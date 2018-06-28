June 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #525

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Having watched the Laura Ingraham show tonight, I now think that PDJT will nominate Amy Coney Barrett for Justice Kennedy’s seat on SCOTUS.
Here is why:
1) She is on his short list;
2) Her appointment to the Court of Appeals last fall was approved by all GOP, including Collins a key swing vote;
3) She was confirmed by a vote of 55-43…with Manchin, Donnelly and Kaine joining the Republicans;
4) She is from Indiana; a key swing Senate race this year and which is right there in the mid-west;
5) She was VICIOUSLY attacked for her devout practice and defense of her Catholic faith. Feinstein went ballistic on her. This will work to drive the working class Catholic vote in the mid-west for our MAGA candidates;
6) She is a woman which is going to be a great counterbalance to the diversity-BS spin that is going to hit whoever PDJT nominates;
7) The coming fight is going to LARGELY be about Roe vs. Wade…she provides much better optics for this confirmation fight:
8) It will make it hard for ANY of the GOP senators, even Flakey, McStain and Corkey to vote against her since they just approved her for the Court of Appeals last fall.
Obviously, I could be wrong. However, I would bet half my house (since I don’t own a ranch) on it.
Great thread by Larry Schweikart below on the top contenders to replace Justice Kennedy.
I believe it will be Thomas Hardiman to repay the NRA for their support. Gorsuch was for the Evangelicals (Hobby Lobby) what Hardiman would be for the NRA (2nd Amendment rulings).
Here is a write up on Judge Hardiman.
http://www.scotusblog.com/2017/01/potential-nominee-profile-thomas-hardiman/
From the article linked above:
During his nearly ten years as a federal appeals court judge, Hardiman has weighed in on a variety of hot-button topics important to Republicans, and his votes in these cases have consistently been conservative.
For example, the gun rights cases in which Hardiman has participated reflect an originalist approach to the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Hardiman’s opinion in Drake v. Filko is a strong statement of his commitment to a more expansive view of the Second Amendment.
Hardiman is a solid, although hardly knee-jerk, conservative who was active in Republican politics before joining the federal bench, and his jurisprudence as a Supreme Court justice likely would be closer to another justice who hails from the 3rd Circuit: Justice Samuel Alito.
Definitely in the top 3!
Kavanaugh or Barrett…one of those two
Great minds!
I likey!! AM!! This would be a super cool ! An actual Woman Supreme Court Justice that stands up for Women! That would really throw RBG– She sleeps through the hearings and just says–I’m with the the females–ie Kagan and Sotomayer– snore..
Can you imagine? They will go NUTS!
We sure could use Luther Strange right now.
This is helpful
Ages? Going to be someone <50.
Thank you AM great analysis.
GALT
What the hell does this have to do with presidential politics or politics period.?
TDU_Weight You are wasting people’s time and CTH blog space.!
And, GALT means nothing to people here.
What are you doing posting this on this thread.?
TDU_Weight, you are just plain Weird.!
Didn’t you post this yesterday, too?
Thomas J. Dodd
1933 Graduate Yale Law School – Failed the Bar
1933 Joined (you guessed it) the FBI
1933-35 Assigned Midwest (Chicago)
1933 – Meets Julius Kline ( Klein, formally recruited into Army Intelligence this year by none other than Col. George C. Marshall – up to this point Klein had been passing information to the FBI and Army Military Intelligence on German fifth column and propaganda activity in the Midwest in the late late 1920’s and the 1930’s. This expanded to the West Coast in the early 1930’s.
1935 – 1938 – Connecticut Director National Youth Administration
1938 – 1945 – Assistant to five successive United States Attorneys (Homer Cummings, Frank Murphy, Robert Jackson, Francis Biddle and Tom Clark – (at least two of those names should jump right out at you)
July 1942 – Dodd is central to trying, among others, Fritz Kuhn, Leader of the German American Bund for espionage. Klein and affiliates on the west coast provide much of the information used in the convictions on many German and Japanese agents and spies.
1945-1947 – Executive Trial Counsel for the Chief U.S. Counsel at Nuremberg Trials
1948-1952 – Private Law practice . Hartford, Conn.
1952-1956 – Elected to U.S. House of Representatives (Conn.)
1956 – Loses senate bid to Prescott S. Bush
1956-1958 – Lobbyist for Carlos Castillo Armas, Guatemalan dictator.
1958 – Elected to other senate seat for Conn.
