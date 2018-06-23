June 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #520

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

67 Responses to June 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #520

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:20 am

    For President Trump, “I WIN!” “Nessun Dorma” from Turundot, sung by Bruce Sledge, played at the Duluth rally. Up arrows would be greatly appreciated. I love seeing POTUS appreciated. Video matches lyrics, which will be found in the video description.

  2. paulwoll says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Declassify all this nonsense, Trump.

  3. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    John James is running for U.S. Senate in MI. He’s MAGA:

  4. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Pete Holmberg running for NYS Senate. ex- Dem and also MAGA:

  5. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Lutchi Gayot is running for US Congress in NY. Also MAGA:

  6. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Dem Sen. Tammy Baldwin Stumbles When CNN Anchor Asks If Obama Family Separation “Outraged” Her
    June 21, 2018

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/06/21/dem_sen_tammy_baldwin_stumbles_when_cnn_anchor_asks_if_obama_family_separation_outraged_her.html

  7. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Wowsers. These people need to check their facts before they throw their $$ around:

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      June 23, 2018 at 12:37 am

      They think it’s real like the gay tooth fairy and muslim Santa. It’s just how they roll unfortunately. Let’s see if they demand refunds when they find out they’ve been had. Probably not as they’ll swear by it now that they’ve seen it on MSM.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 23, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Another ex-Dem:

    • treehouseron says:
      June 23, 2018 at 12:59 am

      This reiterates my point I’ve made many times, only the BEST conmen and women make it to politics. If you doubt that the absolute best conmen in the world are in politics, think again about this tweet above.

      You’re looking at a conman, who sat behind a computer, opened an account you can open in 2 minutes, and raised NINTEEN MILLION DOLLARS off a picture he copied off the internet.

      This guy’s a PIKER. That’s CHILD’S PLAY compared to what a great Conman like Bill Clinton, or Mitch McConnell, or Paul Ryan, or Hillary Clinton can pull off.

    • distracted2 says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:21 am

      Just for kicks, I watched NBC Nightly News tonight. Holt reported on this story. The couple’s intention was to raise about $1,500 initially. Almost $20 million was raised by 500,000 donations. And it went to an organization called Raisa which provides legal help to illegals.

      It was right after this story, that I turned the channel. I could not stomach a second more.

    • iswhatitis says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:27 am

      –> “19 million raised with pic of girl …”

      Well, us Deplorables are sick and tired of the wealth extractionthat has been foisted upon us over the years (by nearly everyone).

      Looks like the Left are the new schmucks from whom to easily extract wealth (simply by lies and virtue signaling).

      SUCKERS!

    • Artist says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:28 am

      I messaged her on FB and let her know that using this photo that ha already been debunked as a hoax made her look like either an idiot or a grifter….
      haven’t heard back !!!??

  8. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:33 am

    An0moly’s a fairly recent ex-Dem, BTW:

  9. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:35 am

  10. TexasRanger says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Handling of Refugee Children Under President Obama

    As the uproar continues over President Trump’s policies at the border, many are forgetting how President Obama treated migrants while he was in office. One America’s Pearson Sharp explains.

    Please Share and Re-Post This Video Wherever You Can.!

    OAN One America News Report Jun-22-2018;


    More Democrat Party’s Fascist Liberal Far Left Anti Trump MSM Main Stream Media Immigration Propaganda. Everything About Time Magazine “Crying Girl” Immigration Propaganda Story is False….

  11. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

    OK. I’ll stop after this one, but….:

  12. A2 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:39 am

    After Sundance’s “Tom Arnold Chasing Mad Pancake Mice Through Chainsaw Fountain…” Post,

    I have to post a runner-up.

    KCTV’s documentary on Chairman Porcine’s third visit to Beijing.

    Again KCTV’s loud-hailer, Ri Chun Hee, does the voice over (plug your ears). Lots of old PRC/DPRK Commie songs for the connoisseurs of Ye Olde Commie songs. 😀

    What was interesting is that Chairman Mao, I mean Xi, has imitated Pres. Trump’s unique ‘hard grasp and yank’ handshake. Watch him in the Great Hall of the People doing this with the NK officials. Too funny.

