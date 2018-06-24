June 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #521

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

120 Responses to June 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #521

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • jrapdx says:
      June 24, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Re: the Russian Witch Hunt: “Much more will come out.” Sounds like PT has some info he’d love to share with us. And we’d love to hear it!

    • J-Mac says:
      June 24, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Utah Republican Primary on Tuesday June 26.

      MAGA Mike Kennedy v RINO Mitt Romney.

      I’m surprised President Trump hasn’t endorsed Kennedy. Why would Trump want RINO Romney in the Senate to undermine his agenda?

      Trump needs to back Kennedy or the voters of Utah will probably support Romney.

      Where is Trump on the Utah Primary???????

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        June 24, 2018 at 1:29 am

        Think Roy Moore in AL.
        UTAH must show they prefer Kennedy.
        President Trump will help who Utah Republicans choose win the general!

      • Dutchman says:
        June 24, 2018 at 2:31 am

        Probably NOT! A) Romney is a carpetbagger, and utah aint stupid.
        B) Kennedy is ALSO a Mormon, so thats no advantage for Romney.

        I think and hope this will be another himiliating defeat, he will not be mcstains replacement.

  2. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. Matrony says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Soros is lamenting that his desired world order is under threat because of Trump.

    Expressing frustration that “everything that could go wrong has gone wrong”, the billionaire financier of countless Color Revolutions all across the world told the Washington Post that he was “living in [his] own bubble” because he failed to foresee Trump’s meteoric rise. Fearful that Trump “is willing to destroy the world”, as he put it, he vowed to “redouble [his] efforts” in pouring millions of dollars into opposing everything that the President stands for all across the world.

    While the Hungarian-American might come off as full of doom and gloom in his interview, he actually has a reason to feel that way because Trump has singlehandedly presided over the dismantlement of the Liberal-Globalist world order that Soros has worked for decades to build, destroying the old paradigm of Trans-Atlantic relations in a simple spree of tweets and presiding over the return of Christian morals, ethics, and values in American society, ideas that are absolutely anathema to the atheist billionaire. From Soros’ perspective, Trump is indeed destroying the world, albeit not in the apocalyptic sense like he’s implying but in the ideological one of pioneering a completely new world order than the one that the President inherited.

    https://orientalreview.org/2018/06/21/soros-is-sorrowful-that-trumps-revolution-in-world-affairs-is-succeeding/

    • GB Bari says:
      June 24, 2018 at 12:44 am

      I hope he continues to pour his money down the rathole and get nothing but losses. I honestly don’t know why this man hasn’t been charged with interfering in the elections. You just know he’s paying foreign entities and people to interfere.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        June 24, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Soros is the dregs of fascism, dissolved in Soviet communism and evaporated to leave new dregs. Treat those with Hillary and Bill Clinton, stir with a PinchaPodesta, bake for 8 years in the dark under Obama, and VOILA – GEORGE SOROS, THE CANCER OF THE PLANET.

      • cthulhu says:
        June 24, 2018 at 1:03 am

        I don’t understand why he hasn’t been JDAM’d or droned…..although the Hungarians might be the ones to do it. Trying to tease out the truth after-the-fact might well resemble “Murder on the Orient Express.” Was it the Hungarians? The US? Israelis? The AfD? Marine LePen? MBS?

        Unfortunately, there’s no chance it’d be Lyin’ Ryan or The Turtle, Pelosi, Schumer, or Reid.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 24, 2018 at 1:34 am

      “…(Soros) vowed to “redouble [his] efforts” in pouring millions of dollars into opposing everything that the President stands for all across the world.”

      I’ve noticed. But I, as well as many of you, pray everyday that PDJT’s enemies will fall into snares of their own making and that their attacks will boomerang back upon them.

      I’m infuriated by every one of Soros’ and his buddies tricks and efforts, but then I am elated to watch their attacks glance off as things blow up in their faces, instead.

      IIRC same thing happened to Voldemort in the last half of the Battle of Hogwarts. Good vs. Evil. I never bet on Evil.

  8. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Trump Derangement Syndrome, otherwise known as “TDS,” has become an epidemic among the left.

    In their restless delirium, the carriers shriek out their hatred of President Trump. We’ve all been made well aware of their disease, which is widespread among Democrats, the corporate legacy media, Hollywood, and most disturbingly, security agencies such as the FBI. The Deep State has a deep case of TDS.

