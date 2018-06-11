June 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #508

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
The New York Time’s declares:
“TRUMP TRIES TO DESTROY THE WEST” By David Leonhardt
“There’s only one explanation that fits his behavior: He wants to break up the alliance that has dominated the past century…..” https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/10/opinion/g7-trump-quebec-trudeau.html?action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=opinion-c-col-left-region®ion=opinion-c-col-left-region&WT.nav=opinion-c-col-left-region
Thank God! The so-called “West” championed by the likes of the Times, et al., and the EU, et al., is the sworn enemy of all that remains of the erstwhile Christendom that was, and always will be the West. May President Trump and his allies succeed so new sprouts of Western Christendom may proliferate.
Thank God Almighty!
🙏🇺🇸🙏
Break up the bought-off corruptocrats looting the middle class in nominally capitalist states to enrich the cynical marxists herding welfare sheep? Golly Jeepers, that’s terrible!!!! [/s]
I thought the New York Times was the one hell-bent on destroying “the West” – which is comparable to saying they want to destroy “Western Civilization”. Our universities, the media, the Soros-backed foundations and activist groups – all of them determine to denigrate and destroy Western Civilization. They don’t even understand what “The West” means.
1 The Grey Lady is ‘dead’ – no one cares what the NYSlimes prints.
2. I never heard of David Leonhardt
3. There is no alliance. There are a multitude of countries looking to the US to protect them, while they rob us blind.
4 President says the gig is up… game is over. About time.
Hmmm shouldn’t sparkle socks well socks and eyebrows be flying off?!?!?!
…the alliance that is now in the process of turning Europe into a Caliphate?
That alliance Mr Leonhardt?
I wish someone would just buy them and shut it down.
Someone already DID!,,,….
Oh, sorry. I thought you meant the EU, but I see you meant ‘the grey lady’.
A female pundit who has won a Pulitzer Prize was on FOX shortly before we got the first look at the U.S. NOKO Team and POTUS tonight as they sat down to “a working lunch.” She parroted the above article, using the same snarky words “he picked a fight with….” and went on and on about the President’s behavior like they were talking about a nasty teenager. I hear the word “unpredictable” at least 100 times a day, as pundits ask each other, “What do you think he’s trying to do?” They ALL have the answers as to exactly what he should do, in EVERY situation. Of course! They are all Globalists who want their old world back.
Dang, that’s going to leave a mark!
Preach it, Mr. President.
I am wondering when Jussie (Justin) is going to smarten up and tire of being beaten like a pinata by Trump for being so stupid.
He is dumb dumb dumb…
Maybe after his liberal party is defeated during their next election, which could come sooner than he thinks.
THREAD
The Brits used to say “The hand that pours the [steel] ladle rules the world.” The Chinese learned it. The Brits forgot it. The Americans thought we could live without it.
LikeLiked by 12 people
There should be a separately invoiced tariff for NATO countries that is their shortcoming to 2% of GDP for defence divided by their exports to the US. In other words, if Country A has a GDP of $100B, and pays only $1.1B towards defense (when the target is 2% — $2B), they have a shortfall of $900M, If their exports to the US are $18B, they should have a tariff of 5% applied across the board for their NATO shortcomings to pay the US for picking up their slack.
Some great meme’s in her thread BUT I don’t want to spam the treehouse. 🙂
But someone did point out that Trump did pop up on WWE
I’m glad they’re starting to MEME Bolton on that picture, from the first time I saw it I imagined Bolton was saying “Oh, look at this one!”
I agree. He has this look of ‘huh really?’
I mean I was looking at the photo that Merkel sent out and was wondering why someone thought it made her look good? I mean really?!?! Now had they cropped the photo and cut out Trump and Bolton then maybe, maybe she might have seen in control but add Trump into the mix and you see where the power is.
hahahahahahahaaha! Americans have a GREAT sense of humor.
Love you, President Trump! Don’t ever change!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ll say! It blew in with the AF1 jetstream!
I’m with you President Trump. Go get um!!!!!
We are all with you, sir!
Love,
All Patriotic, freedom loving Deplorables❤️
Louie Gohmert on Fox and Friends
Saturday (3:21)
Touches on Mueller and Awan
Amazingly, he’s hired people like [Andrew] Weissmann that worked with him and [Rod] Rosenstein in investigating the Russian illegal efforts to obtain our uranium which they quashed information in order to allow the sale to go through so that Hillary could get the $145 million for her foundation.”
“So it is really outrageous,” he added. “He’s covering for himself at the same time he’s trying to have a coup against the president.”
Say it loud, Louie!!
