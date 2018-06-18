June 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #515

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Hmmmmm……and what most often happens when PDJT starts naming names?
Exactly, and this is what gives me hope.
Trump has a winning poker hand and getting ready to play it…..we just don’t know when
The rarely seen softer side of Robert Mueller…..
Wickedly funny. Nice one, Ad Rem
Clapper can’t achieve that level (ALMOST SMILING) mouth like RM.
Because death is the Great Equalizer and eternity in hell is looming.
Beautiful!
A picture says a thousand words. Best friends forever.
“And after a long time the Mueller boy came back again.
“I am sorry, Boy,” said the Comey tree, “but I have nothing left to give you-
My apples are gone.”
“My teeth are too weak for apples,” said the Mueller boy.
“My branches are gone,” said the Comey tree.
“You cannot swing on them-”
“I am too old to swing on branches,” said the Mueller boy.
“Why don’t you and the Holder Swamp run Fast and Furious.”
And the Mueller boy did.
And the Comey tree was happy.”
OK, that was really weird. But, I like it. 🙂
Trump will break him.
UNLEASH THE DOGS OF WAR POTUS!
Right !!! Listen to Larry🇺🇸
Cuomo vs Giuliani
(19:31)
Cuomo cleared it all up: When Sztrok said he would stop Trump from being elected president, he was … “joking”.
Cuomo Slime Time
The bias is sitting directly across from Rudy Giuliani during this ridiculous interview.
I read “Muellers team of 13 angry democrats”. are these the same thirteen in the IG report?
For all you people that are depressed on how things are going, remember to trust in Christ, and Trump to set things straight. Also, continue to make yourself as “self sufficient” as possible, when ever possible. Such as planting a garden, canning, caring for fruit trees, cleaning of your tools, equipment, firearms, and repairing of your vehicles, appliances and generators. Plus have ample supply or your own source of water, and a way to keep it potable. You never know when a disaster can hit, and your stuck at home. Living up here, we get snowed in every other year, so its more of a life style forced upon us.
Let go, let God, trust Trump.
And of course always stock up on ammo!
…and vote at every opportunity.
In the end it’s all about MAGA
https://steemit.com/northkorea/@caitlinjohnstone/optimism
Pessimism is a hell of a drug.
Since most humans are deeply conditioned organisms and thus generally predictable, any bet against their ability to break out of their old habitual patterns is generally a safe one.
Political analysts who do this are rewarded with both a reputation for making accurate predictions (which they will never fail to remind everyone of and crow about) and the hit to their brain’s reward center that they get from being right.
If you enjoy being proven right and feeling smug about it, pessimism is the drug for you.
Alternatively optimism really is when you come right down to it: a faith in the human ability to pull out of unwholesome patterns.
Whether you’re discussing the possibility of an individual maintaining sobriety, the possibility of two nations putting aside generations-old hostilities and moving into a new relationship, or the possibility of our species pulling out of its omnicidal, ecocidal trajectory toward extinction and turning its intellectual and creative powers toward creating a collaborative relationship with one another and with the environment instead, you are talking about humans breaking old patterns.
And it is already happening.
A US president meeting with the North Korean leader was until recently unthinkable.
The anointed queen Hillary Clinton failed to be installed into office.
The old mass media monopoly on information and dominant narratives is eroding more and more every day. Day by day we’re seeing gaps in the old patterns and becoming a little more prone to expecting the unexpected.
That is an absolutely ROCKIN’ post, thank you.
I am a natural pessimist and need reminders like this.
President Trump revels in breaking through established patterns and setting something new into existence. If what’s “unexpected” is better and pleasing it will be embraced by many people. Perhaps at first it will be those courageous and insightful enough to see the benefit of the “new ways”, these are the people on the “leading edge”. There may be much resistance from others, perhaps the majority. But in time they “jump on the train”. That’s how progress is made and PT is a trailblazer.
Yes, always stay the course and look ahead to see what each of you can do to make a difference, big and small.
…and pray, pray, pray….
Thank you, Alex. I needed that today, and so did some others.
Out Lion of a President is truly the King of creative chaos!
PTrump goes to Twitter war when battle is already won or he wants to deflect issue to achieve higher goal. It’s first time Mueller name in tweet so it means this investigation will be ending soon . RINO and others republicans would like PTrump out by this time but it’s too late and they would not like Mueller investigation near mid term too.
Rudy says, “Investigate Mueller”.
