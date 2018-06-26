June 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #523

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
It has occurred to me that the Conservative Tree House is the modern day equivalent of the “Voice of America”. Since the U.S. bounced the signal off the ionosphere the Russians spent more on ineffective jamming the “Voice of America” than the U.S. spent sending it. Does anyone doubt Sundance is the ultimate guerilla combatant? Daily he grows stronger while the forces of evil grow weaker. It is The Second Revolutionary War!
The best part is we all get to put our two cents in, too.
Cat with the canary
Yippee! Here we go!!!!
And we can also ask where the congressional impeachments are that were supposed to come if the susuan,suspects did another slow roll of docs.
Tommorrow strzok!
Why doesnt he ask that amazing AG Sessions?
YES!!!
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Shhhhhhh! Don’t tell the idiots – it is fun to watch them commit political suicide.
Donald Trump Retweet
Some tweets from Iran re protests:
“Beyond Tehran, the protests are spreading to Qom, Mashhad, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Urmia, Hormozgan and many other cities.
Shops in Grand Bazaar of Masshad (Iran’s 2nd largest city) are closed in solidarity with the protests in Tehran.
Truck drivers in Tehran are bringing stones and bricks for the protesters to use for self defense against security forces. (the truck drivers went on strike weeks ago)
Violence in 2nd day of demonstrations, Police use tear gas as protesters encircling #Iranian Parliament… Protests are attacking Police vehicles.
Reports of shooting near Iranian parliament. Probably security forces firing at the protesters.
Protesters set fire to a police station in Baharestan square, in the center of Tehran, near the building of parliament, minutes ago.
Reports that the shopkeepers in Tabriz, North Iran, are closing their shops in solidarity with the protests in Tehran.
Balouchi university students on strike, South Iran.”
And there is more.
Even the middle class has joined the protests. The mullahs and the army, the Iranian Guard that is, will be defeated, even if they continue to turn on their own people with violence.
Wow! Wouldn’t that be something to see?
Best part of my day seeing POTUS!
Harley Davidson is on my SUCK list. Called them and let them know that they are interfering in our POTUS efforts on our behalf for Trade for the entire nation.
Selfish jerks, should go to France…..France surrenders that the drop of a hat too. Whoosies. We kept them alive at Harley Davidson when they were going under. EU was no where to be found. B*tches…backstabbing ones at that.
https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/footer/contact-us.html
I sure like her daddy.! He stands up for his daughter every chance he gets! No wonder she turned out so great.
ain’t that the truth… !
In regards to Mad Maxine – I think we should be calling the offices of Chucky and Nancy and telling them to get their “soldiers” in line or else. The fact that Mad Maxi has called for out and out aggression against fellow American citizens is outrageous, especially coming from a congresswoman, no matter what side of the aisle she is on. Simply outrageous! This kind of behavior needs to end right now. The woman is dangerous and should be sanctioned or whatever it is they do to one another. This would never be tolerated in a private corporation, or by democrats if the tables were turned. Bat-shit-crazy……
SS needs to make an unannounced visit to Max.
Does Peter Strzok really exist?
We really have to fund this campaign
I think youll like this.
https://rightondaily.com/?s=Omar+navarro&searchsubmit=
Yesterday, 25 June 1950, the Korean war started, and the fallen were honored.
Surprisingly, the DPRK mouthpiece, Rodong Sinmun had no mention of US ‘imperialists’ and their ‘war of agression’ as per their usual custom. Only mentioned the war and the fallen.
It is like a spigot of hatred over the past 67 years was turned off.
Of course the spigot may be turned on again. Let’s hope the ‘vandals took the handles”.
Meanwhile Waters is getting all this free coverage – she doesn’t gove a flyin’ fig about illegals – children or adults… she wants face time
Maxine Waters Resorts To Tears As Democrat Leaders Decry Her Comments, Says “Focus On The Children”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-25/lawyers-urge-trump-aides-arm-themselves-their-own-protection
They know this is backfiring on them.
THREAD