1967 – Censured by Senate for “misuse of campaign funds. The investigation was more about Klein than Dodd, but in the end, when the music stopped, Dodd was the one with no chair.
Klein fed information to Dodd throughout Dodd’s FBI, DOJ, Nuremberg, House and Senate careers making Dodd appear to be way more than he really was. Just another failed lawyer, failed FBI agent, failed Representative and failed Senator.
Those Nuremberg years…. I’ll leave that to some of our fellow German treepers. They know all about Herr Klein.
Here is Dodd on the hot seat with William F. Buckley Jr. Bill, unfortunately, is throwing slow balls to Dodd.
Sorry for that repost of White Rabbit. Here is Dodd.
Posting “riddles” goes against Sundance’s posting guidelines.
I know what you are referencing, but if you want to post on this site you should try to be direct and state your meaning.
Here’s The New RNC Campaign Ad Criticizing The ‘Unhinged Left’
This shows how the Democrat Leftist think……
Several Hollywood celebrities and Democratic lawmakers were the face of a scathing new GOP ad released on Tuesday.
Among the stars targeted in the Republican National Committee’s video, called “The Left in 2018: Unhinged,” were Johnny Depp and Madonna, as well as comedians Kathy Griffin and Samantha Bee.
Running at just more than a minute long, the video kicks off with a sound bite that appears to be from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, not seen on the tape.
“A few years ago, ideas that we talked about were thought to be fringe ideas, radical ideas, extremist ideas. Those ideas are now mainstream,” he said.
A follow-up sound bite appeared to come from an off-camera Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country.”
A follow-up soundbite appeared to come from an off-camera Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi: “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country.”
The video also included a clip of remarks made by Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters over the weekend, during which she encouraged supporters to fight Trump WH, saying the people “Absolutely Harass” Trump staffers.
RNC Campaign Ad Video 01.07 Minutes Jun-26-2018;
What was that song they were all on stage singing together at their 2016 DNC Convention? Oh yeah, it was “What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love.” Come on, Democrats, heed your own advice. Make America Loving Again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha ha! I love my POTUS. That tweet will make liberal heads explode.
People are starting to realize that the DNC is collapsing under the weight of it’s own insanity, falsehoods, and contradictions. The flight from the DNC is real. Even if they don’t get on the Train, they won’t be voting for the Democrats. Don’t buy the propaganda! They’re beginning to rout. Press the advantage and we win!
comment to this vid. LOL:
…” The DNC is wearing a noose while drinking bleach and standing in a bathtub full of water and toasters.”…..
Love me some Styx!
I have been looking around online about the #walkaway campaign, including going to twitter page of the guy that started it, and then watching some of the interviews/reading posted articles. This is a real thing folks. I was surprised at how prevalent this movement is becoming. It is not tethered to any command and control structure, and seems to be completely organic.
Not sure a lot of these walkaway folks will help us to elect GOP in the midterms, but they are totally on board with DJT. This could be the new anecdotal evidence of a renewed monster vote similar to the rally crowd size in the campaign.
Take a look. Pretty encouraging.
Click on the blue #WalkAway points in this thread to get to the testimonies from Dems who walked.
He’s gonna be interviewed tomorrow AM at a couple places in NYC. One radio show, one TV.
Doing a heck of a job getting the word out.
It is real. They want freedom of speech, true tolerance, and peace.
We want those things as well.
We need to embrace them and work together towards our common goals. Americans are sick of the tyranny of political correctness and Marxism!
The Walkaway movement is definitely real! I’ve read many of their stories.
Many see conservatism in a different and positive light for the first time. Some feel liberated to be free thinkers and not a programmed thinker anymore. Some are trully turned off by the direction the democrat party has moved to.
They aren’t Republicans. They do like Trump and the direction Trump is dragging the party. However, Republicans will have to “earn” their vote and their trust.
If they like Trump, it’s should be easy to convince them to vote Republican. We need to defeat the Dems to help PDJT. It’s that simple.
There is absolutely NOTHING the Koch Brothers money can do for Senator Heidi Heitkamp in November!
These POS are for open borders, amnesty for everyone and for our country to remain the cash cow 🐄 for all socialist countries!
The problem for these two POS and more importantly Heidi Heitkamp is that her record speaks for itself.
She voted against the Tax Reform Bill as well as the Repeal & Replace of Obamacare. Her fate is completely sealed in the state of North Dakota. Rep. Kevin Cramer is loved in the state of North Dakota. He has backed our President’s entire agenda from day one.
What also kills these two POSs and Heidi Heitkamp is the fact that every two years Cramer runs for his Congressional Seat.
