July 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #533

My concern is the Radical Left will see this as encouraging implementing similar tactics against other Trump Cabinet members – and future nominees !
President Trump sent Kim Jung Un a signed Elton John CD of “Rocket Man”. This is not fake news. This actually happened. This is the greatest timeline of all timelines.
http://english.chosun.com/site/data/html_dir/2018/07/06/2018070600907.html
I think Trump understands human relationships. Everyone has experiences of people you didn’t like for one reason or other, or maybe because you didn’t know them that well. Later on when you are friends you can key off these things.
As a British citizen I disavow this.
I appreciate “the right to protest” but this is just a puerile gesture, disrespecting not just Trump, but the Office of The President of USA, and so the US people generally.
Since it required approval by SadJerk Kant.. he is especially responsible.
But it’s not just SadJerk…. Theresa May and the bulk of UK politicians on both sides of the political divide are far from supportive of Trump,and there has always been an anti-USA element. I hope Trump remembers this insult during some future negotiations with UK.
Wouldm’t is be funny if that balloon was punctured, or went up in flames over the next few days? …. just sayin’ 😎
Let’s make ‘Giant Sadiq Khan ‘baby balloon to fly over London’ happen
£2,833 raised of £10,000 target
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/giant-sadiq-khan-baby-balloon-to-fly-over-london
Why is alright to make fun of a skin color that isn’t black? Why is it alright for Obama to raise taxes on tanning salons (that only cater to white people) ?
I’ll just have to console myself with all this winning.
..Gosh.. hope there are accidents…..
Londoners, are you proud of this?
How far you have fallen.
I think a ole ugly Mohamed balloon would be a good response 🙂
England is truly lost. At the rate they’re going, and with no pushback to their Mayor and his invaders…
Of course you can stop the Islamization of a country after it gets to 16%. You cut off the welfare and you send them back where they came from. Who comes up with these dumb ideas?
From Obamalinski Rules?
Much like us common working citizens in America, the average Londener likely spends most of their time dodging the fallout from their leader’s stupid governing. Perhaps they haven’t fallen as far as it appears.
Remember, we woke up one day and Zerobama was president for the next 8 years but I hadn’t fallen, I just got caught when I could not fight 7 fronts at the same time.
This is so true.
“Hope springs eternal in the human breast;
Man never is, but always to be blessed:
The soul, uneasy and confined from home,
Rests and expatiates in a life to come”. – Alexander Pope
I think this is hilarious because it doesn’t do anything. They think it’s symbolic but it only shows how much Trump has gotten in people’s heads.
And Trump’s from another country! Now, imagine the left and Democrats here.
Trump should paint the US GDP growth rate on the side of Air Force One.
Now that’s funny. He could get a huge vinyl advertising panel to stick on the side of AF1. It’s going to be going up every month, so why paint it on?
If President Trump chooses to, he will turn this balloon thing into a positive, like he’s done with everything else. Not a smart choice for the UK.
They think he has thin skin, but in reality he has rhinoceros skin. The proof is in the hair. They made fun of his hair for 40 years… and he never changed 1 damn glorious strand of it. He owned it. He used it. He triumphed with it.
I’m not as good as him at it obviously… but I’d just say
“Hey, I heard you were going to have a bunch of balloons to welcome me to the country. Where is it? Oh! I see! Up there. That’s it? In America we have big parades up and down 52nd street, a lot bigger balloons than this. Just the one, huh? Oh well. It’s nice I guess.”
😆😆😆😆😆😆
Britain got the Balloon.
America got the TARIFFS.
India got the Bilateral Trade Deal. 😎
Looks like POTUS’ Schedule is blocked out to 2021.
Congrats, Khan.
WINNING!
All President Trump has to mention is …”It is fitting I am flying about London , it is the best place to be to avoid the stench of Khans disastrous city policies and rising crime.. London if you want call me and I will help you make LONDON great again ! — Gotta Fly bye bye….
