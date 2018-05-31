May 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #497

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

153 Responses to May 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #497

  citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:20 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:22 am

    fleporeblog says:
      May 31, 2018 at 12:32 am

      I absolutely HATE the fact that Muh Russia, Mueller, the Deep State etc. occupies so much of our time and energy! I finally had a chance to watch the entire video from earlier today. Only 37 people commented. If you look at the Gowdy articles, 500+ commented.

      What an incredible 24 minutes. If you don’t have that time, please watch this 36 second video below. This young boy, Jordan, is battling muscular dystrophy. He is one of the lucky recipients of this incredible Bill.

      God willing he will get to live his life to a very old age because of this legislation. If however his time is cut short, his mother will have this moment to hold onto for the rest of her life.

  treehouseron says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:22 am

    To those worried that President Trump will let things slide. May I offer some historical perspective.

    Undated Quote from the early 90’s

    “I have some very very good friends and I guess I have some very good enemies. And I like it that way, somehow, and I really believe in trashing your enemies.”

    In a 2011 speech in Syndey, Australia, Donald Trump said

    “Get even with people. If they screw you, screw them back 10 times as hard. I really believe it.”

    In a 2012 NAC speech

    “One of the things you should do in terms of success: If somebody hits you, you’ve got to hit ’em back five times harder than they ever thought possible. You’ve got to get even. Get even. And the reason, the reason you do, is so important…The reason you do, you have to do it, because if they do that to you, you have to leave a telltale sign that they just can’t take advantage of you. It’s not so much for the person, which does make you feel good, to be honest with you, I’ve done it many times. But other people watch and you know they say, “Well, let’s leave Trump alone,” or “Let’s leave this one,” or “Doris, let’s leave her alone. They fight too hard.” I say it, and it’s so important. You have to, you have to hit back. You have to hit back.”

    In a 2007 speech

    “It’s called “Get Even.” Get even. This isn’t your typical business speech. Get even. What this is a real business speech. You know in all fairness to Wharton, I love ’em, but they teach you some stuff that’s a lot of bullshit. When you’re in business, you get even with people that screw you. And you screw them 15 times harder. And the reason is, the reason is, the reason is, not only, not only, because of the person that you’re after, but other people watch what’s happening. Other people see you or see you or see and they see how you react.”

    CNBC interview years ago with Erin Burnett

    “There are a lot of bad people out there. And you really have to go…If you have a problem, if you have a problem with someone, you have to go after them. And it’s not necessarily to teach that person a lesson. It’s to teach all of the people that are watching a lesson. That you don’t take crap. And if you take crap, you’re just not going to do well…But you can’t take a lot of nonsense from people, you have to go after them.”

    President Trump wrote a book in 2007 called “Think Big”… and it contained an entire chapter called “Revenge”. here’s the 30 minute audiotape version of that chapter in Think Big. He details story after story after story of people who screwed him over, and how he screwed them over even harder in retaliation. He talks about waiting, patiently, for months to attack Richard Branson.

    phoenixRising says:
      May 31, 2018 at 12:29 am

      Thanks Ron…
      Some folks have short memories… or perhaps don’t really know POTUS’ attitude on betrayal.

      treehouseron says:
        May 31, 2018 at 12:34 am

        He says you HAVE to retaliate. In the book he says anybody that doesn’t get revenge is a loser, he won’t even take their phone calls anymore, lol.

        Minnie says:
          May 31, 2018 at 12:41 am

          Thank you for the quotes, treehouseron.

          A YUGE reminder of the remarkable depth of Mr. President‘s integrity.

          What you see is what you get, which is precisely why we Deplorables succeeded in electing him into office.

          That, and the mighty hand of God.

          🙏🇺🇸🦁🙏

    cthulhu says:
      May 31, 2018 at 12:35 am

      ^^^^^^^^^ BIGLY!!!!

    growltiggerknits says:
      May 31, 2018 at 12:53 am

      You have to love this man…to repeat the words of President Lincoln ‘I can’t spare this man; he fights.’”
      Our David to defeat their Goliath.

      Liked by 5 people

    bessie2003 says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:54 am

      Thanks for these quotes. Almost as if he’s been in training for taking on the swamp his whole life!