It is the ONLY Congressional Seat for the entire state. Meaning there is no difference between him and her come election time. The entire state gets to vote!
In a Presidential Election Year in 2012, Heitkamp barely won! She got 160,752 votes to the Republican, Rick Berg, who got 157,758 votes.
https://www.nytimes.com/elections/2012/results/house.html
Cramer ran that year and won with 172,905 votes!
That is 12,153 more than Heidi Heitkamp.
Find someone who will take your bet because Kevin Cramer is going to win and win BIGLY in November!
REX
@_ImperatorRex_
$1.7 BILLION.
A hard number, that will help you understand how huge the Janus case is.
Unions donated $1.7 BILLION + to the DNC in the 2016 election, funded from dues forced on workers.
[StealthJeff estimated that Democrats will lose 33-50% of it.]
• I think it will approach 75%.
• Note that it will be REPETITIVELY RECYCLED among Democrat Operatives MULTIPLE TIMES.
See:
http://www.nilrr.org/2017/04/17/2016-election-cycle-big-labor-exceeds-1-7-billion-political-spending/
Unions received that $1.7 billion plus their own salaries, overhead, travel & wine/dine expenses – every penny – from workers’ dues.
Let’s ask the workers if they got their money’s worth.
Too bad we don’t have a comparative calculation for what Deplorables voluntarily contributed to the 2016 election cycle. I am 100% certain I’ve gotten my money’s worth.
That’s hilarious.
Honestly, wouldn’t most people retire if there were countless photos of them sleeping on the job? A normal person would be embarrassed. Can you imagine your CEO sleeping sleeping like this while sitting next to other company executives? Do her fellow justices ever suggest to her that she should retire?
If the left heard this from Alan Dershowitz, they are going to start attacking him at his house and anywhere he goes. He thinks Ole Ruth will retire after the person is chosen because her vote means nothing and it isn’t worth it anymore.
Nobody could believe that Trump could help turn this all around at the scale that he has. Well, believe it now!
For a lot of people, SCOTUS appointments was their single issue and why they voted PDJT. They simply couldn’t go along with the NeverTrumpers and allow Hillary to stack the courts.
They have been vindicated, and losers like Erick Erickson and Glenn Beck are completely exposed for the idiots they truly are.
Think of it.
PDJT appoints 2 SC Justices in his 1st two years…with 6 more years to go! And as Fle pointed out, Ginsburg might just quit, making it 3 in 3 years.
Absolutely historic.
And a CRUSHING, loooong-term defeat (30+ years) for the proponents of “Lawfare”.
I don’t think RBJ will ever retire. She is too mean and bitter. Would be thrilled to be wrong about that, of course.
RBG, that is.
The Kennedy announcement following so closely behind the recent SC rulings was bound to trigger the left.
1) Show them how important the makeup of the court is.
2) Change the makeup in favor of constitutionality.
3) Rub their noses in it.
Yep, that should do it.
Assassination attempts coming any day now. I hope the good guys have even better guys protecting them.
If Scalia’s murder didn’t wake them up, nothing will.
Something was strange about Scalia’s death.. I am surprised the family didn’t ask for an autopsy.. Oh he was old.. doesn’t seem right to me..
I think Dersh is probably wrong about RBG. I would think she would hang in for two more years to see if Trump was re-elected though before making the decision Dersh mentioned. Maybe he knows her though (and her attitudes/thinking), and he’ll be right.
Fingers crossed.
Love that picture almost as much as the one of her falling asleep during an Obama state of the Union speech. LOL
LikeLike
North Dakota Rally – Trump’s line of the night:
• Trade Deals are like cooking turkeys.
• You never want to finish them too quickly.
=====
America’s brilliant women will now school their men:
“RELAX, dear.”
• Trump gets it.
• He’s got this.
Candidate Cramer just set THE BAR for every Republican Candidate:
“”I’ll always be with you – 100% of the time.”
TWEET it, Mr. President:
“Democrats’ leftist RADICALS assaulted Senator McConnell and his wife Secretary Chao, to INTIMIDATE him from dropping the 60-voter Filibuster for Appropriations.
I don’t think the Republican Senate will let them get away with it.”
Watching replay of North Dakota rally… I may be redundant saying this… President Trump should label Maxine Waters “Mad Max”!
President Trump branded Mad Max the FACE and the VOICE of the Democrat Party.
Let’s see how the Republican move to CENSURE Mad Max works out:
• Will Ryan resist a vote, branding the Republicans as COMPLICIT COWARDS?
