June 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #511

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
All hail IG Report Day, Thursday June 14, 2018.
Finally!!! I’m excited. Debbie Downers you stay away from me, don’t drag my mood down. 🙂
🙂 🙂 🙂
What a wonderful (hopeful) gift for the President on his birthday!
Sounds like Magoo was grooming people for a somethingburger, but also warning that other preconceptions will be dispelled. I didn’t like the sound of the latter.
Stiff! HAHAHAHAHA
Please watch and share this vid. Hands down best vid I’ve seen by ex-Dem voter. He’s starting a campaign # WalkAway:
Here’s the link for the #WalkAway Campaign FB page. He wants as many ex-Dems as possible to upload their #WalkAway vids. Also wants Conservatives
to explain why they’ve always voted Conservative:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/WalkAwayCampaign/posts/
The Unsilent Majority.
Thank you for posting this amazingly powerful video, sunnydaze.
I don’t do facebook but I’m fairly certain we can still access and view his page.
Thank you!
I don’t do FB either, Minnie. But yeah, you can still click on the link and access.
When the screen goes up to ask if you want to join, just click “Not Now”. (There’s no “Not Ever” to click on!). Sometimes FB gets pi$$y with “non- joiners” and throws a white screen up to block your view of the page. Just refresh page and it goes away again.
You might want to share the link with friends who *do* use FB tho. Please!
Excellent. I hope it is seen by many who need to walk away.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Thank you for posting that AWSOME video sunnydaze. I posted it on my Twitter account………
Thanks, AmSa! Yay! Spread it around!
“war games”.
Once again, TRUTH.
Happy Birthday, Mr. President!
And happy Flag Day!
Oh man, soooo glad he called DemMSM “our country’s biggest enemy”.
TRUTH!
And they’ll be flipping out over THAT for the next year or so. Fools.
Sunny….definitely the truth. PT has a history of setting people up before he brings the hammer….Sort of a …fire for effect….Here’s hoping he has a plan to sort the stinkin’ med I a.
I don’t have the patience to wait for another IG report in a year on the conspiracy against our President and will hope they will call for a second special counsel. Their response to this first IG report on the Clinton email scam will be telling of what is to come. I would expect it would be more than just “firings”. And what of the Uranium One scandal? Oh, the FBI is investigating that, right?
I share your skepticism. I feel there is going to be a large dose of disappointment to all here tomorrow. The writing seems to be on the wall. (In that there is none, and any there was has now been ‘black texta’d’ by Rosy and Wray). Going by Sessions defense of him (Rosenstein) on Tucker yesterday, (and Sessions is looking strangely frail, weak and pathetic), I suggest everyone brace yourselves – for nothing (that you are allowed to see anyway).
I hear the ledge creaking. Look out below!
Gunmakers Asked to Stop Selling Untraceable Weapons
NJ says it will sue the gun-makers if they persist.
“…The letter came a day before Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a half-dozen bills aimed at tightening the state’s already-strict laws.
The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, a National Rifle Association affiliate, has opposed the measures and said they won’t “make anyone safer.” The group didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Grewal’s letter….”
https://www.ien.com/product-development/news/21009099/gunmakers-asked-to-stop-selling-untraceable-weapons
Another commenter on the site summed it up beautifully:
“Posted by rcizik5519
What is this idiot talking about there is only 3 legal ways to get a functioning firearm.
1. A fully assembled firearm where the receiver has a federally registered serial number stamped into it.
2. A bag of parts (either as individually purchased items or kit bag) with a finished receiver that has a federally registered serial number stamped into it.
3. A bag of parts (either as individually purchased items or kit bag) minus a machined receiver. The receiver that they would purchase is only externally machined, and the purchaser has to finish machining it.
Finishing an 80% receiver is not an easy task to do correctly, if not done correctly the `Gun’ is non-functional and can only be used as a display piece, a spear handle (when a bayonet is installed) or a club. I ass-u-me he thinks any buck-toothed idiot with a portable drill, hammer and a grinder can finish the receiver and make a functional weapon.
The only thing that gets close to that is if they sell one of those mini desktop CNC milling machines and gives the purchaser the program to do the milling, even then there is a lot of delicate fiddly finish work to be done. Add to that once the receiver is done, the only way someone can legally sell it is to have a serial number stamped into it that is registered with the government.
Anyone that doesn’t do that will most likely ignore other more serious laws and still be an outlaw. The only ones that follow the laws are the ones that you don’t need to worry about, because they will follow 90% of the other laws and gripe about the other 10% but begrudgingly follow them anyways. Here is another gun law that the criminals will ignore, and will only effect the safety of the people that want to stay legal. I.E. another Lip-Flapping Feel-Good Politically “
Gaetz, DeSantis, Jordan
Can you say DECLASSIFY?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m getting tired of hearing these guys breathlessly whine (esp Gaetz) about not getting documents. They keep drawing a line in the sand and then pick it up and move it. Maybe I missed it, but I don’t think they called out Gowdy for supporting Mueller and RR. Have they called out Ryan for his lack of support. Don’t think so.
Since POTUS took office, my patience for rhetoric is low. I expect action and just haven’t seen it with these guys.
You do know that POTUS can declassify in a pen stroke, don’t you? Why isn’t he? That is the question that should be in everyone’s minds.
I can think of a more than a couple of reasons:
1. It would be politically awkward for HIM to do be the one to release the unredacted documents (somehow, some way, the UniParty will blame him).
2. There are other conditions which need to be fulfilled or put in place that we currently know nothing about.
3. There are legal ramifications that we are not privy to.
4. Timing is everything (mid-terms, remember? 😉
Me, too. The Congress has the power of the purse. Why not just cut off all funding to FBI DOJ until they comply? Strike all FBI DOJ funding from a budget bill, and refuse to hear from them until they produce all unredacted documents?