There is a #FreeTommy rally planned for London.. while Trump is there… 14th July. As somebody here reminded us…. that date is “Bastille Day” in France. I think the British should take their cue from what that date celebrates. Set up a model (or better still a real) Guillotine in Whitehall, outside the gates to 10 Downing street.
My ancestry is all British Isles (English, Welsh, and Irish). I was always proud of it. Not any more. It doesn’t exist as it was, now.
SO much pride in America First.
Someone posted an article the other day saying that Ireland has a plan to let in 1 million (?) muslim immigrants by 2040. ok…
The crazy thing about that is, Irish people like to fight. This is going to be very violent.
Famous wolf, I am Scots, Irish and English and I am proud of my heritage. We are a tough, tenacious, enduring people. I believe that there’s still hope for the people in the British Isles. They just need a strong leader like we did, like Trump. So, they are in my prayers that the Lord will deliver them like He is doing for us/US.
Yes, maybe the Brexit vote was similar to our tea party movement. Our cabal destroyed that fairly quickly. Maybe the Brits have more tenacity than credit is given. They’ve hung on for 2 years and meanwhile the tide is turning.
I agree, I wouldn’t give up on any of the british folks yet. They survived the air raids of World War II pretty much ever night for Nine Months and left their houses each morning and went to work. That kind of spirit is still in the hearts of the British even though they appear to be under attack once again.
King George VI’s famous speech
OMG, that is one ugly balloon and our impeccable President is so handsome. I feel badly for the good people of Britain. Wait … there’s actually a “Trump Baby” committee? 😯
Looking forward to a PJW video about this.
While (IF) it’s flying, I’m thinking a quick “flaming bow and arrow” accident, from a balcony by UK’s top archer. 😀
Yeah…. where is the spirit of “Robin Hood” ?
They have the Socialist bit.. take from the rich and give to the poor… but seem to have lost the bit about skilled with a bow and arrow.
Maybe a “new age” Robin Hood… with a laser 🙂
I remember back in the Primaries….
Larger than life Make America Great Again cap outside Trump Sacramento rally
I opined at the time… it would look great as the balloon in the Classic Pink Floyd photo…
Hey, that’s perfect! Battersea Power station in London can be an iconic place to float the response balloon.
Yeah… been there seen the place… still impressive but it’s MILES away from where to action might be.
I am really KEEN on a Guillotine set up in Whitehall. 🙂
It would NOT be hard to make 1000’s of Mohamed balloons… filled with helium… floating around London.. carried by marchers 🙂
I actually think the balloon is cute! Let them fly it. Reddit_The Donald will have a field day with it and make some great memes. Plus, what better way to make everybody think of Trump, even those who were not going to.
I disavow this and so do many others. Khan is a sick person. Under his watch murders and crime continue to rise at
an alarming rate and he is responsible for policing in London . Many of us are despairing . Khan has let his personal hatred for Trump cloud his mind. Its totally embarrassing to UK but lefties don’t care .They are vile people.
Hey Debbie… thanks for your support of our President from your rebellious cousins across the pond…. All that needs to be done is point out President Trumps success against Khan’s sick failure. The people of London deserve so much better than this clown.
https://i5.walmartimages.com/asr/36f767a4-7aa4-41f9-a957-008e51fc861e_1.8f803705342406082d7ef0cc28f8fd46.jpeg?odnWidth=180&odnHeight=180&odnBg=ffffff
Since butter knives are verboten, I think Razor blades would be banned in Khan’s London? The scruffy Islamic Bastids don’t shave anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is childish and pretty amazing a Mayor would stoop this low.. it’s a publicity stunt…this says more about Idiot Mayor Boy…..then it does about Trump. What WOULD be funny if someone broke in and Painted the hair and the face to look like idiot Khan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The 2 idjits holding up the sign were probably customers.
“Michael Moore Airlines” Two left Wings!
The DNC Chairman, Tom Perez, endorsed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as ‘the future of our party.”
How very far they’ve have wandered since their very first Democrat president, Andrew Jackson.
