June 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #521

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 13 people
Re: the Russian Witch Hunt: “Much more will come out.” Sounds like PT has some info he’d love to share with us. And we’d love to hear it!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Larry Klaman of Judicial Watch wants to be appointed Special Counsel
Sign this petition to have President Trump appoint him.
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/urgent-klayman-needs-to-be-named-special-counsel
LikeLike
Yeah, sorry. Love his work, but ive read some of his writing. Would NOT reccomend signing his petition, without reading his writings, which are at WMD.
Besides, I am NOT in favor of a Special Council, ANY Special Council.
LikeLike
Utah Republican Primary on Tuesday June 26.
MAGA Mike Kennedy v RINO Mitt Romney.
I’m surprised President Trump hasn’t endorsed Kennedy. Why would Trump want RINO Romney in the Senate to undermine his agenda?
Trump needs to back Kennedy or the voters of Utah will probably support Romney.
Where is Trump on the Utah Primary???????
LikeLike
Think Roy Moore in AL.
UTAH must show they prefer Kennedy.
President Trump will help who Utah Republicans choose win the general!
LikeLike
Probably NOT! A) Romney is a carpetbagger, and utah aint stupid.
B) Kennedy is ALSO a Mormon, so thats no advantage for Romney.
I think and hope this will be another himiliating defeat, he will not be mcstains replacement.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
“Mainstream FAKE Media!” I love it!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ha, ha, I like “Lamb the Sham.” Nice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Nevada’s Whacky Jackie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it!👍
Wacky Jackie
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1010567610352311328
LikeLike
“Page doesn’t exist”
LikeLike
Soros is lamenting that his desired world order is under threat because of Trump.
Expressing frustration that “everything that could go wrong has gone wrong”, the billionaire financier of countless Color Revolutions all across the world told the Washington Post that he was “living in [his] own bubble” because he failed to foresee Trump’s meteoric rise. Fearful that Trump “is willing to destroy the world”, as he put it, he vowed to “redouble [his] efforts” in pouring millions of dollars into opposing everything that the President stands for all across the world.
While the Hungarian-American might come off as full of doom and gloom in his interview, he actually has a reason to feel that way because Trump has singlehandedly presided over the dismantlement of the Liberal-Globalist world order that Soros has worked for decades to build, destroying the old paradigm of Trans-Atlantic relations in a simple spree of tweets and presiding over the return of Christian morals, ethics, and values in American society, ideas that are absolutely anathema to the atheist billionaire. From Soros’ perspective, Trump is indeed destroying the world, albeit not in the apocalyptic sense like he’s implying but in the ideological one of pioneering a completely new world order than the one that the President inherited.
https://orientalreview.org/2018/06/21/soros-is-sorrowful-that-trumps-revolution-in-world-affairs-is-succeeding/
LikeLiked by 8 people
I hope he continues to pour his money down the rathole and get nothing but losses. I honestly don’t know why this man hasn’t been charged with interfering in the elections. You just know he’s paying foreign entities and people to interfere.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Soros is the dregs of fascism, dissolved in Soviet communism and evaporated to leave new dregs. Treat those with Hillary and Bill Clinton, stir with a PinchaPodesta, bake for 8 years in the dark under Obama, and VOILA – GEORGE SOROS, THE CANCER OF THE PLANET.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Perfectly, beautifully put Wolf!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t understand why he hasn’t been JDAM’d or droned…..although the Hungarians might be the ones to do it. Trying to tease out the truth after-the-fact might well resemble “Murder on the Orient Express.” Was it the Hungarians? The US? Israelis? The AfD? Marine LePen? MBS?
Unfortunately, there’s no chance it’d be Lyin’ Ryan or The Turtle, Pelosi, Schumer, or Reid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…(Soros) vowed to “redouble [his] efforts” in pouring millions of dollars into opposing everything that the President stands for all across the world.”
