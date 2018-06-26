June 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #523

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

42 Responses to June 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #523

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:20 am

    It has occurred to me that the Conservative Tree House is the modern day equivalent of the “Voice of America”. Since the U.S. bounced the signal off the ionosphere the Russians spent more on ineffective jamming the “Voice of America” than the U.S. spent sending it. Does anyone doubt Sundance is the ultimate guerilla combatant? Daily he grows stronger while the forces of evil grow weaker. It is The Second Revolutionary War!

  2. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  8. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  9. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  10. A2 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Some tweets from Iran re protests:

    “Beyond Tehran, the protests are spreading to Qom, Mashhad, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Urmia, Hormozgan and many other cities.

    Shops in Grand Bazaar of Masshad (Iran’s 2nd largest city) are closed in solidarity with the protests in Tehran.

    Truck drivers in Tehran are bringing stones and bricks for the protesters to use for self defense against security forces. (the truck drivers went on strike weeks ago)

    Violence in 2nd day of demonstrations, Police use tear gas as protesters encircling #Iranian Parliament… Protests are attacking Police vehicles.
    Reports of shooting near Iranian parliament. Probably security forces firing at the protesters.

    Protesters set fire to a police station in Baharestan square, in the center of Tehran, near the building of parliament, minutes ago.
    Reports that the shopkeepers in Tabriz, North Iran, are closing their shops in solidarity with the protests in Tehran.
    Balouchi university students on strike, South Iran.”

    And there is more.

    Even the middle class has joined the protests. The mullahs and the army, the Iranian Guard that is, will be defeated, even if they continue to turn on their own people with violence.

  11. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Best part of my day seeing POTUS!

    Harley Davidson is on my SUCK list. Called them and let them know that they are interfering in our POTUS efforts on our behalf for Trade for the entire nation.

    Selfish jerks, should go to France…..France surrenders that the drop of a hat too. Whoosies. We kept them alive at Harley Davidson when they were going under. EU was no where to be found. B*tches…backstabbing ones at that.

    https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/footer/contact-us.html

  13. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

  17. olderwiser21 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

    In regards to Mad Maxine – I think we should be calling the offices of Chucky and Nancy and telling them to get their “soldiers” in line or else. The fact that Mad Maxi has called for out and out aggression against fellow American citizens is outrageous, especially coming from a congresswoman, no matter what side of the aisle she is on. Simply outrageous! This kind of behavior needs to end right now. The woman is dangerous and should be sanctioned or whatever it is they do to one another. This would never be tolerated in a private corporation, or by democrats if the tables were turned. Bat-shit-crazy……

  18. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:28 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:28 am

  22. phoenixRising says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:34 am

    We really have to fund this campaign

  23. A2 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Yesterday, 25 June 1950, the Korean war started, and the fallen were honored.

    Surprisingly, the DPRK mouthpiece, Rodong Sinmun had no mention of US ‘imperialists’ and their ‘war of agression’ as per their usual custom. Only mentioned the war and the fallen.

    It is like a spigot of hatred over the past 67 years was turned off.

    Of course the spigot may be turned on again. Let’s hope the ‘vandals took the handles”.

  24. phoenixRising says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Meanwhile Waters is getting all this free coverage – she doesn’t gove a flyin’ fig about illegals – children or adults… she wants face time

    Maxine Waters Resorts To Tears As Democrat Leaders Decry Her Comments, Says “Focus On The Children”
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-25/lawyers-urge-trump-aides-arm-themselves-their-own-protection

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:38 am

    They know this is backfiring on them.

  26. nwtex says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:39 am

  27. phoenixRising says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:39 am

    THREAD

  28. nwtex says:
    June 26, 2018 at 12:40 am

