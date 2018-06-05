Tuesday June 5th – Open Thread

Posted on June 5, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Tuesday June 5th – Open Thread

  1. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:25 am

    * Morning…what??? cool, cold…in the South!!!! ….mealworms for the sweet birds of the air, coffee in the side garden…joyful💖💕💖
    *Full day, errands and work…b4 work apply quick test run of paint on the wall
    ▪ Cooler outside, open windows b4 leave for work
    * Come home, the fresh fragrance of infused fresh air, and the sweet fragrance of Gardenias, a bouquet gift from a neighbors garden
    * An evening of rest outside sitting on the stone steps, joyful…
    ▪ The call, another friend in crisis
    • Lost in prayer
    * Flameless candles, warmth of their glow, presence of angels
    * Fireflies, the presense of once thought extinguished lights, shining their presence of joy & life again, their presence always….
    * Approaching the anniversary of mum’s passing
    ▪She is safe, it is well
    * A planet rises to the East
    * Then the North Star, undeniable, a guiding presence The Big Dipper appears with its’ guide stars…True North…TRUST

    Thank you God for Your holy presence, for giving us his mighty Excellence President Trump, his strong family, we are blessed…
    HOLY💖💕💖

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. andy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:35 am

    2016-08-13 “· lndications Guccifer 2.0 claiming massive hack of Congress, or at !east Dems. All on line now.” Page/Strzok texts

    Like

    Reply
  3. Garrison Hall says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:36 am

    One more from Joni . . .

    Like

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s