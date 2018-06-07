June 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #504

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Incredible statement by this woman. Absolutely beautiful. *Perfect*
God Bless Alice Johnson and her family.
also Candace wow!!!!
Candice going BOLD ; )
Love how she addresses all 3 in order of importance…..and calls Kim “our little angel”.
Thank you, Dinesh.
It takes a BRAVE man to NOT rely on skin color, but on the strength of his intellect and his ethical acumen.
You The Man.
Mrs Johnson wasn’t a nickle and dime drug dealer,she was a REALLY BIG TIME MAJOR LEAGUE DEALER
here in Memphis.
They gave long sentences for Crack. Cocaine back in those days.
Focus on the happy day today….. President Trump showed mercy, God forgives- it is a beautiful day for Alice and her family.
People can say what they want about Kim– this is a good thing she was involved in. She is more intelligent than she is given credit for. Good Job Kim !
If someone can find Trump’s/WH statement re. this release, can you post it?
It was *Perfect* also. Don’t see it on his twitter.
FANTASTIC statement.
Yes, I realize it is convenient politically BUT it is also extremely touching, convincing, genuine, and shows once again that with VSG President Trump the “show”, great as it often is, is always SECONDARY to substance.
HALLELUJAH !!
What happy for day Alice and her family !! Go have a great life Alice – don’t look back for one minute you are not going that way !
God Bless this woman, I hope she serves as a catalyst for her community and becomes the great role model I know she can be. I think the most interesting thing about this is that she never had an infraction in prison, and spent her time trying to help others and be a model ‘inmate’ even though she had no chance of parole. That speaks a lot about her rehabilitation.
Here is President Trump’s commutation letter, instructing that her sentence be reduced to 5 years supervised parole, and for her to be released from Prison immediately.
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/page/file/1068926/download
The White House also released this statement
Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a commutation to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who has served almost 22 years in Federal prison for a first-time criminal offense.
Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates. Her Warden, Case Manager, and Vocational Training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency. According to her Warden, Arcala Washington-Adduci, “since [Ms. Johnson’s] arrival at this institution, she has exhibited outstanding and exemplary work ethic. She is considered to be a model inmate who is willing to go above and beyond in all work tasks.”
While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.
Should tie in nicely with the IG report on the Hillary email coverup…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/04/ex-navy-sailor-pardoned-by-trump-says-hes-suing-comey-and-obama.html
“A former Navy sailor who is one of five people to receive a pardon from President Donald Trump is planning to file a lawsuit against Obama administration officials, alleging that he was subject to unequal protection of the law.
Specifically, Kristian Saucier, who served a year in federal prison for taking photos of classified sections of the submarine on which he worked, argues that the same officials who meted out punishment to him for his actions chose to be lenient with Hillary Clinton in her use of a private email server and handling of classified information.
His lawyer, Ronald Daigle, told Fox News on Monday that the lawsuit, which he expects to file soon in Manhattan, will name the U.S. Department of Justice, former FBI Director James Comey and former President Barack Obama as defendants, among others.
“They interpreted the law in my case to say it was criminal,” Saucier told Fox News, referring to prosecuting authorities in his case, “but they didn’t prosecute Hillary Clinton. Hillary is still walking free. Two guys on my ship did the same thing and weren’t treated as criminals. We want them to correct the wrong.” “
Well this lawyer caught a big one. Nothing against the lawsuit but I just wonder how many lawyers approached him with this?
Big payday if they win.
Just sayin
“They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative”
Time to kick the reporters out of the White House. Meet them next door for press briefings
Next door?
How about North Korea? The future communist pure enclave, MacDonald-free?
Precious, PT!
Who is the older lady in the yellow? Is that Liddy Dole? Kinda looks like her.
I think so, too.
Think that is her.
Veterans Choice is a very big deal. Have to wonder how long the actual implementation will take?
I’m seriously getting sick of waiting for this freaking IG report.
Biggest political tease of my lifetime.
I am pretty sure the Demo sun belief “President Donald Trump will be proven to of colluded with Russia” is the biggest political tease in our lifetime. IG report being the close 2nd however. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
sun=spun
Just think of it as Corruption Strip Tease, and enjoy it for now 🙂
From the article linked above:
A sting on the sex-trafficking trade in metro Atlanta netted dozens of arrests and the rescue of dozens of children forced into sexual servitude, the FBI announced this week.
Operation Safe Summer was a collaborative effort between the FBI’s Atlanta field office and 38 law enforcement agencies in six metro counties, assistant Special Agent in Charge Matt Alcoke told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik.
“They are crimes of special concern to the FBI and to law enforcement generally,” Alcoke said. “Because the victims are so vulnerable as children and because the offenders could be from just about any walk of life, from a gang member all the way up to someone who is highly successful and wealthy.”
