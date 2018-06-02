June 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #499

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
As we begin #PrideMonth, we stand with the #LGBTI community in U.S. and around the world in affirming the dignity and equality of all people. Human rights are universal.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 1, 2018
For all the economic good Trump will do, the deepest rot will continue unabated. But so be it,though there will never be a cleansing of the corporate America soul, the spirit of American freedom and Christian love can grow ever stronger in the sanctuaries of God-fearing families. So thank God for at least an economic reprieve, and pray God that this presidency provides at least a partial reprieve from the strangle hold of the federal, state, and local satanic bureaucracies.
I believe he is simply saying that homosexuals should not be treated as sub-humans (I.e., should not be thrown from rooftops). We can all support that sentiment, right? It is a strong biblical concept that each person’s worth and dignity comes from God, and that we are all created in his image. Therefore, we have certain unalienable rights…
Tis the same as saying I stand with adulterers, thieves, murders, slanderers, etc.
Your minimizing not withstanding, this statement is an endorsement. So have no illusions, the moral and spiritual rot of America will only continune to accelerate under Trump. But again, the hope is not in the State but in the family. Pray God that Trump can aid the family by strengthening the economy and weakening the Deep State, et al.
Um no,. It was not an endorsement. It was a statement that LGBT’s deserve as ALL people do to be treated with respect. The BIBLE says to LOVE.
It is easy to love someone that agrees with you and that you like … try it when when you don’t.
I think Jesus said something was something about a beam in one eyes…..
Sometimes the best thing to do is say nothing. Pompeo should say nothing.
I disagree…. I am not a fan of thought or speech police.
Thought police? Discretion.
Language is outdated! You do much to buy into your own hegemony than to allow for a wider perspective on what we call the human experience regardless of personal beliefs!
OMG. dr. Dystopia. You sund kinda nuts, with all due respect.
Why that statement is infringing on his dignity..
I was watching The Sid Roth show about a week ago and praying medic was on and when the conversation came to Trump it was said that some Evangelist will not pray for Trump! Also on another Sid Roth show it was said some Evangelist are praying for Trump to die! How these Holier than Thou people calling themselves Christians is beyond me!! How awful! What is wrong with these people!
Christ spent time with us, ate and drank with us. That’s why He came.
No, Our Lord came to die for us, so that our sins could be forgiven if we repented.
“On hearing this, Jesus said to them, “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.”
Mark 2:17
Finish it: sinners to repentance.
Mar 2:17 When Jesus heard it, he saith unto them, They that are whole have no need of the physician, but they that are sick: I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.
And technically in God’s eyes & by practice ALL are sinners.
Let he who hath no sin pick up the first stone.
Dr. J. Vernon McGee “Faith Plus Nothing Equals Salvation.”
No. He is simply saying that he agrees with their affirmation of the dignity and equality of all people. Period. It’s a very biblical concept. Nothing about their lifestyle is said at all here. You are reaching, and it’s ugly. I say this as a devout Christian (for 40 years now). You will not be “winsome” in winning souls for Christ with that attitude, IMO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just be honest:
Elton John and his longtime boyfriend, David Furnish, entered a civil partnership on Dec. 21, 2005, in England under a law the country had just enacted granting recognition to same-sex couples.Donald J. Trump took to his blog to express his excitement.
“I know both of them, and they get along wonderfully. It’s a marriage that’s going to work,” Mr. Trump wrote, adding: “I’m very happy for them. If two people dig each other, they dig each other.”
Yep. And I know a few gay couples who have been together loyally for more than 30 years now.
Longer than half of the hetero couples I know.
And ?
What people do, want to do, don’t want to do is between them and God….
Judge not….
I’m thinking that you would have strongly disapproved Jesus’ decisions to hang out with tax collectors, and many other such “despicable” persons, huh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you strongly disapproved of Him turning over tables and kicking some butt..?
(You see how picking text out of context loses the intended wisdom?).
“..Text.. taken out of context.. is simply.. pretext..” Dr. James Kennedy
Not following your assertion here, Texian. How did you pull that rabbit out of the hat from what I’ve said here?
LikeLike
I know I will regret this..
I am a very strong Christian/Catholic..GOD judges us all! I do NOT believe that LGBTI is “sanctioned” by GOD via my faith and the Bible–However, I also don’t believe we should throw ant LGBTI people off buildings, burn, stone condemn them in ANY physical harm way–which is happening in many many nations–especially in muslim countries.. I also would never condemn in any other way…
We are ALL GOD’s children–Let GOD parent his children–Let’s lovingly allow our Creator–who created us ALL–to judge..
I have been pi$$ed off for years that society–thru TV- hollywierd- has driven this LG agenda to become mainstream…
But this agenda is best handled IMO, by love rather than intolerance…and Prayer!
And Our SOS is smart and understands the Global repercussions of judging the LGB community…
so–Dystopia–um NO– LGBQ- community are NOT thieves murderers etc…
My Favorite Uncle– who died of Aids–was the MOST KIND and LOVING PERSON EVEH!
No reason to regret that post, Marica.
Well said.
Marica, beautifully stated. Thank you. I had a really nice and kind cousin who died from aids. I have extended family who are lesbians.
I know God loves all His children, not just the goody two shoes. He is not finished with those many think of as lost souls. Fortunately, neither is He finished with those who think they are perfect, and all should be glad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ok… and then there is this ; )
Don’t regret saying it. It is the truth.
There is a saying ” be kind to everyone you meet for they fight a fierce battle” No one really knows what has happened to people and why they are the way they are. Only God does.
That is why he said … You want forgiveness from me ? Then forgive.
You don’t wanted to be judged… don’t judge.
That is the deal … take it or leave it. There was ZERO ambiguity in his words.
Now I am going to get in trouble because your assertions are not supported by the word of God. We are all God’s children only by virtue of the fact that He created us. When God speaks of His “children” He is speaking of those who have repented of their rebellion and trusted in His Son for salvation. I am not saying we should not love homosexuals, but we should love all sinners. We should love them enough to urge them to repent. And yes we are to judge. The statement of Christ in Matthew 6 was meant for believers. We are not to judge other believers. We are to judge the God hating world and we will judge the God hating world (1 Cor 6).