The old socialist windbag, Michael Moore, perhaps best represents the ‘new face of the Democrats’. Like Moore, the Democrat party has grown fat with arrogance and resentment.
Moore urges violence to stop Donald Trump from picking a new Supreme Court justice. The corpulent traitor wants bodies laid on the line, but his body won’t be among them.
Moore wants us to turn in our guns, but his bodyguards will remain armed while protecting him. Along with the rest of the Democrat/Socialist elite, Moore thinks Trump is not legit and needs to be impeached.
We endured eight years of Obama’s scandals and lies as he tried to tear down America, but the Democrat Socialists can’t abide Trump as he tries to build America back up. Apparently they want to do away with conservatives and the right wing altogether as they fly the country toward failed socialism.
We’re in for a lot of turbulence if we ever allow that to happen. Fasten your seat belts.
—Ben Garrison
I read the article linked here about a NY assemblyman who wrote a response to Schumer telling him off. Great read. A comment after the article said that what the left is doing with shutting down freedom of speech and association, and the attacks is sharia law. It is.
Black people are walking away from the democrat party in DROVES. Here’s a video of a guy explaining why.
So much of what TRUMP says today mirrors a speech from Ronald Reagan’s speech from February, 1977 at CPAC called ” A new Republican party “… It is a Great read and I see now WHY our President admired Reagan so much because they both have so much in common and had to put up with the same MSM bashing and the same corrupt politicians. . But had / has the Love of the people ……
thank you for posting this!!!!!!
The Whataburger thug has been arrested.
.
In an update to this left-leaning article, they mention that the guy was arrested:
https://www.ksat.com/news/internet-mob-hits-wrong-target-over-whataburger-maga-hat-video
From the article:
“The man who was seen in the viral video throwing a drink at a teenager in a San Antonio Whataburger and taking his “Make America Great Again” hat has been arrested.”
“San Antonio police said 30-year-old Kino Jimenez was taken into custody by the Universal City Police Department.”
“Officials said the San Antonio Police Department’s Robbery Task Force Unit located Jimenez in Universal City, Texas.”
“SAPD officials said Jimenez will be charged with theft of a person, a state felony.”
See that worried look on his face? That’s the same look I was talking about in the other thread. I’ve had this happen many times, because I’m a really nice, good natured person.
People like this guy, a bully, think they can push people around. Whenever you stand up to them though, this is the look they get on their face. They completely shrink away, and realize they’re in a really bad position.
So the cops arrested him, and now he looks like a little kid. Hopefully he’s getting the bubba treatment right now.
Hard to believe it’s the same person. Maybe he’ll luck out and Maxine will offer to pay his legal fees.
Yeah. That puke looked a lot taller when he was pushing that kid around.
Nobody will help this guy. Let that be a lesson to like minded people who “resist”. I think San Antonio, whether they really wanted to or not, ensured that this won’t be a problem for them.
Let’s just hope he gets what he’s been asking for soon.
WOW1 He looks so different than in the video. Not so arrogant and cocky now is he? I am surprised he has not been charged with assault on a minor child.That’s what he needs to be charged with.
You know when those weirdos that work there rounded the corner they were like “Oh no…..”
Can we send a bus load of homeless psychopaths there? Tell them it’s their new home with an all you can eat all day buffet. Would the Commie Chicken turn away undocumented diners? What if they have their children with them?
Man if it was local I would screw with these people so hard. I could tell you some crazy stories about things going on around here.
I can see so much opportunity to troll this place. Looks like the good patriots have the situation under control though, the whole thing is so funny because the damn building is so small. They’ll be able to walk around peering in windows at people while they’re eating, and making weird faces, and singing “God Bless America” and asking strange questions when people walk up. So much fun.
This will likely go on for years. Every day.
Oh my gosh, I’m about to wake everyone in the house because I’m laughing out loud Treehouser!!! I just pictured what you were saying and I couldn’t stop laughing! Wow! So much fun!!!
Well…. if everybody’s asleep, you DEFINITELY don’t want to watch this 🙂
Have them use the bathrooms but not order anything, for a few weeks.
