June 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #500

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Here comes the flood… 🙂
What happened to “Annnnnd they’re off!”??
Ha! FBI words.
So was Pence confused, misled, or lying?
Good question, I would like to know
Pence is GOPe…
Trump was forced to accept him as VP on the ticket; Trump fought it for 3 weeks.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/pence-says-he-fully-supported-ouster-of-flynn/2017/02/20/e6012bd0-f791-11e6-aa1e-5f735ee31334_story.html
👍🏻👍🏻Didn’t his kids tell him to accept Pence bc he wasn’t choosing a best friend?
The way I remember it, is his kids did NOT want Pence and he made his kids go with him to talk to Pence ( the same visit that Trump asked Pence to be his VP). Correct me if I’m wrong, but I do remember thinking, “Hmm his kids and I are on the same page for once.”
I was very disappointed that night as I knew at that time Pence was very pro-amnesty, and buddies with Prebius, Paulie Ryan, and other GOPes, but figured Trump got into similar rut that Reagan did which led to Bush Sr being VP. Only good thing out of it was it did bring in the Christians that were still judging Candidate Trump for his past, and only voted for him because of Pence.
I have posted this previously on Pence. Now it is mostly confirmed.
In my opinion Pence is GOPe
Pence
1. Put in charge of the transition team…almost all he recommended are gone.
2. Put in charge of pushing bills through Congress. How did that work out?
3. Put in charge of eliminating voter fraud. This was during the Georgia special election. How did that work out?
4. Pence was in South America waving happily behind Tom Donahue…Donahue gave a blistering speech against the President. Pence said Nothing.
5. During the taped Bush/pu88y gate tape scandal, Pence said nothing to defend the President .
6. Pence fired Gen Flynn for supposed lying to him
7. He was in charge of Space Exploration….has he said anything about that?
8. Pence was placed as Vice President by the RNC.. This is a tradition for decades, like the DNC picks the VP. Then Preibus is picked as Chief of Staff. How did that work out?
9. Pences personal physician ravaged the Presidents nominee, Jackson, forcing him to drop out. Pence said nothing about it.
10. Pence visited the Border during the Caravan arrival at the border. He spoke to the press saying: “Don’t worry, we will let them all in.”
Pence also said North Korea could end up like Libya, whose former leader Muamar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising years after giving up atomic weapons, “if Kim Jong-un doesn’t make a deal”.
North Korea hit out at US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, calling him “ignorant and stupid” as the reclusive state made a renewed threat to cancel an upcoming summit between the two countries.
Choe Son Hui, vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, released a statement via the state-run KCNA news agency lambasting a recent media interview Pence gave to Fox News.
“I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the US vice-president,” she said in the statement.
How many Sunday shows has Pence been on defending the President from all the attacks? How many times has he defended the President’s family or spoken out against the myriad of vile attacks against the President?
None….
A Vice President should be “on fire” defending the President, kicking over tables and defending his President at all costs.
And here is the question for you. Would you vote for Pence in 2024? I would not….
How about Sarah Palin, David Nunes, Admiral Mike Rodgers, hell James Woods before Pence.
He hides behind his religion….he was chosen for when they took the President out..
In my opinion …..He’s dirty….
Excellent list, Gunny….too many red flags. There were three you listed that I wasn’t aware.
…and add that as soon as Candidate Trump won the election (or was it right after the inauguration?) Pence, with the help of Paulie Ryan, opened an PAC for himself. That was another red flag. Then shortly after that, President Trump immediately open an PAC for himself and Pence for 2020, if I recall. This showed such opposing personalities of the two-one open and inclusive and the other excluded the President’s name. Paulie would have been VP if Trump was removed. I just can’t get past all that one. There is no way Pence will ever get near the WH as President, if I have anything to say about it.
I want Pompeo for 2024 🙂
Thank you Gunny for laying this out on Pence. Not much room for benefit of the doubt here. POTUS works in a minefield of traitors. Thank God he brought in his reinforcements.
I feel honored to have read that post 😉
Contrary to popular sentiment here, I’ve never truly trusted Pence despite his religious connection
I’m going with lying, followed by misled and a very distant confused as my guess.
