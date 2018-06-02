Saturday June 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the Beginning, is Now and Ever Shall Be, World without end, Amen 🙏
In the most precious name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, we pray, Amen 🙏
Garrison, I don’t take the time to sufficiently thank you for your musical videos. What a treat. They often become the background while I’m doing less creative work on the computer or lead to suggestions for my talented grandson to pursue. Again, thank you.
Happy Caterday Treepers . . .
Happy Caturday
Hahahaha ❤️
Wishing same for you!
You helped start my weekend with a smile, thank you.
Cats, cats, cats, cats, cats. I know you Treepers are cat creatures par excellence, which is why I turned to you one short year ago when I discovered over Memorial Day that two little blue-eyed, white fuzzed critters trying to make a home in my garden.
One year later, they make the day begin…too early…and not necessarily end at the same time I chose to sleep. They have made tenuous friends with my tropical birds, who now are confined to a cage, grossly larger than their previous abode, but close enough to the ground where puss and bird can exchange “love bites”. I never know who comes out most loved in those encounters. My stepdog is not anxious to visit. Outnumbered by those who don’t share his culture.
Thanks for encouraging me to tackle these little ladies. I now know what “herding cats” really means. BTW, some TV program on NBC that covers wanna-be talents featured some cats who have been trained to do amazing feats. Little gumnasts worthy of the Olympics. My mailbox is filled with friends suggesting that, perhaps, cats CAN be herded. Right. In another life.
Happy Caturday
I want to be Andrew Breitbart.
In honor of Andrew Breitbart who used salty language and got into the faces of the MSM and asked John Podesta what was in his closet…….My contribution to Catty Day:
Sent in observance of the double standard forced on American women:
Re: Glass Ceiling. Oppression of Women.
Warning: Due to irreparable harm caused by this Academy, the term “you” is throughout this email.
Dear Board of Governors/Executive Committee,
Some (3) time Emmy winner just called a woman a “feckless cunt”. That’s all I hear on the news. This is the best you got? Oh for God’s sake, clean up the mess.
How ever awards are determined, it is obvious that respect for my sex is not one of the determining factors. I am female. Not confused about it, I am female. If I was confused about it, well that would put me in a special category, now wouldn’t it? Ah, I don’t get the trendy award. Normal, American female. Posh, posh.
Next year, as a group/profession, here’s a suggestion. When you’re digging around in another bag of assholes for an award. Do us all a favor, pick a different asshole. The females in your little world back stab and denigrate women way too easy. Don’t call us feckless cunts, don’t call us bitches, whores or any other jerk term that is erroneously considered “cool” by your trendy little crowd. Figure it out BOG/EC, “feckless cunt” is not an endearing term. Seriously, figure it out!
When did you people decide that it’s okay to denigrate women whenever you feel like it? Did some weirdo Professor in La La Land School teach you it’s okay to speak to half the USA population like that? It is not okay!
Totally pissed. Really tired of the National collective bullshit that you shove down our throats year-after-year. That mess of a human was the best you could come up with? I call bullshit!
How many decades did it take you feckless, immoral cretins to deal with Harvey Weinstein? Don’t try to tell American women what we need to be. Obviously, you and your people have no clue how women should be treated. Screwed them for years with impunity and then threw them away. That’s what you and your industry created and represent. So don’t lecture us. Don’t tell us what we should think, say and do. You are not qualified!
Typical narcissistic neophytes telling women how to think and act. Okay, let’s make yourselves the story, shall we? Your taste in humans is sadly lacking. Get some class. And yes, I do think you are feckless. Get a brain, and a conscience. Low-brow was cutting edge in the 60’s, shock value and all. Now in the 21st Century it’s just crap. Fecal material, disgusting, the lowest form of communication. We get that you hate women. Maybe we should hate you.
Which leads us to the next level of the diatribe you people understand (yes, sadly only two levels).
Here’s my disclaimer, my catch-all: Sorry for my language. Because um, politics.
That’s how it goes right? I curse you, try to humiliate you and then apologize.
Every thing is fine now. right? Comedy. Ha Ha.
What a hypocritical pile of sad sacks you people have become. If you can’t give awards to individuals that work to validate and support all women then just cancel yourselves.
We don’t have to wear scarlet letters anymore. Regardless of what you and your ilk say. Screw you and your silly, thoughtless awards. Caesar had better friends than we have in you. Back stabbers.
Donna
PS Dear unappreciated clerical staff. Please forward this to the ‘Big Shots’. They need to know what the people (real humans) really think about them. Completely out-of-touch with reality is not an excuse to back stab half of the world’s population. Feckless…..
Well done and it captures how I feel, too. Thanks for posting.