So the first thing you do, is show up in a wheelchair, with a miniature pony comfort pet. Ask for assistance. Don’t help them roll you, and make sure the wheelchair has a screwed up wheel. When you get inside, ask to use the bathroom.
When they tell you you can use the bathroom, ask them if they have any bathrooms for disabled gender fluid people with a comfort pet.
Then roll in the bathroom and start playing Celine Dion’s greatest hits at full volume on your portable stereo with the door shut until the police show up.
8 people ? bwahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahaha! Now that is what I call SUPPORT ! bwahahahahahahaahahahahaha. Idiots.
Questions Concerning the Collusion Investigation
That the praying mantis kills and consumes its mate to derive sustenance seems unbelievable and wrong, until it is witnessed time after time; it then becomes expected. The Obama administration accumulated a record of misuse of the powers of government. This it did to minimalize or indict its political foes. Whether it be the prosecution and the incarceration of Dinesh D’Souza for an infraction usually addressed with a fine; the IRS’s use of audits of Tea Party leaders to stifle dissent; the clandestine electronic monitoring of journalists James Rosen and, most probably, Sharyl Attkisson; the interception of communications between members of Congress and Israeli officials; or the ruination of politically unpopular businesses by targeted regulation by the EPA, the tactics were the same. The strategy was to thwart perceived enemies through harnessing and perverting the powers of the state.
https://disobedientmedia.com/2018/07/questions-concerning-the-collusion-investigation/
“…harnessing and perverting the powers of the state.”
In other words, Weaponizing them.
The Dems weaponized govt agencies and used them to brutalize citizens who don’t agree with them.
it took me a few minutes to understand… but once I got it, I laughed for 20 minutes straight
Me too, still laughing.
That may just be steam coming out of her head.
Heheh.
She’s a fake Indian, remember…so I doubt that she knows how to make smoke signals.
lol I love those guys.
Why I Write Rally Reports Part 1 of 5
As people who frequent this site for the last couple of years know, FL_GUY goes to rallies and writes big reports.
In case you missed it due to the holiday, here is the link to the report I wrote on the Jul 2nd Ron DeSantis for FL Gov Rally with information you won’t find in any media.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/04/july-4th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-531/comment-page-1/#comment-5605250
You can consider this post a human interest report so feel free to skip over it if you like.
I’d like to give a little background about how I got into writing rally reports and how my view of the importance of these events has changed. I hope every one is inspired to attend President Trump rallies and events by candidates that support President Trump. It is important that our support is YUGE and visible.
I went to my first and for many decades only Presidential rally in 1968. It was just the typical sort of local gathering. Not more than a few hundred people attending and rather dull.
Skip to 2008, I attended the only Pensacola rally for the election given by Sarah Palin (McLame didn’t bother to come to town). Me and the wife waited in a drizzling rain for 3 hours to get inside. The people in line were there because they were worried and in many cases afraid of an Obama presidency. (Boy were they right). About 8,000 people showed up at the Civic Center but the “rally” was a joke. The GOP speakers were unconvincing and Palin was constrained (Learned later she was kept on a tight leash). We left the “rally” more concerned than we went in.
Again, in 2012, I made the effort to attend the Presidential election rally. This time, the candidate, Mitt the $hit sort of showed up. The weather was ok but less people showed up than for Palin. This time, the GOP speakers that showed up were projecting loser vibes. The GOPe had picked Connie Mack the 9,000th (He had a popular relative Senator) to run against bar-code Nelson. He was the biggest wimp I’d ever heard and I knew it was a lost cause with him as the candidate to get rid of Nelson. Then, in the last 20 mins, Mitt lowered himself to address the peons(he is one arrogant, entitled #*&!). He stood up there and rambled for 20 mins. He stood for nothing and said nothing. He gave absolutely no reason, much less reasons, to vote for him. It wasn’t a rally, it was a wake. People left that event depressed and upset. I talked to people later who got in the meet and greet line that said Mitt looked ill, had makeup on his face, hands/wrists and was acting weird in the handshake line. And of course, we know how the election went.