Ditto
I have mixed feelings about VP Pence too, Jimmy Jack.
And iirc, there was a time when Sundance expressed distrust for him as well.
I believe misled. Don’t forget it was the very fake news drive by media that caused the rukus.
🤷♀️ 🙄 🙃 🤔
From Flynn Jr. it sounds like something was going on to mislead everyone.
bye bye Sally-
The leaked letter could spell doom for former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.
According to the contents of the letter Sally Yates lied to federal investigators about the Mike Flynn probe.
Attorney Nick Short pointed out the former Deputy Attorney General’s deceit.
From the report…
On January 24, 2017, Lt. Gen. Flynn was interviewed in the White House by FBI.
The FBI operatives believed Flynn provided truthful answers.
On January 26, 2017, Sally Yates met with White House Counsel Dan McGahn and told him Flynn lied.
On January 27, 2017, Sally Yates and McGahn had another meeting and Yates lied about the ongoing witch hunt against the Trump team and she threw Michael Flynn, an innocent man, under the bus.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/leaked-confidential-letter-from-trumps-lawyer-to-mueller-on-jan-29-spells-doom-for-liar-sally-yates/
And she leaked.
If high level people can leak, then everyone can leak.
She went to the WH before she had a copy of the 302 from the interview. She said she had been informed but she didn’t have the 302. She said received it the next day or a couple of days later … I can’t remember exactly.
(She testified to this in her Congressional hearing).
“could spell Doom.” = nothing is gonna happen.
Ouch.
50M+ people saw that.
That’s gonna leave a mark fer sure.
This man talks, they had better listen…..
We’ve backed off in good faith to try and give you a chance to straighten this problem out. But I am going to beg with you for a minute. I’m going to plead with you, do not cross us. Because if you do, the survivors will write about what we do here for 10,000 years.
ames Mattis
James
👍 👍
I’m curious about the question mark at the end of the President’s tweet…😉
Get rid of Cavuto and Gasbagorino on FBN. That would be a huge step….and yeah Judge Nap…brainwashed….
*Sigh*….Gunny, you are a kindred spirit. 😀
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you Ad rem…..you must have been busy today….I hope you are well and in good spirits….
Feels so good to hear from you…..You should take a look at the “Happy Dance” video I posted…..Makes ya wanta dance..😎😍
….
I don’t know how you manage to do it Gunny, but like as not you seem to be reading my mind with your comments. Now….I’m off to the dance!!!
I don’t watch False News. Work is Gasbagorino?
Charlie Gasparino
Charles Gasparino is an American journalist, blogger, occasional radio host, and author. He frequently serves as a guest panelist on the FOX Business Network program segment The Cost Of Freedom and the stocks/business news program Cashin’ In.
Bin…. 😦
calls himself “financial expert” ! Always trashes POTUS claiming he is on the wrong track where economy is concerned! While our economy is booming he will credit it to someone else! I hate to even look at him!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In total, there is about 20% of programming on FNC & FBN that is worth watching.
GREAT NEWS: Oregon student WINS the right to wear TRUMP T-SHIRT
One student at a time, slowly they will all awaken.
https://hotair.com/archives/2018/06/02/student-wins-right-wear-pro-trump-shirt-school/
Bring on Gen Z.
Very interesting! I live not far from Hillsboro OR. This case shows how far things have deteriorated. Hillsboro used to be a pretty conservative community, but over time has been overtaken by illiberals with the effect on freedom of speech so well described in the article. The ruling in the case is indeed good news for students, and says a lot about Gen Z. Seeing Gen Z Trump supporters popping up in this illiberal mecca is definitely a good sign.
Donald Trump Retweet
I suspect Kim Kardashian will have to thank Trump again when he recognizes the Armenian Genocide which I am sure he plans to do when the timing is right. I’d bet a months’ pay on it.
Yes.
1. The Armenian Genocide was true, real, incredibly evil, and deserves recognition.
2. Erdogan and his Turkish mafia deserve a kick in the nose.
Recognizing the Armenian genocide will be a big deal. I pray he does it.