    Earlier this week we witnessed a fresh outbreak.

    https://grrrgraphics.com/trump-derangement-syndrome/

    The TDS sufferers look for Trump’s impeachment as a cure. Instead, they may get a red wave, followed by his reelection in 2020.

    —Ben Garrison

  16. sunnydaze says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Democrat to Deplorable:

  17. thinkthinkthink says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Thou O Lord art a shield about me,
    My glory and the lifter of my head.

    May each and every person serving Christ in this day be filled with the Holy Spirit, obedient to the Father’s heart, surrounded with warring angels, and gifted with eagle vision to walk in the purposes of Heaven. Amen!

  19. sunnydaze says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:42 am

    OMG, he’s right! Too funny!

  20. sunnydaze says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:44 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Mueller’s Fruit of the Poisonous Tree
    It makes no difference how honorable he is. His investigation is tainted by the bias that attended its origin in 2016.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/muellers-fruit-of-the-poisonous-tree-1529707087

    • Dutchman says:
      June 24, 2018 at 1:46 am

      Yes, 6 ways from Sunday the invedtigation is tainted, and can’t possibly result in any convictions.

      And, he and his crew of lawyers HAD to know that, from the start. I mean, they are stupid, but not THAT stupid, you know?

      And now what, he is going to write his report, and release it as an ‘October Surprise’?

      His case against the Russians, is garbage, and his stalling tactic won’t work.

      Case against Flynn, totally destroyed.

      Case against Manafort, lame.
      Mueller spent $25 million, one defendant spent 30 days in jail, and was deported.

      Kinda sounds like ‘and all I got was this lousy tee shirt!’

      Don’t see how it plays out, in any way good for herr mueller, long term.
      Seems like he’s boxed himself into a corner, with no way out.

  22. Garrison Hall says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Trump just did an end-run around the DACA/open borders crowd. It was a classic Trump negotiating move—he began by offering them something that they wanted but also making it clear he wanted a wall, tight border controls, an end to chain migration and, generally speaking, a structure for overhauling the immigration system. Basically what he wanted was an end to open borders. This of course was poisonous to the progressives in the UniParty who are counting on open borders new citizens to cement their power base. When they refused to play, Trump took his marbles off the table announced the game to be over. When Trump does this it’s always interesting to look at his opponent’s “What just happened??” looks of bewilderment and consternation. Just when they thought they had him—suddenly they find out they didn’t have him at all. They should have read his book. 🙂 ***GO TRUMP!!***

  23. Chip Doctor says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Do Trump’s tweets sound like a man that is panicked by the deep states effort to take him out? Every single day since the election the enemy has LOST ground. I cannot think of one day when they actually gained an inch. On the other hand, I can’t think of a day since the election when we didn’t GAIN ground against the enemy. In spite of their deception, the deep state’s secrets are coming out. And our VSG President knows something that is coming soon.

    While off by a couple of weeks, Rudy was right when he said he was brought in to facilitate an end to the witch hunt. MAGA!

    • Dutchman says:
      June 24, 2018 at 1:05 am

      I fully agree! Lots of walking away, in fact I suggest NOT regerring to the opposition as ‘Democrats” , anymore, as our ranks are filled with democrats, or at least ‘former democrats’, and they are WELCOME, of coarse.

      I know people who didnt vote for DJT, who are now SO glad he won,…

      I know people who said they ONLY voted for him, cause wouldn’t vote for hilary, who now say they were deluded by media, and likewise are now SO glad he won.

      Still looking for the person who says “I VOTED for Trump, but now regret it!”

      Havent found that person, yet!

      • sunnydaze says:
        June 24, 2018 at 1:26 am

        Me either! Tho I have met a couple who did NOT vote for him, but will next time around.

        Still wish they’d change their Party reg. and vote for other Repubs. But…one step at a time I guess.

  24. sunnydaze says:
    June 24, 2018 at 12:53 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 24, 2018 at 12:57 am

      Not sure why the top little tweet posted (too tired). But Sharika’s primary focus issue is pedophilia and protecting children, FYI.

      Just one more ex-Democrat. choo choo!

      • Molly says:
        June 24, 2018 at 1:17 am

        I see a lot of Sharika’s tweets in my TL that are re-tweeted.

        I tell you what (IMO) … this collage that the guy put together, screams PROGRESS to me. So very excited to see it happen… after only 16 months. 😀

  25. chojun says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:03 am

    This is what a hanging curve ball looks like.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 24, 2018 at 1:29 am

      LOL. I love these fools!!!