MUELLER AND HOLDER
“Two Straight Shooters”
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/border-issues/2017/06/08/slain-border-patrol-agents-family-asks-trump-unseal-secret-records/378702001/
Slain Border Patrol agent’s family: Trump should unseal Fast and Furious records
Dennis WagnerUpdated 5:52 p.m. MT June 7, 2017
The death of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry exposed a botched U.S. gun-smuggling operation. Wochit
More than six years after U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was murdered with a firearm from an Arizona gun-running scandal, members of his family are asking President Donald Trump to release records that were sealed by the Obama administration.
In testimony Wednesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Robert Heyer, a cousin who oversees the Brian Terry Foundation, said it is “time for the dirty little secrets of Fast and Furious to be exposed.”
“We urge the Trump administration and the Department of Justice to revisit the claim of executive privilege,” Heyer added in his written statement. “The American public deserves to see the documents previously sealed by executive order, and for those documents to be turned over to congressional investigators.”
Heyer’s testimony came as the committee released a new report — based on previously sealed records — that describes an orchestrated effort by former President Barack Obama’s Justice Department to conceal any link between Terry’s death and the botched firearms case.
Although many key documents are still missing, the report says, new records show Justice Department administrators sought to cover up the Fast and Furious scandal while viewing Terry’s family members as a “public relations nuisance” rather than victims.
Heyer and Josephine Terry, the slain agent’s mother, were among several who testified before the House panel. Afterward, Heyer said he’s been frustrated that the Justice Department and White House under Trump still have not released all records from Fast and Furious.
“He made promises to the family during the campaign to ensure that all the families’ inquiries are answered,” Heyer said of the president. “It’s disappointing we have a new attorney general and yet the bureaucracy of the Department of Justice continues to limit information … Make those documents available.”
Terry, a member of a special Border Patrol unit, was slain in a December 2010 shootout near Rio Rico after his unit confronted a so-called “rip crew” — criminals who rob smugglers and immigrants as they cross the border. The AK-47 type weapon used to kill Terry was later traced to a Fast and Furious purchase from an Arizona shop that was monitored by federal agents.
Under Operation Fast and Furious, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives allowed criminals to buy weapons and smuggle them into Mexico, hoping to track the guns to cartel leaders. No drug lords were prosecuted. An estimated 2,000 firearms went to syndicates, and in several cases were linked to homicides.
After Terry was shot, whistleblowers exposed Fast and Furious as a fundamentally flawed sting operation. Investigations by Congress, the media and others revealed a cover-up within the Justice Department, leading to the resignation of Dennis Burke as U.S. attorney for Arizona.
The White House under Obama attempted to withhold thousands of records from House and Senate committees, claiming executive privilege. Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress — the first attorney general to be so charged. House Republicans filed suit and eventually won a court order to get many documents.
The new oversight committee report describes a “highly politicized climate at Main Justice (that) focused more on spin and obfuscation than getting the facts right or being transparent.” It says Holder was “significantly more involved” in that effort than previously disclosed, and exhibited “a disdain for the congressional oversight function.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who spearheaded the early Fast and Furious probe as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, also testified in Wednesday’s hearing. He called for new rules or legislation to prevent the executive branch from using “phony privilege claims and delay tactics.” He stressed that the Terry family still needs a full accounting.
Although Grassley’s criticism targeted a past Democratic administration, his call for stronger congressional authority could implicate Trump’s Republican White House, which is undergoing scrutiny in connection with purported Russian influence and other issues.
“I urge you to take off your partisan hats for a moment,” Grassley told colleagues. “Imagine if the shoe were on the other foot. This case has broad implications for the ability of the elected representatives of the American people to do our constitutional duty to act as a check on the executive branch.”
The family of slain border agent Brian Terry says they hope the 64,000 documents released by the Department of Justice contain answers to who initiated the “Fast and furious” operation and why it wasn’t stopped sooner.
Fast and Furious was a narrative engineering project that turned deadly. Actually, it was meant to be deadly. The idea was to deliberately send arms from US to Mexico in order to push the narrative that gun culture had simply gone too far here and was spilling over into Mexico. All that to push for gun control, because leftists can’t simply state their case and let people decide, they have to pull crap to try to force their will on us.
Yes and this nasty ploy was also murderous to the citizens of Mexico — how does Trump get accused of “xenophobia” and “racism” and meanwhile other administrations get a pass for creating conditions that massacred Mexican citizens.
This is one of many reasons Sessions and Rosenstein
need to be fired. They are allowing obstruction right here.
According to Nunes and Grassley commitees, Comey
stated General Flynn did not lie in his interview with
the 2 FBI agents.
