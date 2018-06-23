Saturday June 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

19 Responses to Saturday June 23rd – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:16 am

    For President Trump, “I WIN!” “Nessun Dorma” from Turundot, sung by Bruce Sledge, played at the Duluth rally. Up arrows would be greatly appreciated. I love seeing POTUS appreciated. Video matches lyrics, which will be found in the video description.

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The Purpose Of The Law

    “Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in His sight…”
    (Rom. 3:20).

    It is strange that so many sincere people can so misunderstand God’s written Word as to suppose that He gave the Law “to help us to be good” or “as a rule of life.” The Law was not given to help us to be good, but rather to show us that we are sinners and need a Savior. Rom. 3:22,23 says that “there is no difference, for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” How foolish, then, to look to the Law for help. Though the Law provides for just trial it does not help the criminal; it condemns him. Thus the Bible teaches that the Law was given:

    “That every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may be brought in guilty before God” (Rom. 3:19).

    “For by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Rom. 3:20).

    “The law entered that the offense might abound” (Rom. 5:20).

    “That sin by the commandment might become exceeding sinful” (Rom. 7:13).

    “It was added because of transgressions” (Gal. 3:19).

    This leads us to St. Paul’s great conclusion:

    “Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in His sight” (Rom. 3:20).

    This makes sense, for doing a few “good” things cannot right the wrongs we have done. Good is what we should do, hence we should not expect to be rewarded for it.

    But, thank God, “Christ died for our sins” (I Cor. 15:3) and “by Him all who believe are justified” (Acts 13:39).

    “Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law” (Rom. 3:28).

    “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-purpose-of-the-law-2/

  3. nimrodman says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Lava rivers in Hawaii earlier in the week

  4. nimrodman says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Happy Caturday!

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Happy Caterday Treepers. Sorry I missed a post last night—I got home late.

    Thomas Newman’s movie themes are almost always hauntingly beautiful and this one, from the movie American Beauty, is a perfect example of his art. One of the Youtube commenters summed up how many people, myself included, feel about listening to Newman’s music:

    “Some might think I’m odd for doing this, but I don’t care. If I’m ever stressed out, lonely, or overwhelmed by something, I sit in the back of my parked car and listen to the whole American Beauty soundtrack, especially this song. It’s the most beautiful music I’ve ever heard, and it really helps me pull myself together in tough situations. I never knew I’d enjoy something so simple as sitting in a stationary car with rain pounding against the windows, enjoying an instrumental. If you pay attention to the small things in the world, you learn to appreciate the overall beauty.”

  7. Janie M. says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Awww, a sweet happy face 😍

  8. Lucille says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:43 am

    If you live in Colorado, dirty tricks are the Democrat and NeverTrump method of trying to steal elections…

    Why is an Anonymous Group Running False Ads Claiming a Pro-Life Congressman Supports Abortion?
    By Micaiah Bilger – June 22, 2018 – Denver, Colorado
    http://www.lifenews.com/2018/06/22/why-is-an-anonymous-group-running-false-ads-claiming-a-pro-life-congressman-supports-abortion/

  9. Lucille says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:49 am

    It’s Caturday!

    • wendy forward says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:06 am

      So grey and soft. I love grey cats. This looks like a Chartreaux-the writer Colette had several of them. So cute.

  10. Janie M. says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:50 am

    This is the coolest cat tower I have ever seen! It stands over 9 1/2 ft tall but…. has a price tag of $2,500. 😲

  12. Lucille says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Amazing Study Shows Unborn Babies React to Faces While in the Womb
    By Caitlin Fikes – June 22, 2018
    http://www.lifenews.com/2018/06/22/amazing-study-shows-unborn-babies-react-to-faces-while-in-the-womb/