      Thankyou, Kathy Griffin! (“more integrity than you’ll ever have”, LOL)

    • Nigella says:
      June 24, 2018 at 1:31 am

      Director? Hahahahahaha… yeah it’s real hard to film porn movies.. Should give her an Academy award

      • Dutchman says:
        June 24, 2018 at 1:35 am

        Yes, thats where old ‘pornstars’ go, when they can’t ‘cut it’ in front of the camera.
        They become ‘directors’, cause,…how hard could it b,….
        Wow, TRYING to come up with,, trying to post a straight li,….ok, i give up!

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          June 24, 2018 at 2:04 am

          Welcome aboard Dutchman……I gave up last night when commenting about Stormy…….There is just so much comedy…….hardly a sentence can be completed without a pun….

          Hey I did it…..that wasn’t hard…..wait….Kathy what’s her name said she rides horses……does that mean she would get two black eyes at a gallup?

          Getting better huh?……..

  26. andy says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:04 am

    If I was president trump…. I would:
    1) Write an executive order giving a bi-partisan committee named the FIX IMMIGRATION NOW committee power of executive order and a fixed budget from the omni bus bill, limited to the handling of the human face of immigration. Nothing more. Nothing less. Power and purse to FIX THE HANDLING OF IMMIGRANTS.
    2) I would then call on congress/senate and give them 48 hours to name members of a special council / task force on immigration named FIX IMMIGRATION NOW.
    3) Together with the full power of the executive in their hands, the lawmakers can fix the crisis immediately and correctly.

    Thoughts? would he? is it legal? would the people actually then focus on the special council to immigration?

    • Cisco says:
      June 24, 2018 at 1:59 am

      🤔 I wonder, legal?
      President Trump is being sued on everything.
      He’d catch another one if he did as you propose.
      An example of frivolous lawsuits.
      In Chicago President Trump is being sued because his Trump Tower’s cooling system uses water from the Chicago river.
      Your supposed to report how many dead fish are found in the system.
      Whoever was responsible didn’t do the job.
      Sue him or her?
      Naw! Sue Trump instead.

  27. Dutchman says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Skimmed headlines, saw a woman in Florida was harrassed, like hhs sec., and press sec.

    Im recalling that church, that began excercising their free speech right, by protesting at military funerals, remember?

    Stopped when bikers started escorting the caskets, to the funeral, etc.

    So maybe start similar program, to escort officials who are targets of liberal harrassment, and don’t ‘rate’ secret service protection. Seems like they only or mostly pick on women, cause WE are the mysoginist’s.

    • Nigella says:
      June 24, 2018 at 1:14 am

      AG Pam Bondi.. It’s becoming very scary

      • joeknuckles says:
        June 24, 2018 at 1:17 am

        The Dems are desperate to keep women and minorities on their plantation.

      • Dutchman says:
        June 24, 2018 at 1:22 am

        Yes, thats her. Wonder how protesters would have responded, if she had made phonecall, and 5 min. later 35 bikers show up, on harleys, to drown them out, and escort her wherever she needed to go?

        Wanna play ‘flashmob’? 2 can play that game. And even bullhorns have a hard time being heard, over thunder road!

    • InAz says:
      June 24, 2018 at 2:25 am

      Communist Valerie Jarret had Secret Service protection and a government vehicle with a driver.

      The precedent has been set….so President Trump has every right to order protection for whomever he wants.

  28. Dutchman says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:17 am

    andy,
    Sorry, but THAT was DJT’s point! Congress has the power to fix this, and has had for many years.
    The power to write legislation. He simply refuses to SIGN legislation that does Not fix the problem.

    They dont need more power or,authority, they just need to use the power and authority responsibly, to FIX the problem THEY created.

    In other words, DO THEIR FRIGGIN JOB!
    No need to over think this.

  29. joeknuckles says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:21 am

    While Trump is working to maintain peace in the world, Democrats are working to start a civil war right here in America. I guess they forgot how bad they lost the first one.

  30. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:24 am

    • Dutchman says:
      June 24, 2018 at 1:28 am

      Actuall, it seems there is enough data, to pretty convincingly argue the opposite.
      LESS gun restrictions = less crime.

      Shouldn’t THAT be the talking point?

  31. Dutchman says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Its cause they NO understanding of STRATEGY, at all.
    Never have, at least in my lifetime.