Germany is folding…
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/germany-willing-to-cut-tariffs-on-us-cars-lifting-automakers-shares
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was listening to CNBC earlier tonight on the way home (they’re usually pretty decent if nothing else is on), and they were trying to spin this… it wasn’t working.
So the woman is trying to straight give the news, and she basically says, Merkel has said she’s willing to cut tariffs, but ONLY if we cut ours!!!!
She seemed oblivious that A. ours haven’t happened yet, and B. President Trump opening his mouth got rid of all Germany’s tariffs.
I know the Mamet principle that Sundance talks about, but I really do think some of these people are so stupid they can’t put 2 and 2 together, because of where their mind is coming from. They can’t possibly see President Trump as being intelligent or doing a good job, so the obvious doesn’t even come to them.
Take heart – Maria B. is cleaning CNBC’s clock ratings wise. Go Maria!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why I Write Rally Reports Part 2 of 5
With the threat of a HilLIARy or Bernie presidency, and a bunch of 16 loser GOPe, too damn many actually, running for the R nomination. I was depressed. Then the wife told me that Donald Trump was running. She started following the campaign in Nov 2016. I wasn’t at the time but she kept me updated and I liked what I was hearing.
Then an historic event took place. For the first time in the over 50 years I’d lived in Pensacola, a Presidential primary candidate scheduled a local rally. I went to my first President Trump Rally in Jan 2016. It was a life changer. The arena was packed to capacity with over 15,000 people, thousands more outside who couldn’t get in. The people weren’t scared, they weren’t depressed, they were excited and hopeful. This was during the primaries before Donald Trump got famous. After his awesome speech where he brought the house down by telling us he was going to bomb the $hit out of ISIS, I was fortunate enough to stand face to face with Donald Trump and shake his hand. As I shook his hand, I called him Mr. President because I truly believed he was going to WIN! I’d already seen a bunch of loses in 2008 and 2012, I was meeting a WINNER and it felt GOOOOOOODDDD!!!
I was so inspired by this incredible event, I came back and wrote up my first rally report because I wanted to share the experience with every one. At the time, I felt that my little town of Pensacola had witnessed an historical event of which I was a part. Based on past election years, I figured there would be no more rallies in Pensacola.
Candidate Trump was working at an incredible pace holding rallies in places R candidates never had bothered to visit. His turnouts and the enthusiasm of the attendees were off the charts. He was connecting with the American people; he was providing hope for REAL change. And as everyone knows, Donald Trump won the primaries, prevented the nomination from being stolen from him and became candidate Trump.
Not long after the R convention that sealed the deal on his candidacy, to my great surprise, another Candidate Trump Rally was scheduled in Pensacola in early Sep 2016. This was a political first but a very wise political move. Pensacola is the hub of NW FL and SE AL. The rally drew people from both states, again a packed arena with over 15,000 motivated, excited and enthusiastic people and thousands more who couldn’t get in. I also got to meet and shake hands with Matt Gaetz who emceed the event. Once again inspired, I wrote another rally report to share with people who couldn’t be there and point out what a Trump rally was really like; info that you cannot get watching the streaming.
Thanks for all your great reporting!!!
Dems latest plan to play dirty…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/07/05/packing-supreme-court-last-minute-gambit-by-left.html
Good for you Dov Hikind!
Is this a brave man, or is it just what he needs to say to get re elected in his district?
He’s not up for re-election (getting out of politics) so he can say what he wants…..he can be honest now.
He’s one step away from making his #walkaway video. 😁
I wonder what his story is? Does he have a large Jewish constituency or something?
Why I Write Rally Reports Part 3 of 5
By this time, I could see that publicly and Bigly supporting Candidate Trump was the best way to help him overcome the media-rats and I decided if there was a rally within driving distance, I’d be there.