      Liked by 2 people

      treehouseron says:
        May 31, 2018 at 2:10 am

        That’s how I see it. God made him have the life he did, so he could handle this competently. When Lil’ Marco stabs him in the back, he thinks “Pffft. that’s nothing, remember what Merv Griffin did to me???!!!!????” When Pelosi straight up lies to his face about what they’re going to vote for, he thinks “She’s just as ungrateful as that woman I had on the Apprentice that time.” When the Access Hollywood tape drops, he thinks “This is almost as bad as when Ivana and I got divorced….. but not quite!” When China comes knocking he thinks “Yeah, I’ve dealt with these guys before, they’re not going to push me around!”

        You’re right, he’s been prepared, by GOD, to do exactly what he’s doing, EXACTLY right now, and he’s excelling behind our wildest dreams at it.

    WSB says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:56 am

      GREAT! I guess Doris was OK!

  citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:22 am

    treehouseron says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:45 am

      Kim wants him to pardon a convicted drug dealer, I’ve been reading about her, it’s a 62 year old grandma who was sentenced to life (she’s served 21 years) for a first time, non violent offense of selling drugs. I can’t find anywhere, though, that details what she actually did. All the libby sites are acting like she’s a saint, but I want to find some info somewhere that goes hard on her so I can tell if she was over prosecuted or not.

      She said to CNN a few years ago, that she was basically talking on the phone setting up deals between drug dealers and street sellers, she was the go between. If that’s the extent of what she did, then 21 years for a first offense is probably fit punishment, but I’d like to read the prosecution’s case or allegations.

  citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:24 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:24 am

  phoenixRising says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:26 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-30/cia-undermines-north-korea-summit-leaking-report-media-asset-0

    The identity of the reporter who helped break the story also raises serious questions about whether or not a faction within the CIA deliberately attempted to undermine diplomatic efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. According to NBC News, the report was leaked to none other than NBC national security reporter Ken Dilanian, known as “The CIA’s Mop-Up Man.”

    In 2014, The Intercept reported on Ken Dilanian’s correspondence and relationship with the CIA while Dilanian was a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

    ————–

    Wikileaks has also pointed out Dilanian’s agency connection and his pushing of the “Trump-Russia” collusion narrative, tweeting: “CIA’s ‘mop up man’ Ken Dilanian is the NBC ‘reporter’ used to channel claim about president Putin + US election.”

    phoenixRising says:
      May 31, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Let the hangings commence…
      Another name for the list: Ken Dilanian – CIA

      cthulhu says:
        May 31, 2018 at 12:41 am

        I would be ROTFLMAO if Ken Dilanian and the leaker mysteriously disappeared from this earth on the same day. And I could see it happening with Gina Haspel. It would instantly transform the CIA into a very different agency.

  phoenixRising says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:31 am

  NJF says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Amazing article.

    evergreen says:
      May 31, 2018 at 12:39 am

      “Maverick’s re-engaging, sir!”

      I guess McCarthy discovered that his doubts about Trump were planted there, unfounded. And, now that he has seen real malfeasance, his conscience and his heart are in unison in thinking **** those bastards. Besides, his early buy-in on anti-trumpism likely cost him the core of his conservative readership. I think it’s personal now.

      I’ll gladly have you on my team now, McCarthy.

    LCSmom says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Yep. Just read it and he calls them out on all of their duplicity about what the investigation was/is and what they know about it. It’s a very good read.

    Deplore Able says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Mr. McCarthy was a little late to the party, but since he arrived, he has been rocking the joint. Thank You, Mr. McCarthy. The joint is jumpin. Keep it up!!

      p.s. Read the April 26, 2017 FISA Court Ruling. The Constitutional violations began long before Donald Trump won the nomination, long before any informants. And it wasn’t just Donald Trump who was targeted.

    stats guy says:
      May 31, 2018 at 2:11 am

      Brutal column. Rooster G. and Little Marco should be ashamed. Oh, I know, they are doing it for the greater good…of themselves and their family. No, not the party…and certainly not the Country.

      Gowdy is planning on being prosperous, so he can give his wife a good life. Hardly blame a man for that../except of in these difficult days, the county will suffer….and the county will get even worse.

      We must stop the never-minders…people need to be held account.

