an earliest start of the working-level talks for recovering POW/MIA remains.
Before the talks, Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, who is also a chief delegate from our side to the talks, was authorized to convey with a due respect to U.S. State Secretary Pompeo a personal letter sent from Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong Un to President Trump.
Chairman Kim Jong Un expressed his expectation and conviction that good personal relations forged with President Trump and his sentiments of good faith built towards the latter at the Singapore summit and talks would be further consolidated through the process of future dialogues such as high-level talks this time.
But, the U.S. side came up only with its unilateral and gangster-like demand for denuclearization just calling for CVID, declaration and verification, all of which run counter to the spirit of the Singapore summit meeting and talks.
The U.S. side never mentioned the issue of establishing a peace regime on the Korean peninsula which is essential for defusing tension and preventing a war. It took the position that it would even backtrack on the issue it had agreed on to end the status of war under certain conditions and excuses.
As for the issue of announcing the declaration of the end of war at an early date, it is the first process of defusing tension and establishing a lasting peace regime on the Korean peninsula, and at the same time, it constitutes a first factor in creating trust between the DPRK and the U.S. This issue was also stipulated in Panmunjom Declaration as a historical task to terminate the war status on the Korean peninsula which continues for nearly 70 years. President Trump, too, was more enthusiastic about this issue at the DPRK-U.S. summit talks.
The issues the U.S. side insisted on at the talks are all roots of troubles, which the previous administrations also had insisted on to disrupt the dialogue processes, stoke the distrust and increase the danger of war.
The U.S. side, during the talks, made a great publicity about suspension of one or two joint military exercises. But suspension of one action called exercises is a highly reversible step which can be resumed anytime at any moment as all of its military force remains intact in its previously-held positions without scraping even a rifle. This is incomparable with the irreversible step taken by the DPRK to explode and dismantle the nuclear test ground.
The results of the talks can’t but be so apprehensive.
We thought that the U.S. side would come with a constructive proposal which accords with the spirit of the DPRK-U.S. summit meeting and talks. But expectation and hope of ours were so naive as to be foolish.
Conventional ways can never create new things. Treading on trite stereotype of all the failure would invite another failure only.
Valuable agreement was reached in such a short time at the Singapore summit talks first ever in the history of the DPRK-U.S. relations. This is attributable to the fact that President Trump himself said he would move towards resolving the DPRK-U.S. relations and the issue of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in a new way.
If both sides at the working level reneged on the new way agreed at the summit and returned to the old way, the epoch-making Singapore summit would be meaningless, which was held thanks to the determinations and wills of the two top leaders to open a new future for the interests of the two peoples and peace and security of the world.
The first DPRK-U.S. high-level talks this time brought us in a dangerous situation where we may be shaken in our unshakable will for denuclearization, rather than consolidating trust between the DPRK and the U.S.
In the last few months, we displayed maximum patience and watched the U.S. while initiating good-will steps as many as we can.
But, it seems that the U.S. misunderstood our goodwill and patience.
The U.S. is fatally mistaken if it went to the extent of regarding that the DPRK would be compelled to accept, out of its patience, the demands reflecting its gangster-like mindset.
A shorter way to denuclearization on the Korean peninsula is to remove deep-rooted mistrust and build up trust between the DPRK and the U.S. For this, both sides should be bold enough to be free from old ways which had only recorded failures and resolve the problem in a fresh manner which is never bound by the existing ways. A shortcut to it is also to take a step-by-step approach and follow the principle of simultaneous actions in resolving what is feasible one by one while giving priority to creating trust.
But, if the U.S., being captivated in a fidget, tries to force upon us the old ways claimed by the previous administrations, this will get us nowhere.
If the objective situation does not stand in favor of the denuclearization against our wills, this would rather cast a heavy cloud over the atmosphere of developing bilateral relations which had shown its good movement in its beginning.
Should the headwind begin to blow, it would cause a great disappointment not only to the international society aspiring after global peace and security but also to both the DPRK and the U.S. If so, this will finally make each side seek for another choice and there is no guarantee that this will not result into yet another tragedy.
We still cherish our good faith in President Trump.