    Looks like the trip was hastily arranged as (for the ladies, Mrs Kim only had a wardrobe change a few times), and only a small cohort of DPRK officials were represented. All the ‘brothers’ seem to be unhappy until the end when the ‘tactics and strategy’ were ironed out. Yes there were the dancing kids, the crying ladies and the endless kowtowing, but definitely put together on the fly.

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:01 am

      That voice-over!
      Haaa…it’s hilarious. It’s like a charicature of an ‘Asian voice’, that isn’t supposed to be taken seriously.

    • A2 says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:02 am

      I think the recent backlash over Pres Trump’s statement that 4 nuclear sites and one missile stand in the DPRK was demolished, needs an explanation. There is no evidence that 4 nuclear sites have been demolished from satellite imagery, though one missile stand has and Gen Mattis has confirmed this. I think the President was referring to Mt Montap, Punggye-ri demolition last month and to the four tunnels therein. Perhaps a slight ‘misspoke’ moment, but if I was President and had to deal with all he has had to, I would be talking gibberish.

      • A2 says:
        June 23, 2018 at 1:22 am

        I forgot the fact that President Trump has renewed the “national emergency” with North Korea, first enacted in 2008. “The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material … continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to [US] national security.” . Will not hear that on the MSM.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Dang. Wish there were subtitles! Don’t understand a word of Korean!

      The over -excitement of NK Media announcers is a thing to behold.

  13. wheatietoo says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Our fellow Treeper, the writer Sidney Powell, has a new article on the Daily Caller.

    It’s good.

    .
    “Huge Weiner problem”…?

    Oh noes, you went there, Sidney.
    Haaa.

    Here’s a link to the article, if you don’t wanna click on the link in her tweet:

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/22/fbi-ignored-golden-emails-and-abedin-messages/

    From the article:

    “This was the motherlode of Clinton culpability — the answers to everything they did not want anyone to know.
    And there’s more.”
    ….
    “The Weiner laptop almost certainly contains the answers to the public’s questions about all things Clinton — her scandals, the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play, obstruction of justice and also possible espionage act violations.

    The FBI’s claim to have reviewed all the relevant Clinton emails is obviously false.

    The inspector general’s report belies the FBI’s claim to have left no stone unturned.”
    ….
    “Justice requires both a full investigation of Mrs. Clinton’s multiple potential crimes and of the efforts of agents of the FBI and the Department of Justice to cover it all up.

    Multiple high-ranking officials including Barack Obama were emailing Mrs. Clinton directly or through Huma Abedin. The Weiner laptop and iCloud account had it all. It was the full archive they were supposedly searching for.

    Who else among the high-powered elite are the FBI and DOJ protecting by their cover-up?”
    ______

    Good stuff, Sidney!
    Thank you.

    • Linda says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Wow! Bombshell of an article. I hope the right people are doing something about it. I do recall Sessions saying months ago that there is an investigation going on of Clinton’s emails. Hopefully, we’re going to hear something about it before long.

  14. JoD says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Mission accomplished…
    The manufactured hysteria of the little caged children is dwindling down, now that the Horowitz hearings are over.
    See how that works?
    Where would the democraps be without their shilling whores in their media?
    “Cold anger”…tick-tock.

  15. sunnydaze says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Another ex-Dem. See guys, Fake News is actually *helping* us (strange tho it may seem). Once people see it for real, they can’t go back.

  16. Chris Four says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:52 am

    This is the real reason for the Time cover

    Protesters Put Portland ICE Building Under Siege – Block Entrances
    The protest, dubbed “Occupy ICE PDX” online, began on Sunday, June 17, and has only grown in size since. Last night, hundreds of people gathered outside the facility to show their support—and dozens set up tents to spend the night. The occupation has forced ICE to close the regional office building today, citing “security concerns.” In a media statement, the agency said its “normal operations will resume once security concerns have been address

    • Chris Four says:
      June 23, 2018 at 12:57 am

      • treehouseron says:
        June 23, 2018 at 1:05 am

        good luck with that “Cynthia”. BTW, she looks just like that lying bastard from 48 hours, Scott Pelley

      • wheatietoo says:
        June 23, 2018 at 1:20 am

        Cynthia Nixon is just horrible.