• Will they vote on Censure, revealing RINOs to REMOVE in the Mid-Terms?
• Will Ryan sabotage the outcome, inviting a MOTION to VACATE his chair as Speaker?
• Will Dems unify against Censure, branding themselves as ANARCHISTS?
• Will Dems split on Censure, fragmenting their party against TYRANNICAL LEADERS?
Sorry if this is a ridiculously stupid question but I’ve been wondering. It seems that there are really only a small handful of House members who are investigating the Trump/FISA stuff, yet almost every single one is NOT running for reelection. So who takes over these investigations next year?
You still have Nunes, Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz, Gohmert, Biggs, Ratcliffe there. We are in good hands.
Ok good, that makes me feel better! 🙂
There’s no such thing as a stupid question.. because the answers only make you smarter.. Depending upon who is answering 🙂
Good point. I tend to avoid asking leftists any questions. 😉
I read they are banning red hats in a Chicago bar..
I wonder if patrons will rebel.. dye their hair red, and have make America Great Again tattooed on their forehead.. Naw.. just boost the economy somewhere else..
And remember.. don’t drink and drive.. we need all our Trump supporters 🙂
A Sessions win against sanctuary cities – this one is Chicago.
Media Ignores Chicago Ruling Concerning Sanctuary Cities
https://conservativedailypost.com/media-ignores-chicago-ruling-concerning-sanctuary-cities/
At 8:30 am, we will get the final revision to the 1st Quarter real GDP. You can find it at the link below.
https://bea.gov/newsreleases/national/gdp/gdpnewsrelease.htm
The initial release had it at 2.3%. It was revised on May 30th to 2.2%. I am going to go out on a limb and predict it will finalize at 2.5%.
Please keep in mind that over the last 9 years he average for the 1st Quarter has been 1.2%!
Seems like there’s a Titanic Tornado about to sweep Dems from Congress:
• President Trump’s frequency of WINNING.
• President Trump’s intensity of his WINS.
• President Trump’s momentum from WINNING.
DemBot Voters may simply “throw in the towel”.
• Why would Dems want to go to the polls to vote for the SAME “OLD” LOSERS.
• Why would Dems want to SELF-BRAND through ASSOCIATION with LOSERS.
• Why would Dems want to support DONE-NOTHING-for-ME-LATELY LOSERS.
Dems in Congress May HAVE to “throw in the towel”.
• Why keep up an unblemished OBSTRUCTION & RESIST record as LOSERS.
• Why forfeit the chance to campaign by OBSTRUCTING throughout a NON-RECESS summer.
• Why EXHAUST themselves fighting an increasing frequency & scope of TRUMP INITIATIVES.
Yes.
The dims have a very bad, and growing, problem with voter enthusiasm.
And it just got 100x worse with the #WalkAway movement trending on Twitter (and rapidly growing).
Not only that, but just in the past week PDJT is up 10 pts with hispanics and 4 pts with democrats in approval ratings.
And Mad Maxine has given them all the excuse they need to #WalkAway, calling for incivility and implied threat of violence against ideological opponents.
Nov. is shaping up to be an absolute schiff-show for the dimocrap party.
Union funding for Dems just might DISAPPEAR when you consider the MASSIVE reductions in funds available for Pension Contributions, Staffing Levels, Operations and local Palm-Greasing.
DNC is already $6M in the red as I type this
Total Raised Total Spent Cash on Hand Debts
Democratic Party $468,402,223 $374,571,312 $128,753,914 $11,310,924
Republican Party $594,711,479 $400,902,635 $140,050,960 $1,611,619
Democratic Natl Cmte $101,954,327 $104,797,285 $8,946,200 $5,743,778
Republican National Cmte $199,124,119 $177,050,047 $47,402,084 $0
Democratic Congr Camp. Cmte $162,229,645 $108,271,194 $60,640,694 $0
National GOP Congr. Cmte $126,725,430 $77,286,132 $60,875,759 $0
Dem Senatorial Camp. Cmte $81,325,158 $50,369,413 $34,254,571 $4,186,689
National GOP Senatorial Cmte $69,341,356 $60,088,283 $16,386,010 $0
https://www.opensecrets.org/parties/
Where the hell will Dems get their “Grass Roots Workers” and GOTV Armies without union members, not to mention union-funded transportation and operating expenses?
LikeLike
This couldn’t be a WORSE time for Politicized Government and Business Unions.
• Just when we have more job openings than workers.