There’s been a good drama on cable for a month on the Armenian Genocide, it’s called “The Promise”
Very much worth watching. It’s lengthy, 2 hrs 14 min, but a good treatment in my opinion.
It’s on Showtime for me, worth looking up on whatever streaming service you might use.
“Erdogan and his Turkish mafia deserve a kick in the nose.” Or strategically placed “rods from God”
A: Because it doesn’t want to PO a massive segment of it’s subscriber base, who are WS globalist hacks and profiteers.
….but then again, PDJT knows that all too well.
Donald Trump Retweets:
Trade War Recovery. Per BKR.
1)3 wise men
2)Kellyanne Conway
3)Blagojevich wife
4)Scaramucci
5)Candace Owens
6)Street opinions
Something is cooking w the Blagoievich stuff. I wonder if he’s willing to testify to the actions of the deep state and fraud in Chicago.
Could be. He was taken out over his anti- Big Bank/Wall Street Bailout/Corruption stuff that was so supported by the Dems during the Mortgage Meltdown.
Probably had it up to here with those Globalist creeps.
It’d be great if he *did* come out swinging!
LikeLiked by 2 people
JJ’s opening statement was….SPOT. ON.
How in the world Gowdy thought he could get away with saying what he said….given who he is and the role he was “supposedly” playing in all this….is just beyond me.
He totally “outed” himself. And he is smart enough to know he “outed” himself, too.
Here is the deeply EGREGIOUS comment in print (which is now being parroted by the MSM, it goes without saying)….
“I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got….”
Famous. Last. Words.
Yeah, no wonder he is “retiring” from Congress. He is bought and paid for. Stamped and sealed.
“…what my fellow globalists would want them to do….”
There…. fixed it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha! Well played. 🙂
I found this prophetic insight into Trump quite moving. It’s from a guest on the Jim Baker show, which some may not like, but it’s only a 5 minute excerpt. Food for prayer, at the least.
Be blessed.
He looks like somebody….can’t put my finger on it…Hannity?…..no….someone….hmmm
Leon Russell
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍
Levon Helm?
I miss Leon Russell.
“He’s God’s man to stand in the gap for America.”
President Donald Trump appointed Rear Adm. Douglas Fears as his new homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser on Friday, according to the White House.
Fears replaces Tom Bossert.
“Doug Fears brings more than three decades of experience across a range of vital homeland security areas including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and disaster response to the NSC,” Bolton said in a statement released by the White House on Friday.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/02/trump-appoints-homeland-security-adviser/
I’d love to know what happened with Bossert. He seemed so competent.
Yay…more military personnel into the White House.
Winning.
MAGA.
MASA (Make America Safe Again)
Really happy with how Team Trump performed today in response to the NYT “scoop” (leak from Team Mueller).
It’s clear there isn’t going to be an interview. Mueller knows it and that’s why they leaked the letter. Rudy — who started slowly but is now fully in gear — is killing Mueller with the public. He’s completely changed the dynamics of the game and put Trump on offense rather than defense. And he’s ruining the “surprise” of the pending Mueller report (Trump obstructed) while doing so.
Rudy, like anyone else following all this, knows Mueller will say Trump obstructed and then there will be calls for impeachment. So instead of sitting back, Rudy is just jumping ahead in the game and telling everyone what’s really happening and where it’s going to go. He’s doing a great job.
Anyways, Team Trump did two things very well today.
1. Rudy got called by NYT for a comment on their “scoop.” As soon as he got off that phone, I’m guessing, he called POTUS to tell him that the NYT story was going to drop. And that’s why POTUS put out his “lawyers letter” tweet before the story dropped. So Trump pre-empted the story even before it hit.
2. Within 2.5 hours or so after the NYT story hit, John Roberts of FOX put out his own story on the same lawyer letter. But instead of the story having the NYT spin, now it had the Team Trump spin.
And in that Roberts story, it was sure to mention that Team Trump was still negotiating on the interview (which they won’t do, but they want the public to believe they may still do).