To God all sin is sin and God condemns homosexuality in the same manner is which He condemns murderers, thieves and adulterers:
“Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God.
Such were some of you; but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God.” (1Cor 6:9-11)
Marica,
Beautifully stated.
And no matter your belief, what do you think may happen to that community if the President “did” condemn them?
The results may be worse than them being thrown from roofs. It would be horrendous to most of them. And you must also understand, homosexuality, and these types of people have been around since the human race began.
Now here also is a very pragmatic view.
Now understand. I am NOT saying this is the President’ view.
What if the President “did” condemn them? Can you even imagine the blow back? He was ravaged for calling MS-13 “animals”
People are people. If they do not harm others, we should love them all.
Pray tell, besides teh religion of hate and rape, who treats homosexuals like sub-humans? Each person’s worth comes from God but God still calls sin sin.
LikeLike
DR: WTF ? !!! “…. never be a cleansing of the corporate America soul ….” ? I guess you don’t know about Chick-Fil-A, Hobby Lobby, and thousands of other corporate endeavors scattered across this great nation with their roots – and their wallets – deep within the Christian tradition !
“Corporate” as in the formal body politic.
Dystopia : an imagined place or state in which everything is unpleasant or bad, typically a totalitarian or environmentally degraded one.
Odd you would pick that name….but it suits you.
Have a good day.
When is heterosexual pride month?
Every day, every month.
Where’s the hashtag? Where’s the public affirmation among politicians, governments and societies??
Start one, if you’re so concerned about it.
Personally, I think all the Pride Parades are a bunch of BS, but hey, whatever floats your boat.
Precisely my veiled point – it’s BS.. This issue was already decided 242 years ago in the Declaration. We are all created Equal..
Their veiled point of creating it is to create dissention in society in order to break it down.. as what was happening in this thread..
Thast’s why I played the Resolute trump card below – The Constitution..
Actually all people should be rooted in humility, including the humility of gender and sexuality as per God’s designs.
LikeLike
Agreed. And all people should not lie, or covet. Or drink too much, or yell at their spouses. Does that mean we should never publicly agree with anything they say?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I marvel at the genius of our Founding Fathers.. The First Amendment in Action.. Spawning lively debate of ideas and ideals.. We can even agree to disagree..
But all of us can find common ground and agree on one thing.. The Constitution..
Yes!
Really. It boggles the mind that out of all the “sins” outlined in the Bible THIS is the ONE thing some people choose to fixate on.
Weird obsession.
shhhhhhhhhhhhush….. Dr. Dystopia is working on being rooted in humility, including the humility of gender and sexuality as per God’s designs.
; )
Because its the one that’s gets rammed down our throats on a regular basis. Its the only one Christians are required to embrace and celebrate. Christians businesses do not get persecuted for not wanting to violate their conscience by serving adulterers. As a matter of fact, adulterers are notorious for keeping their sin out of the lime light.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The “big lie” LGBT “political activism” has been peddling is a redefining of reality shown by redefining a fundamental concept and word that is marriage. And I will never be buying that Newspeak or the perverted (and evil) deceptive idea that has imposed that delusion as a “civil rights” necessity and “law”.
I am a REFUSENIK on that score 100% and I resolutely refuse to ever be “converted” to the SJW’s “enlightened” redefining of reality that is their own comfortable delusion. I am NOT a “yeah, whatever” subscriber to the “new normal” that is “cultural hegemony”.
There is an old school definition of REALITY about what is marriage and family and gender based on biology and not based on the wishful thinking of activist perverts. I agree with others who have that old school and “old time religion” understanding and BELIEF, even if that identifies me with a minority who are designated as ignorant and deplorable “bigots” or “phobes” of whatever slurs it may please “normalized” perverts to type cast and attempt to stigmatize any normal person who sees reality for what it is.
And… They’re off!!!!! 🙂
You mean “we”, don’t you pilgrim? I mean, with your post being #2 and all. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Whaddaya mean?
That was my wife’s standard callout whenever the kids got into it…as she reached for the wooden spoon!
“Would you stop touching me!”
“I’m NOT touching you!”
“Yes you ARE!”
“No I’m NOT!”
etc
etc
etc
Oh pleeeeze. Don’t remind me! Detroit built bigger cars just to escape that back seat meltdown syndrome. I can remember one of my youngest brothers escaping to the platform underneath the back window of the car just to get out of the melee.
Now, every car inhabitant has his/her own little pod with earplugs and WiFi screen to escape from any interaction with those tragically having to share “space” and “interact”. Oh, oh, oh. We need a rap to express how humiliating this existence be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was one of six kids in a station wagon. We used to chop our arms down on our left and right by our hips and scream, “PROPERTY LINE!!! PROPERTY LINE!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
haha. too funny.
we had some pretty wild times crammed into the car, too.
Good times.
Yeah, right up until one of the kids passes gas. Silently. And naturally, gives no warning….thinking it’s hysterical.
Then it all starts up again.
“It was you!”
“Was not. It was you!”
“Uh uh! It was you!”
“NO IT WASN’T! I heard you! Mom!”
Annnnd……we’re off. Again.
“Do I have to pull this car over?! You do NOT want me to pull this car over!”
Oh yeah. Good times.
(rolleyes)
I grew up in Florida. My Mom reached for the fly swatter on the top of the fridge. It struck the fear of God into us in a New York minute!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those yard sticks they once made….ya know the good solid kind..not like today’s yard sticks.
Mom grabbed that and her reach extended three feet….and hiding behind furniture…nope..
The yard stick…..man….Special Forces coulda used those……
LikeLiked by 2 people
i love ya everywhere guy! You crack me up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Living thru memories esp, that Oldsmobile family station wagon. Dad’ll pile us all up in that station wagon and even the neighbor kids or cousins, if they were at our house and we’d take off to Sav-On at the other side of town for a 10 cents ice cream cones–Happy memories and no seat belt laws either. One time there were 13 of us.
