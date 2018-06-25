Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm EDT

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday June 25th, 2018. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EDT.
WH Livestream Link – Fox Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
Advertisements
Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday June 25th, 2018. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EDT.
WH Livestream Link – Fox Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
We’re behind ya, Sarah, x millions!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wouldn’t it be great if she answered all their inane questions with a giant red chicken puppet??
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Talk to the Chicken, April..”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure she will have some good comebacks to Red Hen questions.
I’d really like it if she gave them the zinger of them following her family to another establishment and harassing them there like her father is said to have talked about.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure to be a stalker’s advocacy session by the press.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone is stalking PT’s supporters and staff, then feeding the info out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
20 mins late so far….
LikeLike
Foreigners can apply for asylum from anywhere in the world. The ones who try to sneak into our country and are caught just claim asylum as a fallback ruse to stay here. That plan worked well for them under Obama. Not so with President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just to clarify, did Sarah say that?
LikeLike
as SHS was answering the question about “asylum seekers seeing an immigration judge” my thought was that if they ILLEGALLY cross they forfeit the right to file any asylum claim
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people