June 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #507

Winning in Canada. Winning in Asia.
Just another winny night in Georgia. ..
Lord, we winning all over the world. 🙂
I feel like dancing!!! Trump MAGA dance!!!
This thing’s hysterical, Kea. thanks
Glad you enjoyed it!!! That one always puts a smile on my face. 🙂
yeah, I’d forgotten about it. Just think, if he’d never gone on SNL, this vid wouldn’t exist.
POTUS is such a lousy dancer…hahaha Love it.
I know. His dance is sooo cute. And I love him with glasses on!!! 🙂
Love this video.
I think he looks great with glasses.
This is the only footage I’ve ever seen with him wearing them, though.
Yes its just too cute. I love it. SNL good for one thing and one thing only!!!!
McCain punked by Russian Comedian…for old times sake:
McCain thinks he is speaking to the Prime Minister of Ukraine here.
You do NOT speak for “Americans” , Mr. McCain.
We stand with our President.
And that’s President with a Capital “P”.
…” 70 years of Globalist TRASH “……..
Fixed it for you, Sir.
He is still alive? He knows PTrump would not attack him as John M is hiding behind fake deadly cancer.
HA I was just posting this when you did !
Saw that. (!)
This guy sure knows how to push it.
I can just FEEL his glee over the decades he spent destroying the Middle Class.
Sorry, we’re not going for your Globalist crap of the Poor Masses vs. ruled by the Elite Few, Mr. McCain.
McCain: The Most Reprehensible of the Keating Five/
TOM FITZPATRICK | NOVEMBER 29, 1989 | 4:00AM
“The story of “the Keating Five” has become a scandal rivaling Teapot Dome and Watergate. The outcome will be decided, not in a courtroom, but probably on national television.
Those who survive will be the sociopaths who can tell a lie with the most sincere, straight face. You are especially adept at this. (McCain)
The money was never really Keating’s to give. But he never would have got his hands on it if you and the rest of the Keating Five didn’t halt the government takeover for two long years while Keating’s people continued their looting.
And now, the tab for the Savings and Loan heist must be paid from taxpayer pockets.”
http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/mccain-the-most-reprehensible-of-the-keating-five-6431838
Evil McCain has been destroying the middle class for 30+ years/
Fitzpatrick’s 1989 article is perfect depiction of soulless McCain.
This is sedition!
What an evil man….
Have to be evil to want to destroy a country. So, yeah…..
True. He and Soros are BFF right?!?!? Evil sticks together….
He may speak for the People in Arizona but not for the United States. He is a looser in Presidential elections. PDT is a winner.
Trust me. He doesn’t speak for the people of Arizona.
no no, I’m in Arizona, he doesn’t speak for me and many deplorable Arizonians.
I do not think that word (allies) means what he thinks it does.
This POS for a man can’t die quick enough in my book! He truly is Lucifer. His father in hell will be taking him back home to burn in the fires 🔥 of HELL for the rest of eternity!
How do we know he’s still alive? I want #ProofOfLife . (only 1/2 sarc !)
McCain is pro 260% percent on US dairy?
McCain has been quiet until I think yesterday, when he popped his head to once again slam our President.
Yeah John…. 70 YEARS of shit that did not work…..
PS: John you do NOT speak for me, don’t ever assume you have that right. You don’t.
70 years that landed us all in the hole we are FINALLY digging our way out of …..with the help of President Trump and all those working diligently with him.
Amen Sunny…. I just wish he would not do this, it makes him look like a fool. Again.
Sayit2016 you hit on my biggest Pet Peeve lately, President Trump brought it up in one of the debates.
He said “Yeah, she’s got experience, but it’s all BAD Experience!”
You’re saying, they’ve done 70 years of stuff that didn’t work.
Exactly! I see so many talking heads on t.v. saying “Oh, Trump doesn’t know you don’t do trade deals like that” or “You’re not supposed to do tariffs” or “That’s not how to negotiate with North Korea”
We DON’T WANT him to do things the way these fools THINK they’re supposed to be done! We WANT him to do things differently! THANK GOD he is doing things differently!
Yeah me too… sigh..
So the guys that did not have the courage to do are now telling the guy that is DOING it how do it ?
Presidents, Prime Ministers and Kings WANT someone they can negotiate with, especially when they know He knows all of the buried secrets. This way they can start from a REAL position for REAL results.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey John McCain. Kiss my ass.
McCain is a sociopath/plain and simple.
Something is very wrong with him…
I want to know who the hell is tweeting for him!! Based on my experience, I seriously doubt he is even dictating his tweets. I lay odds he is in a coma and has been for a while.
I contacted National, State GOP and the Governor re: McCain not being present for 7 months to do his job. Crickets from all. So tired of not getting answers.
I have no idea where he is, or what state of health he is in… I did hear something about his daughter ” going home” to be with him. I do not think he could lie about terminal brain cancer. But who knows,,,
LikeLike
Sorry Say, my writing wasn’t clear. I do accept that he has glioblastoma cancer and over Memorial Day he had abdominal surgery. My background is in Oncology so I’m very familiar with this disease. I do not believe he has the capacity to be dictating these tweets. And if he does, he needs to be at work. His daughter came home for the weekend and was back on her show Monday.
I am frustrated and just venting with the political swamp in AZ. He could have resigned by June 1 and then we would have been able to elect 2 Senators in Nov. Now the Governor will have to appoint an individual to complete McCains term. Rumors are strong (in State Gop circles) it might be his wife.
