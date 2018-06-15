June 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #512

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
How many of you that are telling me the sky is falling are aware of this below?
There are good men and women that were willing to risk their jobs in the FBI that came forward as whistleblowers to Rep. Nunes and his committee to share the importance of Weiner’s laptop in September 2016 because they feared that Comey and his crew would hide it.
This was in the damn IG Report!
CRIME AGAINST CHILDREN!!!!!!!
That is why none of these POS will walk away free! Our President is freeing kids every single day. The DOJ under AG Sessions arrested 2,300 pedophiles just on June 12th! That doesn’t include the 1,000s since they took over.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Could be the 14/15 YO girl he sent pics to. We’ll have to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Child vs Children
LikeLiked by 4 people
That reference isn’t about the young girl that sick bastard was tweeting with! It is about Erik Prince’s comments on November 4th about HRC taking 6 trips to Epstein’s Island and Bill taking 20 trips himself.
Children is more than one child.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/28/fbi-never-investigated-abedin-clinton-laptop-emails-in-october-2016/
From the article linked above:
However, a few more days later, November 4th, 2016, an even more explosive development as Erik Prince appeared on radio and outlined discoveries within the Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner/Hillary Clinton email issues that was being blocked by AG Lynch.
They found a lot of other really damning criminal information, including money laundering, including the fact that Hillary went to this sex island with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton went there more than 20 times. Hillary Clinton went there at least six times,” he said.
“The amount of garbage that they found in these emails, of criminal activity by Hillary, by her immediate circle, and even by other Democratic members of Congress was so disgusting they gave it to the FBI.
LikeLiked by 6 people
QUOTE:
NYPD detectives and a NYPD Chief, the department’s highest rank under Commissioner, said openly that if the FBI and Justice Department fail to garner timely indictments against Clinton and co- conspirators, NYPD will go public with the damaging emails now in the hands of FBI Director James Comey and many FBI field offices.
“What’s in the emails is staggering and as a father, it turned my stomach,” the NYPD Chief said. “There is not going to be any Houdini-like escape from what we found. We have copies of everything. We will ship them to Wikileaks or I will personally hold my own press conference if it comes to that.”
Meanwhile, FBI sources said Abedin and Weiner were cooperating with federal agents, who have taken over the non-sexting portions the case from NYPD. The husband-and-wife Clinton insiders are both shopping for separate immunity deals, sources said.
“If they don’t cooperate they are going to see long sentences,” a federal law enforcement source said.
NYPD sources said Weiner or Abedin stored all the emails in a massive Microsoft Outlook program on the laptop. The emails implicate other current and former members of Congress and one high-ranking Democratic Senator as having possibly engaged in criminal activity too, sources said.
the contents of that laptop, according to law enforcement sources, implicate the Democratic presidential candidate, her subordinates, and even select elected officials in far more alleged serious crimes than mishandling classified and top secret emails, sources said. NYPD sources said these new emails include evidence linking Clinton herself and associates to:
Money laundering
Child exploitation
Sex crimes with minors (children)
Perjury
Pay to play through Clinton Foundation
Obstruction of justice
Other felony crimes
https://truepundit.com/breaking-bombshell-nypd-blows-whistle-on-new-hillary-emails-money-laundering-sex-crimes-with-children-child-exploitation-pay-to-play-perjury/
LikeLike
Thanks for posting this. Crime against children is horrifying and sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, thank you, fle. Great posts. Our nation has been deeply and nearly fatally wounded by abortion and other unspeakable harm to our children. It makes me livid, and it makes me ill. We have seen that our President is as disturbed as we are. He is a FIGHTER, and this will never be a nothingburger. 💪🏻 ⚖️🗽
LikeLike
And then there is President Trump’s December E.O.
I think it will be Human Trafficking and MUCH MUCH worse that will take out the Globalist Elite.
Peter Thiel believes blood transfusions from the young could be key to living forever
Doctors ‘should have the right to kill unwanted or disabled babies at birth as they are not a real person’ claims Oxford academic/a> ( We have already had two examples of that recently in the UK)
Planned Parenthood under investigation by Justice Department over sale of fetal tissue
Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard blows the whistle on Worlds Satanic Elite/
LikeLiked by 1 person
That DOJ operation to arrest 2,300 “alleged” child sex abusers should have been front page, top headline news and been on all the major networks. We barely heard about it other than on the internet. I think I saw it on FoxNews. All the others are pro-pedophiles.