I’ve noticed. But I, as well as many of you, pray everyday that PDJT’s enemies will fall into snares of their own making and that their attacks will boomerang back upon them.
I’m infuriated by every one of Soros’ and his buddies tricks and efforts, but then I am elated to watch their attacks glance off as things blow up in their faces, instead.
IIRC same thing happened to Voldemort in the last half of the Battle of Hogwarts. Good vs. Evil. I never bet on Evil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Happy Birthday Justice Thomas. You look great. PLEASE don’t retire!
LikeLiked by 10 people
AMEN! And don’t go to any weird ranches until the Podestas are IN JAIL. 😉
Don’t they look happy? Great picture!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Anybody think we will have a Supreme Court vacancy announcement next week?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please let it not be Thomas. OTOH, Kennedy has really been rockin’ lately. Nice opinion in the bakery case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ginsburg is holding out for 2020. She’s been listening to Mainstream Fake Media. Otherwise, she’d know she’s going to be waiting until 2024 or 2032 for a less Trumpian President. 😉
LikeLike
Wow, that is some attention to detail. While the maelstrom whirls and our VSGPOTUSDJT is striding over the globe, he can do a birthday callout!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Birthday Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, best wishes and many, many more. God Bless You and PDJT!
LikeLike
Now there’s a photo to make the enemy’s heads explode! 🤯
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Mueller is the opposite of honorable, whatever that is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Despicable?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dishonorable
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Joe D. said, “A THUG”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try reprobate?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for posting this!
LikeLike
Trump Derangement Syndrome, otherwise known as “TDS,” has become an epidemic among the left.
In their restless delirium, the carriers shriek out their hatred of President Trump. We’ve all been made well aware of their disease, which is widespread among Democrats, the corporate legacy media, Hollywood, and most disturbingly, security agencies such as the FBI. The Deep State has a deep case of TDS.
Earlier this week we witnessed a fresh outbreak.
https://grrrgraphics.com/trump-derangement-syndrome/
The TDS sufferers look for Trump’s impeachment as a cure. Instead, they may get a red wave, followed by his reelection in 2020.
—Ben Garrison
LikeLiked by 12 people
Democrat to Deplorable:
LikeLiked by 4 people
So this guy was planning a reception/book signing in NYC and the place got threats from #DemocratFascists. The est. decided not to risk it, but….the show will go on. They are choosing another venue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ah good..
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love it! Progzi plots foiled again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just ordered mine!
LikeLike
Thou O Lord art a shield about me,
My glory and the lifter of my head.
May each and every person serving Christ in this day be filled with the Holy Spirit, obedient to the Father’s heart, surrounded with warring angels, and gifted with eagle vision to walk in the purposes of Heaven. Amen!
LikeLiked by 11 people
AMEN!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN
LikeLike
I’m becoming enraged by these lunatics.
. https://twitter.com/thechiiium/status/1010723540214181894?s=21
LikeLike
OMG, he’s right! Too funny!
LikeLiked by 6 people
gee. maybe I don’t have a sense of humor, or maybe it’s because I’m just not a fan of sleazy back door porn but I’m no fan, especially when Stormy Dumpster and Kathy F Everyone Griffith team up to deliver TDS a deux.
Of course, politically, she’ll lose her a*s which I guess may be too bad, since that’s all she’s got.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/23/stormy-kathy-griffin-president-trump/
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s being VERY sarcastic, Artist. And he’s right. CNN/Dems have been using her as the Face of the Democrats for a few months now.
He knows she’s not actually a politician, even if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer do NOT. LOL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also, he wants the Dem Party destroyed. And people like Griffin and what’s -her- name are *perfect* for the mission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have no idea, but it will be something to make our eyes roll, shake our head and talk about it. 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever it is, we know for sure it’ll qualify as a “I don’t really care, do you?”.haha
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller’s Fruit of the Poisonous Tree
It makes no difference how honorable he is. His investigation is tainted by the bias that attended its origin in 2016.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/muellers-fruit-of-the-poisonous-tree-1529707087
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, 6 ways from Sunday the invedtigation is tainted, and can’t possibly result in any convictions.