To me, the entire election of 2016 was a replay of 1776; a second American Revolution, We the People against the swamp. My great, great, great, great, great grandfather was involved with the Sons of Liberty and as such, on King George’s Black List to be killed if caught. His property was seized and he had to go on the lam from British Troops. I’d often thought about that bit of family history and realized these rallies were like Sons of Liberty meetings with the opposition trying to stop them and attack people who attended (unfortunately, the thug Mueller continues to do so and must be stopped). Well, I decided to follow in those ancient footsteps and join the next American Revolution. The thing is, based on past history, I didn’t expect to have any more rally opportunities.
Then another historical first took place, Pence had a Pensacola rally. I don’t believe both sides of a presidential ticket ever came to Pensacola, usually the VP and rarely the P candidate but never both. The rally was at a bad time of day, around 2pm on a work day, but myself and several thousand people were there standing in a vacant lot getting fried by the sun. The crowd was excited and motivated. I got to shake Pence’s hand and felt a trustworthy person and could see why President Trump picked him. Knowing the importance of this event, I again wrote up a report to share.
Let me tell you, two Trump rallies was like amazing good fortune and I figured my rally opportunities were over. But in a move that shocked the political types, Candidate Trump appeared again in Pensacola the Friday before the election. I was there with thousands of other people in an outdoor park that was filled to capacity. I didn’t realize there were thousands that could not get in until I was told by someone that they missed out because they arrived too late. So, another historical event that I felt the need to document with a rally report.
There’s talk of China, and a trade war. I trust President Trump to do all he can to get along with China — without letting our country be abused.
Meanwhile I watch lots of Chinese TV and try to learn some preschooler-level Mandarin. There’s an interesting serial on CCTV about “The Great Qing” empire which lasted for centuries, the fourth largest empire in world history. I enjoy the TV series because the actors are good looking and the costumes are great, and there are oodles of horses involved. Like many other people, I’m a sucker for great sets and costumes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qing_dynasty
Something I never learned as a child — that while the United States Civil War was horrible and bloody, around the same time ,one of the most awful civil wars was raging in China. From the Wiki link (and it is footnoted):
“The Taiping Rebellion…has also been called the “bloodiest civil war of all time”; during its fourteen-year course from 1850 to 1864 between 20 and 30 million people died.”
unimaginable. Small wonder the Chinese are anxious to see stability in their government….there are probably families who remember surviving this, just as we have families with stories of surviving the famines and bloodshed of the U.S. Civil War.
I’ve read a little bit about Chinese history, it’s all so fascinating to me. The culture is so different though, even the clothes and the way the homes are built, etc. are all things that could be studied endlessly… and there’s only so much time in a life. It’s so hard to absorb all the interesting information there is in the world, you could spend years just studying Chinese history and not even get all of it.
I think Mao and the cultural revolution has put a deeper fear in the Chinese’s hearts. The centralization and incompetent bureaucrats killed millions. They destroyed their farms because they were not farmers. Just like 0bama. Incompetent know nothings destroying a nation and culture. We were so close.
Paul Sperry: Strzok created a fake timeline of the Weiner email recovery
Why I Write Rally Reports Part 4 of 5
Thank God, Trump won the election over the EVIL, criminal HilLIARy. With that wonderful win, I figured there would be no more rallies for a long while. But I was mistaken. President-Elect Trump continued with a Thank You Rally tour; another political and historical first. He didn’t come to Pensacola during the tour but his last rally on the tour was held Dec. 2016 in Mobile, AL, about an hour easy drive away. Me and a friend drove over and made a day of it experiencing another powerful Trump Rally. This time, I was able to take pictures and post with the rally report. By this time, I had watched the streaming of some of the rallies I had attended and the only way I knew it was the same rally was President Trump’s speech. Other than that, the media-rats totally censored the events. This made me feel it was important to have a real person report of the rallies.
After the Mobile rally, I figured there would be no more rallies until the few months before the midterms but again, President Trump operates totally different. Not only did President Trump continue to have a light schedule of rallies, in Dec 2017, he came back to Pensacola as President. I was there waiting at the security checkpoints two hours before they opened. I documented the rally with pics for my rally report. Let me tell you, every President Trump rally is a unique and powerful experience.