LikeLike
p. 425 of the report talks about Comey’s use of his private lap top and his gmail account. Included are several examples of emails Comey sent/received via gmail. Here is what I am confused about and trying to figure out…”On January 6, 2017, Comey forwarded to his personal email account from his unclassified FBI account an email from Rybicki to Kortan highlighting language that needed to be corrected in a Wall Street Journal article.”
&
We asked Comey about his use of personal email for FBI business and showed him the November 8, 2016 email with Rybicki as an example.
So, was the email from Nov 8 or from Jan 6? Was the Jan 6 forwarded email the original email from Nov 8? Why do I care? Trying to figure out the Wall Street Journal article that was the subject of the email. Why would Comey being changing wording of an article for that paper?! Was it an opinion article by him? Or was he giving input to a journalist for an article to be published? Does he have that kind of influence over articles about the FBI?
Hmmm….
“language that needed to be corrected in a Wall Street Journal article”
LikeLike
Re Reading Sundance’s article about Wall Street Journal leaking and connections. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/26/controversial-fbi-officials-linked-to-wall-street-journal-and-washington-post-leaks/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
We’re living in topsy-turvy historic times. This woman, Sharika Soal, helped build the Resistance Movement, and is now MAGA:
https://www.populistwire.com/hollywood/hollywood-resistance-if-i-can-build-it-i-can-throw-it-away-sharika-soal-exposes-names-and-slams-milano/
LikeLiked by 3 people
sunnydaze…thanks for this post.
I find it really encouraging that certain folks are willing to pay the price for revealing they are able to think for themselves.
Its a testament to the times in which we live that such a simple act can unleash such vitriol and potential danger.
Kudos to this young woman, she has my respect, prayers, and best wishes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump jr
LikeLiked by 6 people
The beasts’ first tweet in a few days…and she’s laughing at us.
Makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the reminder, Hillary! It’s time for you to be re-investigated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, if Hildabeast were any kind of smart, she would keep her damn mouth shut. I am not even sure what she means by that comment, but I am pretty sure it was stupid to wade back into the fray. SMH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is some great news our President got on his Birthday 🎂!
Earlier this morning I wrote a post discussing more incredible data that was released today. You can find that in the thread below:
Low and behold the Atlanta Federal Reserve updated their 2nd Quarter real GDP forecast based on that data!
Charles Payne shared a different way of looking at the forecasts for the 2nd Quarter real GDP by the Atlanta Federal Reserve:
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you read the articles on CTH today, you would have thought 💭 the sky was falling! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought Kim snuck a nuke in the comments section.
LikeLike
‘VIVA LE RESISTANCE’: MUELLER TEAM ATTORNEY SENT ANTI-TRUMP TEXTS
The lawyer is not identified, but he worked on the Hillary Clinton email investigation and was the FBI’s lead attorney on the investigation into Russian election interference. He was assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation soon after it began in May 2017 and left in late February of this year after some of his private messages were shared with the special counsel.
Excerpt:
“I am numb,” the attorney wrote on Nov. 9, 2016, the day after President Trump’s election.
“I am so stressed about what I could have done differently,” the lawyer continued, apparently referring to the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email probe.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/14/mueller-lawyer-resisted-trump/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Road to the fuhrerbunker
LikeLiked by 2 people
Avi – We can only hope……
LikeLike
Is this attorney Page? Maybe not identified as such in these communications with someone other than Storke
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, he’s not saying he didn’t know. He’s saying that he doesn’t know that he knew. It’s classic Jimmy the Weasel talk.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have spent some time looking for pictures of their wedding, pictures of when she testified before Congress re Benghazi, pictures and reports of anything that could show Comey knew Huma and Anthony and esp. of their connection. Haven’t found anything yet. 😦
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
My reading of the Executive Summary is as follows:
Entirely written in a contrarian scope, it outlines what are the procedures and more importantly what is the flexibility within those procedures in regards to investigated powers.
The Executive Summary should not be read as a finding, or statement of findings as a conclusion. A better phrase would have been Exective Abstract.
In other words the report is going to go into greater detail of whether the process was followed as defined in the Summary.
IG Horowitz role was not to pass judgement, hence a reading of the Summary as a conclusion is just wrong, and intellectual dishonest.
In addition the Executive Summary reads as a legal Defense Summary, and as such an opening for a prosecutorial responce of deconstruction. In others words, the weight of Justice being served rests with invalidating the Executive Summary.
Just read the Executive Summary(ES) a second time, there are many unstated observations a prosecuter would definitely being asking about narrative of the ES.