  32. zephyrbreeze says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:26 am

    a318f56e16243f005a56e14f86f4ac6d2753e70b453603b33eb9acb0e0a371cc.jpg

  33. zephyrbreeze says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Someone should make a bumpersticker:

    I Voted for Reagan & Trump.

  34. Linda says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Has anyone else been noticing these little messages at the end of POTUS Schedule tweets? Here is the latest:

  35. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Whoa Nelly…This explains it!

  36. starfcker says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:40 am

    If anyone doubts President Trump’s focus on trade, and on heavy manufacturing particularly automobiles, look at these numbers. Of the top 10 selling cars in the United States in May, the seven top spots were taken by Japanese and Korean models. Those seven together were about a 185,000 unit sales. The Ford Focus was number eight with 16,000. What are we doing to ourselves?

  37. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Wow I never knew the deeper meaning behind Melania’s jacket. Wow.

  38. joeknuckles says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Don’t bother trying to reason with or understand leftists/liberals/Democrats/progressives (or whatever the hell they want to call themselves), they are the ones who organized and/or participated in massive unhinged protests against a president who HAD NOT EVEN TAKEN OFFICE YET. There was no possible reason they could have been objecting to anything he had done because HE HAD NOT EVEN TAKEN OFFICE YET. They were just mad because they lost and their dream of destroying the United States from within was set back by at least twenty years. They know that the longer Trump stays in power, the farther back their twisted agenda gets pushed.

  39. Greg says:
    June 24, 2018 at 1:50 am

    The left is not going to let up. Amazing how quickly all MSM can flick into mass hysteria ‘Trump is Hitler, the world is ending’ mode overnight.
    There are no moderates on the left anymore. Obama has created a whole deep-state of activists from the DOJ to Red Hen. He is running a shadow government near the White House. I am sure there will be some more hysteria points before November. Trump may order Rosey and Wray to turn over documents, they refuse because of a ‘higher loyalty’ and are sacked. Mueller hasn’t gone this far to wimp out. His whole purpose was to impeach Trump and he will make a dramatic intervention before the election. Trump’s immigration reforms are strongly supported by the community. Don’t bother appeasing the left with some DACA quota. Give them nothing. One of the most galling things is watching no nothing ‘commentators’ on the MSM pontificating like the judges in Salem on the morality and evil of those they disagree with. The Time magazine photo shows the mendacity of the left. It’s like socialist realism under Stalin. It doesn’t matter if the picture is fake as long as it reinforces the ‘narrative’. Trump’s immigration reforms are the most humane and serious adult attempts to stop child trafficking, illegal immigration and prevent crime. You have to destroy the people smuggler’s business model or they will control the country’s immigration quotas.

  40. millwright says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:00 am

    “Joisey Girl ” Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman D-Mercer County, NJ just couldn’t keep her mouth shut during a “moment of silence ” in Congress to acknowledge the victims of a Trenton, NJ attack ! Her subsequent “mea culpa ” was aired on a NJ cable channel and was pretty much like hitting the “play ” button on any Josh Sugarman anti-gun rant combined with a generous helping of ‘Democrats for Dummies’ talking points . I’d ask her ( since she thinks inanimate guns are so evil ) to forgo her armed protection as a sign of commitment but I’d pro baby be called a racist, or worse ! Not one mention of the perps involved or how one – a violent felon – were on the street ! ITS THE GUNS don’t you realize ? You wouldn’t be homicidal without them ! Get a gun; feel the hatred flow from it into you ! Perf Ms. Coleman any/all states not imposing gun restrictions ala the PDRNJ are culpable !

  41. citizen817 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:03 am

    I wonder what they’re hiding now. They held back the damaging Strozk texts til the IG report came out…

  42. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:07 am

  43. phoenixRising says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:09 am

  44. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:15 am

  45. phoenixRising says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:20 am

  47. Chip Doctor says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:26 am

    Oh, for Pete’s sake! It is 2:23 in the morning and I have to get up and go to church. This just has to stop.

  48. joeknuckles says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:28 am

    I don’t ever again want to hear anybody describe Rachel Maddow as credible or fair. She faked crying on her show to exploit a fake news story and promote fake outrage in order to create real hate. This crap can have dangerous real life consequences and she was deliberately doing everything she could to add fuel to the fire.
    She has no credibility. She is the worst kind of propagandist.

  49. phoenixRising says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:32 am

  50. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 24, 2018 at 2:34 am