The sting ended with nearly 160 children rescued, including one as young as 3 years old, and nearly 150 arrests, convictions or sentences, officials said.
Alcoke said the operation was scheduled before the summer months as a way to put a dent in a trade that preys on children at a time when they have more freedom.
WHY MUELLER IS GETTING DESPERATE
When you’ve spent $16.7 million and the case isn’t there.
June 6, 2018 – Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/270368/why-mueller-getting-desperate-daniel-greenfield
I think Muley should have to reimburse the taxpayers of this country for his ridiculous witch hunt. It makes me furious!!! I budget each and every day what I spend – whether I can afford a hamburger and a drink or should I just get the hamburger? Maybe if they knew they would be held responsible for the money spent they might actually gain a conscience about spending it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OPM Older…. People will spend other people’s money quicker than they will spend their own.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who can Devin Nunes talk with? Gowdy, Goodlatte, Ryan and entire Senate Intel committee are compromised. And thats just the ones who have outed themselves. Democrats have been going for him with all guns blazing. Can Nunes stand alone with the President?
LikeLiked by 3 people
mom: as with POTUS Trump, Rep. Nunes needs to speak directly to We the People. Most of his fellow Congressman and Senators are worse than useless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By my count we’ve got maybe 20 Republicans we can count on. That’s it. The rest are only interested in defending the Swamp. Nunes must start holding public hearings and putting the coup plotters before the public. Quit playing the Swamp’s game. He has to change the current dynamic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“When my British friends ask me why Donald Trump got elected President, I say because he understands that America is not just New York and Los Angeles.”
Morgan didn’t have to include this sentence in his article on the laughable Miss America change in rules, but he did.
If Miss America contestants really want to be judged on their brains and not their bodies, they should go and study neuroscience
By PIERS MORGAN FOR MAILONLINE – 5 June 2018
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5808635/If-Miss-America-contestants-want-judged-brains-study-neuroscience.html
Lucille – the changes are laughable. Way to destroy the Miss America pageant, Gretchen – you self-righteous, interfering little busybody. There is nothing wrong with celebrating physical beauty. We do it all the time, each and every day one way or another, and for you to imply that brains are the only thing that matter in this life is ridiculous and naive and so very SJW…..NOT EVERYONE is super smart, and maybe an individual’s physical beauty is the only thing THEY have that evens things out for them. After all, are’t we supposed to be FAIR to everyone???
LikeLiked by 2 people
So often while absorbing news about President Trump I feel like I’m watching a war movie and I almost put one in. Right now I’m going to put on The Longest Day, it still being June 6 in my mind until beddybyes. Sometimes I feel like PDJT is fighting WWIII all by himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PT has got a lot of troops behind him. Note Cox coming in a close second in the CA gubernatorial primary last night. Wasn’t supposed to happen according to the usual suspects.
We’ll see, California.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WSB – My kids in CA were so excited about the election results! There were two school board positions up for grabs in their area (Orange County) and both were filled with super conservative individuals who are completely against CA’s disgusting sex-ed, or should we say “sex propaganda program”. They also said the candidate running to fill Issa’s old seat is very good and were excited for Dana R. Mostly they were so happy to actually have a chance to vote for a Republican as their new governor. I think voters in So. Cal will come out of the wood work to make Gov. Cox a reality. Newsom is a scumbag and they all know it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What a fabulous account, olderwiser21!!!!!!!
I was very overjoyed at seeing Cox’s actual numbers as opposed to the LSM’s prediction that he would come in third.
And I heard today that there are more independents than Republicans in CA, so that might actually be actually good news. We will pray for a Cox Gubernatorial WIN!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WBS there were 35 people running for Governor ! Most I have ever seen in CA ever ! There were a Million plus votes spread over all of the candidates
LikeLike
By that I mean the votes spread over 33 candidates- Not Cox or Newsom, those votes for each were approx 1 M each in addition.
LikeLike
My kids also said that they think all of Travis Allen’s votes will go to Cox and probably a good percentage of Villaraigosa’s as well, due to the high employment numbers for the Mexican population nowadays. I think Cox has a great chance!! Remember, CA has had Republican governors before!
LikeLike
Allen got about 341 K votes and yes they will go to COX
LikeLike
Villaraigos got 544.009 votes — those may be split between COX and Idiot Boy
LikeLike
Their neighboring district voted for a Rep over the incumbent Dem.
Sean Flynn beat Pete Aguilar in the primary so we can flip this seat in Nov with all hands on deck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was nervous until it was called. COX can WIN. Ignore the doubters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB: Please, I beg you, stop listening to the usual suspects. Just turn them off, and do not read their articles and editorials. I voted for Cox and, so far, it worked. Not because of my vote, because of all the other voters in CA who can see reality with their own eyes. California under Democrats is a mess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad you did, Bill! I was being a bit facetious there. I do watch the enemy sometimes. Taller half needs it to counter clients’ market fears!
