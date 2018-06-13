Wednesday June 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
❤️❤️❤️
LikeLike
Awesome. I just love his work!
LikeLike
This is really happening! Measure to split California into three states qualifies for November ballot!
Yes, Finally! I am so excited!
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/06/12/ballot-measure-split-california-three-states/
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a great idea. Now I wish that Northern Virginia could be annexed by Washington DC. Then maybe our state can be Red again.
LikeLike
JG: Be careful of what you wish for !
LikeLike
‘Faith of Christ’ and ‘Faith in Christ’
“I was wondering what the distinction is, if any, between the ‘faith of Christ’ and ‘faith in Christ’ found in Galatians 2:16? The modern translations seem to suggest that both phrases are one and the same.”
“Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified” (Gal. 2:16).
We believe that the King James Version of the Scriptures best conveys the sense of the original language. The modern versions change the phrase “faith of Christ” to “faith in Christ” throughout, which overwhelms the passage with redundancy. Paul never intended the emphasis to be upon what man has achieved, but instead what the Savior has accomplished on his behalf. The apostle here is clearly contrasting these two phrases.
We are not justified by keeping the law, rather we are declared eternally righteous by the faith of Christ. It was Christ’s faithfulness that is the basis of our justification. He faithfully carried out the will of the Father to provide redemption through His finished work at Calvary (Heb. 10:5-10). While salvation is a free gift given to all who place their “faith in” what Christ has done, He being the object of our faith, it was at great cost. The payment to rescue us from the eternal consequences of sin is the precious blood of Christ. Only those, however, who place their faith in Him have the forgiveness of their sins (Eph. 1:7).
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/faith-of-christ-and-faith-in-christ/
Galatians 2:16 Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.
Hebrews 10:5 Wherefore when he cometh into the world, he saith, Sacrifice and offering thou wouldest not, but a body hast thou prepared me:
6 In burnt offerings and sacrifices for sin thou hast had no pleasure.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.
8 Above when he said, Sacrifice and offering and burnt offerings and offering for sin thou wouldest not, neither hadst pleasure therein; which are offered by the law;
9 Then said he, Lo, I come to do thy will, O God. He taketh away the first, that he may establish the second.
10 By the which will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
LikeLike
“The modern versions change the phrase “faith of Christ” to “faith in Christ” throughout, which overwhelms the passage with redundancy.”
In my opinion, the author errs in the seriousness of the change. Changing the word “of” to “in” changes the entire meaning of the verses. It is the faith OF Christ here, NOT our faith in him.
The faithfulness of the Lord Jesus Christ is the issue here. (Man’s flesh always wants to do something)
2Corinthians 2:17 For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ.
LikeLike
“Well, I been runnin’ with other wimmin’ but I don’t love nobody else . . .” Somehow I don’t think this is the most efficacious apology one could make. 🙂
LikeLike
🎵🎶
Oh, what a beautiful morning
Oh, what a beautiful day
I have a wonderful feeling
Everything’s coming our way
🎵🎶
MAGA Onward!!
🇺🇸🦁🚂🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treepers – Can we please all say a special prayer of support for Bode Miller and his wife Morgan tonight. Their sweet little 19 month old daughter, Emeline, drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool yesterday. Heartbreakingly sad. In case you don’t know, Bode is the most decorated male American skier ever. His speed and daring on the ski slopes was breathtaking to watch. God Bless them both during this awful time. I am heartbroken for them.
LikeLike
I will say extra for them and their little girl
LikeLike
Thank you for calling us to prayer, the Millers are in mine.
May the love of Christ bring peace and comfort to this family at this most difficult time.
God rest little Emeline’s soul, she rests in the arms of the angels.
A parent should never have to bury a child, it is antithetical to the laws of nature, but we know God’s ways are not our own.
Most importantly, sweet Emeline knew love and brought love.
God bless the Miller Family 🙏
LikeLike
When Sankey Sang The Shepherd Song on Xmas Eve
Children, did you ever hear of Moody and Sankey? Dwight L. Moody was a man to whom God had given a wonderful power and ability to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Ira D. Sankey was another man to whom God had given wonderful power to sing the same Gospel. For years these two men worked together, Moody preaching and Sankey singing. In the year 1875 they had both been in Liverpool serving God in that great city. Toward the end of the year they came back to America. It happened that on Xmas Eve of 1875 Sankey traveled by steam boat up the Delaware River. The evening was a calm starlight event and there were many passengers gathered on the deck. Mr. Sankey was asked to sing and so he did as he was very willing to sing. He stood there leaning against one of the great funnels of the boat and his eyes were raised to the starry heavens in quite prayer. It was his intention to sing a Xmas song but he was compelled to sing The Shepherd Song instead.
“Savior, like a shepherd lead us; Much we need Thy tenderest care; in thy pleasant pastures feed us, for our use thy fold prepare. Blessed Jesus. We are Thine, do thou befriend us; Be the Guardian of our way, Keep thy flock from sin defend us; Seek us when we go astray. Blessed Jesus. Hear oh hear us when we pray. Thou hast promised to receive us, Poor and sinful though we be, Thou has mercy to relieve us Grace to cleanse and power to free. Blessed Jesus. We will early turn to Thee, Early let us seek thy favor; early let us do Thy will, Blessed Lord and only Savior with thy love our bosoms fill. Thou has loved us, love us still. Blessed Jesus.”
There was a deep stillness. Words and melody, welling forth from the singer’s soul floated out over the deck and the quiet river. Every heart was touched. After the song was over a man who had a rough weather-beaten visage came up to Sankey and said, “Did you ever serve in the Union Army?”
“Yes,” answered Sankey, “in the spring of 1860.”
“Can you remember if you were doing picket duty on a bright moonlit night in 1862?”
“Yes,” said Sankey, looking very much surprised.
“So did I, said the stranger but I was on the Confederate side. When I saw you standing at your post, I thought to myself “that feller will never get away from here alive.”
“I raised my rifle,” the man said and “I took aim. I stood in the shadows, concealed while the full light of the moon fell on you. At that instant like just a moment ago, you raised your eyes to heaven and began to sing.”
“Music, especially song has always had a wonderful power over me, and I took my finger off the trigger. Then I thought I will let him sing his last song to the end. I can shoot him afterwards. I can’t miss at this distance.”
“But the song you sang then was the song you sang just now.” I heard the words perfectly: We are thine do thou befriend us.”
“Those words the man said stirred up many memories in my heart, I began to think of childhood and my sainted momma. She had many times sung that song to me. She died all too soon, otherwise my life would have been different.”
“When you had finished your song, it was impossible for me to take aim at you again, I thought: The Lord who is able to save that man from certain death must surely be great and mighty—and my arm of its own accord dropped limp at my side.”
“Since that time I have wandered about far and wide; but when I just now saw you standing there praying just as on that other occasion, I recognized you. Then my heart was wounded by your song. Now I wish that you may help me find a cure for my sick soul.”
Deeply moved, Sankey threw his arms about the man who in the days of the war had been his enemy. And this Xmas night the two went to the manger in Bethlehem. There the stranger found Him who was their common Savior, the Good Shepherd, who seeks for the lost sheep until He finds it. And when he has found it He lays it on His shoulders, rejoicing. “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under His wings shall thou trust. Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night, nor the arrow that flieth by day.”
LikeLike
LikeLike