The U.S. should make a serious consideration of whether the toleration of the headwind against the wills of the two top leaders would meet the aspirations and expectations of the world people as well as the interests of its country. -0-
https://kcnawatch.co/newstream/1531000080-429116112/fm-spokesman-on-dprk-u-s-high-level-talks/
(The only quibble with the official NK translation is the term ‘gangster’, the more accurate translation if ‘robberism’ which refers to the spirit of the Singapore Summit as being ‘robbed’).
I will comment later, but what I want to know is what that big arse USAF Hercules was dropping off or taking on board flying to Pyongyung and then back to Yakota. It wasn’t a car for Sec Pompeo.
Then having breakfast:
A2 says:
July 7, 2018 at 8:19 pm
I have finished my coffee and contemplating breakfast, so a few of my observations.
There is nothing surprising about the outcome of this meeting for a variety of reasons, and also no significance to the fact that his Porcine Majesty did not meet with Sec Pompeo. In fact it was not on the original schedule. What is important, and also not surprising is the continued willingness to talk. It may be just dithering for time as per NK’s usual negotiation style. Talks, mean no war (for now).
The official statement put out by the DPRK after the meeting will be interpreted in various ways, from the Left as a ‘failure’ by the President and administration, and by the Right as there are ultra secret stuff going on. Both miss the mark in my opinion. If you read the official statement, it highlights the fact that what was agreed to at the Singapore Summit is understood differently by NK as opposed to the US.
If you read the Summit statement that Kim3 signed and the ordering of the points of the agreement that are (1) commit to new relations for peace and prosperity (2) build peace regime (3) reaffirm Panmunjom Declaration and NK commits to complete denuke of KP, it is important to note that NK understands this to mean points 1 and 2 are solved before point 3. In other words, denuclearisation comes last. This is reflected in the official statement put out that many people here think that the AP made up.
Sec Pompeo, and the administration understand the statement in the reverse order, hence the outburst after the meeting.
Statement here:
https://kcnawatch.co/newstream/1531000080-429116112/fm-spokesman-on-dprk-u-s-high-level-talks/
Keep the sanctions up and the US already has a raft of new ones at hand. It is important because NK keeps changing proxies. Kim 3’s personal money conduit should also be stopped.
So, if the whole thing turns out to have been bs from the start, will anyone be surprised? The President has said from the outset, “We’ll see what happens.” He knew it was/is prudent to be very suspicious of communists bearing gifts.
I agree in principle. Yet there are the realities, if one understands it and those realities may be the thin edge of the wedge to crack the edifice.
So now, postprandial lunch, more thoughts on the negotiations.
I think we may safely say that in any trade (economic) negotiations, prices are set on the margins. The margins here are the US for CVID, and for the NK is ‘reunification’ (I use scare quotes because in NK terms that means taking over SK and imposing their Stalinist system and implies lifting of sanctions).
So, the margins are set. The middle is a lot like dim sum, some priced as big (大), some priced as small (小). Lots of leeway there to get or keep the NK talking. This may take awhile and in the interim poses many threats and risks. Mostly, it is risks for the DPRK. The US has not given up the ability to continue joint war exercises; the US and the UN sanctions still hold and may be increased; the US still has the military ascendance though not a preferred outcome; NK has only the China, Russia card and the attempt to play Neville Chamberlain Moon on the reunification card to achieve the goal of driving a wedge between the US and SK; and finally, the Japan card as the imperialist sinner of the millennium ( which if the above happens will increase pressure on Japan to nuclearise).
So fair winds and following seas.
I appreciate your reporting on this and also your offering your perspective as one who obviously has a closer view of it and a better understanding.
Obviously the change of tone out of NK has everything to do with Fatboy III’s latest visit to China… As a Chinese immigrant, I will never trust any word coming out of Communist’s mouth, no matter it’s for trade deal or denuke deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes and no. If you read the documents and follow the time line and allow for the fact that his Porcine Majesty is following his grandpa’s and dad’s playbook that includes hot and very cold fluctuations with China depending on how that benefits their cult, it is fairly easy to see the objectives and why they act the way they do. Pretty standard stuff so far.
Trusting communists is an oxymoron as you say.
A2, very glad to see you posting again.
Thank you for the update. Always look forward to reading them.