Howeve, I am becoming a very old hand at seeing the veil!!
Now there is actually a CHOICE– Wierdo lefty or COX ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Derek Hagen: It is a war. I am sure you have heard of famous Clausewitz dictum that war is politics by other means. Well, the reverse can also be true. Politics can be war by other means.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strange that there is nothing on the BBC website about the Tommy Robinson demonstrations being held on both sides of the pond.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BBC = our CNN
LikeLiked by 3 people
pochase94 – not strange at all…….s/c
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because the UK doing good. Nothing to see here. Move right along. We have no issues. Everything is great. No issue with knives or cars or acid… nothing. All is good.
The reason is because the UK judge did a media black out and no one is allowed to talk about it in the UK without getting into deep trouble.
I mean you’ll see someone like katie hopkins talk about it https://hopkinsworld.com/i-fear-for-tommy-robison-but-this-is-about-much-more-than-one-man/
or https://voiceofeurope.com/ but its being ignored…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. UK media is Fake News.
There have been protests in USA and many European cities, in Israel, Canada, Australia. LARGE demonstrations in UK, notably in Leeds (where the arrest travesty happened) and in Manchester where, besides #FreeTommy, the protestors marked the anniversary of a Islamic Terrorist bombing attack and 22 deaths (the Ariana Grande gig in the Manchester Arena).
Plenty of coverage in the REAL media.. but not so much from the Fakers 🙂
NEXT SATURDAY.. could be a big event….
LikeLiked by 3 people
BTW…
The petition to Free Tommy shot to half a million signatures in 3 or 4 days, but has slowed since then. I don’t think petitions achieve much and don’t bother signing normally.. but I signed this one 🙂
https://www.change.org/p/theresa-may-mp-free-tommy-robinson?recruiter=877856727&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=share_petition
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every day we see Mueller and his band of extra-legal thugs break laws, ignore due process and violate people’s Constitutional rights. I believe we are getting a daylight view of what Obama and his group of treasonous criminals were doing for eight years. Blackmail and extortion, lawfare to bankrupt victims, unlawful seizure without due process of private information. This is the Obama America that the media kept hidden. However, due to Mueller’s antics, it is being highlighted and is now in the open.
Just in the past two weeks, evidence of major crimes by Obama and his minions have seen the light of day. Ironically, because of Mueller and his clown posse, people are paying attention. Because the clown posse has gone on for so long, it has caused more and more of Obama’s, HilLIARy’s and the D-Rats criminal actions to be exposed. IMHO, a year ago, people would have not believed it because it is so awful but after the Rosey the Rat and Mueller clown show, I feel that people do believe it happened now.
Say what you will about Mitch but he has filled judge positions at historical levels, judges who have a track record of honesty and following the USA Constitution. Now, AG Sessions is hiring over 300 assistant prosecutors. To me, this says the hammer is getting ready to fall and the criminals, due to months of hard work, are glued to the anvil and will not get away.
There is no sense in prosecuting if the system is rigged. Just ask domestic Terrorist Billy Ayers whose daddy’s Consolidated Edison money got him cleared of murder, to which he gleefully confessed after he was let off. I personally do not want to see any of these treasonous POS get away due to sloppy prosecution or a crooked, Obama or Slick Willie appointed, judge. JMHO
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope this OIG report isn’t another Charlie Brown….all of these scandals over the past 8-12 years and every time you get your hopes up only to have them crushed when nothing happens. I realize under 0 nothing was going to be done but you still hoped there were honest people in our Govt.
Just want to know if Sessions is really a black hat or being blackmailed? Want to know if Huber/Horowitz are legit or not……Like the rest of you I’m hopeful but man this waiting is starting to grind on me. I still think we end up happy but its time to take a S or give off the pot already.
I want people to go to prison and lots of them….just a few lambs isn’t enough. I hope Trump holds true to his history and he hits back ten times as hard on these scum. Anything else is not acceptable
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because all roads lead directly back to “our first black president.” I think there is a certain naïveté that this report or Huber et al are going to undermine “the worshipped one” or his community communist administration. He is untouchable, as PC racial identity (communism) is almost equal to Ba’al worship with these people. I have a strange gut feeling that Obama may have actually been worshipped with the way these beareaucrats act toward him. Not one journalist has asked Hussein a single question about his administration’s actions and spies. Think about that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“He is untouchable, as PC racial identity (communism) is almost equal to Ba’al worship with these people. ”
The fact that Obama is “untouchable” is racist in and of itself.
We shall see….
BOOM 💥!