My rally reports are to counter the fake news and to give people a real idea of what goes on and how the people love President Trump. At this point, I decided maybe people would be interested in coverage of other political events so I attended and wrote a report on a Matt Gaetz townhall. Let me tell you, I have learned a great deal from attending and observing these events.
nervous tick won’t stop . . . I am both apoplectic and horrified about Cohen hiring Lanny Davis. Isn’t there some way to thermo nuclear wipe out the Clinton tentacles? The corruption and all things favor the Clinton crime family just really really irks. Maybe Lanny is honorable enough not to Weaponize Cohen as a client in a way favorable to his former Chums to try and luster back up Bill and Hillary but I just don’t see it. I hate lawyers (except the ones I work for/with but even them oy vey sometimes). Where are the ethics and the smell test? Sorry, just really really fuming on this. Thanks for listening.
Notice he always has a really nice, satisfied smile? It’s like he Knows he’s doing something Great for someone Great. 🇺🇸👍
If Socialism is so great…why is there a steady stream of people fleeing from socialist countries?
There have been some great memes about Socialism on the twitter:
Maxine Waters district:
Why I Write Rally Reports Part 5 of 5
Most recently, President Trump endorsed Ron DeSantis for FL Gov in the primary against a career politician never Trumper coming up Aug 28th. On Jul 2nd, DeSantis teamed up with Matt Gaetz and Sean Hannity for a rally in Pensacola and I was there; the first time I had ever attended a state race event. I also wrote a detailed rally report to share.
President Trump has inspired me to attend these rallies and other political events. Then, as my contribution, I write about them. I wouldn’t be good on the phone or knocking on doors but attending rallies and spreading the news is just as important.
Why? Because large turnouts shows the media-rats we support President Trump or his endorsed candidates (EVERYONE at the DeSantis rally were President Trump supporters) and in turn it inspires the candidates. Just look at DeSantis as a recent example. He had three events on Jul 2nd which he posted on his twitter. However, he was the most enthusiastic about the HUGE turnout in Pensacola. The roar of that crowd shook the building. This type of support gives the candidate confidence which in turn makes them work harder and they are able to convince more people to vote for them. It’s a fact of human nature that everyone likes a winner and the bigger the crowd, the more people it attracts.
So, that is why I invest hours attending rallies and spend hours writing my rally reports to share with you; just like a Sons of Liberty meeting, it is history in the making. You too can be a part of history by attending these events.
Thank you for your reports FL_GUY. I’ve thought from the beginning of Trump, that one of the reasons he is so hated by the gop_e is exactly the rallies. Mitt could never have done that, Jeb!..please. Kasich, he only had one speech.
There is something presidential about PDJT…gravitas, maybe, but funny, joking, engaged, interactive. And many times, off the telepromter. We haven’t had a good speaker in a long time. Barry was boring and, when not off putting, cliched, that’s why they always had a rock band as a lead in. Bush, I don’t even remember.
Just tonight I was going thru some old, put-away things and I find a Reagan sticker….1984
yeah, it has been since 88 that we’ve had someone who could talk to an audience of thousands
You’re a real patriot, FL_GUY, who found a wonderful way to spread the good news far and wide. Have read all your posts at least twice. Thanks again for spreading the light.
Your great, great…great grandfather passed on some great genes and a lot of heart!
Love all your rally reports FL_GUY. I look forward to reading each and every one. I can almost feel the excitement of being there through your writing.Thank you so much for taking the time and effort in doing this for all us Treepers. It is very much appreciated. God bless.
Fascinating video from a young black woman who’s obviously not very politically savy… describing how she’s slowly waking up to how the Democrats have been lying to her… and how Maxine Waters is inciting unnecessary violence, so she’s Walking Away.
She’s not all the way ‘conservative’ yet or anything, but it’s fascinating to see her waking up and figuring it out slowly. The democrats are SCREWED. The peasants are revolting.
