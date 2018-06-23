June 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #520

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
For President Trump, “I WIN!” “Nessun Dorma” from Turundot, sung by Bruce Sledge, played at the Duluth rally. Up arrows would be greatly appreciated. I love seeing POTUS appreciated. Video matches lyrics, which will be found in the video description.
Nice job!
Sincere thanks. Loved every minute of searching out the images.
Perfect. Thanks for this. 🙂
Hugs.
Excellent video, Mary! Some of our favorite photos too! I got goosebumps listening to it. 🙂
Had to listen again and follow the words on your YT channel. Thanks for that!
That’s only the second time I’ve worked to a foreign language. I did a Miami Vice video for Sonny and his second wife to Charles Aznavour, a French singer. This was a bit challenging because I have to follow the Italian for the edit points and the English for the image choices. I’ve been playing it over and over here. I absolutely ADORE that man! I love that you love it, too.
Loved it thank you so much
Oh, thank YOU Sara for loving it. It feels so good to share loving him with everyone.
I have many Charles Aznavour records from a lot of years ago, loved him!
Love all the pics of him smiling in this video. He just keeps rolling along, smiling and enjoying being POTUS. The stress and the evil forces working against him fail to penetrate. He’s wearing the armor of God.
He is absolutely AMAZING. Strong, steady and with a killing sense of humor. I just loved his laughter. It looks like it comes from right in his middle. You get the feeling that he really does love people just as much as they love him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mary!!! You have shared such a beautiful gift! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!!!
Fantastic work!
Squishing you with hugs! Thank you.
If you want your own copy with clean moves, you can download this video, or any of the art videos, at:
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/songvids/fine-art-videos.htm
Vincera!!!!!!!
With us behind him, how can he possibly lose? We will ALL win!
Declassify all this nonsense, Trump.
John James is running for U.S. Senate in MI. He’s MAGA:
LikeLiked by 13 people
Just saw this on the last thread. A beautiful photo!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Vote this man in! All I need is a decent ,good faith assertion that they support the President. That’s enough for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pete Holmberg running for NYS Senate. ex- Dem and also MAGA:
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sorry I no longer live there. Best wishes, Pete. You are a much better ‘Pete than the other one…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL. He sure is!
Lutchi Gayot is running for US Congress in NY. Also MAGA:
LikeLiked by 8 people
And Russia, Russia, Russia!
Dem Sen. Tammy Baldwin Stumbles When CNN Anchor Asks If Obama Family Separation “Outraged” Her
June 21, 2018
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/06/21/dem_sen_tammy_baldwin_stumbles_when_cnn_anchor_asks_if_obama_family_separation_outraged_her.html
Wowsers. These people need to check their facts before they throw their $$ around:
LikeLiked by 4 people
They think it’s real like the gay tooth fairy and muslim Santa. It’s just how they roll unfortunately. Let’s see if they demand refunds when they find out they’ve been had. Probably not as they’ll swear by it now that they’ve seen it on MSM.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL!
Another ex-Dem:
LikeLiked by 4 people
This reiterates my point I’ve made many times, only the BEST conmen and women make it to politics. If you doubt that the absolute best conmen in the world are in politics, think again about this tweet above.
You’re looking at a conman, who sat behind a computer, opened an account you can open in 2 minutes, and raised NINTEEN MILLION DOLLARS off a picture he copied off the internet.
This guy’s a PIKER. That’s CHILD’S PLAY compared to what a great Conman like Bill Clinton, or Mitch McConnell, or Paul Ryan, or Hillary Clinton can pull off.
Just for kicks, I watched NBC Nightly News tonight. Holt reported on this story. The couple’s intention was to raise about $1,500 initially. Almost $20 million was raised by 500,000 donations. And it went to an organization called Raisa which provides legal help to illegals.
It was right after this story, that I turned the channel. I could not stomach a second more.
–> “19 million raised with pic of girl …”
Well, us Deplorables are sick and tired of the wealth extractionthat has been foisted upon us over the years (by nearly everyone).
Looks like the Left are the new schmucks from whom to easily extract wealth (simply by lies and virtue signaling).
SUCKERS!
I messaged her on FB and let her know that using this photo that ha already been debunked as a hoax made her look like either an idiot or a grifter….
haven’t heard back !!!??
An0moly’s a fairly recent ex-Dem, BTW:
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Word.