China, Canada, Mexico, Japan, EU, CoC, Globalist, MSM, RINOs, Multinational Corporations etc. are screwed BIGLY!
The Turtle 🐢 may have gotten a good talking to today because he has already raised the white flag on any type of legislation taking our President’s powers away when it comes to trade.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McConnell: “We need to try to convince the President that we need not let this go on for TOO LONG or go TOO FAR.”
President Trump is likely looking for the Senate to start delivering and clean up its act:
• Stop screwing around and wasting time with games to limit Presidential Power for Trade Deals and to require Declarations of War for any military actions.
• Change the membership of the completely corrupted Senate Intelligence Committee
• Pass the President’s Immigration Reform to meet ALL of his requirements
• Pass the Budget and Appropriations, including full Wall funding and OMB spending cuts before September 30th
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until then, good luck with your USCOC donors coping with the steel and auto tariffs on imports from trading cheaters, and good luck defending against IP Theft.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is just a reminder that Netflix sucks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha, probably not…but I like saying it.
Most of the Republicans in DC have no interest in getting to the bottom of the coup attempt against President Trump. We’ve got maybe 20 that we can count on. That’s it. The rest are no better than Rubio and Gowdy. That’s the unfortunate reality we’re faced with. Jim Jordan is a hero.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heck a bunch of them are in on it
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Most of the Republicans in DC have no interest in getting to the bottom of the coup:
Because some of them are INVOLVED
Hi John McCain…. anyone heard from him ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, fortunately……
The deep state are *masters* at propaganda and distraction and, given time, they will spin this as favorably as they can. From *our* perspective, what is the best way to use the existing evidence of deep state corruption? If the Democrats win the house in November, Trump’s agenda and this evidence will go nowhere. Unless our cold civil war goes hot.
If the current drip of bad news against the deep state continues, I have hope that by November, some of the idiots in the mushy middle of the American electorate will notice. If the IG report and Huber’s prosecution end up being insufficiently convincing, then Trump can play his selective declassification *card* in October.
Yes, the deep state will go all-in attacking Trump, but I believe that they will fail and that the Trump agenda and prosecutions against deep state traitors will continue with a Republican-controlled Congress AFTER the NOVEMBER mid-term elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I put this in the Grassley thread below.
Just putting out another angle here. Maybe trying to stir the pot a little. And yes, I’m still hoping for the best out of a certain someone. Could the Stozyk/Page “insurance policy” be a particular someone that has us all gnashing our teeth in frustration? That person and “action/inaction” would most definitely be a great “insurance policy” in the current state of affairs. Would that be an insurance policy that continues to pay dividends to this day? Remember, all they have to do is get past November midterms for the insurance policy to really pay off.
Again, I am most definitely hoping for the best, but just wanted to put out a thought starter that maybe hasn’t been considered yet.
LikeLike
Yes, already been brought up, numerous times “Sessions IS the Insurance Policy”
And trying to be euphemistic is silly, your gonna get 20 replies, argueing both sides, and no one getting anywhere.
LikeLike
I’ve heard all the news about how San Francisco is a hell hole now, but I always thought that it was kind of over stated, or that yeah, certain parts are, but the rest of the city is probably still nice, etc.
I had a friend come in the store today, and he just got back from San Francisco. This guy is ultra liberal, he’s a Vegan. Nice guy though. Anyways, he begins to tell me just what a hell hole San Francisco is, LAST WEEK. He said first of all, there are homeless people everywhere, and they’re all crazy as hell and on drugs. Waking around screaming at the sky.
Then he said the entire city smells like piss. He said they couldn’t get anywhere, because none of the buses run on time. On top of all that, last week when he was there the weather was really cold.
He said you could kind of tell that it used to be nice 20 years ago, but he’ll never go back.
This is a guy who loves visiting Detroit. San Francisco is now a bigger hell hole than DETROIT.
Let that sink in.
Since the escalator ride, can anyone think of any time when someone has prevailed over DJT?
Sorry, but I can’t. They’ve ‘resisted’ his wall, but haven’t won.
‘Resisted’ his ‘muslim ban’, but haven’t won.,..
Knocked down 16 in Primary, one big hag cheater, who had media, rinos and IC all pulling for her.
So, alfred e. Nueman, guys and girls:
“WHAT? Me worry?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Against all odds…
I’ve made this point before, and it’s crass… but he was divorced twice, and even both those times he came out a ‘winner’ as in, he’s on good terms with his Ex wives, and they all raised the kids well together.
This guy does not lose. He temporarily has set backs… but ultimately he wins at everything.
Think about this…. the NFL put the USFL out of business years ago, largely because they wouldn’t let them use their stadiums. So you could argue that Trump lost that one… but who’s getting the last laugh there? It took 30 years. He never forgot.
