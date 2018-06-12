Tuesday June 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Ohhh-brings back good memories of camping at Joshua Tree. The night time sky was breath-taking. Even in the hot sandy deserts, there’s God’s beauty in there.
I recall during a cross-country oddessy with a friend circa 1972 taking apes break in a remote desert area and being able to easily see and walk about by starlight ! The sky was a carpet of light ! Living in the East – with all its light pollution – we miss so much !
My Brother was stationed at Johua Tree for several years.
Went to visit him there twice, and was smitten by the alien landscape and “parallel botany”.
It is indeed unique. Not recommended in the high Summer months, but I guess it depends on what you are accustomed to.
The Long Road – Mark Knopfler
Scenes from Basque Country, Spain
Mark Knopfler ~ Guitars
Paul Brady ~ Tin whistle, mandolin
Liam O’Flynn ~ Uilleann pipes
Guy Fletcher ~ Keyboards
Terry Williams ~ Drums
Loved the music and gorgeous scenery, Lucille. Thank you.
Thank you, Sundance.
That is all 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Ditto…..and Amen!
Ha! That’s just the laugh I needed!
Haha so true.
Do You Understand?
This was the question Philip asked of the Ethiopian prince as he sat reading from Isaiah’s prophecy (Acts 8:30), and it is a question which we should continually keep asking ourselves as we read the holy Scriptures.
There are always those among God’s people who do not much care whether or not they understand what they read if only it warms their hearts! To them the Bible is little more than a fetish. Taking only those Scriptures which appeal to them, and leaving the rest, they actually feel themselves quite spiritual and often talk about believing the Bible whether or not they understand it!
But such “spirituality” is far from genuine, and such “faith” is blind and superstitious at best. While it is true that the Bible teaches many truths which we believe, although they are beyond our comprehension (such as its opening verse!), yet how can we believe what the Bible says unless we understand what it says? God would have us understand what we read and believe it intelligently.
Indeed, true faith will want to know and understand more and more of God’s Word. One who does not care whether or not he understands what God has said is not truly interested in knowing what God has said. His faith is based on his own will rather than on God’s Word, for regardless of the meaning of Scripture, he will take any passage that suits his fancy and use it as he wishes. How great an emphasis God Himself places upon the importance of understanding His Word!
On one occasion, when our Lord saw the multitudes, He “was moved with compassion toward them, because they were as sheep not having a shepherd; and He began to teach them many things” (Mark 6:34). And now that the secret of God’s “eternal purpose” has been made known, how much more reason there is to study the Scriptures, with a view to understanding them! How Paul, by the Spirit, emphasizes this, as he writes of his prayers for the saints:
“That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him:
“The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of His calling…” (Eph. 1:17,18).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/do-you-understand/
—————————————————————————
Acts 8:30 And Philip ran thither to him, and heard him read the prophet Esaias, and said, Understandest thou what thou readest?
Mark 6:3 Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary, the brother of James, and Joses, and of Juda, and Simon? and are not his sisters here with us? And they were offended at him. 4 But Jesus said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house.
Ephesians 1:17 That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: 18 The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints,
——————————————————————————
2Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Study. We have to work at it. For whose approval? God’s approval. Not our spouse, our school or our denomination’s approval. God’s approval is what counts. So “we are not ashamed” by building on the wrong foundation (Israel’s program for the earth, instead of the church, “which is his body” for the heavenly places)
1Corinthians 3:8 Now he that planteth and he that watereth are one: and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour.
9 For we are labourers together with God: ye are God’s husbandry, ye are God’s building.
10 According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.
11 For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.
12 Now if any man build upon this foundation gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, stubble;
13 Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is.
14 If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward.
15 If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.
2Tim 3:16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:
17 That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.
This gave me a chuckle. I am USMC and not USN, so hopefully I get this gentleman’s rank right. It appears this Master Chief Petty Officer has 11 hash marks (those diagonal slashes on his sleeve), each one representing 4 years of service.
https://www.militaryfactory.com/ships/naval-warships-1960-1969.asp
KBR, I watched a video over at youtube a couple of years ago, believe it was about the construction of a modern Navy carrier and it blew me away. We have come so far in our technology. I’m sure I saved it in my “liked” videos but will probably never be able to find it again since I’ve like thousands of videos over there.
37 dollars and Jap guitar . . .
Right on the money. My first electric guitar was a $20 Sears Silvertone-branded Japanese Teisco. That’s how it went in those days. Thanks, Parents!
C-1 Gibson that Guy Clark fixed for very little money . . .
Your Webpage Is About to Violate the Law — And Other Changes to Prop 65 Warning Requirements
“Big changes are coming to a regulation that, while well meaning, cost businesses selling products in California more than $50M in 2017 and similar amounts in prior years. California’s Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, more commonly known as Proposition 65 (“Prop 65”), is getting a makeover – new warnings, shifting burdens and more specific internet and catalog safe harbor requirements that take effect August 30, 2018. Unfortunately, the makeover will not deter Prop 65 “enforcers” and their counsel who will continue to burden business with enforcement litigation that does little to further the stated goals of the regulation. And now with the new internet and catalog warning requirements, these individuals can “hunt” from the comfort of their own homes. What does this all mean? Now more than ever, businesses that sell products in California should seek advice from experienced counsel to help them navigate and comply with this challenging and changing regulation…..”
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/your-webpage-about-to-violate-law-and-other-changes-to-prop-65-warning-requirements
“WE THE PEOPLE’ HAVE THE POWER OF OUR VOICES AND OUR VOTES TO VOTE OUT COME NOV 2018,THE ENTIRE LYING CORRUPT, TREASONOUS, DEMOCRAT PARTY, VOTE TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN AND TO END ALL CORRUPTION IN WASHINGTON GOVERNMENT END THE WASHINGTON PEDOPHILIA”
Eternal God, heavenly Father:
Please guide and inspire President Trump and Marshal Kim Jong Un; grant them the courage to seek a new path for both countries, and the strength to prevail over the wickedness of those in both countries who serve the Satan; in all things may the President and the Marshall be instruments of thy will now and in the future; in Jesus’ name, AMEN.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2018/06/11/doj-files-a-brief-against-university-of-michigan-over-free-speech-rights-n2489595
DOJ Goes After University of Michigan’s ‘Bias Response Team’ by Backing Free Speech Lawsuit
Top photo: whoa
Good News: The Booming Trump Economy Looks ‘Unstoppable
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/06/05/good-news-the-booming-trump-economy-looks-unstoppable-n2487536
The Holy Land in 70 Seconds