Great post Donna ! Its kinda sad the ‘Hollyweird female Elites’ feel the only way to ‘ their success ‘ is to demean other women’s accomplishments ! While they were giving ‘Oscar-worthy performances ‘ on multiple casting couches tens of thousands of women across America were working 18- hr days ( and raising a family to boot ) to create their own future, with no overhead barrier, but no safety net below ! So jab the hell out of these twits ! They deserve it !
Donna, I hope you can hear me applauding! Well done. You got how I feel, too. Thank you!
Thank you and I did send it. I hope they enjoy it too.
RIGHT. NOR do you leave it out overnight, or in the rain or snow!
Ex-Girl Scout (pre-lez era, thank you)
The Night Our Paw Got Hung in that Electric Fence.
Kinda reminds me why you didn’t hang out in the privy too long in warm weather !
Watch out for black widow spiders!
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Working capital ?
booty
shake shake shake
That tat must have hurt, a lot.
There’s Some Rather Big News in the New York Times About NeverTrumpers Working With/Being Funded by Democrats, and the National Review and Weekly Standard and Commentary Have Thusfar All Decided That It Deserves Not a Mention…
I wonder why. I know they all read the New York Times (and The Atlantic, and The New Yorker, and all the respectable liberal magazines they admire so damn much). Perhaps someone could send them the link? They seem to have missed it.
Gassenhauer – Carl Orff. Joyful way to start the weekend.
Pointman
nice…”like” 🙂
a very nice sound.
just needs a bigger better audience…only 2 people clapping, at the end there ?
kids must’ve worked hard to get that right.
Sign of the times ? I saw yesterday the BNSF, and other roads are paying significant hiring bonuses to get prospective engineers, conductors and other personnel to meet staffing demands . This means ( at least to me ) increasing rail freight traffic demand which is a sign of a growing economy ! IAC, its ‘ good news ‘ ! A railroaders’ life is not an easy one – even today ! Overnights or days away from home are still SOP ! ( Which explains the reasons for the huge ‘lunch boxes’ that were standard equipment for the old railroaders ! And the reason for a caboose on every train ! ) My wife’s family were railroaders and our walls are adorned with pictures of her grandfather and father .
“Illegal Immigrant Children Housed in Comfy Dormitories, Not Cages”
1 day ago
https://kfiam640.iheart.com/featured/john-and-ken/content/2018-05-31-illegal-immigrant-children-housed-in-comfy-dormitories-not-cages/
Yep. Your NGOs at work.
Send them home. We don’t need any more illegals.
FWIW
New Film In Production Implies Trump Presidency Divinely Ordained
18 hours ago
https://kfiam640.iheart.com/content/2018-06-01-new-film-in-production-implies-trump-presidency-divinely-ordained/
Rough Shareholder Meeting At Facebook
20 hours ago
https://kfiam640.iheart.com/content/2018-05-31-rough-shareholder-meeting-at-facebook/
ttps://twitter.com/ABC7/status/1001935710075535360
LikeLike
That one ^ is for you, smiley. The Master Artist did it with His love.
that is impressive….he grafted together 40 different types of fruit trees to create that one amazing tree.
cool guy. 🙂
that’s Sam collecting cuttings for his Tree of 40 Fruits.
🙂
successful grafting takes a LOT of patience….the art of WAITING.
The Tree of 40 Cats
🐱
Another lesson in truth about the ROP….
“O you who believe! The non-Muslims are nothing but dirt.”
June 1, 2018 by Robert Spencer
In his famous outreach speech to the Islamic world from Cairo on June 4, 2009, Barack Obama said: Islam has a proud tradition of tolerance. We see it in the history of Andalusia and Cordoba during the Inquisition….
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/06/o-you-who-believe-the-non-muslims-are-nothing-but-dirt
I emailed PDJT about this today after giving it some thought for a few days. I asked if he could have Ryan Zinke check into this. One more BO Administration decision based on junk science rather than good stewardship practices.
There is one population of these mountain goats in the whole wide world, and because some pin head thinks they weren’t native to this specific area (but they aren’t sure) and they might be eating the flora (or it could be getting frozen, or something else) and because a goat one time hurt or killed a wealthy Seattle hiker they want to “relocate” the goats from this unique microclimate where they have been thriving instead of going extinct. They hope they can round up half of the mountain goats to relocate them, if lucky, and the rest will be shot.
The world has gone mad.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/05/leave_the_olympic_national_parks_mountain_goats_alone.html
❤️
8 years is going by much too quickly 😉😁🤔
Yesterday’s open thread discussion: Creating a wordpress account without creating a website.
Found this link:
https://wordpress.com/start/account/user
(Grandma Covfefe and Delporable_Infidel)
Verse of the Day
✟
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD.”
Isaiah 55:8 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
summer’s almost here…
🐱