She seems really offended that the democrats think she doesn’t have an I.D…. and hypothesizes that if the democrats are so concerned about black kids getting shot by cops, how come they raced to get the President to sign an executive order about the mexican kids but never wanted him to sign anything about the cops?
So her ideas are still a little slanted, but she’s like 60% of the way there. She’s clearly not going to vote for Democrats. She may not vote Trump (yet)…. but the Democrats have lost her vote.
We hang around political stuff here all the time so it might be easier for us, even if we parrot some things. Of course, she is absolutely correct about the pitfalls of blacks block-voting Democrat. Succinctly, “What do you have to lose?” The media laughed at it but it’s true.
Very pretty and smart young lady!! MAGA!
Only a liberal would kill off tens of millions of liberal babies before they’re born, then overrun the country with uneducated dependent foreigners in a desperate attempt to replace the voters they murdered.
This is a message for President Trump and for Sonny Purdue. There are two very important things going on in the United States right now.
1. there is a famine in the land. It is part of an ongoing and deliberate plan to take control of the food supply, and other aspects of American livelihood, to subjugate the people. It worked really well for pharaoh. Specific examples of what I have observed in just the past few years. In the grocery stores, you see smaller boxes, thinner, lighter, air filled crackers, brand-name turkeys that are swimming in added water to make up the poundage. Empty Sections on shelves that take a long time to refill, if ever, with that product. Deliberate sabotage, I.e., Small fish in California that were used to turn off the irrigation. Way too much farm land that was bought up by foreign agents and allowed to lie fallow. ( thank you, President Trump, for your attempts to curb The selling off of our land/resources to foreign interests.) Pushing gmo seed like Big Pharma pushes drugs. Links to market, like Whole Foods, bought by conglomerates whose business practices will pretty much bankrupt the organic, non gmo farmers. Which brings me to my next statement.
2. Sonny, You’ve done a lot to help the big farms here in the state of Georgia, and other parts of the country, but the little guys are dying on the vine. The bureaucratic red tape involving guest workers is strangling the small farmer and the tariff adjustments that you made for the big guys is not helping the little guys at all. What is sauce for the goose should also be sauce for the gander.
I appeal to VSG President Trump to help the small farmers. If we are to stave off the famine that is coming, it needs to be “all” hands on deck. We need our local, independent farmers.
Bin…. 😦
#WalkAway Founder Says He Was ‘Refused Service’ At Camera Store After Employee Recognized Him
2:33 AM 07/06/2018
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/05/walkaway-founder-refused-service-camera-store/
I watched the video on the Youtube channel for The White House. 🙂
Each year on the Fourth of July we look back to our founding and remember those who helped bring it about, some by their actions and some by their words. But it is also useful to look to our more recent history, to the history of our Movement, and to remember who got it, who heard us. We can do this by rereading some of the seminal articles. “The Flight 93 Election” was one of those. This piece by Tucker Carlson from January, 2016, is another.
Note the date. Trump was still only a primary candidate, yet Carlson already heard us singing and understood the uniqueness of both the moment and the candidate. Regarding Trump as the billionaire insider: “Before he became the most ferocious enemy American business had ever known, Teddy Roosevelt was a rich guy. His privilege wasn’t incidental; it was key to his appeal. Anyone can peer through the window in envy. It takes a real man to throw furniture through it from the inside.”
Good stuff. Read both pages.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/01/donald-trump-is-shocking-vulgar-and-right-213572
The people in the #WalkAway movement are now getting attacked by the Dems.
Looks like the DNC has sent out their flying monkeys to attack these ‘blasphemers’ who are daring to leave the Dem plantation.
These D-attackers are saying:
“This is all fake.”
“This is being done by Russian bots.”
“There is no ‘movement’. This is all being done by a Russian troll farm!”
.
This tells me the Dems are getting scared.
I’m thanking God every hour of every day for our Lion of a President who has done more to turn this nation back to our foundations than anyone in my generation.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/07/the_two_culture_leaders_changing_todays_world.html