And, he and his crew of lawyers HAD to know that, from the start. I mean, they are stupid, but not THAT stupid, you know?
And now what, he is going to write his report, and release it as an ‘October Surprise’?
His case against the Russians, is garbage, and his stalling tactic won’t work.
Case against Flynn, totally destroyed.
Case against Manafort, lame.
Mueller spent $25 million, one defendant spent 30 days in jail, and was deported.
Kinda sounds like ‘and all I got was this lousy tee shirt!’
Don’t see how it plays out, in any way good for herr mueller, long term.
Seems like he’s boxed himself into a corner, with no way out.
LikeLike
Trump just did an end-run around the DACA/open borders crowd. It was a classic Trump negotiating move—he began by offering them something that they wanted but also making it clear he wanted a wall, tight border controls, an end to chain migration and, generally speaking, a structure for overhauling the immigration system. Basically what he wanted was an end to open borders. This of course was poisonous to the progressives in the UniParty who are counting on open borders new citizens to cement their power base. When they refused to play, Trump took his marbles off the table announced the game to be over. When Trump does this it’s always interesting to look at his opponent’s “What just happened??” looks of bewilderment and consternation. Just when they thought they had him—suddenly they find out they didn’t have him at all. They should have read his book. 🙂 ***GO TRUMP!!***
LikeLiked by 13 people
Do Trump’s tweets sound like a man that is panicked by the deep states effort to take him out? Every single day since the election the enemy has LOST ground. I cannot think of one day when they actually gained an inch. On the other hand, I can’t think of a day since the election when we didn’t GAIN ground against the enemy. In spite of their deception, the deep state’s secrets are coming out. And our VSG President knows something that is coming soon.
While off by a couple of weeks, Rudy was right when he said he was brought in to facilitate an end to the witch hunt. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I fully agree! Lots of walking away, in fact I suggest NOT regerring to the opposition as ‘Democrats” , anymore, as our ranks are filled with democrats, or at least ‘former democrats’, and they are WELCOME, of coarse.
I know people who didnt vote for DJT, who are now SO glad he won,…
I know people who said they ONLY voted for him, cause wouldn’t vote for hilary, who now say they were deluded by media, and likewise are now SO glad he won.
Still looking for the person who says “I VOTED for Trump, but now regret it!”
Havent found that person, yet!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me either! Tho I have met a couple who did NOT vote for him, but will next time around.
Still wish they’d change their Party reg. and vote for other Repubs. But…one step at a time I guess.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Not sure why the top little tweet posted (too tired). But Sharika’s primary focus issue is pedophilia and protecting children, FYI.
Just one more ex-Democrat. choo choo!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I see a lot of Sharika’s tweets in my TL that are re-tweeted.
I tell you what (IMO) … this collage that the guy put together, screams PROGRESS to me. So very excited to see it happen… after only 16 months. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what a hanging curve ball looks like.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL. I love these fools!!!
Thankyou, Kathy Griffin! (“more integrity than you’ll ever have”, LOL)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Director? Hahahahahaha… yeah it’s real hard to film porn movies.. Should give her an Academy award
LikeLike
Yes, thats where old ‘pornstars’ go, when they can’t ‘cut it’ in front of the camera.
They become ‘directors’, cause,…how hard could it b,….
Wow, TRYING to come up with,, trying to post a straight li,….ok, i give up!
LikeLike
Welcome aboard Dutchman……I gave up last night when commenting about Stormy…….There is just so much comedy…….hardly a sentence can be completed without a pun….
Hey I did it…..that wasn’t hard…..wait….Kathy what’s her name said she rides horses……does that mean she would get two black eyes at a gallup?
Getting better huh?……..