You were missed
for dems/globalists fear deport majority of illegals will lower artificial high living/operate cost, revitalize job variety potentiality generated,focus on improve quality healthcare coverage for middle class,but consequence mexico/others are no longer cheaper then normal for outsourcing. dnc resort to violence/lawfare=weaponized government to defend their cheap outsourcing
As part of Trump’s meeting with Putin Trump may be looking for a way out of Syria.
US FORCES LEAVING AL-TANF…AND SYRIA: RUSSIA REMAINS IN THE LEVANT
As the SAA has captured large areas in southwest Syria from US backed militants the US presence here is all but over.
“Russian sources involved in the preparation of the Putin-Trump summit, expected this month in Europe, believe the Russian President can offer enough guarantees to the US president to leave the Levant before US gets caught into the Syrian-Iraqi quagmire. The key to attaining this objective is for Trump to hold enough elements to guarantee the safety of Israeli – to his mind – with no Iranian or Hezbollah forces deployed on the disengagement line of 1974. But of course Russia cannot offer any guarantee that Syria will not claim back its occupied territory in the Golan Heights”. Southfront..org
Would be great if Trump had an ‘open mike’ moment, during the summit with Putin;
“Wanted you to know, I’ll be LESS flexible, after the mid-terms”
Lol
Need a source Chris Four. It is a very complicated situation. The facts on the ground are not looking to favorable for a US withdrawal, though I personally agree that withdrawal of US forces after mission accomplished (defeating terrorists) is preferable.
That is the sticking point. Assad wants Iran and its proxies there. Russia has done little to convince Assad of that.
Whether we want the US out now needs to be well thought out.
We have established our “spot to stand”, so to speak. We are not losing, so to speak, and with our presence “solidly established” to leave now may be a big mistake in regards to keeping the situation at the least stabilized.
At the most driving Iran out.
The Middle-East is a complicated affair. Tribal. A lot of tribes.
You really have to appreciate reddit kids. They are great at making lemonade. 😊
LikeLiked by 10 people
I love it. It’s something you can wear, not be attacked, and be proud of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GROOVY! Its Trump Baby!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it! Those guys are so clever and very talented! Great job!! Thanks for sharing!
It’s 0250 ( PST) our dog and I are up for a bit after having several good hours of sleep. He is napping in his basket, or was until my outburst of laughter awakened the dear soul.
Right thinking people for the most part turn insults into to humour. The left nuts are always offended.
Thank you for the posts.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As I have said before, Mayor Sadiq Khan, like the other socialist mayors of London will follow in their footpaths and be voted out. Under his watch, crime has increased, particularly murder. Londoners are fed up. The balloon is a distraction and most Londoners think he is a numptie, and a dangerous one at that.
I agree. Whatever he is doing now shows his complete lack of skill or experience.
To put it a different way. He performs more “ virtue signaling” than actions necessary to keep London an actual functional city.
And, yes. The people cannot do with this any longer. He’s done.
Let him have his stupid balloons. Not even worth talking about.
I love my President!
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/07/trump_keeps_his_promises_to_veterans.html
It’s just further proof that only Trump has the strength to take on the trade imbalance.
Sickening. I loath the never Trumpers. They are worse than the dem dems. They are betrayers. Lord please help me pray for them.
That is because Romney will lose on his particular investments as will those who back him. For someone accused of evading taxes, his statement is risible.
Time to disinherit Haiti.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think so.
Didn’t Baltimore look like that?
Better than not being in a hotel in Haiti, I guess.
Which Americans, and what was their purpose being in Haiti?
The Thailand cave rescue has begun. Four boys on their way out now.
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/thai-cave-rescue-perfect-conditions-to-save-cavetrapped-soccer-team-might-not-last/news-story/e98f360f471f437d91375d8351060fa8
WOW! Thanks — just sent to all my sleeping friends and family
I just read that on the Daily Mail. The Lord be praised. and still praying!
Here is how a maestro conducts a quarantine using leverage of the worlkd’s biggest economy:
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) – French shipping group CMA CGM has decided to pull out of Iran following the Trump administration’s decision to renew sanctions on companies operating in the country, its chief executive said on Saturday.
Some other big shipping companies like A.P. Moller-Maersk have already said they would halt business ahead of a reimposition of sanctions following the United States’ decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord.
“Due to the Trump administration, we have decided to end our service for Iran,” CMA CGM chief Rodolphe Saade said during an economic conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.