For instance, the ES makes extensive use having a basis in policy and procedure(P&P). However the ES never states or defines a scope of investigated questioning along the lines, “Were P&P used to achieve a results that comported with a political outcome that also achieved a measure of CYA.”
That is an important distinction, the OIG would actively refrain from introducing into the an apolitical report.
Another would be the direct relationship the ES has with the weight of body material of the report. Can the ES maintain this narrative under the weight of evidence with the body of the report. If not, then not only are the principals involved subject to a possible grand jury recommendation to indict, the larger political ramifications regarding conduct outside of DoJ and FBI officals can now be re-examined.
I’ll give an example.
Lynch needed a legal basis to deferr to Comey, otherwise if Lynch made the same announcement as Comey, the political fallout would have had far reaching repercussions. The tarmac meeting provided such a basis. Without the tarmac meeting, Comey’s announcement would have instigated an immediate howl that DoJ was failing its responcibilties.
There are many other observations that can be applied to the ES, where the use of P&P are given the widest breath of legal latitude.
So much so, that a reasonble conclusion is the P&P where gamed for precisely this moment.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the Federal Justice System now. It is not able to deal with this level of corruption. There will be no convictions. The swamp will not drain itself. Trillions is a lot of dough. At least the cat is out of the bag and we can govern ourselves accordingly. They are all crooks except President Trump and a few congressmen. The entire Senate is in the tank. This is 3D chess? No thanks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Notice that AG Sessions says “[…]This has been a prolonged and painful process for the Department and the FBI. But this is not the end of the process. US Attorney John Huber continues his work in cooperation with the Inspector General… He has reviewed this report and based on its findings and his own investigation, will provide recommendations as to whether ANY MATTER NOT CURRENTLY UNDER INVESTIGATION should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources or whether matters merit the appointment of Special Counsel.[…]” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dfq-l0oXcAAJXXC.jpg
Sure sounds like AG Sessions/Huber mean business to me.
LikeLike
Yep. Were correct on most if not all we thought. It seems it is up to the President now.
Making some good profits from the Stock market now and think I’ll go do some fishing.
Leave you with a couple quotes….
“A stupid man’s report of what a clever man says can never be accurate, because he unconsciously translates what he hears into something he can understand.”
“If you have a secret tell no one. If you must tell someone, only tell one other person. There is no third option”
And my favorite….
“Alcohol gives you infinite patience for stupidity.”
Take care my friend and talk to you later. Try to keep your woman from putting her hands on her hips😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
The above is for Howzie,,,,did not want to mix it up…with your good post G.Combs..
LikeLike
Regarding the latest pile of crap being served up by the resistance…The Trump Charity lawsuit, just caught a glimpse of the lead loya, Barbara Underwood…
WHAT is it?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like this could backfire. Big League. What about the Clinton Foundation? Isn’t that supposedly a “charity”?
LikeLike
This Barbara Underwood you talk about. Are you trying to tell me that you can just look at her and know that she is a die-hard Hillary supporter? You must have magical powers or something.
LikeLike
She does look like one of those women that were screaming no during the inauguration.
LikeLike
Q is legit and this posted yesterday. They knew how this was going to play out, today, and here is their call to action. Personally I have been very active reaching out to congress critters and demanding transparency. if there is anything this OIG and Wray’s speech did it was to unleash the silent majority… be silent no more!:
WHAT THEY DO NOT ANTICIPATE IS POTUS DECLAS IT ALL DUE TO OPTICS AND ARM/MSM FOOTHOLD ON COMMS TO PAINT POLITICAL ATTACK + RUSSIA INVESTIGATION COVER UP / ADV.
WE ARE HERE FOR A REASON.
WE ARE HERE TO UNITE THE CORE.
YOU.
WHY DID POTUS NAME FAKE NEWS AS OUR BIGGEST ENEMY?
USE LOGIC.
THIS WILL BE A FIGHT NOT THROUGH DC (WE CONTROL) BUT WITH PUBLIC OPINION ONCE THIS JUMPS.
(2) MISSILE FIRES W/ A STRATEGIC PURPOSE
(2) EXTINGUISHED.
THIS IS NOT A GAME.
THIS IS WAR.
THIS IS LITERALLY EVIL KNOCKING.
WILL YOU ANSWER?
WILL YOU FIGHT?
WILL YOU DEFEND?
WE WILL.
WE ARE.
YOU ELECTED US TO TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY (OUR WORLD).
