Thursday June 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

17 Responses to Thursday June 28th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:15 am

    “Sunk!”

    SUNK!

    previous:

    “Big Daddy?”

    ” BIG DADDY? “

  2. citizen817 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:16 am

  3. Albertus Magnus says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Praying today is as blessed as Wednesday was!

  4. jackphatz says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Barack H. Obama: America’s Most Biblically-Hostile U. S. President

    https://wallbuilders.com/americas-biblically-hostile-u-s-president/

  5. EJ says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Does anyone have any analysis on House and Senate races? There doesn’t seem to be any good info out there.

  6. Minnie says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

    St. Michael the Archangel,
    defend us in battle.
    Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
    May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,
    and do thou,
    O Prince of the heavenly hosts,
    by the power of God,
    thrust into hell Satan,
    and all the evil spirits,
    who prowl about the world
    seeking the ruin of souls.

    In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

  7. dbethd says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Just 🙌

    A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@ladymelaniatrump) on

  10. Garrison Hall says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers!!!

  11. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Where’s Smiley? Hey, take us on a tour. These are cool 🙂

    https://www.coastalliving.com/travel/top-10/best-small-florida-beach-towns

  13. duchess01 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:59 am

    WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27, 2018
    Noah’s Day… Your Day!

    http://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2012/10/noahs-day-your-day.html

  14. Lucille says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Happy Cursday…
    Dogs Are Awesome: Compilation

  15. Lucille says:
    June 28, 2018 at 1:10 am

    CURSDAY SUMMER FUN

  16. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 28, 2018 at 1:13 am

    June 27, 2018…It was a very good day.
    Thank you, Lord, from millions of grateful hearts.