Passing gas was an issue, but then all the windows went down quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except By The Democrats!!!
And I bet that $17 million is an UNDERestimate.
How interesting that so few could do so much to enhance their salaries for doing so little for so many to make so many precedents for the so many law suits that are going to be filed to limit so many individual rights for the so few who have fought so hard to make the rest of us so free.
I dunna git it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On Friday, former Attorney General Eric Holder predicted there will be a point where the Department of Justice “will not go any further.” He further stated, “We’re going to be in the middle of some kind of crisis.”
Holder said, “I suspect that we are on a path where there’s going to be an inevitable clash. We’re going to get to a point where the Justice Department simply will not go any further. I think Rod will not go any further, and something’s going to happen. I don’t know who gets fired or what happens, but we’re going to be — you know, buckle up your seatbelts. We’re going to be in the middle of some kind of crisis.”
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/06/01/holder-were-going-to-be-in-the-middle-of-some-kind-of-crisis-with-doj/
Sending a message to your guys, are you Eric?
Think they’ll stonewall… CYA for you?
Think again traitor. Ain’t happening.
Having trouble sleeping? Good.
Get used to it.
GITMO’s hot I hear. Mosquitoes bad.
Precisely my thought phoenixRising, this was Holder using the media to message his loyalists within the DOJ.
We not going to be in some kind of crisis, we have BEEN in a crisis on which the spotlight has thankfully been focused.
#MeToo!!! Holder is SO transparent with his little signals to his embeds.
Perfect post. Per your usual, Wolf. Good to see you!
Eric The Red would look mighty fine in Gitmo Orange…..is it too much to wish for that he gets a cell adjacent to Lyin’ Loretta Lynch?
They should run for office…..Lynch / Holder….2020…..yeah that’s the ticket…😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carlos Danger Baybee, with a side of Biden my Pizza.
I prefer he share a cell with MS13.
I think this is going to be a really big ugly. The left has no interest in compromise. Nor do the the never-trumps. When Bill Kristol sides with the deep state over a democratic republic you know that something ugly is afoot. Its not just one idiot like Kristol that bothers me. But none of the never trumpers condemned him for that. That is really a Fascist sentiment.
Now, I know that during the Revolutionary War, not everyone was on board…the Royalists were pretty popular…wanting to get on with their lives and businesses.
But certainly, most literate people know that nothing good comes from a controlling cabal. We’ve had that for years now. Barry dictates CAFE standards, and all the little cars must arrive by 2025. Barry dictated the Clean Climate Plan (or something) which would kill coal. Trump is going to put money into coal…and the shrieking from the Left has just started.
Those that shriek know nothing about power grid engineering.
I know I’m far afield here (sorry)…but I think the Left wants crises, as many as possible. 1 Destroy Trump and his family and Brand 2 warn all non-approved candidates that they will be destroyed….and 3 keep pushing the line with the RINO incumbents…don’t get too far out of line.
With the surveillance the Left is capable of no pol is safe. Sadly the reaction to 9/11 has in fact damaged our country.
It’s why it’s better for our country, if they’d be put 6 ft under after their arrests on charges of sedition and treason. They will never let go of their agenda—Bill Ayers is a good example, he still hasn’t change. He hates us even more than when he was in Weather Underground. He should have been zapped when he was arrested in the 60-70’s. He wanted to destroy our country then and still hates us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgive me, Lord, for the hatred for Eric Holder that burns in my heart like acid.
I don’t hate them. I just want PPV hangings. (Not the neck snap type, the Traitor Cam 3 day pass to watch them wiggling while the buzzards pick them apart.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Ahaa…the guy that created the DOJ crisis now warns its looming !
Exactly.
smh
Well, he knew what all they’d done, which made prophecy easy.
I think he sounds more and more desperate over the months in those tweets. Couldn’t happen to a “nicer” guy.
Don’t worry, Eric Holder. When this “crisis” that you speak of happens…
You can always take the 5th.
Wish he hadn’t said “that’s ok”.
It’s not.
But, that’s a minor quibble. A jot. A tittle. Nothing, really.
LikeLiked by 8 people
SD is absolutely right that NAFTA is DEAD 💀! NAFTA is on life support and just waiting for the plug to be pulled. That wait is literally beginning to KILL both Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽. Both countries are beginning to see mass exodus of businesses for different reasons.
In Canada 🇨🇦 it is because of regulations, Corporate Tax Rate and Environmentalists. Uncertainty about NAFTA is killing it as well.
Listen to the interview above. The reporter states at the end that the longer their is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.4602161?__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
The head of one of Canada’s largest banks is urging the federal government to stem the flow of investment capital from this country to the United States — because, he warns, it’s already leaving in “real time.”
RBC president and CEO Dave McKay discussed some of his biggest concerns about Canadian competitiveness, particularly those related to recent U.S. tax reforms, during a recent interview.
McKay told The Canadian Press that a “significant” investment exodus to the U.S. is already underway, especially in the energy and clean-technology sectors.
The flight of capital, McKay added, will likely be followed by a loss of talent, which means the next generation of engineers, problem solvers and intellectual property could be created not north of the border, but south of it instead.
In Mexico 🇲🇽 it has to do with crime and the Socialist that is about to become President.
As a country, Mexico 🇲🇽 is well on its way to 30,000 murders this year. It would set a dubious record. This is going to cause corporations to get the hell out of Mexico as quickly as humanly possible to come back to the US.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/04/12/streets-cancun-run-red-with-14-murders-in-36-hours.amp.html?__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
Mexico’s most popular holiday hotspot has become overrun with drug gangs, as violence in the tourist party town escalates to unprecedented levels.
Cancun has seen 14 murders in just 36 hours — the highest ever in the 7) country’s recorded history, according to Noticaribe.
