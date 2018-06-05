Tuesday June 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
* Morning…what??? cool, cold…in the South!!!! ….mealworms for the sweet birds of the air, coffee in the side garden…joyful💖💕💖
*Full day, errands and work…b4 work apply quick test run of paint on the wall
▪ Cooler outside, open windows b4 leave for work
* Come home, the fresh fragrance of infused fresh air, and the sweet fragrance of Gardenias, a bouquet gift from a neighbors garden
* An evening of rest outside sitting on the stone steps, joyful…
▪ The call, another friend in crisis
• Lost in prayer
* Flameless candles, warmth of their glow, presence of angels
* Fireflies, the presense of once thought extinguished lights, shining their presence of joy & life again, their presence always….
* Approaching the anniversary of mum’s passing
▪She is safe, it is well
* A planet rises to the East
* Then the North Star, undeniable, a guiding presence The Big Dipper appears with its’ guide stars…True North…TRUST
Thank you God for Your holy presence, for giving us his mighty Excellence President Trump, his strong family, we are blessed…
HOLY💖💕💖
2016-08-13 “· lndications Guccifer 2.0 claiming massive hack of Congress, or at !east Dems. All on line now.” Page/Strzok texts
One more from Joni . . .