Rapid response strategic communications. Great job.
Mueller is getting desperate. I don’t think he has a lot of ammunition left. If you’re leaking memos from the other side, you might not have a lot left on your side to leak. And we all know that Weissmann and the gang will leak anything they can.
Just to clarify — the entire purpose of the Mueller leak was to inform the public that Team Trump is not going to do the interview. That is, to take the pressure off Mueller to meet the conditions set by Rudy for an interview to happen (must see all SpyGate materials and must see Rosenstein ‘scope’ memo.
Here is info on Rudy’s demands from a few days ago:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/31/giuliani-sets-red-lines-for-mueller-swipes-at-gowdy-over-informant-comments.html
Mueller will not be meeting Rudy’s demands, which Rudy knows. Which means there will be no interview.
But, the point of Rudy’s posturing is to make it look as though (to the public) that MUELLER is the one who messed up the interview, by not acceding to Rudy’s terms.
The leak today, by Mueller, is to counter this narrative and have the public believe, instead, that Team Trump is at fault for the interview never happening.
And that is why, at the end of the John Roberts piece, he made sure to mention (as told by Team Trump) that, yes, interview negotiations were still taking place.
Awesome work by Team Trump.
Here’s the write-up by John Roberts. Originally, this story was written by Roberts himself. It now has been re-written/amended by someone else, with Roberts included as a contributor.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/02/trump-questions-whether-mueller-doj-leaking-letters-to-fake-news-media-in-witch-hunt-hoax.html
My father taught me, in boxing, that when you – particularly when you get hit in the face for the first time – you’re going to panic. That instead of panicking, just accept it. Stay calm. And any time anybody hits you, they always leave themselves open to be hit.
Rudy Giuliani
Every time New York City suffered a tragedy, Donald Trump was there to help. And he did it anonymously.
Rudy Giuliani
Good advice from your dad, Gunny!
I love Rudy. Love him. He and Trump make a great team.
Rudy came in at a tough time. He had to drop the “Cohen reimbursed” info in his first appearance. Tough spot.
But, boy, you can’t keep Rudolph down.
He’s rolling now, and as you said, the counter-punches are there to be had and Team Trump certainly took such an opportunity today. Woo hoo!
Trump needed more than a lawyer. He needed a respected figure who could do the PR end of things.
Rudy! Old friendships paying off 🙂
The Bowry Boys
Exactly Oldschool! The New York City duo.
So do I! I bet Trump regrets not placing him as AG!
Rudy is playing the clinton book!
Great synopsis
Thanks Jack.
I was so happy with how things were handled today. It was phenomenal.
Team Trump is on their game now. Still a long ways to go here, but Trump’s squad is fully engaged.
Yes, Team Trump is now able to level the ‘public reporting’ field, to neutralizing the lies, or the impression of them.
Yes they are, Covfefe. So great to see.
They are really on top of things and they have their go-to reporters when they need to drop a story.
Great work by the team today.
… meant to add “playing field”.
They’re squealing like the little piggies they are, MAG.
Can’t help but get the impression the collective “they” are petrified by what is getting ready to come out in the IG report….
…because it will taint everything downstream from it….including Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s how Rudy’s getting them. He’s jumping the game and not playing along.
Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha! Well said Covfefe 🙂
Rudy is rolling. This is his element. Like Trump, he’s very entertaining. But ruthless when necessary. And now is such a time.
Well he took the mafia down in NYC in the 80s! You must remember that!
One other detail I forgot in my first post.
When John Roberts wrote his story (which now seems gone and combined in a new version of the story), he said he had gotten information from “someone with knowledge of the investigation” (Rudy, etc) or some such description. As in, Team Trump contacted John Roberts so that Roberts could run the Trump version of the NYT story with details provided by Team Trump.
This is like Horowitz or the other white hats dropping the Page-Strzok texts right after Flynn was indicted, I think it was.
This is how you fight a PR battle. Really glad to see Trump’s team in command.
We counteract before they act.
Exactly! Jump their narrative before they can even set it.
Love it when a plan comes together 🙂
Exactly.