The latest violence on April 4 saw 14 people killed and at least five others left with gunshot wounds, in six separate instances in the party town.
https://www.onenewsnow.com/national-security/2018/04/23/mexico-77k-pre-election-murders-in-last-3-mos
From the article linked above:
As Mexico prepares to vote for a new president this summer, Mexican drug cartels are warning politicians to “drop out or be killed,” and the murder rate shot up 20 percent after 7,667 were violently killed in the first quarter this year.
Uncertainty is another factor killing Mexico 🇲🇽!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta/nafta-talks-enter-critical-week-with-u-s-still-pushing-hard-line-idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.
Cancun sounds like Chicago.
Last Tuesday, Deadliest Catch did a special hour on the Coast Guard in the Bering Sea. I don’t really even have the words to describe the amazing things the Coast Guard is capable of doing. The episode was titled “Coast Guard Heros”. If you have a spare 40 minutes, see if you can stream it online.
The Coasties are the forgotten service in our military….and they deserve so much more recognition and accolades than they get. Really pleased to see PDJT honoring them all. They deserve gigantic praise and huge thanks from all of us.
Semper Paratus.
The movie “The Guardian” with Kevin Coster was over-dramatized, but not by much. The Wx conditions those guy willingly go into is literally insane…and exceedingly dangerous. Not to mention dealing with dangerous drug runners.
“I shall sell life dearly to an enemy of my country, but give it freely to rescue those in peril.”
Some really incredible videos on YouTube to watch for those interested.
You know, the Guardian was completely fomulaic and predictable. Yet, despite that, it was a really entertaining movie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Coast Guard are some tough individuals.
Their Boot Camp is second only to the Marine Corps Boot Camp.
Knew many Coast Guard members. They are very brave and save many lives on a daily basis.
Lots of Coasties in my family
A quick search on Amazon retrieves almost identical socks to the ones the secretary of state wore — black with green Army men holding pistols, rifles and bazookas. They are called “Socksmith Men’s Army Men”
I liked his socks. They beat the heck out of whatever Justin From Canada twirls around in. I personally suspect a very low key trolling in his choice. Thumbs up, Mr. Secretary!
Pompeo wearing trade show shoes? (Not dress shoes.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nice Arlington Cap-toe’s have a slippery hard leather shoe. Not good for evasive movements. Mr. Pompeo IS the former DCIA…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dress shows are slippery and not go for making evasive movement.
Ah, a chuckle. I remember it well. (H/T “Gigi). Past —-> Present.
I like him. A while back we stated he was like Gravy on French fries….just good.
Gravy Mike…..just makes you feel good…😎
For months my very proper DH had to wear a type of extremely expensive tennis type shoe, even with a suit. Unfortunately they didn’t even come in black. They were blue with a chartreuse inset. His foot is healing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really like ^^^ this.
“Stop dividing America, liberals!” could be a VERY effective election message with the side benefit of driving liberals absolutely BERSERK with rage.
And the angrier they got about it, the more the message would reinforce itself and be true.
It’s just the kind of message that Trump uses to devastating effect.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And guess who became the worst of them all ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look who she has holding up the sign…
the child looks terrified…
And in the light stands Hill w/ a mic
this is in someone’s home and using tineye, goes back to 2016
NOT 1996, when she first used the term in the youtube linked above
These were people protesting Hillary during the campaign. She hadn’t had a “dialogue” with Black Lives Matter and this was her Bernie Sanders moment.
These weren’t BLM people. They just simply couldn’t stand Ms.Hillary. and her racist ways.
But I get your point.
…..” the child looks terrified”…As she should.
She’s standing in the same room with one of the most terrifying people on the planet, Protesting #Ms.”It’s not Me!Nothing’s my Fault!I’mPerfect!
Brave girl!
Wonder what the young man who claimed to be Bill Clinton’s child is up to?
He really did/does *look* like Bill Clinton.
Sharika is also bringing up Hillary’s disgusting take down of a 12 YO rape victim when she was a lawyer back in the 70’s in her twitter acc’t.
Blows my mind that #IdiotDemVoters think she’s some kind of champion of women and girls.
Danny Williams:
Clinton’s are gonna get taken down, cuz more and more people are gonna “hear” this stuff. In Mandarin, a clear distinction is made between the words to “listen” and to “hear”. One can “listen” but not “hear”.
This stuff’s gonna get “heard” finally and will obliterate lot the stupid lies the DemMSM has made up about Trump, that #BrainwashedDems believed. It’s gonna crush ’em.
LikeLike
Roger Stone said that is absolutely Bill Clinton’s son.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Study: Immigration Costs GOP 5 States, 11 House Seats between 1990 and 2010
excerpt:
“In House elections, 11 congressional districts and 5 states in presidential elections switched to a Democrat majority” between 1990 and 2010, says the April 2018 study, titled “The Political Impact of Immigration.”
“No state and no congressional district switched from a Democrat majority to a Republican majority as a consequence of immigration,” said the report, authored by pro-migration economist Giovanni Peri, Anna Maria Mayda, a Georgetown University professor now at the U.S. State Department, and Walter Steingress, an economist at the Bank of Canada.
“If the study’s results are correct, it is very difficult to imagine the Republican Party will remain viable nationally if immigration continues at the current level,” said Steve Camarota, research director at the Center for Immigration Studies. Currently, the federal government welcomes one legal immigrant for every four Americans who turn 18 as it tries to spur business activity via mass immigration.
The study comes out as business lobbyists use a group of almost 25 GOP legislators to push GOP leaders in the House towards another huge no-strings amnesty for more than 2 million young ‘DACA’ illegals.
http://www.breitbart.com/2018-elections/2018/06/01/study-immigration-costs-gop-states-house-seats/
Quote:
“The study comes out as business lobbyists use a group of almost 25 RINOs to push….”
Fixed. No charge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
And voting Democrat when you are dead shows that you are normal.
I actually don’t agree with that adage.
I voted Dem when I was young, but it wasn’t cuz I had heart (tho I did).
It was because I fell for the MSM and Public School and University Garbage and Propaganda.
