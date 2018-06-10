June 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #507

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Winning in Canada. Winning in Asia.

  2. sunnydaze says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    McCain punked by Russian Comedian…for old times sake:

  3. Sayit2016 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

    McCain has been quiet until I think yesterday, when he popped his head to once again slam our President.

    Yeah John…. 70 YEARS of shit that did not work…..

    • Sayit2016 says:
      June 10, 2018 at 12:31 am

      PS: John you do NOT speak for me, don’t ever assume you have that right. You don’t.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 10, 2018 at 12:33 am

      70 years that landed us all in the hole we are FINALLY digging our way out of …..with the help of President Trump and all those working diligently with him.

    • treehouseron says:
      June 10, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Sayit2016 you hit on my biggest Pet Peeve lately, President Trump brought it up in one of the debates.

      He said “Yeah, she’s got experience, but it’s all BAD Experience!”

      You’re saying, they’ve done 70 years of stuff that didn’t work.

      Exactly! I see so many talking heads on t.v. saying “Oh, Trump doesn’t know you don’t do trade deals like that” or “You’re not supposed to do tariffs” or “That’s not how to negotiate with North Korea”

      We DON’T WANT him to do things the way these fools THINK they’re supposed to be done! We WANT him to do things differently! THANK GOD he is doing things differently!

      • Sayit2016 says:
        June 10, 2018 at 12:59 am

        Yeah me too… sigh..

        So the guys that did not have the courage to do are now telling the guy that is DOING it how do it ?

        Presidents, Prime Ministers and Kings WANT someone they can negotiate with, especially when they know He knows all of the buried secrets. This way they can start from a REAL position for REAL results.

    • starfcker says:
      June 10, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Hey John McCain. Kiss my ass.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      June 10, 2018 at 1:47 am

      McCain is a sociopath/plain and simple.

    • AZ18 says:
      June 10, 2018 at 1:57 am

      I want to know who the hell is tweeting for him!! Based on my experience, I seriously doubt he is even dictating his tweets. I lay odds he is in a coma and has been for a while.

      I contacted National, State GOP and the Governor re: McCain not being present for 7 months to do his job. Crickets from all. So tired of not getting answers.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        June 10, 2018 at 2:06 am

        I have no idea where he is, or what state of health he is in… I did hear something about his daughter ” going home” to be with him. I do not think he could lie about terminal brain cancer. But who knows,,,

        • AZ18 says:
          June 10, 2018 at 2:22 am

          Sorry Say, my writing wasn’t clear. I do accept that he has glioblastoma cancer and over Memorial Day he had abdominal surgery. My background is in Oncology so I’m very familiar with this disease. I do not believe he has the capacity to be dictating these tweets. And if he does, he needs to be at work. His daughter came home for the weekend and was back on her show Monday.

          I am frustrated and just venting with the political swamp in AZ. He could have resigned by June 1 and then we would have been able to elect 2 Senators in Nov. Now the Governor will have to appoint an individual to complete McCains term. Rumors are strong (in State Gop circles) it might be his wife.

          Venting rant over!!

    • Sayit2016 says:
      June 10, 2018 at 2:14 am

      Wait a cotton picking minute…

      ” Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t.

      Is this the “OTHER” America we have heard about ?

      s/

  4. joeknuckles says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Bill Mahr says he’d rather have a recession than “lose our democracy”. Isn’t he the one that went on record saying he was in favor of making Obama a dictator?

  5. AmSa/Mx says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Winner: Colby Covington, unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).
    After the fight, Covington says he is going to take the belt and deliver it to Donald Trump, while also calling out Tyron Woodley.

  6. Sayit2016 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I have been thinking about this for a while now…I read sometime ago that the level of corruption in our country is so deep and massive that if we remove everyone ( subversive’s, traitors etc) that has broken the law in our Government that it would render us with NO Government and chaos would ensue.

    So then I was thinking has this ever happened to another to another Government ? Where they had to start all over ? This is a cancer on our democracy.

    Would a surgeon leave some cancer in a body ? No… of course not. It would just grow back…. The concept is to clean out ALL of the cancer and the nuke it with chemicals to make SURE it is gone.

    American has seen a lot… could we as a country ever do this in order to heal our country ?

    Just wonder that you all think….

  8. sunnydaze says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Well if that disgusting tweet of John McCain’s doesn’t motivate you to GOTV for this TUESDAY in these States, I don’t know what will!

  9. joeknuckles says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:59 am

    This is bizarre. Go to around the thirty minute mark and zoom in on Justine’s right eyebrow. It is falling off. Apparently, this man glues fake eyebrows on for his public appearances.
    http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/headline-politics/episodes/62601695

  10. illinoiswarrior says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Despite the horrendous tariffs and trade deals our “allies” have been more than willing to inflict upon us, the American economy has managed to grow to an astonishing $19 Trillion. That leaves me with one serious realization – if we could grow to that level with our own government fighting against us, how much more can we grow with President Trump fighting for us? We have never witnessed a modern American economy free from the shackles of political sell outs and corporate globalists; and if his G7 comments are any indication, we could easily be looking at 5% annual GDP growth in the rear-view mirror! #MoreWinning 😀

  11. sunnydaze says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Pretty good turnout in Liverpool for the Free Tommy Robinson March:

  12. fleporeblog says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Dennis Rodman will be in Singapore 🇸🇬 as the Summit is taking place!

    I have two predictions. The first is that he will be in between our President and Kim Jong-un for a picture.

    The second prediction is that this Summit is going to blow the world away! The outcome will shock the majority of people. Not only will they decide to sign an agreement ending the Korean War (will need to be ratified by Congress), they will agree on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. There will be a timeline in place. They will agree to meet at the White House in late August to talk about the progress. We will agree to have an embassy in Pyongyang and they will have an embassy in our country.

    Everything will be concluded by the end of the calendar year!

  13. kea says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Report: Trump-Putin Summit May Take Place in Vienna

  14. fred5678 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:58 am

    Kim about to land

    https://www.flightradar24.com/CCA061/11ac2ef5

    at Singapore airport, or maybe where POTUS will likely land

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paya_Lebar_Air_Base#Use_by_USAFmilitary air base.

  15. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:58 am

    I thought the main reason we imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada was to deny China backdoor access to the U.S. market. However, the President tweeted yesterday that the tariffs were a response to Canadian tariffs on American dairy products. I’m suddenly very confused.

  16. fred5678 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 2:03 am

    POTUS on AF1 stopping in Crete.

  17. wheatietoo says:
    June 10, 2018 at 2:10 am

    People who were there, are saying crowd size was 20,000.

    British media is saying it was only 200 people.
    Looks like more than “200 people” to me.

    .
    It’s good to see some Brits standing up to what their govt is doing over there.