        She cannot act…except for playing ‘whine girl’, which is simply being herself.

        She’s probably running for governor because she can’t get any decent work as an actor.

      • gda says:
        June 23, 2018 at 1:23 am

        Those eyes. Empty. Soulless.

        “Liberals believe that conservatives are bad people with ideas

        Conservatives believe that liberals are people with bad ideas”

        (h/t to Dan Bongino)

        Progressives changed “bad” to “evil”.

    • wendy forward says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:02 am

      OK then. Leave Portland to the cockroaches. ICE has better places to spend their efforts where they are appreciated. I love Powell’s City of Books but Portland can go to hell.

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:11 am

      The Dems need their illegal voters.

      That’s why they are freaking out and demonizing our hard-working ICE agents.
      They’ve called up their progtard army to go out and stage their Fake Protests.

      This will not play well with normal Americans.

  17. Garrison Hall says:
    June 23, 2018 at 12:59 am

    I had an interesting conversation at dinner last night. I have two friends, both liberal progressives, who know I’m conservative. We’re good enough friends and have enough mutual respect that we can get along despite our widely divergent political views. Until last night. One of my friends really, really wanted to talk politics with me. What transpired was interesting. He launched into a long-winded, “Do you actually believe . . .” sermon that was part harangue and part moral appeal. It ended with his astonishment at my defense of Scott Pruitt’s running of the EPA which I regard as heroic. Things kinda settled down and then the conversation turned to a Trump-is-a-right-wing-Fascist commentary. I’m an old debater and so I know how to keep my temper. I explained how the whole right-wing-Fascist thing is an intentional misnomer fostered by The Left and, more importantly, that Trump is a market-capitalist and certainly no Fascist.. This caused him to ask me what I meant by Fascist? When I explained that Fascism is a form of socialism (the “right-wing” of the left wing) he was puzzled. But when I went on to explain how progressivism was very much in alignment with Fascism he suddenly got very quiet. We parted friends, but I know he was thinking about what I’d said. You can actually enjoy these kinds of conversations with liberal progressives if you teach yourself to not get mad. ***GO TRUMP!!***

  18. treehouseron says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Her’es some facts that in my opinion, aren’t even disputable.

    1. Obama, Clinton, Bush, etc. never passed any legislation for open borders, because THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DON’T WANT IT. No matter how many polls they do, their true polls show that the American People, in large part, do not want illegal immigrants in the country, and not only don’t want them here, but RESENT THEM.

    2. The vast majority of American Voters blame the PARENTS, not the government, for this problem at the border with the kids.

    3. When people blame the GOVERNMENT, they do not feel that President Trump IS the Government. They blame Congress. President Trump, the News, and Congress, have all made it perfectly clear that President Trump is an outsider.

    4. While the Democrats think this is helping them, they’re stupid. This is helping their donations, but is destroying any chances they have of keeping their seats in the Senate.

    5. Not only will they not gain Senate seats, they will LOSE Senate seats in November.

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:29 am

      Well, Dubya did try to get that Amnesty Bill pushed through…but thankfully, there were enough good guys who kept it from passing.

  19. rumpole2 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Tommy Robinson – UPDATE

    <LONDON DEMO/ MARCH/ SPEECHES – Saturday 23rd June… London, Victoria Station 1:00pm (8:00am US EST) (7 hours from now)

    Not specifically a #FreeTommy event, but I am sure Tommy Robinson will be mentioned

    This March is UKFM (UK Freedom March)..
    #BREXIT – Get on with it!!
    #FreeSpeech

  20. distracted2 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Judicial Watch is really firing on all cylinders this week!

    • gda says:
      June 23, 2018 at 1:29 am

      If it weren’t for JW we would not know many things.

      They deserve to be acknowledged in the same way as other heroes in this war. You know who I mean.

      And it is a war, make no mistake.

  21. oldschool64 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:21 am

    I wonder if she’ll do a show for the kiddies…

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/stormy-daniels-says-shes-headed-to-the-border-next-week-as-soon-as-she-figures-her-best-course-of-action/

    …and perhaps her new found friend can open for her(hint: it’s Kathy Griffin)!

  23. citizen817 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 1:34 am

