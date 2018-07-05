Thursday July 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Party Girl”
So many incredible promises spoken out over our nation by the man Kim Clement way back in February 2014. Watching this was like refreshing water for my thirsty soul on this Independence Day.
The Promise God Made To Himself
“In hope of eternal life, which God, who cannot lie, promised before the world [or, “ages”] began” (Tit. 1:2).
“The Cretians are always liars” (Ver. 12). “God… cannot lie” (Ver. 2). What a contrast! And how reassuring to know that our salvation depends upon the Word of God, who cannot lie!
Our opening passage, above, however, states that God made this promise “before the world [or, “ages”] began. How can this be? There is no indication that He made this promise to the angels, and there was no one else to whom He could have made it — except Himself, and this is exactly the truth of the matter. Have we not all made earnest promises to ourselves?
Before God ever made one promise to any man, He promised Himself that He would provide salvation and all the riches of His grace for sinners through Calvary’s finished work, and the promises later made to men were but progressive revelations of a firm purpose He had already made in His own heart of love.
Paul, the apostle of “the mystery,” refers to this blessed fact again and again in his epistles:
“But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery… the hidden… WHICH GOD HATH ORDAINED BEFORE THE WORLD UNTO OUR GLORY” (I Cor. 2:7).
“According as HE HATH CHOSEN US IN HIM [CHRIST] BEFORE THE FOUNDATION OF THE WORLD…” (Eph. 1:4).
“In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, BEING PREDESTINATED ACCORDING TO THE PURPOSE OF HIM WHO WORKETH ALL THINGS AFTER THE COUNSEL OF HIS OWN WILL” (Eph. 1:11).
“Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to HIS OWN PURPOSE AND [HIS OWN] GRACE, WHICH WAS GIVEN US IN CHRIST JESUS BEFORE THE WORLD BEGAN” (II Tim. 1:9).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-promise-god-made-to-himself/
Titus 1:2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;
Tit 1:12 One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies.
1Corinthians 2:7 But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory:
Ephesians 1:4 According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love:
Eph 1:11 In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:
2Timothy 1:9 Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,
“Paul, the apostle of “the mystery,” refers to this blessed fact again and again in his epistles”
Paul’s message to the world (aka the “mystery”) was kept secret from the world until after he was saved:
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began, 26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ
Israel’s Kingdom was revealed in God’s prophetic scriptures “since the world began”. – therefore the messages CANNOT be the same.
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
The events in Acts chapter 2 are clearly in accordance with this, NOT the start of something new:
Acts 2:16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel
People forget what THY WILL BE DONE actually means. You endure patiently as Christians and trust in God to place us on the right path. That’s one of the main essences of being a Christian.
One o0f my deepest memories is of the pain I felt the first time I had to leave dear friends behind. The first time that happens to us we’re rarely prepared for the emotional shock of actually leaving. Sometimes, if we’re very, very lucky, it makes returning all that much sweeter. I always think about those feeling when I hear Mary perform this song. I think she gets it too.
Background: Al-Hudaydah, also known in English as Hodeda, Hodeida, Hudaida or Hodeidah, is the fourth-largest city in Yemen and its principal port on the Red Sea. It has a population of 400,000 people and is the centre of the Al Hudaydah Governorate. (Wikipedia)
The Houthis, officially called Ansar Allah, are members of an Islamic religious-political-armed movement that emerged from Sa’dah in northern Yemen in the 1990s. (Wikipedia)
Thread by @ThomasWictor: “(1) I was right. The Saudi-led coalition made the world think that it would attack Hodeidah, resulting in a humanitarian disaster, but it was strategic deception.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1014632479062233088.html
Ticks from cats in the United States: Patterns of infestation and infection with pathogens
Editor’s Note: While the following pertains to patterns of tick borne infection in cats, it suggests another common method by which humans may become susceptible to Lyme disease; through contact with their pets.
Abstract
Ticks are an important but under recognized parasitic threat to cats in many areas of the United States. To characterize the species and stages of ticks most commonly recovered from cats and determine the prevalence of disease agents in the ticks, we conducted a survey of ticks removed from cats at veterinary practices in 18 states from April 2016-June 2017.
A total of 796 ticks were submitted from 332 cats from 41 different veterinary practices. A single tick was submitted from the majority of cats, with a mean infestation intensity of 2.4 (range 1-46). The most common tick was Ixodes scapularis, accounting for 422/796 (53.0%) ticks submitted, followed by Amblyomma americanum (224/796; 28.1%) and Dermacentor variabilis (131/796; 16.5%); a few I. pacificus, I. banksi, D. occidentalis, A. maculatum, Rhipicephalus sanguineus, and Otobius megnini were also submitted.