LikeLike
If I was president trump…. I would:
1) Write an executive order giving a bi-partisan committee named the FIX IMMIGRATION NOW committee power of executive order and a fixed budget from the omni bus bill, limited to the handling of the human face of immigration. Nothing more. Nothing less. Power and purse to FIX THE HANDLING OF IMMIGRANTS.
2) I would then call on congress/senate and give them 48 hours to name members of a special council / task force on immigration named FIX IMMIGRATION NOW.
3) Together with the full power of the executive in their hands, the lawmakers can fix the crisis immediately and correctly.
Thoughts? would he? is it legal? would the people actually then focus on the special council to immigration?
LikeLike
🤔 I wonder, legal?
President Trump is being sued on everything.
He’d catch another one if he did as you propose.
An example of frivolous lawsuits.
In Chicago President Trump is being sued because his Trump Tower’s cooling system uses water from the Chicago river.
Your supposed to report how many dead fish are found in the system.
Whoever was responsible didn’t do the job.
Sue him or her?
Naw! Sue Trump instead.
LikeLike
Skimmed headlines, saw a woman in Florida was harrassed, like hhs sec., and press sec.
Im recalling that church, that began excercising their free speech right, by protesting at military funerals, remember?
Stopped when bikers started escorting the caskets, to the funeral, etc.
So maybe start similar program, to escort officials who are targets of liberal harrassment, and don’t ‘rate’ secret service protection. Seems like they only or mostly pick on women, cause WE are the mysoginist’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AG Pam Bondi.. It’s becoming very scary
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems are desperate to keep women and minorities on their plantation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, thats her. Wonder how protesters would have responded, if she had made phonecall, and 5 min. later 35 bikers show up, on harleys, to drown them out, and escort her wherever she needed to go?
Wanna play ‘flashmob’? 2 can play that game. And even bullhorns have a hard time being heard, over thunder road!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a bad idea
LikeLike
It worked with that ‘first baptist church of whatever’, that was screaming HORRIBLE things at military funerals.
Stopped their ,…STUFF pretty well.
LikeLike
Communist Valerie Jarret had Secret Service protection and a government vehicle with a driver.
The precedent has been set….so President Trump has every right to order protection for whomever he wants.
LikeLike
andy,
Sorry, but THAT was DJT’s point! Congress has the power to fix this, and has had for many years.
The power to write legislation. He simply refuses to SIGN legislation that does Not fix the problem.
They dont need more power or,authority, they just need to use the power and authority responsibly, to FIX the problem THEY created.
In other words, DO THEIR FRIGGIN JOB!
No need to over think this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While Trump is working to maintain peace in the world, Democrats are working to start a civil war right here in America. I guess they forgot how bad they lost the first one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Many are encouraging people to get violent …Sad sad world.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actuall, it seems there is enough data, to pretty convincingly argue the opposite.
LESS gun restrictions = less crime.
Shouldn’t THAT be the talking point?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its cause they NO understanding of STRATEGY, at all.
Never have, at least in my lifetime.
LikeLike
a318f56e16243f005a56e14f86f4ac6d2753e70b453603b33eb9acb0e0a371cc.jpg
LikeLike
Sorry. Last try.
LikeLiked by 5 people
BINGO!
It worked, great catch👍
LikeLike
Someone should make a bumpersticker:
I Voted for Reagan & Trump.
LikeLike
If I had that on my car they would flatten all four tires… Hostile territory here…
LikeLike
Has anyone else been noticing these little messages at the end of POTUS Schedule tweets? Here is the latest:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoa Nelly…This explains it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stupid + Creep = Streep
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahhh, Meryl Streep, the overrated, hammy acting hack, rapist Weinstein’s bestie, Bill Clinton’s worshiper, the advocate of Polanski, THAT Meryl Streeper.