Sometimes I had to do that to my kids when they were little–Lol
ha ha. Good work on that 🙂
Exactly. Mueller is a two year old v God Emperor Trump on media management.
Did DJT SAY mueller leaked the letter?
No, he asked. I think DJT leaked it.
Spells out his case. I will never lie to American people, and he didnt.
Not illegal, immoral or unethical.
Points out unprecedented cooperation, and reasons for not sitting down, and why mueller cant make him.
He benefits from ‘leak’, not mueller.
Que bono; Who benefits?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Excellent summation! This is how Trump team should work! Beat them at their own game!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“.@realDonaldTrump’s lawyers argue that he is above the law. ”
Nothing like starting out with a lie in order to create a strawman to rail against.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nothing like a Congressman not knowing the powers and organizational chart of the Executive Office.
Unless he knows, and is spreading disinformation/propaganda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo.
It is my understanding (from reading) that Nadler was made the Dem head of whatever committee (Judiciary) so as to prepare for impeachment.
So, of course, he needs to warm up for his role now. As Rudy and Team Trump work to end the plot before it reaches maturity.
Here’s some info on Nadler being chosen committee head, with impeachment apparently on the minds of those who picked him.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/forget-what-they-say–house-democrats-are-readying-for-impeachment/2017/12/20/c9ad6548-e5c5-11e7-833f-155031558ff4_story.html?utm_term=.81b3a7e83a96
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary Clinton broke laws right and left…and Nadless has been conspicuously silent about it.
Ozero violated our Constitution over and over…and Nadless didn’t say a word.
Typical Dem engaging in dishonest hyperbole and selective outrage.
If one were to get creative with the letter “N”, then Nadless = Headless.
RE: D.C. MCALLISTER’S upcoming book Spygate, which she co-authors with Dan Bongino and Matt Palumbo:
The Real Reason Why the FBI Had a Spy in the Trump Campaign
The FBI had a human source in the Trump campaign, and nearly everyone commenting on it is wrong. This will set the record straight.
On July 31, the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into Russian interference in the election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Before launching the full investigation, the FBI sent a confidential human source (CHS) to spy on a Trump campaign adviser. The CHS was reportedly Stefan Halper, a slick political operative for past GOP campaigns and a foreign policy expert with extensive CIA and MI6 connections.
Halper is the latest twist in a Trump-Russia collusion narrative that has been peddled past its expiration date. The question is, did the Obama administration have the authority to spy on the Trump campaign? The answer is—sort of, but not really. The devil, as they say, is in the details…
https://pjmedia.com/trending/the-real-reason-why-the-fbi-had-a-spy-in-the-trump-campaign/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, and that’s highly visible at newsstands, supermarket checkouts, all over the metro area and surrounding suburbs in its distribution realm.
Just like National Enquirer.
#1 with a bullet
Bin…. 😦
Thx, Ad rem, rather than squawking I figured I’d wait patiently awhile and now here you are. Always appreciated.
One other thing to watch for — the left is working hard to keep the new Puerto Rico death toll information in the news. They appear to be behind protests/memorials in both San Juan and New York City.
The left was very unhappy that the Harvard death toll count (4645) was overshadowed by Roseanne this week. Not only do they want to hang a “Katrina” around Trump, they also want that Katrina to have a racial element to it. As was the case with the original Katrina and Bush.
So, they don’t want to let go.
The goal of the demonstrations is to get some kind of audit/investigation done. By Congress or the UN or someone. The real goal is to keep the story alive and knock Trump over the head with it as proof of his poor stewardship and indifference/hostility to minority populations.
Puerto Rico released information yesterday which pretty much negates the Harvard study (not scientific). The death toll implied in that data is still large (1400), but much less than the Harvard study.
Originally, the protesters wanted more data. They got that. So now they want an audit or investigation or commission.
The New York city protest today was in front of the UN. The protesters apparently want the UN to run the audit. I guess they don’t think a GOP Congress or a GOP Puerto Rico government will give them the “result” they’re looking for in the matter.
And we all know that the UN is more than happy to hit Trump whenever they can.
