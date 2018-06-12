June 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #509

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Yeah, well it was all those positions at State, that went unfilled.
No ambassador to S. Korea, and no assistant in charge of unisex bathrooms, or undersecretary for having foreign affairs.
How could he possibly be properly prepared, when he,was too busy trying to watch porn, and the sharm network, in the Whitehouse?
What a shame! If only we had Hillary, or even Obummer! Now THEY would have known how to blow this chance, royally…..oh, wait!
They DID! In addition to this ‘showing up’past oval office occupants, doesnt make Hillary look very good, either.
So, a ‘two-fer’!
Put another way;
Gee, Hillary. If you hadnt been so busy, chalking up all those frequent flier miles, peddling your a,…influence, and had done your f’ing job, as Secretary of State, maybe YOU could have cut a deal with Kim.
Coarse, woulda helped if Obummer had returned Kims phone call.
But he was to busy, setting up phony entrapment, muh russia, etc.
Interesting that the false alarm about a shooter in the Justice Dept. happened when Rosenstein was In Canada and the building was swarmed with police. It sounds awfully convenient, but maybe not for Rosenstein.
Poss poor coverage. Nary a word about Stormy and very little about Just in and Europe.
