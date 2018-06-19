Tuesday June 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
The Art of Norman Rockwell to Les Brown and Doris Day’s “Sentimental Journey”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Illuminated Manuscripts – 8th thru 12th Centuries – to Medieval Music
Alla Venetiana – Joan Ambrosio Dalza
Heth Sold ein meisken garn om win – Josquin Desprei
The Silver Swan – Orlando Gibbons
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful. Thanks.
LikeLike
Thank YOU! Much appreciated.
LikeLike
Tunes playing in my mind.
Today’s political show
and thoughts that JUSTICE will prevail.
LikeLike
Morning All ! The weekend ‘mass shooting’ ( yeah that’s how the antis will brand it ) in the draconian gun law state of NJ ‘s capital , Trenton has launched the usual hoplophobic dogs ! Going almost unmentioned is one perp was a recently ( 2 weeks ) early-released violent felon under our new Governor’s reign . I doubt anyone in our leftist media will ask why this scumbag was on the streets . But there’s already an ‘apologia’ by one state official blaming everyone else !
LikeLike
LikeLike
Breakfast In The 18th Century!
Townsends YouTube Channel
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jon should visit my house more often ! Thick sliced bacon and fried eggs seasoned with salt, pepper and fresh chives on toast are a staple !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Church of the Resurrection (aka Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood), St. Petersburg
LikeLike
Click on the photos to enlarge…really magnificent!
LikeLike
I’m going too ask some “Treeper Folks” to do alil Homework…
Look up the Terms…
Grand Solar Minimum..
Based on Science..
Our “Climate” is driven by the SUN..
There’s a few videos out there, that compare Rise & Falls of civilizations, that directly corollate, to the SUNS “cycle(s)” & Climate..
There has been some “WILD” weather out there, (across the World) that’s NOT being reported in the MSN…
Recent “freak” Hailstorm(s) Wiping out vineyards in France & Spain..
Volcanic Eruptions, Guatemala & Hawaii, (and elsewhere)..
SNOW & Frost in the Upper Mid-West in JUNE..
Killing frost(s) & freezes in N.E. North America.. In JUNE..
So, look it up..
I think WE are being LIED too.. (By the MSN).. Calling this GloBULL Warming, where in fact WE are COOLING..
The SUN runs in CYCLES… 11 years~ too 240 +/- years & roughly 740 years..
I’ll post 2 charts up..
AND a video..
DO YOUR own research..
I do know this, We really didn’t have a “Spring” here in SENC..
Having 3 “Major” snows this past winter.. (Unheard of here..
Past 2 “summers” with Record RAIN, with last May, 400% above “average”..
Mid-Month in JUNE We are above “average” this month!
Again research all this yourself..
Then think with “common sense” & SCIENCE…
Are We entering a “cooling” period in Our History?
Please Discuss..
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
For those interested in the kerfuffle over the current immigration quotas, involving Merkel and her second in command,, there’s a pretty good article ab this over at https://gatesofvienna.net
LikeLiked by 1 person