I think people are just more susceptible to “group think” when they’re younger.
Also think that if people voted with heart, they would look for REAL solutions to problems and not the BS the Dems throw out there……which solve NOTHING.
Case in point: ban guns (yeah, that’ll work!) and wear orange on June 1, hold a Die-In at a grocery store to “solve” school shootings.
But noooo talk of more security at schools, even tho they KNOW it works at everywhere else it’s been tried.
These people are not interested in solutions to problems. So it’s hard, ultimately, to say they “have heart”.
They just like to Showboat.
I find it very interesting that nothing ever cost the evilcrats’ seats. No matter what outrageous thing they say or do we never see “studies” that show their actions costs them seats. Yet between 2009 and 2016 they lost over 1,100 state seats. Look at their behavior since 2016 and all we hear is the big blue wave that is coming in November. These studies are but so much crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, but this study was special! It was done by a pro immigration activist so you really must believe it!/sarc
I admit I wondered what sort of BS this study was, until I read the key piece right here:
“…the report, authored by pro-migration economist Giovanni Peri, Anna Maria Mayda, a Georgetown University professor now at the U.S. State Department, and Walter Steingress, an economist at the Bank of Canada.”
THAT explains it!
I’m shocked, shocked i tell you.
Meanwhile it’s the new lib screaming point.
The baby binky ^^^^^ can say whatever the new liberal hysteria is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Libs are on the perpetual hunt for victims….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just to break it up a little…these two guys are just great….but during this great video…look at the liberal faces in the crowd….hilarious…..typical liberals…..and the kids….
It’s been around before….but take a look…..classic…
Dinesh D’souza this morning on
Fox and Friends
FYI, Michael Horowitz’s wife worked at CNN years ago… in financial reporting.
FYI, I yawned at precisely 9 AM years ago… in the kitchen.
So ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Events are unfolding at such and agonizing and painfully slow pace.
I really, REALLY want this IG report to come out soon and I hope it really is the bombshell we’ve been waiting for.
Speaking of a catastrophe, I have heard some unbelievable stories about the Obama policies, but this one takes the cake,
It used to be that an Air Traffic Controller (ATC) was selected by THE most stringent of processes – after all. for those who fly, there is no-one except the pilot who more responsible for your safety in the air.
When the Obama Admin came in, they brought with them the Diversity Police. They completely changed the selection process at the FAA by introducing a Biographical Questionnaire.
The upshot was, if you had any science knowledge, aviation, or ATC knowledge, you were screened out and COULD NOT be hired. Those who had been out of work for 3 years or more were preferred. Essentially, it favoured black individuals, with a poor school record, who played sports in HS, but who had not worked in over 3 years.
See the full interview on Tucker Carlson’s June 1 show.
And here I was thinking the most dangerous Obama “Diversity Police” policy was the one that got 17 students shot in Florida just a few weeks back.
How many more like this? Can it BE any worse, any criminally STUPIDER, than this? Still feeling safe and comfortable flying in the US?
See Tucker Carlson’s 6/1/18 show….he had a fantastic expose on this topic in the very last segment. It should be up on YouTube in the morning.
Yet another galactically stupid policy promulgated by the SJW’s in the Obama administration. Unfortunately, I believe we’ll be finding many more examples of Leftist insanity embedded in the operation of the Federal Government in the future. Fortunately, we have a POTUS who enjoys “getting things done” in an efficacious manner. I’m sure the EO will be drafted and signed with days of this coming to PDJT’s attention. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a professional airline pilot, yes I do.
Trust me…..idiot jerkoffs aren’t allowed on the radio, and the busier the airspace, the more this holds true.
Hiring is one thing…..making it through training, getting to the line, and being given the reins is whole ‘nother matter altogether.
“Affirmative action” means hiring people because they can’t do the job well.
Close-synonyms are “diversity,” meaning groups that cannot do the job well, and “inclusiveness,” meaning seeking people who you know cannot do the job well.
These uphold American society and have ruined education. For some time, the sciences seemed less susceptible to the prevailing folly because mathematics would present an impenetrable barricade to the substandard bright.
This, amazingly, is changing. The sciences are being dumbed down to spare the feelings of included affirmative diversity.
Iinternational politics and an aspect of scientific schooling that does not appear in the mainstream press:
Psychometrists, people who endeavor to measure intelligence, universally agree that the Chinese are more intelligent than whites. So are the Koreans and Japanese. Since for the most part psychometrists are themselves white, their conclusions presumably do not spring from racial chauvinism. The Chinese advantage is measured at around five IQ points. This is not great but makes a considerable difference at the high end of the dispensation.
As a matter of observable fact, virtually all of the work in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) in America is done by whites. Blacks contribute nothing and Hispanics, up this point, very little.
America’s prosperity and place in the world depends on invention and excellence in the STEM fields. Boeing sells airliners, and provides jobs to Americans, because its airliners are technically equal to those of AirBus. A lowering of technical capacity will have unfortunate consequences for the country.
America’s whites number at about 200 million, the Han Chinese of China about a billion–five times as many.
Beijing understands perfectly that technological excellence is crucial to the country’s wellbeing. It spends heavily, and successfully, on increasing China’s performance. Those who follow such things note the speed of the advance. A fully developed China will be able to send several times as many researchers and engineers, these being at least as intelligent as America’s, on problems of its choosing.
This strongly suggests that, unless Washington starts a major war to prevent it, or China collapses from within, the future is in the East. It also suggests that the United States would be well advised to do all it can to maintain its competitiveness for as long as it can. Instead it seems to be, deliberately lowering the quality of education in all fields at all levels.
I went to a small Western Pennsylvania school of respectable but not astonishing credentials. I believe the pre-dumbing-down SATs were a bit over 1100.
This was before social justice had replaced competence as a reason for study. Freshmen were expected to be fully literate and know algebra cold.
Remedial courses would have been thought crazy. If you needed them, you needed to be somewhere else. In any event, if you had graduated from high school without being able to read, you were unlikely to learn.