Handling of Refugee Children Under President Obama
As the uproar continues over President Trump’s policies at the border, many are forgetting how President Obama treated migrants while he was in office. One America’s Pearson Sharp explains.
Please Share and Re-Post This Video Wherever You Can.!
OAN One America News Report Jun-22-2018;
More Democrat Party’s Fascist Liberal Far Left Anti Trump MSM Main Stream Media Immigration Propaganda. Everything About Time Magazine “Crying Girl” Immigration Propaganda Story is False….
LikeLiked by 3 people
OK. I’ll stop after this one, but….:
LikeLiked by 9 people
But he’s evil, so all of that doesn’t matter./s
After Sundance’s “Tom Arnold Chasing Mad Pancake Mice Through Chainsaw Fountain…” Post,
I have to post a runner-up.
KCTV’s documentary on Chairman Porcine’s third visit to Beijing.
Again KCTV’s loud-hailer, Ri Chun Hee, does the voice over (plug your ears). Lots of old PRC/DPRK Commie songs for the connoisseurs of Ye Olde Commie songs. 😀
What was interesting is that Chairman Mao, I mean Xi, has imitated Pres. Trump’s unique ‘hard grasp and yank’ handshake. Watch him in the Great Hall of the People doing this with the NK officials. Too funny.
Looks like the trip was hastily arranged as (for the ladies, Mrs Kim only had a wardrobe change a few times), and only a small cohort of DPRK officials were represented. All the ‘brothers’ seem to be unhappy until the end when the ‘tactics and strategy’ were ironed out. Yes there were the dancing kids, the crying ladies and the endless kowtowing, but definitely put together on the fly.
That voice-over!
Haaa…it’s hilarious. It’s like a charicature of an ‘Asian voice’, that isn’t supposed to be taken seriously.
I think the recent backlash over Pres Trump’s statement that 4 nuclear sites and one missile stand in the DPRK was demolished, needs an explanation. There is no evidence that 4 nuclear sites have been demolished from satellite imagery, though one missile stand has and Gen Mattis has confirmed this. I think the President was referring to Mt Montap, Punggye-ri demolition last month and to the four tunnels therein. Perhaps a slight ‘misspoke’ moment, but if I was President and had to deal with all he has had to, I would be talking gibberish.
I forgot the fact that President Trump has renewed the “national emergency” with North Korea, first enacted in 2008. “The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material … continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to [US] national security.” . Will not hear that on the MSM.
Dang. Wish there were subtitles! Don’t understand a word of Korean!
The over -excitement of NK Media announcers is a thing to behold.
Our fellow Treeper, the writer Sidney Powell, has a new article on the Daily Caller.
It’s good.
.
“Huge Weiner problem”…?
Oh noes, you went there, Sidney.
Haaa.
Here’s a link to the article, if you don’t wanna click on the link in her tweet:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/22/fbi-ignored-golden-emails-and-abedin-messages/
From the article:
“This was the motherlode of Clinton culpability — the answers to everything they did not want anyone to know.
And there’s more.”
….
“The Weiner laptop almost certainly contains the answers to the public’s questions about all things Clinton — her scandals, the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play, obstruction of justice and also possible espionage act violations.
The FBI’s claim to have reviewed all the relevant Clinton emails is obviously false.
The inspector general’s report belies the FBI’s claim to have left no stone unturned.”
….
“Justice requires both a full investigation of Mrs. Clinton’s multiple potential crimes and of the efforts of agents of the FBI and the Department of Justice to cover it all up.
Multiple high-ranking officials including Barack Obama were emailing Mrs. Clinton directly or through Huma Abedin. The Weiner laptop and iCloud account had it all. It was the full archive they were supposedly searching for.
Who else among the high-powered elite are the FBI and DOJ protecting by their cover-up?”
______
Good stuff, Sidney!
Thank you.
Wow! Bombshell of an article. I hope the right people are doing something about it. I do recall Sessions saying months ago that there is an investigation going on of Clinton’s emails. Hopefully, we’re going to hear something about it before long.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mission accomplished…
The manufactured hysteria of the little caged children is dwindling down, now that the Horowitz hearings are over.
See how that works?
Where would the democraps be without their shilling whores in their media?