Use the power the Constitution gives you.
Happy Birthday, Mr. President.
We stand with you, we stand beside you. We support you and we love you.
Thank you for Making America Great Again!
Fondly,
This Deplorable Cultist and Her Truly Deplorable Family
LOL. Now we’re “cult members”- and that from a “Republican” (cough cough)….Bob Corker, disgraced TN. Senator.
Get ‘im OUTTA here! When’s his term up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Birthday to You.
Happy Birthday to You.
Happy Birthday dear President Trump, The Best President ever.
Happy Birthday to You….
…and many many more.
Have a great day full of Blessings from your supporters and from the Good Lord above.
We are with you, 100%, all the way.
We LOVE you, President Trump.
May God Bless America and President Trump.
Today is Flag Day, too….the Old Glory Day
and…
…….the day IG report is supposed to come out.
No, let us wish YOU the gery best on this day sir! Happy Birthday! Literally, may you have the best birthday ever.
Oh…and ROAR MOAR as loud and mighty as you can on today of all days. Leave them Quaking in their boots!
P.s. please take all their damn coats!
Great memories!
Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Trump, for giving us Donald today!💓
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT! WE LOVE YOU!
Happy IG report day everyone!
Shouldn’t scientists be moving the Doomsday Clock back now? Still at two minutes to 12.
No…They should move it forward to 12 and blow themselves up for lying about Global Warming.
Some words of wisdom, imho-
…read the whole thread if you can.
I just did. It had very little factual content, and the last half was just a pep talk. Plus some near-certitude about stuff for which she admittedly hasn’t a clue.
Well worth the read and something I wish folks would take to heart.
Tracybeanz thread about IG report’s
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1007099791309004800.html
She’s been on the money before. This thread makes a whole lot of sense about some things that haven’t made much sense.
oops, forgot… it’s a THREAD
Mr. “BS” Cernovich strikes again.
Ms. Hillary’s Useful Idiot.
Nice.
Good – she should have been investigated a year ago.
Good….looking forward to seeing her in a orange jumpsuit one of these days.
I believe that the IG report will be a redacted report prepared by Rosenstein, but before you throw a fit, the President can declassify it. Timing on this is everything. Remember, this whole thing needs to be released in such a manner to do the most damage to the black hats. First the redacted, then the public demands full report, then comes the EO. Hang in there.
Larry has a THREAD
Great point. Had forgotten about this.
The creep was actually arrested in MN. for vilolent Antifa activity.
Too bad he referenced Loomer tho. Not very strategic on his part. She’s kind of loony. Not violent, but loony nonetheless.
Could’ve just posted the article from the MN. newspaper. Oh well.
Tommy Robinson moved from 2% Muslim prison to a prison with 71% Muslim population on his wing. Looks to be a DELIBERATE move to ensure he is killed?
It’s 6:00am in UK at the moment… it remains to be seen if he survived a second night?
Thanks. I agree that that we should stick to facts.
It was Raheem who I first saw alerting about Tommy moved. Caolan Roberson is the SOURCE for most info since he has spoken to Tommy at his new prison. He said 71%…. repeated by Paul Joseph Watson.
In UK the “Home Secretary” is in charge of prisons….and its….. A Muslim!!
Sajid Javid
David Harris ,Jr. interviewed the #WalkAway guy. (vid posted above) It’s a great interview. *Unfortunately*, the sound quality *sucks*. Wish he could clean it up somehow.
He was actually one of those brainwashed Libs who was crying after the election cuz he BELIEVED the crap the DemMSM was spewing.
His babysitter from childhood, with whom he is still friends, sent him the vid. showing how Trump did NOT “make fun of a disabled reporter” and that started the process for him of dscovering the million ways the DemMSM has flat-out LIED to the American people.
Here’s one of the vids showing Trump using the same gesture to mock other flustered people: Ted Cruz, an army general, etc. The one made by Catholics for Trump was the original one I saw, but that’s hard to find now. I STILL here this BS from Brainwashed Dem Voters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoa. 😳
Flep, could you help John resolve his frustrations?
You will only be disappointed if your expectations are too high. I wouldn’t expect anything to really happen for a few weeks, but things will happen. Criminal referrals and indictments will happen, just maybe not on your timetable.
My response to the Hieka upthread… wound up way down here.
Yep….done that before….it’s weird when that happens.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. PRESIDENT!!!
I can hardly wait to read your tweets today…
I know some of them will be perfectly awesome MOABs…LOL
“North Korea will not see any economic sanctions lifted until it has demonstrated “complete denuclearisation”, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo … speaking at a press conference in Seoul…
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-44478395
Is this from a real site? If so he needs professional; help… get the straight jacket
Well… this just confirms what we’ve been thinking. This IG report is going to be groundshaking. I guess Blumenthal has a buddy or himself implicated somehow.
I’m kind of worried. Today is not only Donald Trump’s Birthday, and Flag Day, but also the day the IG report drops and all of the swamp in Washington D.C. is blown slap the hell up.
This much winning in 1 day is so powerful, it may trigger a black hole or something that swallows up the universe.
Nah, Trump has the Black Hole under control, it will only swallow up Black Hats, Pond/Swamp Scum and all others that being to this club. Just hang on though, the strength of the vacuum sucking them all up could be epic. Hahaha. It’s going to be a great day/week/month.
Frustration over having to spend endless days dangling at the end of a fishing pole?
Needing to keep a secret while being harrowed by Congress getting on your nerves?
Reversion to standard DOJ tactics? SOP?
Having your power questioned getting annoying? Has the mask finally slipped?
Regretting now you signed that FISA warrant?
What one fits our unimpeachable 26-year DAG as he plays keep away with the documents?