A majority of ticks were adults (593/796; 74.5%); females predominated in all adult tick submissions including I. scapularis (277/327; 84.7% female), A. americanum (66/128; 51.6% female), and D. variabilis (75/126; 59.5% female). Immature ticks included 186 nymphs and 17 larvae and were primarily I. scapularis and A. americanum. Adult I. scapularis were most reported to be attached to the dorsal head and neck; A. americanum to the abdomen and perianal region; and D. variabilis to the back and ear.
Ticks were collected in every month; the largest number of submissions were in May and June (42.5% of ticks) and October and November (35.9% of ticks). Adults of I. scapularis were most commonly submitted October through December, A. americanum March through June, and D. variabilis May through July.
Cats with ticks were predominantly male (58.8%) and altered (76.2%), and most reportedly spent >30% of time outdoors, although 64/294 (21.8%) for which lifestyle estimates were provided were reported to live primarily (≤30% of time outside; n = 54) or entirely (100%; n = 10) indoors.
Assay of ticks removed from cats revealed I. scapularis were infected with Borrelia burgdorferi (25.7%) and Anaplasma phagocytophilum (4.4%); A. americanum were infected with Ehrlichia chaffeensis (1.3%); and D. variabilis were infected with spotted fever group Rickettsia spp. (3.1%).
No ticks in this study tested positive for Cytauxzoon felis. Pet cats, including those that live primarily indoors, are at risk of tick infestation, potentially exposed to tick-borne disease agents, and would benefit from routine tick control.
Source: By Little SE1, Barrett AW2, Nagamori Y2, Herrin BH3, Normile D4, Heaney K4, Armstrong R4. Ticks from cats in the United States: Patterns of infestation and infection with pathogens. Vet Parasitol. 2018 Jun 15;257:15-20. doi: 10.1016/j.vetpar.2018.05.002. Epub 2018 May 5.
https://www.prohealth.com/library/patterns-lyme-infection-us-cats-83053
Enough to get one totally ticked off . . .
Yikes…a ticking time bomb
I’m more worried about illegals bringing in infectious diseases than my cats giving me Lyme disease.
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Vislas ready for their hikes
Doggie Humor….
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
Preborn babies ‘sing’ to Mozart
https://www.liveaction.org/news/preborn-babies-sing-mozart-mickey/
APPROACHING GREEN COMET EXPLODES: A comet that could become visible to the naked eye in August has just exploded in brightness. Amateur astronomer Michael Jäger of Austria reports that Comet PANSTARRS (C/2017 S3) brightened 16-fold during the late hours of July 2nd, abruptly increasing in magnitude from +12 to +9. He took this picture of the comet’s expanding green atmosphere shortly after the outburst:
“The gas cloud around the comet’s nucleus is about 4 arc minutes wide,” says Jäger. That means the comet’s atmosphere is 260,000 km in diameter, almost twice as wide as the planet Jupiter. These dimensions make it a relatively easy target for backyard telescopes.
Comet PanSTARRS is falling toward the sun from the Oort cloud, a vast reservoir of fresh comets in the distant outer solar system. It has never visited the inner planets before, and, as a result, no one can say what will happen when its fragile ices are exposed to solar heat as it approaches the sun in August. Previous estimates of the comet’s brightness max out at magnitude +4–that is, barely visible to the unaided eye from dark-sky sites. Additional outbursts could boost its visibility even more.
The comet was discovered on Sept. 23, 2017, by the PanSTARRS telescope on the summit of the Haleakalā volcano in Maui. PanSTARRS’s primary mission is to detect near-Earth asteroids that threaten our planet. In the process,it sweeps up variable stars, supernovas, and comets like this one. With almost a year of data in hand, astronomers have been able to nail down the comet’s orbit. Click on the image to launch an interactive 3D visualization from JPL:
https://ssd.jpl.nasa.gov/sbdb.cgi?orb=1;sstr=2017+S3
Comet PanSTARRS is approaching the sun on a hyperbolic orbit–a narrow open-ended path that will ultimately fling it back to the outer solar system. At perihelion (closest approach to the sun) on August 15-16, the comet will be inside the orbit of Mercury, blasted by solar radiation at point-blank range. What will happen then? Stay tuned.
http://spaceweather.com/
D_I, thanks for the great photo. I enjoy visiting NASA’s website to view their photos. Most recently, I went there to view the Milky Way. I understand it it not visible for the naked eye due to light pollution.
Talk to me. I live in Las Vegas. I’m lucky if I can see the big dipper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would believe Las Vegas would be the absolute worst place to try to see stars/planets with all the lighting from the casinos, etc.
Who needs the big dipper in a town where for 20 dollars worth of casino chips you can have Elvis officiate at your drive-thru wedding.
This is an older story but thank goodness for the police officer’s K-9. He managed to open a back door on his patrol car, via a fob on his keychain, which allowed his K-9, Lucas to come to the rescue.
Deputy Todd Frazier of Long Beach, Mississippi, a K-9 officer, pulled over to check on a car last Monday night when he was ambushed by three men who tried to drag him into the woods to kill him, but his dog came to the rescue.