• Just when businesses are looking to poach the best workers from their neighbors.
• Just when corporations are scrambling with raises and bonuses to keep their workers.
• Just when employers are doing everything in their power to boost teamwork & allegiance.
And now Unions have lost their death grip on members’ paychecks:
• Just when the public has HAD IT with greedy and underperforming civil service workers.
• Just when the public sees the SABOTAGE by politicized civil service workers.
• Just when the public discovers the CORRUPTION & ATTEMPTED COUP by civil service workers who take 18 months and endless appeals to root out.
… PROVING to workers that unions do nothing but fleece them for their dues.
This is a serious question. We all know how severe the cover ups among abusive educators are. Will it be easier to fire them with this ruling? If not, could 1000s of decent teachers refuse to pay dues as protest? How can the ruling dovetail with POTUS’S admin changes to dept of education?
I think unions will turn into circular firing squads over dues and membership.
Union Leaders and peer workers are highly likely to “take it out” on non-submissive peers with widespread SHUNNING failing SUPERIOR & PEER REVIEWS, and pile-on TERMINATIONS.
Its an opportunity to clear out the lazy pos at the top and the ones i mentioned. Same with the ones who sit at teacher detention getting paid to do nothing. It cant be done fast enough!
Has there been any news on the pending release of Fast and Furious documents since last March? I cannot find mention.
Peter Strzok worked for the CIA and FBI at the same time.
Strzok worked 24 years for the CIA. His job title was Chief of Counterespionage.
The FBI never had such a unit.
A joint CIA/FBI position was created by Congress in 1996. Strzok was “a senior FBI official” by being the CIA’s Chief of Counterespionage.
https://brassballs.blog/home/strzok-worked-for-cia-and-fbi-at-the-same-time-in-counterespionage
If true, this may help explain why John Brennan is going bat-schiff crazy.
Alleged mastermind of Benghazi attacks sentenced to 22 years in prison
Ahmed Abu Khattala, 47, was convicted by a jury in November of four counts related to the attack on a CIA compound that killed four Americans including a U.S. ambassador. Charges included conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/394443-mastermind-of-benghazi-attacks-sentenced-to-22-years-in-prison
Too bad the real culprit… causing all this (HRC)… won’t be sharing a cell with him.
“Too bad the real culprit… causing all this (HRC)… won’t be sharing a cell with him.”
Now that would really be torture for Ahmed. It would make waterboarding look like a sip of refreshing iced tea.
Now now….that’s a bit premature. The game isn’t over as far as Madam Pantsuit yet.
Just for fun, somebody should show up outside the Supreme Court building dressed as the Grim Reaper and holding a sign saying “Ginsberg” as though they were there to pick her up.
“Ginsberg’s Uber driver”
Sign:
“I’m with HER -> GINSBERG”
Funny BBC sketch. Who knew they still had a sense of humor… let alone one taking the urine out of SJW’s 🙂
PJW’s take on it….
Senator Hassan Intern Suspended For Swearing At President
16 hours ago
(also lost her Congressional ID badge)
https://kfiam640.iheart.com/content/2018-06-26-senator-hassan-intern-suspended-for-swearing-at-president/
More good news…
She was ID’d and named in the press, meaning she just limited the # of HR depts that will overlook her uncouth outburst.
It was hard for me to watch the rally live tonight. RSBN crashed and the Fox 10 feed kept buffering and skipping. I finally gave up and waited. I finally found a decent CBS feed of the rally. It showed me that a lot of the speech was missing in the Fox 10 feed.
What I noticed is how at ease President Trump is with We the People. You can tell the crowd loves President Trump. That is a rarity for a politician but then, President Trump is a BOSS, NOT a politician. I still chuckle to myself when he brings the career politicians on stage and they are awe struck looking at the massive crowds and intense enthusiasm.
President Trump has started a new branding campaign, like he did with the media. President Trump is branding the D-Rat party as the party of crazy and stupid, e.g. Pelosi and Waters. By Nov, the D-Rat party will be at a negative approval point.
President Trump’s good works is being noticed by We the People. President Trump is going to pick up House and Senate seats in November. Why? He is doing great things for We the People that affect each of us personally – every pay check and every new job is a commercial for President Trump. Honestly, the only reason in the past that a party with the Presidency has lost seats is because the president was a lying POS who never intended to fulfill campaign promises. When the President, like President Trump, told the truth and fulfilled his promises, the party picked up seats. That is what is going to happen in Nov 18.
LOL… Kids? What Kids?