Keeping my eye on this situation.
I figured the New York protest was an astroturf operation. Now I’m certain it is.
Guess who was there?
Old buddy and Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour.
Included in that article:
– Very tight shots of the crowd so you don’t realize how few people were there (looks like 100 max)
– Photo of a woman with an “impeach” sign, just in case you don’t get the message of the article
As with all the fake protests from the left, the goal of the stunt gathering is to give the media a new angle with which to keep the story going.
You’ll also see in that piece that the NYT writer tried to get the UN to comment on the protest stuff. That is, trying to get the UN to take up an audit.
Of course, back in reality, George Washington University is currently working on a complete and thorough counting of the victims of the hurricane.
But that’s not good enough. The left doesn’t want a full accounting a few months from now, they want to hang the “Katrina” around Trump’s waist while the news is hot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like they got the same coordinated T-Shirts that were delivered the day after the storm. wink.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder if they washed it since…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know it, WSB. Pre-processed fakery. All for the cameras and the reporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. All fake.
Its increasingly obvious the people of Puerto Rico are the real “feckless'” among us ! Shortly after the hurricane passed, when elsewhere struck people were hard at work re-establishling roads and services even before outside help arrived, in Puerto Rico, footage documented everyone was very obviously sitting on their asses ! Or working hard to thwart effective relief efforts in the person of truck drivers doing a ‘slow down ‘ of deliveries of containers , and dock workers letting refrigerated containers run out of fuel that was easily to hand. Sorry, PR’s , the truth hurts but until you get off your collective asses and put them to work helping yourselves you don’t deserve the sweat of my hard-working ass !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mill, I remember those pictures well.
Of course, as you know, none of this spin since the Harvard death toll came out has anything to do with truth.
It’s all about narrative, and trying to drag Trump down by any means possible.
Sadly, the hurricane victims are mere props in this ugly game being played by the left.
All part of the scam…ask Chuck Schumer and Preet Bharara about the Puerto Rican bonds that Romney bought.
https://www.thecaribbeanradio.com/commentary-the-real-reason-new-york-us-attorney-preet-bharara-was-asked-to-resign/
mw, I understood you completely. And woe is me to remind us all of the following in the Declaration of Independence:
“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
And BTW, since our representatives have NOT been following the laws of our government, we should necessarily rid ourselves of this criminal group and resume following our Constitution.
Imagine how more PR’s could have been helped with the 17 million [likely a lot more] squandered by Gestapo Mueller’s fraudulent team of murderers, pedophiles, and Democrats, but I repeat myself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What is never mentioned in the hurricane coverage is that it was the worst hurricane in the history of the island, I believe. And it also came 10 days after another hurricane laid the island bare for Maria.
Also, the FEMA operation was the largest in history.
No one was prepared for this. The government did the best it could, and it was stretched thin with other disasters, as well.
None of this matters to the left, of course. Only “Katrina”-ing Trump matters.
You know, they would’ve done that with Hurricane Harvey in Houston, too….but our citizen’s response was so overwhelming they never got a chance to do so. There were a few meager attempts, but they faded away very quickly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly right, For.
This is their one and only chance, likely. Houston was not a workable situation for these ghouls.
“Imagine how more PR’s could have been helped with the 17 million [likely a lot more] squandered by Gestapo Mueller’s fraudulent team …”
… and Think Of The Children!!! (TM)”
Mueller Investigation Cost Enough to Feed Over 5 Million Children
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/270323/mueller-investigation-cost-enough-feed-over-5-daniel-greenfield
A uuugggeee THREAD w/ 246 tweets – click on tweet
Good interview
https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/1003137954234097664
https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/1003137954234097664
500 days of winning!
As just one ‘Joe American’, where do I turn for truthful answers to critical public issues when the very agencies my tax dollars support are deeply implicated in the creation of this crisis ? How do I determine ‘truth or fact ‘ when the very agencies charged with that task are suspect ? If I can no longer trust my government, its bureaucracies and my elected representatives because of deep-seated corruption in its LE agencies, our courts, and Congress where do I turn ? Politicians and their sycophants have undermined my trust in the ballot box . About all that’ s left to me is the ammo box !