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
Q
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Running Fast. I appreciate Q posts. I’m pathetic about finding them when I try to look.
LikeLike
Here is the direct link:
https://qanonmap.bitbucket.io/
LikeLike
Very nervous about this crap immigration bill that Lyin Ryan and cohorts are trying to push through. If republicans cave on Immigration they are toast in November. Really truly despise Paul Ryan and all his cronies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meaningless. POTUS has to sign it, and he won’t.
Moreover, the 65 millions Americans who voted for PDJT know all about this, and we are pissed off.
Want proof we are winning?
See: Mark Sanford’s primary defeat this week.
LikeLike
If they vote on it, won’t that make it easier for us to determine who we should not vote for in the states that haven’t had primaries yet? That’s the only good thing I can think of about allowing it to proceed.
LikeLike
This is beyond pathetic :
In addition to these facts as described by the prosecutors, various witnesses told us that one reason it was difficult to establish intent was that the mishandling of classified information was a persistent practice at the State Department.
These practices made it difficult for the Midyear team to conclude that particular individuals had the necessary criminal intent to mishandle classified materials.
According to Prosecutor 4, “The problem was the State Department was so screwed up in the way they treated classified information that if you wanted to prosecute Hillary Clinton, you would have had to prosecute 150 State Department people.”
Bottom of page 255 Top of 256
Edit:
Adding this comment “Some animals are more equal than others.” — Animal Farm
LikeLiked by 2 people
As though prosecuting 150 will be a problem?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t possibly prosecute the godfather, I’d have to prosecute everyone in the mafia,
LikeLike
GEE, Sounds like that will make Pompeo’s job of draining the State Dept swamp REAL easy. Toss ’em in jail and toss away the key. (10 to 15 years per classified document)
LikeLike
LikeLike
Force him to be Hillary’s personal bodyguard 24/7 for the rest of her life, then reassign him to Moochelle.
LikeLike
If you tweet you can leave comments about the report TO the DOJ HERE: https://mobile.twitter.com/JusticeOIG/status/1007324376931454981
The commenters are NOT happy campers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t tweet, but you are right – they definitely are not happy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s bigger than the CA. State GOP twitter page, and they won’t support him.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wray and the OIG Clinton Investigation report are 180 degrees apart.
Wray is like sound deadening material (as head of the criticised enterprise), he takes the opportunity to deaden the impact of this explosive expose.
In the alternative,
Read all about it! ‘man found guilty, proclaims his innocence!’ Read all about it
LikeLike
Wray promises FBI “re-education” classes…
And Prescribed text book….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that Trump knew about PizzaGate back in 2011 as per video below.
LikeLike
Our revolution is FAR from over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True. In fact…
“(We) have not yet begun to fight.”
– John Paul Jones, 1779
LikeLike
I respect those who (without being extreme and speaking in tongues) are more optimistic than I am so I will give it a rest with commenting on the Wray thing. OK let’s wait and hope some more.
A piece of news that made ME smile after a politically most stressful day:
*Italy won’t ratify EU free-trade deal with Canada, says new farm minister
All 28 EU member states must approve the agreement for it to take full effect*
….Something tells me that our brilliant president talked to the Italian leaders and persuaded them to offer Canada a first sample of many repercussions to come, for effeminate boy-toy Justine’s and Sewer Pipes Legs Chrystia’s brazen, shameless stunts.
LikeLike
The IG’s report yesterday should have made you smile. The contents of it were utterly DEVASTATING to the cabal that ran the Clinton email investigation (liberal media spin is all hot air).
As to Italy, yes indeed!
In fact, we may rightly see the new Prime Minister’s election as the people of Italy’s giant middle finger to the EU’s socialist “elite”, as well as the Pope himself. The news you convey underscores the point!
LikeLike
Agree that Sessions is doing a nice job with pedophiles & immigration, but surely there are other folks in the DOJ (120k employed) that could handle it. In the present, it appears that
DAG Rosenstein is leading the institution. Sessions seems to be “leading from behind”… not a good thing.
Conclusion: Wrong Man!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s being too kind
LikeLike
I’d say scoreboard Deep State.
Next IG report? Meh.
LikeLike
I’m glad you’re angry.
Fat, happy GOPers would be a threat to Nov. election results and voter enthusiam/apathy.
Hmmm….maybe that’s part of the plan. Keep people angry, letting them think Sessions isn’t doing anything.
Nah. Only the Deep States plays 674D chess. Our VSGPDJT and Sessions can barely play checkers. /s
Ho hum.
LikeLike