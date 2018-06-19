Tuesday June 19th – Open Thread

Posted on June 19, 2018

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

17 Responses to Tuesday June 19th – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    June 19, 2018 at 12:18 am

    The Art of Norman Rockwell to Les Brown and Doris Day’s “Sentimental Journey”

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    June 19, 2018 at 12:19 am

  3. Mary Van Deusen says:
    June 19, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Illuminated Manuscripts – 8th thru 12th Centuries – to Medieval Music
    Alla Venetiana – Joan Ambrosio Dalza
    Heth Sold ein meisken garn om win – Josquin Desprei
    The Silver Swan – Orlando Gibbons

  4. 4beagles says:
    June 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Tunes playing in my mind.
    Today’s political show

    and thoughts that JUSTICE will prevail.

  5. millwright says:
    June 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Morning All ! The weekend ‘mass shooting’ ( yeah that’s how the antis will brand it ) in the draconian gun law state of NJ ‘s capital , Trenton has launched the usual hoplophobic dogs ! Going almost unmentioned is one perp was a recently ( 2 weeks ) early-released violent felon under our new Governor’s reign . I doubt anyone in our leftist media will ask why this scumbag was on the streets . But there’s already an ‘apologia’ by one state official blaming everyone else !

  7. Lucille says:
    June 19, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Breakfast In The 18th Century!
    Townsends YouTube Channel

    • millwright says:
      June 19, 2018 at 2:28 am

      Jon should visit my house more often ! Thick sliced bacon and fried eggs seasoned with salt, pepper and fresh chives on toast are a staple !

  8. citizen817 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 1:00 am

  9. Lucille says:
    June 19, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Church of the Resurrection (aka Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood), St. Petersburg

  10. crossthread42 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 1:59 am

    I’m going too ask some “Treeper Folks” to do alil Homework…
    Look up the Terms…

    Grand Solar Minimum..
    Based on Science..
    Our “Climate” is driven by the SUN..
    There’s a few videos out there, that compare Rise & Falls of civilizations, that directly corollate, to the SUNS “cycle(s)” & Climate..

    There has been some “WILD” weather out there, (across the World) that’s NOT being reported in the MSN…
    Recent “freak” Hailstorm(s) Wiping out vineyards in France & Spain..
    Volcanic Eruptions, Guatemala & Hawaii, (and elsewhere)..
    SNOW & Frost in the Upper Mid-West in JUNE..
    Killing frost(s) & freezes in N.E. North America.. In JUNE..
    So, look it up..
    I think WE are being LIED too.. (By the MSN).. Calling this GloBULL Warming, where in fact WE are COOLING..
    The SUN runs in CYCLES… 11 years~ too 240 +/- years & roughly 740 years..
    I’ll post 2 charts up..
    AND a video..
    DO YOUR own research..
    I do know this, We really didn’t have a “Spring” here in SENC..
    Having 3 “Major” snows this past winter.. (Unheard of here..
    Past 2 “summers” with Record RAIN, with last May, 400% above “average”..
    Mid-Month in JUNE We are above “average” this month!
    Again research all this yourself..
    Then think with “common sense” & SCIENCE…
    Are We entering a “cooling” period in Our History?
    Please Discuss..

  11. piper567 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 2:17 am

    For those interested in the kerfuffle over the current immigration quotas, involving Merkel and her second in command,, there’s a pretty good article ab this over at https://gatesofvienna.net