Venting rant over!!
Wait a cotton picking minute…
” Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t.
Is this the “OTHER” America we have heard about ?
s/
Bill Mahr says he’d rather have a recession than “lose our democracy”. Isn’t he the one that went on record saying he was in favor of making Obama a dictator?
Winner: Colby Covington, unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).
After the fight, Covington says he is going to take the belt and deliver it to Donald Trump, while also calling out Tyron Woodley.
Good for him. Thanks for the heads up on the fight! 🙂
You’re welcome 😊…..
I have been thinking about this for a while now…I read sometime ago that the level of corruption in our country is so deep and massive that if we remove everyone ( subversive’s, traitors etc) that has broken the law in our Government that it would render us with NO Government and chaos would ensue.
So then I was thinking has this ever happened to another to another Government ? Where they had to start all over ? This is a cancer on our democracy.
Would a surgeon leave some cancer in a body ? No… of course not. It would just grow back…. The concept is to clean out ALL of the cancer and the nuke it with chemicals to make SURE it is gone.
American has seen a lot… could we as a country ever do this in order to heal our country ?
Just wonder that you all think….
I say if enough Christians prayed, a dead republic could be resurrected.
I have been thinking about that verse.. God will restore what the canker worm has eaten…
LikeLike
Hey, since we have too many government workers and more private sector jobs than we have jobless Americans, why not fire some government workers and let them go get real jobs?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merkel die mächtigste frau der welt… please she looks like she needs a beer asap. My goodness that’s no way to stand. Right side of the rooms not having it!!!
Bolton: Oh NO she didn’t
What do mean L,m full of Schiff ?
Trump and Abe: Highway it is !
Found these on twitter:
Well if that disgusting tweet of John McCain’s doesn’t motivate you to GOTV for this TUESDAY in these States, I don’t know what will!
This is bizarre. Go to around the thirty minute mark and zoom in on Justine’s right eyebrow. It is falling off. Apparently, this man glues fake eyebrows on for his public appearances.
http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/headline-politics/episodes/62601695
This link’s video really captures it. Guess that is what happens when you eat too much tofu and drink too much soy milk. He probably has a case of cockroach too. (When it shrivles up, turns black, then falls off.)
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=aN6HH_1528604531
Pink Panther’s Inspector Clouseau and his melting nose just got Trumped by his apparent frogleg-eating grandson.
Despite the horrendous tariffs and trade deals our “allies” have been more than willing to inflict upon us, the American economy has managed to grow to an astonishing $19 Trillion. That leaves me with one serious realization – if we could grow to that level with our own government fighting against us, how much more can we grow with President Trump fighting for us? We have never witnessed a modern American economy free from the shackles of political sell outs and corporate globalists; and if his G7 comments are any indication, we could easily be looking at 5% annual GDP growth in the rear-view mirror! #MoreWinning 😀
Pretty good turnout in Liverpool for the Free Tommy Robinson March:
aaaand turns out that’s a Fake Pic. sorry.
Aw, what a shame. Had me going.
Some more video https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/06/geert-wilders-freedom-is-behind-bars-tommy-is-behind-bars-and-that-is-totally-unacceptable/
There was a sizable crowd, however.
Oh wow that is amazing. Thanks for that.
Man, that’s impressive. They can’t all be arrested.
Sadly in the UK who knows.
The EU has gone insane truth be told!!! I mean take a look at this. This girl was murdered https://twitter.com/V_of_Europe/status/1005428293242359808
and yet German Parliament does this!!!
She must be a modern day Nazi.
Dennis Rodman will be in Singapore 🇸🇬 as the Summit is taking place!
I have two predictions. The first is that he will be in between our President and Kim Jong-un for a picture.
The second prediction is that this Summit is going to blow the world away! The outcome will shock the majority of people. Not only will they decide to sign an agreement ending the Korean War (will need to be ratified by Congress), they will agree on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. There will be a timeline in place. They will agree to meet at the White House in late August to talk about the progress. We will agree to have an embassy in Pyongyang and they will have an embassy in our country.
Everything will be concluded by the end of the calendar year!
A Kim-Rodman-Trump photo will positively explode heads around the world, especially the black NBA and NFL players, but the heads of all liberal, progressive, Democrat, and NeverTrumpers, EU members, and assorted commies around the world..
That Tweet by Rodman actually started the process, but a photo will completely demolish the rest.
And we can’t forget
I want to see the three of them bust it “Gangnam Style”.
An American embassy in Pyongyang is as likely as an American embassy in Jerusalem!!! Get real!!
Report: Trump-Putin Summit May Take Place in Vienna
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kim about to land
https://www.flightradar24.com/CCA061/11ac2ef5
at Singapore airport, or maybe where POTUS will likely land
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paya_Lebar_Air_Base#Use_by_USAFmilitary air base.
I thought the main reason we imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada was to deny China backdoor access to the U.S. market. However, the President tweeted yesterday that the tariffs were a response to Canadian tariffs on American dairy products. I’m suddenly very confused.
It’s…both.
POTUS on AF1 stopping in Crete.
People who were there, are saying crowd size was 20,000.
British media is saying it was only 200 people.
Looks like more than “200 people” to me.
.
It’s good to see some Brits standing up to what their govt is doing over there.
