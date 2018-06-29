Friday June 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
So very precious. I love this little bird!
here’s Tanja Brandt with the little owl…
and here he is again with Tanja’s doggie..
Oh dear, impossibly beautiful and sweet, smiley… thank you for this.
Wolverines. Yes they are that ferocious.
http://www.wallowa.com/20110505/commentary-we-say-hello-to-another-wallowa-county-newcomer
“So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed. ”
John 8:36
H/T iOTWReport
perfect
And a recommendation from any Christian minister…except Rev Wright.
…tried to pass the bar…but failed..
…had to stop for a beer.
Texas parents witness ‘miracle moment’ toddler’s face lights up as doctors turn on cochlear devices
http://www.foxnews.com/health/2018/06/28/texas-parents-witness-miracle-moment-toddlers-face-lights-up-as-doctors-turn-on-cochlear-devices.html
The Promise God Made To Himself
“In hope of eternal life, which God, who cannot lie, promised before the world [or, “ages”] began” (Tit. 1:2).
“The Cretians are always liars” (Ver. 12). “God… cannot lie” (Ver. 2). What a contrast! And how reassuring to know that our salvation depends upon the Word of God, who cannot lie!
Our opening passage, above, however, states that God made this promise “before the world [or, “ages”] began. How can this be? There is no indication that He made this promise to the angels, and there was no one else to whom He could have made it — except Himself, and this is exactly the truth of the matter. Have we not all made earnest promises to ourselves?
Before God ever made one promise to any man, He promised Himself that He would provide salvation and all the riches of His grace for sinners through Calvary’s finished work, and the promises later made to men were but progressive revelations of a firm purpose He had already made in His own heart of love. Paul, the apostle of “the mystery,” refers to this blessed fact again and again in his epistles:
“But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery… the hidden… WHICH GOD HATH ORDAINED BEFORE THE WORLD UNTO OUR GLORY” (I Cor. 2:7).
“According as HE HATH CHOSEN US IN HIM [CHRIST] BEFORE THE FOUNDATION OF THE WORLD…” (Eph. 1:4).
“In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, BEING PREDESTINATED ACCORDING TO THE PURPOSE OF HIM WHO WORKETH ALL THINGS AFTER THE COUNSEL OF HIS OWN WILL” (Eph. 1:11).
“Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to HIS OWN PURPOSE AND [HIS OWN] GRACE, WHICH WAS GIVEN US IN CHRIST JESUS BEFORE THE WORLD BEGAN” (II Tim. 1:9).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-promise-god-made-to-himself/
Titus 1:2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;
Tit 1:12 One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies.
1Corinthians 2:7 But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory:
Ephesians 1:4 According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love:
Eph 1:11 In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:
2Ti 1:9 Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,
“Paul, the apostle of “the mystery,” refers to this blessed fact again and again in his epistles”
Paul’s message to the world (aka the “mystery”) was kept secret from the world until after he was saved on the road to Damascus (Acts chapter 9):
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began, 26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ
Israel’s Kingdom was revealed in God’s prophetic scriptures “since the world began”. – therefore the messages CANNOT be the same.
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
The events in Acts chapter 2 are clearly in accordance with this, NOT the start of something new:
Acts 2:16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;
Interesting development – let’s see if Russia just shot itself in the foot.
Both Russia and China are rushing into the Arctic, staking territorial and resource claims and setting up military bases. China is building a 30,000 ton nuke powered ice breaker – only other nuke ice breaker is Russian – and has bought 4 shipboard nuke reactors from Russia. So what, you might ask…
China has nuke submarines now, not the most modern but they’re on a steep learning curve. They’re already designing their 3rd generation aircraft carrier, main thing it lacks is a nuke reactor…see where this is going? The reactors they’ve bought from Russia aren’t really carrier powering units but you can be sure there’s a huge section in their military technology city that will tear those reactors apart and use them and the other related technology they’ve stolen and will steal to get a carrier unit under production.