Simple solution is to interview the agents to get
their side of the story. If they believe Flynn was truthful
then the whole house of cards comes crashing down
on Mueller, McCabe and the coup plotters.
The DOJ is refusing access to the agent!
This is one of the most more unreported stories
out there.
But Strzock wants to push his narrative and the DOJ will let him and the MSM will help him.
Crime and Punishment
By Conrad Black
The Justice Department Inspector General’s report on the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s unsecured personal email server laid bare a widespread pattern of conduct that “cast a cloud” over the FBI. The report incites the inference that the Bureau is a severely corrupted organization, tainted and warped by unconstitutional ambitions to meddle in electoral matters.
Although Inspector General Michael Horowitz asserted he lacked “documentary and testamentary evidence” to prove political bias ruled in making decisions of great political consequence, clearly he did not mean bias was not present. On what the report presented, it is almost certain that the FBI, at the deliberate direction of its leaders and senior Justice Department officials, intervened completely improperly in political matters. The inspector general led the country to the edge of the decision, and will presumably make a number of criminal referrals for possible indictments, as he did after his initial report… https://amgreatness.com/2018/06/17/crime-and-punishment/
So many coverups…and each with FBI fingerprints all over them.
For years citizen Trump warned that he will run for presidency if things get out of control.
Everybody thought he has zero to less than zero chance of winning the presidency.
Over past few weeks I have read / heard President Trump warn that “at some point I think I will have to get involved with DOJ.”
It seems that the career bureaucrats and leadership at DOJ is again basking in the false confidence like their fellow traveler in professional political class.
I know they are watching but yet not learning!
Session = white pawn. RR = black pawn. RM = black knight.
For anyone feeling pessimistic about the last three days, watch the remix Lion video above. While watching, think big picture about what we have been through together. Where we were back then, and where we are now.
Our Lion has got this. He didn’t get to where he is now without God’s gift of being a VSG.
In some beliefs, the “Gods” feed on the love and support of their “worshippers.” Makes sense. In this case, the man is a man, but his power comes from our love and support. In my 1/2 century on this marble, I don’t remember and leader ever enjoying the massive love and support we have for POTUS45, let alone, that from people around the globe.
Besides, we have the swamp surrounded. The libprogtards aren’t the ones with the gun safe loaded with ammo. Look at the massive range of Treeper professional talent (x1000 who lurk) and the raw “he ‘er done) of this crowd. And, that is just CTH.
Our Lion has got this, and we have the swamp surrounded. The battle is won in a series of foreys.
PS, I proffered the Russia probe would be over in 30days, back in May. Here’s to another 30 days!
Yep. It’s been reported that they plan to wrap up the obstruction investigation by the end of summer.
What about Russia collusion?
Thanks… some more from the article….
Somebody serious, meaning no one now in sight in the Justice Department, is going to have to come to grips with the role of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in all this. Obviously, Clinton lied to federal officers. It is inconceivable that Obama did not know a legally damaging amount about this appalling skullduggery. The country needs the truth.
Though Horowitz wasn’t looking at the intelligence agencies, the coordinated law-breaking and perjury of senior officials, almost certainly including the former directors of the FBI, CIA (John Brennan), and the Office of National Intelligence (James Clapper), has to be addressed, starting with their frequent lies to Congress, and apparent participation in a plan with Comey to mislead the president-elect about the Steele dossier. All of this is so far from passing a smell test, no person of normal olfactory sensibilities could inhale through their nostrils while being exposed to it.
We cannot wait for the Horowitz molasses to run for another 18 months—as it did to produce this report……….
And…. I love the description of Sleepy Jeff…
It’s now or never for the pitiful, self-emasculated Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
REPLIES to “Matrony” post above….
Andrew McCarthy wrote this article ‘Problems at the Justice Department and FBI Are Serious’
The article is a cautionary tale of a rouge FBI agent – no not Strzok and the implications it has for the IG report and those indicted by Mueller.
“The challenge today is the ethos of law-enforcement. You see it in texts expressing disdain for lawmakers; in the above-it-all contempt for legislative oversight; in arrogant flouting of the Gang of Eight disclosure process for sensitive intelligence (because the FBI’s top-tier unilaterally decides when Bureau activities are “too sensitive” to discuss); in rogue threats to turn the government’s law-enforcement powers against Congress; and in the imperious self-perception of a would-be fourth branch of government, insulated from and unaccountable to the others — including its actual executive-branch superiors.”