Freshman chemistry did not exist to avoid disturbing heartwarming but dim-witted minorities.
It was hybrid bonding orbitals, resonance in benzene rings, the wave equation del-squared psi and a bunch of constants, probability densities, quantum degeneracy, equilibrium constants,
It was real chemistry, sink or swim, and most of us swam because we were looking at med school or graduate work. If there had been affirmative-action students–” students”–most of the material would have had to be eliminated. Mathematical illiterates do not balance equations or interpolate four-place log tables which, in those slide-rule days, we did.
Affirmative action in the sciences needs to be scrapped. For everybody. The purpose of studying astrophysics should not be to make social-justice warriors feel good about themselves.
Anyone have a run down on who else went to Camp David this weekend? I saw Tiffany, Don Jr., Ivanka and Jared. Melania stayed at the White House, but what about Barron?
It wouldn’t surprise me if this was a major working weekend with Tiffany and Don being window dressing.
Wrong vehicle.
The Mueller Justice truck is actually a clown car.
And the GOPe is in the Wienermobile
Welp, if you saw a lot of people in your area wearing orange today…you are surrounded by nut jobs.
And if you didn’t, it’s either because 1) this stupid Lefty “Protest” idea didn’t catch on, or 2) you live in a sane area.
HA ha!
That’ll go over big here in Austin. We wear orange every damn day of the week and twice on Saturdays!
And we support Nation Gun Violence, too! Let us honor the victims with great pics like this one….
#WearOrangeFail
I should say “burnt orange”.
Only convicts and Vols actually wear orange. 🙂
Nice pic for all those Arkansas Razorbacks
Hook em horn’s…..
Jeff ol’ boy, some of your progressive friends are going to be wearing orange real soon…
and not just on weekends.
No, by gosh they’re going to be wearing orange everyday, standing in solidarity at a really fabulous resort. .. located near a lovely bay.
Sorry…..couldn’t resist. 🙂
Dude…………….
Orange is my worst color. (it might be Jeff’s too).
Guess I’ll wear my gun holster instead. Will they mind, do ya think? /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not going to happen
ever.
LikeLike
The only thing savin’ your life
Is that I don’t look good in orange and I hate stripes
And orange ain’t my color
And if I squeeze that trigger tonight
I’ll be wearin’ one or the other
There’s no crime of passion worth a crime of fashion
The only thing savin’ your life
Is that I don’t look good in orange and I hate stripes ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Et tu, Jeff Bridges? Sigh.
Is there no single living actor left that I can watch without being acutely aware that they hate me and wish I would die so that they could give my home to illegal aliens who deserve that and my life so much more than I ever could?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
My firearm left me note. It said “Pull my trigger”
FOUR articles today in major newspapers slamming #CreepyPornLawyer Michael Avenatti. LA Times had a major expose.
A creepy Mohawk guy in Florida with multiple felonies filed a special kind of lawsuit against Avenatti, which bought MA time in a huge lawsuit. He claimed Avenatti hired him as an investigator, but he’s not an investigator, sounds like he has a GED, and the type of lawsuit he filed cost $1700, 4x the amount of a more typical filing. This minimally employed guy also plunked down $200 to pay for a PO Box 2 days before he filed his lawsuit.
He also signed an NDA with Avenatt’s firm, didn’t elaborate on the work he performed for him, but said it wasn’t investigative work. So for a job that didn’t pan out and wasn’t complex, wasn’t extended employment, he asserted Avenatti owed him $27,000?
Attorney / twitter maven Robert Barnes is all over this.
Avenatti seems to have a penchant for mysterious people filing lawsuits at the 12th hour to help him.
He seems to have problems telling the truth.
And……….. the body language creeps me out when he’s
in the same vicinity as Don Lemon.
I envision the Trump admin. wall at the Southern border to be completed in sections.
Off-site.
Pads put down at the border.
Helicopters and the Army Corp of Engineers installing.
Installing several at once. Installing very, very quickly.
No civilian casualties.
No waiting.
I LUV your vision! Sounds practical also.
Reminds me of how they constructed the Liberty ships back in WWII. Set worldwide production records.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donna’s vision of Wall Construction, plus your pic of Liberty Ships, reminds me of the SeeBees in WWII. The Marston Mat runways could be installed in no time at all.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Trump came up with something similar. After all, construction IS his passion. “The Trump Border Barrier” has a nice ring to it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOVE IT!!!!
I remember this letter. I loved it. I read it often. We are Breitbart 🙂
__________________________________________________________________
Dear Mr. Trump,
There is something important you need to know – perhaps more important now than ever. Today is a good day for the message.
We fully understand the geography of this battle. We have been well aware this campaign to drain the swamp was going to get ugly on many levels. You are confronting a body of globalist political elites. There are trillions of dollars at stake, and significant power over world events hanging in the balance.
We are not disconnected from fully comprehending the issues at hand. We are also fully aware of the gaslighting, astroturfing, lying, and corrupt propaganda – inbound from all those who hold a vested interest in your marginalization.
We fully understand the scope of media fraud which is, and will continue, occurring on a grand scale never before seen. We are well versed in the machinations and schemes of the interests you are facing. We are aware.
We have refined our understanding and communication based on prior years of confrontation and training amid the various battlefields controlled by the very powers now established to see your removal.
We have trained ourselves amid the proving ground of the Mississippi 2014 primary fiasco as a recent and painful exhibit. Unfortunately, we reluctantly accept that neither the Democrat nor Republican party is our friend. Arguably Washington DC is infected with a singular party, a uni-party disconnected from the people they are supposed to represent.
Long ago conservative Americans accepted that most of the U.S. general electorate were unaware of political corruption (on this scale) on both sides of the political continuum. So, we, thousands of us, set about working around a corrupt and deceitful media.
A vast network of patriotic Americans communicate in various platforms and discussions, each bringing increased sunlight to the reality of our situation. The knowledge therein has grown exponentially.
