Saturday July 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

41 Responses to Saturday July 7th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Happy Caturday!

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:17 am

  3. nwtex says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Mandalay Bay Thwarted Possible Mass Shooting 3 Years Before Oct. 1 Massacre
    11 hours ago

    https://kfiam640.iheart.com/content/2018-07-06-mandalay-bay-thwarted-mass-shooting-3-years-before-oct-1-massacre/

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!

  5. nwtex says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:25 am

  6. BetsyRossRocked says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Lets pray for Jim Jordan.

    He’s a good man and evil is all around him.

    I don’t know if he is as strong emotionally as our wonderful President,

    he needs us.

  7. nwtex says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:33 am

  8. flame says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Music for the soul

  10. Lucille says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:55 am

    HAPPY CATURDAY!

  11. thinkthinkthink says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:56 am

    I started this day in the Liturgy of the Hours. I thought of my friends on the branches here at the treehouse. From the morning intercessions of July 6th:

    Through his cross the Lord Jesus brought salvation to the human race.
    We adore him and in faith we call out to him:
    Lord, pour out your mercy upon us

    Christ, Rising Sun, warm us with your rays,
    — and restrain us from every evil impulse.
    Lord, pour out your mercy upon us

    Keep guard over our thoughts, words and actions,
    — and make us pleasing in your sight this day.
    Lord, pour out your mercy upon us

    Turn your gaze from our sinfulness,
    — and cleanse us from our iniquities.
    Lord, pour out your mercy upon us

    Trhough your cross and resurrection,
    — fill us with the consolation of the Spirit.
    Lord, pour out your mercy upon us

    May God bless Sundance, the team, the treepers and all that is part of the CTH community. Amen!

  12. nwtex says:
    July 7, 2018 at 12:57 am

  13. millwright says:
    July 7, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Since its ” Caterday” here’s this : http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/07/05/gang-rhino-poachers-mauled-to-death-by-pride-lions-after-breaking-into-game-reserve.html

    Now if we could just get Africa’s predatory cats to perform this service more often poaching would become far more hazardous !

  14. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 7, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Happy Caturtday too you too. If you guys have never seen this get ready to cry a bit, very sweet uplifting story only 13 minutes but well worth the watch from a gifted and totally amazing animal communicator!!

  15. nwtex says:
    July 7, 2018 at 1:27 am

    f you want to see the picture you’ll have to go to the link. I won’t post it.
    ~~~
    Church puts Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cage to protest ‘zero tolerance’ policy
    Jul 4, 2018

    http://www.newsandtribune.com/cnhi_network/church-puts-jesus-mary-and-joseph-in-cage-to-protest/article_1015f661-f667-5ab1-b7e7-42a20f0269cb.html

  16. John Denney says:
    July 7, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Speaking of “the children”. . .

    Curious that MSM is totally silent about 2300 pedophiles arrested in a sweep a month ago. Aren’t DOJ press releases seen by the press?

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/06/national_media_ignoring_doj_arrests_of_2300_suspected_pedophiles.html

  17. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 7, 2018 at 1:44 am

    I thought this was funny. So obvious which state it is…snicker.

    Scared of psychopaths? Stay away from this U.S. state
    https://www.livestrong.com/article/13713588-scared-of-psychopaths-stay-away-from-this-us-state/

  18. Prettyplease says:
    July 7, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Happy Caturday!!!😻

  19. dogsmaw says:
    July 7, 2018 at 1:57 am

  20. dogsmaw says:
    July 7, 2018 at 2:02 am

  21. dogsmaw says:
    July 7, 2018 at 2:04 am

  22. Janie M. says:
    July 7, 2018 at 2:09 am

    Oh my word!! Spoiled kitty and very generous baby…😄

  23. dogsmaw says:
    July 7, 2018 at 2:25 am

    By JONATHAN BERR MONEYWATCH July 6, 2018, 5:15 AM
    Cord-cutting: 6 things to know about dropping pay-TV
    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/six-things-to-consider-before-cutting-the-cord-with-a-pay-tv-service/

    Consumers are increasingly saying goodbye to their cable and satellite-TV subscriptions and saying hello to their internet-based rivals. It’s not only the desire to save money, but to avoid what many view as poor service from pay-TV operators.

    The cord-cutting trend has weighed down the share prices of some media companies, thanks to the loss of customers who typically pay upwards of $100 per month for pay-TV service. However, a cord-cutting consumer isn’t necessarily ending their relationship with a pay-TV provider, because those same companies also provide broadband service.

    Here are six things to know about this trend.

    What is a cord cutter?
    ‘The term is loosely defined as anyone who cancels service from their pay-TV provider. There are also “cord shavers,” which are people who cut back on their pay TV services, and “cord nevers,” or people who have never have had a pay-TV service.

    Where things get tricky is when a consumer drops the traditional pay-TV service in favor of an internet-delivered service from one of those same providers, such as AT&T’s DirecTV Now and Dish Network’s Sling TV. Some experts count them as cord-cutters while others don’t.

    “In many ways, the changes are much more about viewership and corporate strategies than they are about subscribers (and overall spending on pay-TV),” said Bruce Leichtman of Leichtman Research Group in an email.

    How many people have cut the cord?
    Though analysts may define the term differently, they agree that their ranks are growing and that traditional pay-TV service is on the decline. The vast majority of consumers, however, haven’t taken the leap.

    Data from research firm MoffettNathanson shows that as of the most recent quarter, there were more than 90 million subscribers to cable, telecommunications and satellite services. So-called “virtual multichannel video distributors” including Sling TV and DirecTV Now, have about 5 million customers, the firm says.

    Why the alarm?
    Since the pay-TV industry’s peak in the first quarter of 2012, traditional service providers have lost more than 7 million customers while internet-delivered offerings have gained more than 3.7 million, according to Leichtman Research Group.

    The ranks of cord-cutters are likely to continue to grow. Almost 8 percent of pay-TV subscribers said they’re “extremely likely” to cancel their service in the next year, compared with about 6 percent in 2017, according to
    a recent survey released by Frank N. Magid Associates. Meanwhile, 14 percent of millennials say they plan to do so.

    How much money can a consumer save?
    As Consumer Reports and other personal finance sites have noted, the amount of money consumers can save on their video entertainment bill can vary widely. For instance, people who only are interested in a handful of channels can rely on an old-fashioned antennae and add about $75 per month for phone and broadband service, which will allow them to stream YouTube and tune into over-the-air TV.

    People with more expansive viewing interests can shell out as much as $172 per month after adding in paid streaming services like Netflix and HBO Now, according to the magazine.

    Cord cutters oftentimes will use multiple services to replicate their pay-TV service. Those fees can quickly add up.

    About 7 out of 10 cord-cutters pay for a video-on-demand service like Netflix or Hulu, according to Leichtman Research Group. And out of those, about 60 percent pay for at least two streaming services.

    What about broadband?
    Consumers sometimes forget about the cost of broadband. On average, consumers pay $60 a month for high-speed internet access, which is often bundled with video, phone, and other services, according to Leichtman.

    Consumers may need to get a faster connection, which can boost up monthly expenses, in order to stream HD video across multiple devices, according to Brett Sappington, director of research at Parks Associates. “You simply can’t go with the lowest-cost connection,” he said in an interview.

    Why do consumers keep pay-TV?
    More than three-quarters of cable subscribers were also customers of a streaming service, according to video management platform Telaria. It found that four out of 10 cable users mistakenly believe they need cable to watch live events such as sports. Another 55 percent said they found non-traditional TV options to be “confusing.”

