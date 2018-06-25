Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm EDT

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday June 25th, 2018.  Anticipated start time 3:30pm EDT.

WH Livestream LinkFox Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

  1. covfefe_USA says:
    June 25, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    We’re behind ya, Sarah, x millions!!!!

  2. bosscook says:
    June 25, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Wouldn’t it be great if she answered all their inane questions with a giant red chicken puppet??

  3. MfM says:
    June 25, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    I’m sure she will have some good comebacks to Red Hen questions.

    I’d really like it if she gave them the zinger of them following her family to another establishment and harassing them there like her father is said to have talked about.

  4. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 25, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Sure to be a stalker’s advocacy session by the press.

  5. Sandra-VA says:
    June 25, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    20 mins late so far….

  6. andyocoregon says:
    June 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Foreigners can apply for asylum from anywhere in the world. The ones who try to sneak into our country and are caught just claim asylum as a fallback ruse to stay here. That plan worked well for them under Obama. Not so with President Trump.

  7. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 4:01 pm

  8. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 4:02 pm

  9. Pam says:
    June 25, 2018 at 4:05 pm