Over the course of the past several years, as your own frustration with the body politic has grown, you were/are not alone in this understanding. There are millions of us who have vested our own time, interests and insight into discovering the true root of the corrupting forces within our body politic. The resulting network is significant, massive even.
However, we are not liberal or conservative, republican, democrat or independent. We are not black or white, Latino or non-Hispanic, or any other form of hyphenated categorization. We are not preachy ‘in-your-face‘ religious, nor are we absent of accepting a moral and guiding God. We are, quite simply, Americans.
Perhaps awakened Americans – in various stages and forms, but clear-eyed to the situation that surrounds us. We are what you seem to reference as: “the no-longer-silent majority”.
Labels or categories of personage, they matter not. What matters is our fundamental belief that we are Americans first and foremost. Many of us have served our nation; even more of us carry a respect for, and cherish the efforts of, those who have and do.
Yes, you are profoundly correct, “either we have a country or we don’t“. We get that.
Here’s the kicker. We are with you.
So why write?
Well, it is important for us to let you know – there is no need to convince us of your capabilities, experience, qualifications or intentions. We’ve got that.
We have completed our due diligence and we fully understand that a non-hyphenated American, like us, may make errors, change courses, reverse opinions in the face of new information, and yet still hold a core principle that points ‘True North’.
Our errors, faults, shortcomings and flaws do not make us ‘less than’, they make us human.
Much more important than you convincing us of your worth; in this moment of consequence – it is of far greater importance for you to understand, we are with you.
You have won -and because you have won, we have won- you can remove a specific fear of needing to convince us of earnest merit. Such things are no longer needed.
We see you wearing a bullet-proof vest for us and for the forgotten America.
We fully understand amid all other possible standard-bearers you alone needed this job the least. We fully accept the gravity behind your sacrifice, and the sacrifice of your family, on our behalf, to raise the American flag and U.S. interests higher than all others.
It is much more important for you to know right now that we stand behind you, than for you to have to expend energy fearful of missteps in proving the value of your objectives. It is our duty now. It is our time now.
We are here. Battle tested, fully engaged, high-information and highly patriotic voters, who are quite capable of advancing and forcing corrective action through pressure when needed. We know how to light up switchboards, and to turn out en masse when push back is needed or warranted.
Indeed, you have experienced visits with tens of thousands of us in various venues throughout this blessed nation. We have looked upon each other eye-to-eye. You have earned our trust. You have proven our trust well placed.
We understand how the corporate media operates – and we fully understand one of their objectives is to plant seeds of doubt within you, and try to get under your skin with various provocations. We fully understand the media intents at damaging us, diminishing us, are essentially channeled through their attacks against you.
This is the basis for why it is ultimately more important for you to know we are immune to these attacks, than for you to attempt to avoid them.
The institutional media would like nothing more than to destroy your confidence, through the continual transmission of a lie. Their false message, attempting influence upon our support, is as much targeted toward us – as it is toward your own sense and sensibility.
You can remove the worry. We see through the ridiculous schemes and agenda polls. We are well aware of how the media manipulates story lines to sell their own chosen corporate and Wall Street-vested narratives.
As a consequence we can happily say “fughedditaboudit“, it matters not.
These years of forging our resolve in the raging furnace fueled by political deceptions have done nothing but hardened our commitment. We no longer hammer, nor fold, nor cool that forging amid tears of betrayals evidenced. We ARE ‘cold anger’.
The deceivers amid the Washington DC politburo, on both sides of the political equation, have created this group of inglorious vulgarians that stand formidably behind you.
With the forging long behind us, we are well armored, thoroughly prepared, and carry honed battlements beyond penetration by their insufferable optics and tired narratives.
So you can stand boldly in front of that trench we have established, and look slyly into the explosive fuel we have filled it with. We only ask you to wink, while twirling the Zippo.
Remember also, enjoy this.
Truly, there is no better organized, equipped, or committed group than the one covering your six. And there is most certainly no group larger than our non-hyphenated association; regardless how much the pontificating pundits refuse to admit or accept it.
So when you are upon the field of political combat, engaged with gnats of far lesser consequence, do not sense you necessarily need to respond to provocations on our behalf. We trust your ability to avoid the traps, schemes and manipulative intents.
And when you look up, outward, and take inventory of the progress… well, we’re right there with you.
Steadfast.
Warmest best and deepest appreciation,
America !
Wow.
That is terrific!
From Sundance. Remember? He wrote to the President from all of us.
I’ll never forget it. It was so beautiful to honor this part of the Make America Great Again journey.
We have the President’s 6.
An Open Letter to President Trump
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/11/an-open-letter-to-president-donald-j-trump/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amongst the newly released Clinton emails is one which exposes Reines role in using the Amb. Stevens tragedy in Benghazi to play the sympathy card & attempt to quash reporting from several outlets. Apparently he targeted Anderson Cooper particularly.
Tweet by Jordan Schachtel
Some thoughts on the upcoming mid-terms.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/06/01/about-the-november-mid-terms/
Pointman
Fantastic article. And not just because I agree with all of it. Some really well-made points. I especially enjoyed….
——————
“Having watched Trump for two years slowly take down one witless political opponent after another, and having got a feel for how he operates, I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict there will magically appear a massive scandal involving the Democrat party and the Obama administration, and it’ll come to light with uncanny timing to completely blow out of the water any chance of them doing well in the mid-terms.
His trademark for making a move is always his impeccable timing, and if you consider a very revealing tweet he made several years ago – “Move carefully, move slowly, but then strike like the fastest predator on Earth”, I think something like that will be his usual three moves ahead on the chess board in the run up to the mid-terms.”
—————–
I think this is precisely what is going to happen. As you say, it’s PDJT’s MO.
Thanks Pointman. And if your the Swamp/Clinton/Obama/DNC it’s so hard to figure out what POTUS is going to hit them with. So many scandals, so little time//snicker
I hope those suckers suffer all the way thru until that great day comes The BIG UGLY!!!!
Great read. Thanks Pointman!
Fantastic article. And not just because I agree with all of it. Some really well-made points. I especially enjoyed….