I do believe you are in the right place to get your answers…Sundance provides The Truth on a daily basis….read Sundance’s posts…
If you have a question, just ask…someone here will provide you with an answer or lead you to the correct place…
Grab a branch and settle in….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gunny: I’ve been here a long time ! Thanks to Sundance and so many others here in our tree I know what’s wrong . But what I’m asking is how do I rectify the situation – legally ? Or must I turn to the ‘ammo box’ ? IOW, mine was a rhetorical question .
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK…good to go….My ammo box is fully stocked….no issues…we are on the same page..
At some point people think, feel and believe themselves stupid Hillary would be a better President the United States than Trump. Hillary and the Democrat Party has made a lot of gullible, naive people fools as well as “useful idiots”. No one likes to be made a fool and it is difficult having to admit being one.
I think the Clinton/Halper Rhodes Scholarship connection is very significant, based on Clinton’s admiration for Carroll Quigley (brought to my attention by Treeper singular). I think their relationship and likely membership as fellow Rhodesians is behind both Hillary exoneration and the framing of Trump, as well as the prominent participation of Brits and FIVE EYES.
If the SC can’t be trusted with classified material time to close their shop.
Martin Niemöller’s poem applies here.
We must speak out….loudly
rumpole2, Do you think this is going to result in any changes for the UK or is it going to run it’s course without big results?
Do the people stand a chance ?
I hate to read about the things going on now. Sounds like London is falling pretty fast now days.
I tend to think the UK (and the world) is stuffed. Nothing will change… but HOPE springs eternal. 🙂
Big League Politics
Exclusive: Inside Obama’s Secret FBI Spying program
Part One
“President Barack Obama’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) signed a secret agreement with the North Dakota Attorney General that gave the FBI all personal information of citizens from state government agencies, including DMV photos for facial recognition.”
“James Comey was promoted to FBI director the month after this secret program was instituted. These documents blow the lid off President Barack Obama’s High Value Intelligence Group (HVIG), which included Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, and James Comey, and which created spying programs that eventually were used to surveil President Donald Trump….”
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exclusive-documents-inside-obamas-secret-fbi-citizen-spying-program/
Bu…bu…..but Jimmy the Clap told us there was no spying on US citizens. And he was the DNI.
/s
Just watched Farenheight 451 on HBO Now. Strange they would release this now. Even more surreal to read the open of the CTH PDB threads, just after watching the scene where Montage release the Omnis.
It is gonna be a long hot June!!! Imagine how thick the fly’s will be at Yates, Brennen and Clapper’s hanging!
Off to read the 246 tweet thread…
PT is throwing so much at the press, they can’t keep up. Late this week he announced a sane plan to deal with Coal/Nuke as a nation security issue. In a otherwise quiet week the shrieks, howls from the Left would have been the story….but no, it is NoKo…and good jobs report. (plus of course some thim for Stormy Daniels, or who ever their last diversion is. Or Scott Pruitts pens. Or whatever their fever is today.
The Coal/Nuke thing could actually help the country 10 years down the road.
btw, I’ve been mean to Republicans for a long time….but really, I know understand that they were never on our side. We are interested in the nature of the country in 20 years. We want a nice county for our children/grandkids. The Republican party is the Business party….they have a strong alliance to CoC and other corporate interests.
It is not about culture, it is not about the freedom to make or not make a cake. It is strictly the profits of corporations, That is all. They like big tax decreases, and dislike actions that increase wages. The status quo is fine. They know how to game the system of regulations, they know how to make tons of money…and they don’t want to rock the boat. You can see why they love Mitch.
Did DJT SAY mueller leaked the letter?
No, he asked. I think DJT leaked it.
Spells out his case. I will never lie to American people, and he didnt.
Not illegal, immoral or unethical.
Points out unprecedented cooperation, and reasons for not sitting down, and why mueller cant make him.
He benefits from ‘leak’, not mueller.
Que bono; Who benefits?
How did Hakluyt get involved? Who hired them?