Random Stranger Takes Kid’s MAGA Hat, Then Tosses His Drink On Him
07/05/2018
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/04/stranger-maga-hat-tosses-drink/
So the SOB had to pick on a kid to feel empowered. Don’t think he would have done that to another full-sized adult.
He must have big problems…….. saying that “stuff” to the kids. Awful for them to experience.
I see the video is gone from the DC piece the language is still there tho. Anyway here is some of the video from another source.
Here it is with sound. —>
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: A viral Facebook post claims to show a man becoming very angry and splashing a drink at teenagers over a “patriotic hat.”
Updated: 12:17 AM CDT July 5, 2018
https://www.kens5.com/article/news/local/viral-video-man-swipes-maga-hat-attacks-teens-at-whataburger-facebook-post-claims/273-570787604
nwtex, in the age of video cams in businesses and the internet… the puke will soon be identified.
I’m sure you’re right on that, Janie. Can’t happen soon enough, huh.
Boy, these individuals on the “left” are the worst society has to offer. Thank God we have a President who is on the decent side. I shudder to imagine what our Country would be looking like had he (and family) not sacrificed his life (style) for this Country. I feel so badly for all of them.
Yup. I am SO happy the news picked it up and ran it. I’ve bookmarked that station …..wanting updates!
Let us know what happens.
For sure 😉 Hopefully, if something does come down it would be carried coast to coast. Would depend on wheather or not they could tweak it to fit in their political agenda I guess. blah
He’s in TX, let him try to assault someone w/CC and he’s possibly a dead man.
It would be so cool if Dan Scavino got wind of this and sent “autographed” caps to him and the other(s) he was with.
Wish I knew how to tweet. Oh, well, very possibly someone has done it.
Well, you know they definitely would because that’s the way they roll. 😉
😉
Fresh air. Not a minute too soon.
Chatting on another site, we got into the subject of COLA’s for the past few years. WOW, this is why so many of us on SSA or SSI are so da-gone poor. Obama royally screwed us all. Shameful.
Trump needs to help us, we’re losing the battle of the grocery store.
Goodie for him! May God continue to bless him and his wife. Terrible what they have been thru.
Eric Bolling
Verified account @ericbolling
3:03 PM – 4 Jul 2018
Almost “SHOWTIME “!!
Last chance to sign up before we go live. Don’t miss any of the fun.
http://CRTV.com/eric
America with Eric Bolling
Watch America … Live in Washington, DC
It’s bold, it’s brash, and it’s all Bolling. Join Eric as he kicks off the Bolling Bus Tour on Independence Day!
July 04, 2018 | 30:26
https://www.crtv.com/category/america-with-eric-bolling
“From The Womb I Have Known Thee” – charcoal on bristolboard ultra-smooth plate.
https://marksstudio.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/img-3496.jpg?w=647&h=529
Furthermore, Mrs. Crooked added, “….And your little dog, too!”
The Best Quotes From Supreme Court Justices About America And Freedom
7/04/2018
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/04/best-quotes-supreme-court-freedom/
Pardon the late post, but I couldn’t forget this video honoring our fallen !
millwright, I recall watching that last year and it made me cry…. watching again, I did the same.
Great photographs in this series posted on our FLOTUS’ instagram.
Throwback to July 4th, 2017.
dbethd, I tried to pin this to my board a few evenings ago and a message popped up saying the woman (last name Larson, I believe) had blocked me…. seriously?!! I don’t even know her, had never exchanged words with her either. First time I had ever experienced that and I believe I have 10 different boards. . 🙄
Cute!
7:15 PM – 4 Jul 2018
7:29 PM – 4 Jul 2018
Yay, Tammy! You go Girl. Feels like they may (finally) be seriously “eyeballing you” for a permanent big chair. If so, not a minute too soon…..you’ve more than paid your dues and proven yourself. I know many places you could fit in very nicely.
Alex Jones says he is “bathing in the night.”
OMGoodness! 💕 I had to stand up and salute and I don’t even know how!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/american-donations-to-charities-set-record-in-2017-gifts-exceeded-400-billion-for-1st-time-in-history/
“The increase in giving in 2017 was generated in part by increases in the stock market, as evidenced by the nearly 20 percent growth in the S&P 500. Investment returns funded multiple very large gifts, most of which were given by individuals to their foundations, including two gifts of $1 billion or more,” said Amir Pasic, Ph.D., the Eugene R. Tempel dean of the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. “This tells us that some of our most fortunate citizens are using their wealth to make some significant contributions to the common good.”
In addition to the S&P 500, other economic factors, such as personal income and personal consumption, are associated with households’ long-term financial stability and have historically been correlated with giving by individuals. These factors also experienced strong growth in 2017.
Free Tommy!
https://www.change.org/p/theresa-may-mp-free-tommy-robinson/u/22795412