McCarthy concludes the article by stating
“As in the Justice Department’s stonewalling of the congressional committees pressing for answers about investigative tactics in the Russia probe, if the president does not take remedial action and demand transparency, the disreputable behavior will continue, and public faith will continue to plummet.”
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/06/misconduct-at-fbi-department-of-justice/
Substitute pics of every CNN and MSNBC, a few Fox “reporters” here. Works for ’em all. Also every Dem Pol and half the Repubs:
Looks like @HillaryClinton emailed former President @BarackObama from #Russia on that unsecure server…
Listen here as @LeeSmithDC breaks it all down on The @LarryOConnor Show.
Wow! This is amazing stuff~thanks for the post! Just when I think I can’t be shocked anymore……
This guy wanted Bernie then voted Stein and became a Trump supporter about a year ago. He made a good vid. at that time re. WHY he became a Trump supporter (that I’d forgotten about til today).
Dems are gonna get slaughtered at mid-terms.
Go Candace!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hah….burrrrn.
Candace is great, isn’t she.
I just love her.
Wow, Candace – good one! This girl really knows how to get to the heart of the matter. She is brilliant. Love her.
I keep hearing Trump being described as a great disruptor. I think that captures the essence of his doctrine. I also think it could be an excellent historical tag for him, as in:
“Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, became known as “The Great Disruptor” for his strategy of departing from the accepted norms, dogma and conventional wisdom of his time to solve complex problems previously thought to be unsolvable.”
There is a book that came out in the Fall of 2016 about our Lion of a President, “The Chaos Candidate.”
But he only ‘disrupts’ that which is harmful to our country…and by all that’s right and holy should be disrupted.
Boy ain’t THAT the truth!
!!! Running for Congress. Lives in Brooklyn, parents are Haitian immigrants:
https://www.teamgayot.com/issues
Yikes. This is the Dem he’s running against.
Calling people racists didn’t work in the last election….now they have to up their game to calling people Nazi’s.
Yikes is right! Go, Lutchi!
I’ve liked most of the Haitians I’ve worked with. Prayers going up for Lutchi Gayot tonight and forward —
https://www.teamgayot.com/
Schumer Backs Trump On China Tariff
http://www.newsweek.com/schumer-backs-trump-china-tariffs-they-need-us-more-we-need-them-980420
Holy Smoly.
Took ya long enough to figure that out, Schumer.
But congrats for finally getting there.
This has been OBVIOUS since the early 90’s.
referring to the “they need us more than we need them”., in the title.
Schmuckie finally realized that Trump really is “all cattle and not hat” and decided to jump on board.
Is he up for re-election soon? I wonder.
This is still almost a month off, but with everything going on here and the problems we have had with this ally, its worth keeping a note about it. FLOTUS is going too. If POTUS could work in a comment about Tommy Robinson while there it couldnt hurt!
“The US leader’s long-delayed trip will begin on July 13 and will include talks with Theresa May and an overnight stay. While it was originally due to last just 24 hours, it may be extended to up to three days.
Friday July 13 has been chosen as the date because Mr Trump, who is known not to enjoy long-distance travel, is in Brussels for a Nato meeting on July 11 and 12.
A Downing Street spokesman said: “He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit. Further details will be set out in due course.
While the exact details of the trip remain under discussion, Mr Trump is expected to hold talks with Mrs May at Chequers, her countryside residence. UK aides believe that pomp and ceremony will help foster a warmer relationship with the US president.
It is understood that Mr Trump is expected to play a hole of golf with Prince Andrew at his family’s Turnberry course. He is likely to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle before heading to Scotland, having repeatedly said how much his Scottish mother admired Her Majesty.”
“He will not be invited to address both Houses of Parliament – an honour that has been accorded to previous US presidents – because of opposition from John Bercow, the Commons speaker.
Last November Mr Bercow said that addressing the Commons was “an earned honour and in my view he (Trump) has not earned that honour”.
A spokesman for the Speaker’s Office told The Daily Telegraph: “Mr Speaker’s views on this subject are a matter of public record. In any case, no request to address both Houses of Parliament has been received.”
The trip will not be the full state visit offered to Mr Trump just days after his inauguration, for which a date has yet to be set. Instead, it will be a ‘working visit'”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/0/donald-trump-uk-visit-date-theresa-may-protest/amp/
He shouldn’t go
My gut feeling also, sorry to say it. Is there any way to send a representative?
PDJT Motto/Mantra –
Friday the 13th?
He’s going there on…Friday July 13th?
O_O
This does not ease my sense of dread for this trip.