Uncensored version of senile basket case Robert De Nero at the Tony Awards tonight. I’m not playing the censored bleeped out version because I think everyone should hear what this moron said and what a majority in the audience gave a raucous ovation for. Bad language warning:
Tasteless and disgusting.
Pass over it.
I respectfully disagree. This shouldn’t be passed over and it shouldn’t be ignored. People should know exactly who and what these people are. This aired on CBS btw. They did bleep out what is heard on this clip.
I rarely go to the movies if at all…I haven’t had cable tv in about a decade…and I just cancelled my Netflix last month. I can’t be the only one…these people are just vile.
You are not the only one. As for me I no longer care, listen to, nor get shocked by what they say. If all MAGA folks did thr same they would quickly fade into irrelevancy.
But we know already how slimy these creatures are. No need to torment themselves by getting slimed yet again. Never have subscribed to Netflix, in fact I hardly ever watch TV at all.
What a child. And the audience cheers like he’s performed some stupendous trick.
This is why we fight. In the hope that our children will not suffer under these people.
I won’t be watching this trash.
According to Gateway Pundit De Niro also gave a speech this week at an awards ceremony for high school students which was even worse than this filth…comparing POTUS to Adolf Hitler…
BB has that video up as well http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/06/10/robert-de-niro-unloads-on-trump-soulless-amoral-abusive-con-artist-son-of-a-bitch/
Wow! This was for high school students? And not one adult spoke up and put a stop to this disgraceful tirade? Unbelievable.
How sad, no one in that audience has the self respect to walk out on him who basically hijacked the show with two words.
What an awful and pathetic man.
How fitting tho his life’s work has been reduced to “meet the fockers”
Don’t give a rats patotee about what any entertainer says about anything but their craft. Shut up and sing or act.
Especially one who hasn’t made a good film this century.
De Niro..De Narc…..Cluster B disorders include antisocial, histrionic, narcissistic, and borderline personality disorders. People with these disorders usually are impulsive, overly dramatic, highly emotional, and erratic. … Borderline personality disorder is characterized by instability in self-image, mood, and behavior.
I didn’t watch… I think DeNiro may get caught up in some of the indictments.
That’s why he’s attacking President Trump… thinks it will save his hide… it won’t.
“I think DeNiro may get caught up in some of the indictments.”
I was thinking the same thing. He certainly is acting like he has something to hide.
Either that, or PT possibly snubbed him in the past.
Maybe Trump got the girl.
Evil Hollywood
TDS in Hollywood… nothing new. Boycott these idiots all the way….
Meat puppet does what meat puppet does.
Funny how De Niro’s fame rests….in large measure…on his playing vile, loathsome characters.
It’s clear he was simply playing himself in those roles. No wonder he was so good at it.
He’s promoting his new Meet the Fockers sequel – Baby Fockers
denero comits professional suicide.
Trump Curse in 3, 2, 1.
Wait for it…
Wait for it…
Hmmm how about F*** U Hollywood….
Just keep giving me reasons to not read any books, mags, papers, movies or TV… My wallet is safe from you. Thanks. I’ll just stick to the Treehouse.
Sure keep it up for 7 more years. No really go ahead. Just when I think you can’t get dumber you do. You really do.
FYI saw someone on tumblr (were the smart people are LOL) No really you need a drink if you go read stuff on there. But some hollywood person explained that they were insulting half their fans/consumers but that’s ok because we need to be called out for voting for Trump and not queen HRC…. the liberal logic is just so full of S^$*
Hollywood is nothing more than a cult of lame-brains.
DeNiro is an ignorant narcissist/an embarrassment.
Classy.
…. and VSG President Trump’s numbers go up some more!!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Great, common sense is making a comeback!
President Trump is a role model for leaders of other countries. Look at Austria for instance.
and the new Italian PM will be visiting our President soon.
Trump will give him a shot in the arm and welcome him to the future.
I find this exciting.
Also bet the new Austrian PM will visit this yr,.
Trump should lend his spark, energy and support to the new bucks.
And I believe he will.
screw the likes of Justin.
I hope so!!!! Good. If they stick to it. I mean look at Russia!!!
But you have Germany
and Sweden
and UK
Lost all lost!!!!
Sail on to Canada where Trudeau is awaiting with open arms (sad).
Yeah, who knew?
If you send your navy, out to rescue the illegal imigrants on boats, and BRING them to your shores, you would get,….MORE immigrants,.. in leaky boats?
This will only anger the people even more.
Looking foward to today!
LikeLiked by 10 people
😂😂😂
“Eyebrow Gate”
😂😂🤣
What kind of a man wears an eye brow toupee? Vanity run amok. Canadian tax dollars wasted.
There’s a place for us,
A time and place for us.
Hold my eyebrow and we’re half way there.
Hold my eyebrow and I’ll take you there
Somehow,
Someday,
Somewhere!
See the pretty Prime Minister in that mirror there:
Who can that attractive soy boy be?
Such a pretty face,
Such a pretty dress,
Such pretty eyebrows,
Such a pretty me!
*** Canadian version West Side Story was slightly different.
Too funny!
and this one ….Quoted by Patriot 1783….
“Eyebrow-Gate”
Should shorten it to just “BrowGate”, sounds smoother yet more stupid at the same time.
👌
Lowbrowgate.
Rep Joe Kennedy and Prime Minister Justine Clouseau are going to be doing a North American speaking tour and associated radio show.
“Caterpillar and the Froth Socialism Tour” begins in July in Skokie, IL. Special appearance by the touring show “Obama and the Flies.”
Recalling movies and books with multiple sequels: some characters die off or disappear early in the series, then reappear later with dramatic impact on the larger storyline. Imagine the possibilities if Flynn, Assange, S Rich, Kim.Com reemerge….can you think of others to include in the list?
Larry Sinclair
Wishful thinking from the dead: Andrew Breitbart, Vince Foster, Michael Hastings….
Please indulge me while I connect the dots between the liberalism in our educational system and the lawlessness of our current government. We must keep an eye on Betsy DeVos and expect PTrump to address this mess.
1.) Unions, tenure, EEOC, and other practices keep those in the ed system from being held accountable for performing their basic jobs to the highest standards.
2.) The basic job of our ed system is to educate.
3.) Liberals’ basic job is to indoctrinate.
4.) Promoted liberals rewrite history and replace courses which prepare students to think critically with social propaganda.
5.) Promise Programs (et al.) force all students to become accustomed to lawlessness.
6.) Students do not learn that actions have consequences, either with teachers or fellow students.
7.) Some of these students become lawyers.
8.) Some of these lawyers become judges and Congress critters.
9.) We end up with a corrupt, dysfunctional gov’t.
Perhaps this is a bit simple, but I’m thinking out loud here. We have an unparalleled level of leftist lawlessness in our legislative, judicial, and executive branch professionals. These people don’t even think twice about it. They learned somewhere that the ends justify the means, and they can get away with it.
Peoria, ^^Like^^ your ladder logic. 👍
It’s really quite simple.
“Progressivism” is an EXTREMELY aggressive and malignant cancer, and progressives are individual cancer cells.
Both literally and figuratively.
All one need do is look at human history and places like Detroit, or Venezuela, to see the grave threat they pose to decent and civilized society.
9) Many of these brainwashed, indoctrinated students grow up and vote for these lawyers, and actually believe they are doing a GOOD thing!
Lots of chatter today regarding the upcoming week
LikeLiked by 7 people
Giddy yup!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Let’s get this fire burnin’!
Giddy up.
😆👍
Saw that 😉
I would love for the tick-tock to finally run out of seconds
How are these guys’ track records?
Well, Q did post tonight..
Boom! Boom! Boom!
Yeah, not helpful.
Both want to let Russia back into the Club and make it the G8
Please please please drop your Trip to the UK and invite Italy to the WH instead.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes! Love that idea.
Hmmm Prime Minister Contel is not hard on the eyes at all.
Hi President Trump ! THANKS FOR MAGA !
On this new edition of The Glazov Gang, we were joined by Armin Navabi, an ex-Muslim who is the founder of Atheist Republic.
Armin discussed Mohammed’s Teachings on Camel Urine, unveiling what Islamic texts really say.
And make sure to watch Armin focus on the Terror of Islamic Hell, where he shares how he attempted suicide at the age of 12 because of his dreadful fear of it:
http://jamieglazov.com/2018/06/10/glazov-gang-mohammeds-teachings-on-camel-urine/
And exactly why do we want these people in our country? One only has to look at the number of patents granted each year by country to realize that predominately Moslem nations do not contribute diddly-squat to 21st century life.
Cumulative effect of marrying cousins?
Dirty secret of Islam… inbreeding.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I made sure to take my Winnamins.
Indeed!
YOU were in your House at R’lyeh…dreaming!
How did I spend my weekend?……Praying for our President.
Well…..um surfing AND Praying for the President ; )
LikeLiked by 7 people
Still good every time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Says who? And why do I care?
The self-importance of these people is just silly.
1. I’ve never watched the Tony Awards
2. I will never watch the Tony Awards
3. I’ve never read Variety
4. I will never read Variety
5. I have never heard of Noma Dumey
6. I likely will never see a Noma Dumey movie
7. I’ve never heard of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
8. I will never go see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
9. I’ve never been to Broadway
10. I will never go to Broadway
Mr. President, please please go see this play just so you can walk out halfway through the first act. That would be glorious.
I know it won’t happen, but a girl can dream.
Who?!?!?! And why and I’m shocked Rowling’s didn’t jump in on this yet since she’s SOOOOO anti trump.
She plays Hermione?Slightly different than the movies
Bit long in the tooth for a high school student.
Maybe she got held back?!?! 😉 Ugh can’t believe I read one of those books. Oh well. Things happen. Moving on. Nothing they hate more then us loving Trump and pushing MAGA!!!!
Lemme see, President Trump is out trying to save the world from nuclear proliferation, hoping to unify the Koreas, and you think he gives one microsecond of thought about your play???? What the heck have YOU done to help our country sweetheart except play someone you’re not and repeat words someone has given you? You are a legend in your own mind and your ignorance is breathtaking!
Noma Dumbezweiner, Rowlings, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are not welcome in Trump America.
There…fixed it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
citizen, thanks for re-posting this:
Best News Evah!
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is a good list of all currently known individuals incolved in the plot to undermine President Trump. There are easily at least a few dozen people who need to be held accountable.
https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/01/a-listing-of-participants/
How many players to establish a conspiracy?
Legally? TWO.
WOW!
Really should check this out. Just browsed for 5 minutes, still in first or second section.
Helps, not only to identify players, including some possible white hats I never heard of, but gives you an idea of the SCOPE of what we’re talking about.
Didnt someone say “MUCH bigger than watergate”?
This is YUGE!
Trump meets Singapore Prime Minister Loong as they head to working lunch.
Saw in another clip that some in attendance at the lunch are Bolton, Pompeo, Sanders, Stephen Miller, General Kelly.
Jonathan Turley out with a new piece….
NEW LEAK INDICTMENT SPELLS DISASTER FOR MCCABE
The indictment of James Wolfe, 58, former security director of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), has sent shockwaves around Washington.
http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/391472-leaks-are-hazardous-tactic-in-washington-political-warfare
Don’t forget, he worked as a senior aide for Sen. Diane Feinstein
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great meme from G7.
Cracks me how how Justin has his papers rolled up in his hands with a blank look in his eyes while his peers are studying the papers and interacting with each other.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PDJT did it the old fashioned way/ HE EARNED IT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As the board chairman for multiple Pregnancy centers in Illinois, I’m a little nervous but hoping and praying for NIFLA vs Becerra Supreme Court decision that could be released today. This is a free speech issue that should strike down a California law (while affecting a similar Illinois law currently with an injunction) forcing pro-life Pregnancy centers to refer women for abortions. It would be like requiring the American Lung Association to distribute cigarettes or requiring MADD to serve cocktails at after prom parties. Praying NIFLA vs Becerra is overturned by the Supreme Court today!!
In Christ’s Name, Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Talk about ‘wash, rince, repeat’;
Collusion
Sex.
25th amendment
Nice analogy from http://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/391566-the-fbis-fractured-fairytale
“Once upon a time, the FBI said some thugs planned to rob a bank in town. Thugs are always looking to rob banks. They try all the time. But at this particular time, the FBI was hyper-focused on potential bank robberies in this particular town.
The best way to prevent the robbery — which is the goal, after all — would be for the FBI to alert all the banks in town. “Be on high alert for suspicious activity,” the FBI could tell the banks. “Report anything suspicious to us. We don’t want you to get robbed.”
Instead, in this fractured fairytale, the FBI followed an oddly less effective, more time-consuming, costlier approach. It focused on just one bank. And, strangely, it picked the bank that was least likely to be robbed because nobody thought it would ever get elected president — excuse me, I mean, because it had almost no cash on hand. (Why would robbers want to rob the bank with no cash?)
Stranger still, this specially-selected bank the FBI wanted to protect above all others happened to be owned by a man who was hated inside and outside the FBI.
So, to protect this bank owned by the guy the FBI hated, the FBI secretly examined a list of bank employees and identified a few it claimed would be likely to help robbers — or, at least, would not stop a robbery. …”
Two dumbest stories the MSN reported this past week
1) MIKA— “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski said someone who recently spoke with President Trump told her that the commander in chief is annoyed that he can’t watch pornography in the White House.
“I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House. Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House,” she claimed Thursday on MSNBC.
“somebody”…..
2) John Kelly- White House chief of staff John Kelly reportedly said last week that he works in a “miserable” setting.
The critical comment was made last week to a group of senators, according to the New York Times. “The White House is a miserable place to work,” he said, an unnamed source told the outlet.
“Unnamed”
I do not know about you all — but I would work at the White for FREE to be a part of history being made everyday.
LikeLike
Liberal tears always taste great, no matter what time.