“Cold anger”…tick-tock.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another ex-Dem. See guys, Fake News is actually *helping* us (strange tho it may seem). Once people see it for real, they can’t go back.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is the real reason for the Time cover
Protesters Put Portland ICE Building Under Siege – Block Entrances
The protest, dubbed “Occupy ICE PDX” online, began on Sunday, June 17, and has only grown in size since. Last night, hundreds of people gathered outside the facility to show their support—and dozens set up tents to spend the night. The occupation has forced ICE to close the regional office building today, citing “security concerns.” In a media statement, the agency said its “normal operations will resume once security concerns have been address
LikeLike
good luck with that “Cynthia”. BTW, she looks just like that lying bastard from 48 hours, Scott Pelley
Cynthia Nixon is just horrible.
She cannot act…except for playing ‘whine girl’, which is simply being herself.
She’s probably running for governor because she can’t get any decent work as an actor.
Those eyes. Empty. Soulless.
“Liberals believe that conservatives are bad people with ideas
Conservatives believe that liberals are people with bad ideas”
(h/t to Dan Bongino)
Progressives changed “bad” to “evil”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK then. Leave Portland to the cockroaches. ICE has better places to spend their efforts where they are appreciated. I love Powell’s City of Books but Portland can go to hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems need their illegal voters.
That’s why they are freaking out and demonizing our hard-working ICE agents.
They’ve called up their progtard army to go out and stage their Fake Protests.
This will not play well with normal Americans.
I had an interesting conversation at dinner last night. I have two friends, both liberal progressives, who know I’m conservative. We’re good enough friends and have enough mutual respect that we can get along despite our widely divergent political views. Until last night. One of my friends really, really wanted to talk politics with me. What transpired was interesting. He launched into a long-winded, “Do you actually believe . . .” sermon that was part harangue and part moral appeal. It ended with his astonishment at my defense of Scott Pruitt’s running of the EPA which I regard as heroic. Things kinda settled down and then the conversation turned to a Trump-is-a-right-wing-Fascist commentary. I’m an old debater and so I know how to keep my temper. I explained how the whole right-wing-Fascist thing is an intentional misnomer fostered by The Left and, more importantly, that Trump is a market-capitalist and certainly no Fascist.. This caused him to ask me what I meant by Fascist? When I explained that Fascism is a form of socialism (the “right-wing” of the left wing) he was puzzled. But when I went on to explain how progressivism was very much in alignment with Fascism he suddenly got very quiet. We parted friends, but I know he was thinking about what I’d said. You can actually enjoy these kinds of conversations with liberal progressives if you teach yourself to not get mad. ***GO TRUMP!!***
LikeLiked by 3 people
Her’es some facts that in my opinion, aren’t even disputable.
1. Obama, Clinton, Bush, etc. never passed any legislation for open borders, because THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DON’T WANT IT. No matter how many polls they do, their true polls show that the American People, in large part, do not want illegal immigrants in the country, and not only don’t want them here, but RESENT THEM.
2. The vast majority of American Voters blame the PARENTS, not the government, for this problem at the border with the kids.
3. When people blame the GOVERNMENT, they do not feel that President Trump IS the Government. They blame Congress. President Trump, the News, and Congress, have all made it perfectly clear that President Trump is an outsider.
4. While the Democrats think this is helping them, they’re stupid. This is helping their donations, but is destroying any chances they have of keeping their seats in the Senate.
5. Not only will they not gain Senate seats, they will LOSE Senate seats in November.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, Dubya did try to get that Amnesty Bill pushed through…but thankfully, there were enough good guys who kept it from passing.
LikeLike
Tommy Robinson – UPDATE
<LONDON DEMO/ MARCH/ SPEECHES – Saturday 23rd June… London, Victoria Station 1:00pm (8:00am US EST) (7 hours from now)
Not specifically a #FreeTommy event, but I am sure Tommy Robinson will be mentioned
This March is UKFM (UK Freedom March)..
#BREXIT – Get on with it!!
#FreeSpeech
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, Tommy , Tommy….
Judicial Watch is really firing on all cylinders this week!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it weren’t for JW we would not know many things.
They deserve to be acknowledged in the same way as other heroes in this war. You know who I mean.
And it is a war, make no mistake.
I wonder if she’ll do a show for the kiddies…
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/stormy-daniels-says-shes-headed-to-the-border-next-week-as-soon-as-she-figures-her-best-course-of-action/
…and perhaps her new found friend can open for her(hint: it’s Kathy Griffin)!
Amid immigration debate, feds moving ahead with land seizures for South Texas border wall
https://www.texastribune.org/2018/06/21/feds-moving-forward-land-seizures-border-wall/?utm_campaign=trib-social&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_content=1529613954