“Our Chinese competitors are hesitating a little, so maybe they have a different relationship with Trump, but we apply the rules,” Saade said.
He added that his company’s cooperation agreement with local Iranian partner IRISL had been suspended and that the company did not want to fall foul of the rules given their large presence in the United States.
https://m.investing.com/news/world-news/french-shipping-firm-cma-cgm-ending-iran-ops-due-to-us-sanctions-threat-1520840
Even better, “Global cement giant Lafarge charged with financing terror”
“A panel of French judges has indicted French cement company Lafarge with crimes including financing terror groups, aiding and abetting crimes against humanity and putting the lives of its employees at risk in order to keep its Syrian plant running, according to The New York Times. Lafarge, part of LafargeHolcim, operates cement, aggregate and concrete businesses around the world and employs 7,000 in the U.S. alone, as part of its U.S. business, which spans locations in 43 states.
The French panel said LaFarge paid at least $5 million to armed terror groups like the Islamic State so that employees could move safely to and from Lafarge’s Syrian cement facility, to resolve occasional kidnappings after 2011 when the protests that eventually ignited a civil war began, and to have access to necessary raw materials. Some Lafarge employees said local management threatened to fire them or slash their pay if they complained about the unsafe conditions. The authorities are also investigating Lafarge’s relationships with third parties who allegedly negotiated and paid terror groups on the company’s behalf.
Lafarge’s 2015 merger with Switzerland-based building materials and aggregates company Holcim occured after the supposed crimes took place. LafargeHolcim denied the allegations and said the employees charged with wrongdoing in the complaint are no longer with the company. ”
https://www.constructiondive.com/news/global-cement-giant-lafarge-charged-with-financing-terror/526836/
Chickens coming home to roost come to mind.
Think about it. A Chinese embargo to Iran…. or any country…..
What would be the downside to that country?
No more poisoned dog food? Knock off sport shirts? Poisoned pharmacuitals?
What does China actually export that anyone needs?
Cheap stuff Kinda humorous actually
.
The previous president is busy pulling the strings of their resistance movement. Fully engaged and active. Do not underestimate the nastiness spewing from his opulent bunker.
It’s time to pull back the curtain on this shifty hypocrite and revisit his frauds and failures. Permanently dismantling his legacy, reputation and influence are a big part of deligitimizing the Democratic Party.
https://100percentfedup.com/why-does-barack-obama-have-20-full-time-staffers-working-from-his-dc-bunker-what-are-the-plans-for-his-40000-trained-leftist-agitators/
Isn’t Obummer’s bunker the office of people engaged in Treason? i would think there is something that can be done to thwart their efforts. If they can arrest a man who steals a MAGA hat and throws a coke at the kid, surely they can arrest a man who has hired and trained 4,000 agitators.
Live Sky News about cave rescue
https://news.sky.com/watch-live
I have been watching, and praying. May the Lord be with them
Thanks for that info. i like that there as at least a scheduled date for talking about getting the remains transferred, as for many, just that alone would be worthy of celebration.
Pouring rain just started!!! Forecast of start of monsoon was correct!!~ LOUD rain on teents!!
Story and live video from press area:
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/thai-cave-rescue-perfect-conditions-to-save-cavetrapped-soccer-team-might-not-last/news-story/e98f360f471f437d91375d8351060fa8
Scroll down that article to see GREAT diagrams, animation, and pics.
What’s going on in Turkey?
No idea, but this is just the most recent purge. I wonder who is left that actually has some military skills.
https://twitter.com/Mediaite/status/1015314190590885888 POTUS has a New Communications Director who used to work at FOX, Bill Shine. I wonder if POTUS knows the Left is smearing Bill’s wife unmercifully. She has been an activist on Twitter and, though she has taken down her Twitter page, some rabid Liberal has made a treasure trove of all the wife’s Tweets and intends to expose her for her views on controversial(to Libtard) subjects like autism, vaccines and the use of coal.
This is standard operating practice. Does anybody in public life, especially republicans, not think “they” aren’t going to come after you for anything and everything? And, now, with bonus physical threats and violence.
A few tidbits. http://fmshooter.com/political-smear-job-law-firm-investigating-accusations-against-jim-jordan-steeped-in-partisanship/