It makes sense now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If anyone doubts President Trump’s focus on trade, and on heavy manufacturing particularly automobiles, look at these numbers. Of the top 10 selling cars in the United States in May, the seven top spots were taken by Japanese and Korean models. Those seven together were about a 185,000 unit sales. The Ford Focus was number eight with 16,000. What are we doing to ourselves?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow I never knew the deeper meaning behind Melania’s jacket. Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those Treepers who tweet…
Please get this virile…
Too few people know this about ZARA
LikeLike
That amazing Melania! Boy does she know how to use the msm against themselves. Lol.
LikeLike
Don’t bother trying to reason with or understand leftists/liberals/Democrats/progressives (or whatever the hell they want to call themselves), they are the ones who organized and/or participated in massive unhinged protests against a president who HAD NOT EVEN TAKEN OFFICE YET. There was no possible reason they could have been objecting to anything he had done because HE HAD NOT EVEN TAKEN OFFICE YET. They were just mad because they lost and their dream of destroying the United States from within was set back by at least twenty years. They know that the longer Trump stays in power, the farther back their twisted agenda gets pushed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The left is not going to let up. Amazing how quickly all MSM can flick into mass hysteria ‘Trump is Hitler, the world is ending’ mode overnight.
There are no moderates on the left anymore. Obama has created a whole deep-state of activists from the DOJ to Red Hen. He is running a shadow government near the White House. I am sure there will be some more hysteria points before November. Trump may order Rosey and Wray to turn over documents, they refuse because of a ‘higher loyalty’ and are sacked. Mueller hasn’t gone this far to wimp out. His whole purpose was to impeach Trump and he will make a dramatic intervention before the election. Trump’s immigration reforms are strongly supported by the community. Don’t bother appeasing the left with some DACA quota. Give them nothing. One of the most galling things is watching no nothing ‘commentators’ on the MSM pontificating like the judges in Salem on the morality and evil of those they disagree with. The Time magazine photo shows the mendacity of the left. It’s like socialist realism under Stalin. It doesn’t matter if the picture is fake as long as it reinforces the ‘narrative’. Trump’s immigration reforms are the most humane and serious adult attempts to stop child trafficking, illegal immigration and prevent crime. You have to destroy the people smuggler’s business model or they will control the country’s immigration quotas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like NorKor, we now have a State run media orchestrated by the Democrat party and the left.
LikeLike
“Joisey Girl ” Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman D-Mercer County, NJ just couldn’t keep her mouth shut during a “moment of silence ” in Congress to acknowledge the victims of a Trenton, NJ attack ! Her subsequent “mea culpa ” was aired on a NJ cable channel and was pretty much like hitting the “play ” button on any Josh Sugarman anti-gun rant combined with a generous helping of ‘Democrats for Dummies’ talking points . I’d ask her ( since she thinks inanimate guns are so evil ) to forgo her armed protection as a sign of commitment but I’d pro baby be called a racist, or worse ! Not one mention of the perps involved or how one – a violent felon – were on the street ! ITS THE GUNS don’t you realize ? You wouldn’t be homicidal without them ! Get a gun; feel the hatred flow from it into you ! Perf Ms. Coleman any/all states not imposing gun restrictions ala the PDRNJ are culpable !
LikeLike
I wonder what they’re hiding now. They held back the damaging Strozk texts til the IG report came out…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/deep-state-redacts-appendix-2-in-ig-report-doj-hides-damaging-material-on-obama-ag-loretta-lynch/ Big if true. DoJ hiding damaging material on Loretta Lynch
LikeLike
Oh, for Pete’s sake! It is 2:23 in the morning and I have to get up and go to church. This just has to stop.
LikeLike
I don’t ever again want to hear anybody describe Rachel Maddow as credible or fair. She faked crying on her show to exploit a fake news story and promote fake outrage in order to create real hate. This crap can have dangerous real life consequences and she was deliberately doing everything she could to add fuel to the fire.
She has no credibility. She is the worst kind of propagandist.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike