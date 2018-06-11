June 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #508

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

150 Responses to June 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #508

  1. Dr. Dystopia says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:20 am

    The New York Time’s declares:

    “TRUMP TRIES TO DESTROY THE WEST” By David Leonhardt

    “There’s only one explanation that fits his behavior: He wants to break up the alliance that has dominated the past century…..” https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/10/opinion/g7-trump-quebec-trudeau.html?action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=opinion-c-col-left-region&region=opinion-c-col-left-region&WT.nav=opinion-c-col-left-region

    Thank God! The so-called “West” championed by the likes of the Times, et al., and the EU, et al., is the sworn enemy of all that remains of the erstwhile Christendom that was, and always will be the West. May President Trump and his allies succeed so new sprouts of Western Christendom may proliferate.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:25 am

      Thank God Almighty!

      🙏🇺🇸🙏

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Break up the bought-off corruptocrats looting the middle class in nominally capitalist states to enrich the cynical marxists herding welfare sheep? Golly Jeepers, that’s terrible!!!! [/s]

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • KathrynW (@KathrynW10) says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:04 am

      I thought the New York Times was the one hell-bent on destroying “the West” – which is comparable to saying they want to destroy “Western Civilization”. Our universities, the media, the Soros-backed foundations and activist groups – all of them determine to denigrate and destroy Western Civilization. They don’t even understand what “The West” means.

      Like

      Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:08 am

      1 The Grey Lady is ‘dead’ – no one cares what the NYSlimes prints.
      2. I never heard of David Leonhardt
      3. There is no alliance. There are a multitude of countries looking to the US to protect them, while they rob us blind.
      4 President says the gig is up… game is over. About time.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:42 am

      …the alliance that is now in the process of turning Europe into a Caliphate?
      That alliance Mr Leonhardt?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:44 am

      I wish someone would just buy them and shut it down.

      Like

      Reply
    • brh82 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:53 am

      A female pundit who has won a Pulitzer Prize was on FOX shortly before we got the first look at the U.S. NOKO Team and POTUS tonight as they sat down to “a working lunch.” She parroted the above article, using the same snarky words “he picked a fight with….” and went on and on about the President’s behavior like they were talking about a nasty teenager. I hear the word “unpredictable” at least 100 times a day, as pundits ask each other, “What do you think he’s trying to do?” They ALL have the answers as to exactly what he should do, in EVERY situation. Of course! They are all Globalists who want their old world back.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:37 am

      There should be a separately invoiced tariff for NATO countries that is their shortcoming to 2% of GDP for defence divided by their exports to the US. In other words, if Country A has a GDP of $100B, and pays only $1.1B towards defense (when the target is 2% — $2B), they have a shortfall of $900M, If their exports to the US are $18B, they should have a tariff of 5% applied across the board for their NATO shortcomings to pay the US for picking up their slack.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • skylark2016 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:02 am

      Love you, President Trump! Don’t ever change!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Bree says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

    I’m with you President Trump. Go get um!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Louie Gohmert on Fox and Friends
    Saturday (3:21)

    Touches on Mueller and Awan

    Amazingly, he’s hired people like [Andrew] Weissmann that worked with him and [Rod] Rosenstein in investigating the Russian illegal efforts to obtain our uranium which they quashed information in order to allow the sale to go through so that Hillary could get the $145 million for her foundation.”

    “So it is really outrageous,” he added. “He’s covering for himself at the same time he’s trying to have a coup against the president.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Harry Lime says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Uncensored version of senile basket case Robert De Nero at the Tony Awards tonight. I’m not playing the censored bleeped out version because I think everyone should hear what this moron said and what a majority in the audience gave a raucous ovation for. Bad language warning:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Great, common sense is making a comeback!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • phoenixRising says:
        June 11, 2018 at 12:51 am

        President Trump is a role model for leaders of other countries. Look at Austria for instance.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • piper567 says:
          June 11, 2018 at 1:50 am

          and the new Italian PM will be visiting our President soon.
          Trump will give him a shot in the arm and welcome him to the future.
          I find this exciting.
          Also bet the new Austrian PM will visit this yr,.
          Trump should lend his spark, energy and support to the new bucks.
          And I believe he will.
          screw the likes of Justin.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • kea says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:05 am

        I hope so!!!! Good. If they stick to it. I mean look at Russia!!!

        But you have Germany

        and Sweden

        and UK

        Lost all lost!!!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Sail on to Canada where Trudeau is awaiting with open arms (sad).

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Yeah, who knew?

      If you send your navy, out to rescue the illegal imigrants on boats, and BRING them to your shores, you would get,….MORE immigrants,.. in leaky boats?

      Like

      Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:29 am

      This will only anger the people even more.

      Like

      Reply
  9. NJF says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Looking foward to today!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. PgtSndThinker says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Recalling movies and books with multiple sequels: some characters die off or disappear early in the series, then reappear later with dramatic impact on the larger storyline. Imagine the possibilities if Flynn, Assange, S Rich, Kim.Com reemerge….can you think of others to include in the list?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Peoria Jones says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Please indulge me while I connect the dots between the liberalism in our educational system and the lawlessness of our current government. We must keep an eye on Betsy DeVos and expect PTrump to address this mess.

    1.) Unions, tenure, EEOC, and other practices keep those in the ed system from being held accountable for performing their basic jobs to the highest standards.
    2.) The basic job of our ed system is to educate.
    3.) Liberals’ basic job is to indoctrinate.
    4.) Promoted liberals rewrite history and replace courses which prepare students to think critically with social propaganda.
    5.) Promise Programs (et al.) force all students to become accustomed to lawlessness.
    6.) Students do not learn that actions have consequences, either with teachers or fellow students.
    7.) Some of these students become lawyers.
    8.) Some of these lawyers become judges and Congress critters.
    9.) We end up with a corrupt, dysfunctional gov’t.

    Perhaps this is a bit simple, but I’m thinking out loud here. We have an unparalleled level of leftist lawlessness in our legislative, judicial, and executive branch professionals. These people don’t even think twice about it. They learned somewhere that the ends justify the means, and they can get away with it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Psycho Monkee says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Peoria, ^^Like^^ your ladder logic. 👍

      Like

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:03 am

      It’s really quite simple.

      “Progressivism” is an EXTREMELY aggressive and malignant cancer, and progressives are individual cancer cells.

      Both literally and figuratively.

      All one need do is look at human history and places like Detroit, or Venezuela, to see the grave threat they pose to decent and civilized society.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:39 am

      9) Many of these brainwashed, indoctrinated students grow up and vote for these lawyers, and actually believe they are doing a GOOD thing!

      Like

      Reply
  12. Atomic Fireball says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Lots of chatter today regarding the upcoming week

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:39 am

    On this new edition of The Glazov Gang, we were joined by Armin Navabi, an ex-Muslim who is the founder of Atheist Republic.

    Armin discussed Mohammed’s Teachings on Camel Urine, unveiling what Islamic texts really say.

    And make sure to watch Armin focus on the Terror of Islamic Hell, where he shares how he attempted suicide at the age of 12 because of his dreadful fear of it:

    http://jamieglazov.com/2018/06/10/glazov-gang-mohammeds-teachings-on-camel-urine/

    And exactly why do we want these people in our country? One only has to look at the number of patents granted each year by country to realize that predominately Moslem nations do not contribute diddly-squat to 21st century life.

    Like

    Reply
  15. phoenixRising says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Says who? And why do I care?

      The self-importance of these people is just silly.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:08 am

      1. I’ve never watched the Tony Awards
      2. I will never watch the Tony Awards
      3. I’ve never read Variety
      4. I will never read Variety
      5. I have never heard of Noma Dumey
      6. I likely will never see a Noma Dumey movie
      7. I’ve never heard of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
      8. I will never go see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
      9. I’ve never been to Broadway
      10. I will never go to Broadway

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Deb says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:10 am

      Mr. President, please please go see this play just so you can walk out halfway through the first act. That would be glorious.

      I know it won’t happen, but a girl can dream.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • kea says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Who?!?!?! And why and I’m shocked Rowling’s didn’t jump in on this yet since she’s SOOOOO anti trump.

      Like

      Reply
    • Nigella says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:18 am

      She plays Hermione?Slightly different than the movies

      Like

      Reply
      • phoenixRising says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:22 am

        Bit long in the tooth for a high school student.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • kea says:
          June 11, 2018 at 1:31 am

          Maybe she got held back?!?! 😉 Ugh can’t believe I read one of those books. Oh well. Things happen. Moving on. Nothing they hate more then us loving Trump and pushing MAGA!!!!

          Like

          Reply
        • Pegm says:
          June 11, 2018 at 1:59 am

          Lemme see, President Trump is out trying to save the world from nuclear proliferation, hoping to unify the Koreas, and you think he gives one microsecond of thought about your play???? What the heck have YOU done to help our country sweetheart except play someone you’re not and repeat words someone has given you? You are a legend in your own mind and your ignorance is breathtaking!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:40 am

      Noma Dumbezweiner, Rowlings, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are not welcome in Trump America.
      There…fixed it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. WillJR says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:05 am

    This is a good list of all currently known individuals incolved in the plot to undermine President Trump. There are easily at least a few dozen people who need to be held accountable.
    https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/01/a-listing-of-participants/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Burnt Toast says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:18 am

      How many players to establish a conspiracy?

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:54 am

      WOW!
      Really should check this out. Just browsed for 5 minutes, still in first or second section.

      Helps, not only to identify players, including some possible white hats I never heard of, but gives you an idea of the SCOPE of what we’re talking about.

      Didnt someone say “MUCH bigger than watergate”?

      This is YUGE!

      Like

      Reply
  22. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Trump meets Singapore Prime Minister Loong as they head to working lunch.

    Saw in another clip that some in attendance at the lunch are Bolton, Pompeo, Sanders, Stephen Miller, General Kelly.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Jonathan Turley out with a new piece….

    NEW LEAK INDICTMENT SPELLS DISASTER FOR MCCABE

    The indictment of James Wolfe, 58, former security director of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), has sent shockwaves around Washington.

    http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/391472-leaks-are-hazardous-tactic-in-washington-political-warfare

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. AmSa/Mx says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. thinkthinkthink says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Great meme from G7.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • AZ18 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:50 am

      Cracks me how how Justin has his papers rolled up in his hands with a blank look in his eyes while his peers are studying the papers and interacting with each other.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  26. phoenixRising says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. waynesborokennyg says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:40 am

    As the board chairman for multiple Pregnancy centers in Illinois, I’m a little nervous but hoping and praying for NIFLA vs Becerra Supreme Court decision that could be released today. This is a free speech issue that should strike down a California law (while affecting a similar Illinois law currently with an injunction) forcing pro-life Pregnancy centers to refer women for abortions. It would be like requiring the American Lung Association to distribute cigarettes or requiring MADD to serve cocktails at after prom parties. Praying NIFLA vs Becerra is overturned by the Supreme Court today!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Like

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Dutchman says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:57 am

    Talk about ‘wash, rince, repeat’;

    Collusion

    Sex.

    25th amendment

    Like

    Reply
  34. thinkthinkthink says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Nice analogy from http://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/391566-the-fbis-fractured-fairytale

    “Once upon a time, the FBI said some thugs planned to rob a bank in town. Thugs are always looking to rob banks. They try all the time. But at this particular time, the FBI was hyper-focused on potential bank robberies in this particular town.

    The best way to prevent the robbery — which is the goal, after all — would be for the FBI to alert all the banks in town. “Be on high alert for suspicious activity,” the FBI could tell the banks. “Report anything suspicious to us. We don’t want you to get robbed.”

    Instead, in this fractured fairytale, the FBI followed an oddly less effective, more time-consuming, costlier approach. It focused on just one bank. And, strangely, it picked the bank that was least likely to be robbed because nobody thought it would ever get elected president — excuse me, I mean, because it had almost no cash on hand. (Why would robbers want to rob the bank with no cash?)

    Stranger still, this specially-selected bank the FBI wanted to protect above all others happened to be owned by a man who was hated inside and outside the FBI.

    So, to protect this bank owned by the guy the FBI hated, the FBI secretly examined a list of bank employees and identified a few it claimed would be likely to help robbers — or, at least, would not stop a robbery. …”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Sayit2016 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Two dumbest stories the MSN reported this past week

    1) MIKA— “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski said someone who recently spoke with President Trump told her that the commander in chief is annoyed that he can’t watch pornography in the White House.

    “I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House. Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House,” she claimed Thursday on MSNBC.

    “somebody”…..

    2) John Kelly- White House chief of staff John Kelly reportedly said last week that he works in a “miserable” setting.

    The critical comment was made last week to a group of senators, according to the New York Times. “The White House is a miserable place to work,” he said, an unnamed source told the outlet.

    “Unnamed”

    I do not know about you all — but I would work at the White for FREE to be a part of history being made everyday.

    Like

    Reply
  36. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:28 am

    Like

    Reply
  37. Sayit2016 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:33 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:42 am

    Liberal tears always taste great, no matter what time.

    Like

    Reply