——————
“Having watched Trump for two years slowly take down one witless political opponent after another, and having got a feel for how he operates, I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict there will magically appear a massive scandal involving the Democrat party and the Obama administration, and it’ll come to light with uncanny timing to completely blow out of the water any chance of them doing well in the mid-terms.
His trademark for making a move is always his impeccable timing, and if you consider a very revealing tweet he made several years ago – “Move carefully, move slowly, but then strike like the fastest predator on Earth”, I think something like that will be his usual three moves ahead on the chess board in the run up to the mid-terms.”
—————–
I think this is precisely what is going to happen. As you say, it’s PDJT’s MO.
Ooops
…..or got banned for being pro-Trump.
Awan Brothers update.
“Embattled former Democratic IT aide Imran Awan has as recently as weeks ago attempted to get someone to create an LLC to hide the ownership of real estate, and two people to buy a $40,000 gold bar for him, sources told The Daily Caller News Foundation. This while his lawyer has told The Daily Caller News Foundation that Imran “doesn’t have a pot to piss in.”
“He is totally unable to work and does not have a pot to piss in,” Imran attorney Chris Gowen wrote in a Feb. 27 email to TheDCNF…
“This is a national security issue… He should have been locked up in jail a long time ago with all his family members,” Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican who serves on the Committee on the Judiciary, told TheDCNF…
On May 3, prosecutors said they were “currently exploring a possible resolution of this matter.”
“I can’t understand why [prosecutors would strike a plea deal], unless he’s not the biggest fish in the school,” King told TheDCNF….”
Read the rest, and weep, at the link below:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/31/justice-department-imran-awan-tried-to-hide-his-money/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=site-share
The DoD should be investigating this Awan weasel and his cohorts.
This is a National Security issue, not a money issue for the love of God!!!!
Take his dumb azz to a black site and have him speak into the microphone and spill his guts. What happened to the Patriot Act that Washington DC can’t live without? Forgot about it? Dropped the ball….lose your balls?
WTH does Washington DC DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA only use the Patriot act on Republican candidates and Republican staff?
Did the Congress write the Patriot Act to unmask American citizens ONLY just to blithely ignore the IN YOUR FACE acts of sabotage and espionage by Foreign National SPIES?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Listen to what the President actually said, diplomatic as usual , but with important caveats.
Gen Kim’s message was what the Cantonese like to say “片儿汤话” that means, “wonton wrapper soup (implying no filling)”. It is equivalent to the American saying, ‘where’s the beef?”
Remember the President’s oft reported saying, “We shall see”. So should we all.
LikeLike
And, why am I not surprised that the first post on this Presidential thread is an attack on Sec Pompeo?
At CTH, we have it all! The winning, whining, experts, idiots, patriots, moles, laughter, tears, investigators, and decepticons.
Yeah, that one was weird, like a budget troll that was trying really hard to use the right phrases, but was off in execution. We are over the target. Sometimes in the past it got much worse. And with Trillions of graft and skim about to get deleted, we are probably in for a bumpy ride in June and July.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, it managed to successfully send us off on a tangent…which is of course the point. Sigh.
You know, I hope before I die I get to see us withdraw from the UN and make them moving their stupid elitist club from New York to some third world sh*t hole. It really is long overdue which is readily apparent when you read BS like this:
“Donald Trump is deliberately forcing millions of Americans into financial ruin, cruelly depriving them of food and other basic protections while lavishing vast riches on the super-wealthy, the United Nations monitor on poverty has warned.
Philip Alston, the UN special rapporteur who acts as a watchdog on extreme poverty around the world, has issued a withering critique of the state of America today. Trump is steering the country towards a “dramatic change of direction” that is rewarding the rich and punishing the poor by blocking access even to the most meager necessities…”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jun/01/us-inequality-donald-trump-cruel-measures-un
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.hannity.com/media-room/fireworks-mike-pompeo-shreds-liberal-senator-over-outrageous-questions/amp/
LikeLike
Nice. I’m glad Pompeo laughed in his face. These people have gone way beyond deranged. Then again at least he did not reclaim his time.
That is a great clip. I really enjoyed it. Less than 5 min, and the best part is about 1m30s in the middle. Made me respect Mr. Pompeo even more than I already did. I can understand why Mr. Trump keeps moving him across such important positions.
Like a Boss!
The June 1st updated “Harmonized Tariff Schedule (2018 HTSA Revision 5 )” can be viewed at:
https://hts.usitc.gov/current
Wonder if version 6 will be issued in the next few weeks.
There have been lots of opinions on this board about whether or not hiring Rudy as an attorney was a good thing or a bad thing. Here are more opinions from an article by Byron York:
“…The 74-year-old Giuliani is not as sharp as he was, some said, and isn’t really a practising lawyer any more. How can you effectively defend the President by slipping out of fatcat dinners at New York steakhouses for quick hits on Fox News?
That was then. Now, it appears hiring Giuliani was a key part of a new and effective Trump strategy. Just a few months ago, Trump was cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, mostly refraining from attacking him directly, and hoping the investigation would somehow go away. Now, Trump is waging and, if the polls are correct, winning a political war on him. ‘He has turned this investigation on its head,’ one Trump campaign veteran said recently, with much admiration…”
https://usa.spectator.co.uk/2018/05/rudy-giuliani-is-turning-the-mueller-probe-on-its-head/
TRUMP CURSE strikes again !
RICO suit filed against DNC benefactor Harvey Weinstein
Ashley Judd Women’s March actor / activist “dishonorable mention”
Erectile Dysfunction Shots – Female assistants at TWC were also required to procure Weinstein’s erectile dysfunction shots, one of whom received a bonus for obtaining them and was at times directed to administer the injections…
Black Cube a company composed of a “select group of veterans from the Israeli elite intelligence units…
“You know Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd were exactly where you are at one point. Look at them now. Ashely Judd had no problem f__king me” (Weinstein).
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4491672-Weinstein-Rico-06-01-2018-Suit.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
