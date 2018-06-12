June 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #509

Posted on June 12, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

192 Responses to June 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #509

  1. Dutchman says:
    June 12, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Yeah, well it was all those positions at State, that went unfilled.

    No ambassador to S. Korea, and no assistant in charge of unisex bathrooms, or undersecretary for having foreign affairs.

    How could he possibly be properly prepared, when he,was too busy trying to watch porn, and the sharm network, in the Whitehouse?

    What a shame! If only we had Hillary, or even Obummer! Now THEY would have known how to blow this chance, royally…..oh, wait!

    They DID! In addition to this ‘showing up’past oval office occupants, doesnt make Hillary look very good, either.

    So, a ‘two-fer’!

    • Dutchman says:
      June 12, 2018 at 2:22 am

      Put another way;

      Gee, Hillary. If you hadnt been so busy, chalking up all those frequent flier miles, peddling your a,…influence, and had done your f’ing job, as Secretary of State, maybe YOU could have cut a deal with Kim.

      Coarse, woulda helped if Obummer had returned Kims phone call.

      But he was to busy, setting up phony entrapment, muh russia, etc.

  2. BAM says:
    June 12, 2018 at 2:17 am

    Interesting that the false alarm about a shooter in the Justice Dept. happened when Rosenstein was In Canada and the building was swarmed with police. It sounds awfully convenient, but maybe not for Rosenstein.

  3. Remington..... says:
    June 12, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Poss poor coverage. Nary a word about Stormy and very little about Just in and Europe.