China needs that nuke carrier as conventional ones rely heavily on large support fleets that are subject to interdiction and give away battle group formations by their sheer size. That nuke carrier can stay at sea for a loooooong time without refueling and Chinese sailors aren’t as much creatures of comfort as Western navies are, they can live onboard longer with a lesser lifestyle. Put those nuke subs and quite possibly nuke surface destroyers, cruisers and battleships in protection of those carriers and you’re looking at a mirror of the US’s power projection base.
In the meantime Russia is cash strapped and can’t match China’s build up. China may be playing nice with Russia but if those strange sites in Russia and Chiona fairly close to each others’ borders actually are forward operating bases designed to take on troops, equipment (if it ain’t sited there already) all ready for a potential war…well that trust isn’t all that deep. China and Russia have a love/HATE relationship that goes back well before Mao and odds are it hasn’t improved all that much. Russia has problems defending its far East while China has eyes on the resources there. Now that Russia’s more than likely sold China the key ingredient it needs to match Russia’s blue water abilities…well, it’s going to be interesting to watch.
“China has nuke submarines now, not the most modern but they’re on a steep learning curve.”
We can thank president WJC for allowing the sale of the same 5-axis milling machines that were used to produce the ultra quiet propellers for OUR nuclear submarines.
“well, it’s going to be interesting to watch.”
I will not be here when things get real ugly on this planet.
At the end of the dispensation of grace (aka “rapture”), God goes back to dealing with the nation of Israel.
1Corinthians 15:51 Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, 52 In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.
All of the events that occur in the prophetic scriptures take place in the Middle East. There are absolutely NO references to any other nation coming to assist Israel in those times, so something happened to the USA to make it not relevant. It might not be something militarily, as we have a 50 mile wide caldera of a super volcano under Yellowstone. Events in the book of Revelation describe cataclysmic events that decimate large portion’s of the earth’s population.
Liberalism is certainly a mental disorder.
WALSH : Things Are About To Get Very, Very Ugly
June 28, 2018
https://www.dailywire.com/news/32425/walsh-left-will-go-any-length-protect-its-right-matt-walsh
by Matt Walsh
“The retirement of Justice Kennedy and the very real…possibility that Roe {vs. Wade} could be overturned changes the equation…”
“The chances of chaos in the streets and violent clashes just rose considerably. Abortion is the Left’s high sacrament.”
“Abortion is the Left’s high sacrament.”
Yes, it most certainly is. nothing new there. Which is why God instructed the nation of Israel to inflict genocide onto certain nations during old testament times, because of the abominations and perversions they practiced. BTW – these practices did not go away – they just went “underground”. It is only in recent decades that they have been started to surface publicly and being foisted upon society under the guise of “tolerance” and “inclusivity” and “multiculturalism”.
Leviticus 20:2 Again, thou shalt say to the children of Israel, Whosoever he be of the children of Israel, or of the strangers that sojourn in Israel, that giveth any of his seed unto Molech; he shall surely be put to death: the people of the land shall stone him with stones. 3 And I will set my face against that man, and will cut him off from among his people; because he hath given of his seed unto Molech, to defile my sanctuary, and to profane my holy name.4 And if the people of the land do any ways hide their eyes from the man, when he giveth of his seed unto Molech, and kill him not: 5 Then I will set my face against that man, and against his family, and will cut him off, and all that go a whoring after him, to commit whoredom with Molech, from among their people.
1Kings 11:7 Then did Solomon build an high place for Chemosh, the abomination of Moab, in the hill that is before Jerusalem, and for Molech, the abomination of the children of Ammon.
2Kings 23:10 And he defiled Topheth, which is in the valley of the children of Hinnom, that no man might make his son or his daughter to pass through the fire to Molech.
Jeremiah 32:35 And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Molech; which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin.
Back during the false incoming missile alert from N.Korea to Hawaii, I mentioned it was all down to bumblef#ck Hawaii State employees.
Here ya go:
Hawaii emergency workers slept on the job, emails showed in aftermath of fake missile alert
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/06/27/hawaii-emergency-workers-slept-on-job-emails-showed-in-aftermath-fake-missile-alert.html