      There seems to be a big war on Republicans….even a the smallest local level, in my county a fresh faced Republican politician is up on charges…of being in technical violation of his county councilman job. It wasn’t long after he won, that the local Dems started making up stories about him. And now he’ll probably be forced out. They don’t want any of his kind

  phoenixRising says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:33 am

  phoenixRising says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:37 am

    THREAD – click on Barnes’ tweet

  treehouseron says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Rush made the great point today that the reason the left is running Victory laps about Roseanne is because they’re imagining that they did this to President Trump. They see it as a victory over Trump.

    treehouseron says:
      May 31, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Read the thread of this guy’s tweet. He completely DESTROYS some SJW arguing about Racism. I mean, buries him, seeds the grass, watches it grow and starts mowing it.

    Robert Smith says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:49 am

      Except now Trump has free reign to point out the hypocrisy on this high profile event.

      treehouseron says:
        May 31, 2018 at 2:14 am

        Remember how he destroyed the NFL using the same scenario? I hope none of my mutual funds have ABC stock in them!

  phoenixRising says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:45 am

  phoenixRising says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:49 am

  sunnydaze says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:00 am

    THANKYOU!!!!!!!! Dang, I’ve been saying this FOREVER. Why the h*ll do Dems think of black people when someone says “Ape”. It’s so d*mn disgusting.

    treehouseron says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Another thing that’s going on is, in the original movies the apes were WHITE PEOPLE dressed up as monkeys! That’s what Roseanne’s talking about, she didn’t even know Jarrett was black! She was talking about her stupid hair cut.

      In the remake from a few years ago, the apes are actual apes. They’re not humans.

      Roseanne’s crazy though, and she just might be crazy enough to sue the hell out of these people. she’s already talking about it on twitter…. She may be the one to break the b.s. political correctness about racism.

      Take ’em to court, say they didn’t fire Kimmel for mocking President Trump’s skin color…. but yet they fired her for something much more minor, and the reason they did it was because she’s a Woman.

      Then once she owns DisneyWorld, Star Wars, and ABC I’ll start watching again.

    sunnydaze says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Dang. I wish this guy had more followers. Share him around if you can.

    cthulhu says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:26 am

      When I read the tweet, I thought it was about something alien trying to pass itself off as human-ish — could have been Data from Star Trek; could have been Men in Black; could have been a whole lot of other pop culture references. It didn’t make sense to me that referencing the entire movie would be racist, because the apes were racist among themselves — gorillas, chimpanzees, and orangutans despised each other despite living in the same society and speaking the same language.

      And, on cue, Valjar puts out her own semi-human “teaching moment” message, which reinforces her lack of empathy or understanding of the human condition….

      And then I’m reading elsewhere that she’s got an African-American grandparent……y’know how much I knew or care about this? Does zero work for you? When she’s a red-diaper baby Communist raised in a household of Islamists, who acts like an ideological robot pretending to be a human being, and who was-and-is the Political Officer (Commissar) for the former [thank God!] POTUS? That’s something I might care about.

      It’s bad enough that they’re unAmerican — it’s worse when they’re an anti-literate knee-jerk keyword mob.

    James F says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Does posting this make me a racist?

  thinkwell says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Roseanne Barr did not call black people apes. Here is her fatally “offensive” tweet:muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby=vj“VJ” is Valerie Jarrett, who is of African, French, Scottish, and Native American ancestry. She is a single individual who is neither all black nor all black people. The moslem brotherhood are not apes and even the fictitious “apes” of the recent Planet of the Apes movies were more human than ape. However, both most of the moslem brotherhood and most of the rogue movie “apes” are evil, murderous people who want to destroy civilized mankind (kind of like Valerie Jarrett does).

    thinkwell says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:08 am

      My paragraphs got trashed somehow. Oh, well.

    joeknuckles says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:37 am

      It is an awful lot like saying “What do you get when you cross a Muslim with an ape?”

      Not cool, period. Even if it’s not what she intended to say.

      cthulhu says:
        May 31, 2018 at 1:45 am

        You’ll have to explain that to me, ’cause I don’t get it. If you ask, “what do you get when you cross a xylophone with a banana?”, you’re specifically stating that xylophones and bananas are different. PC would love to have a cow that somehow you were equating xylophones and bananas because you mentioned them in the same sentence, but that is patent nonsense.

      treehouseron says:
        May 31, 2018 at 1:49 am

        Why is calling someone an ape, racist, pray tell? Treat me like i’m a moron.

        Explain to me, because i’m a moron, why it’s racist to call Valerie Jarrett an Ape, but it’s not racist to call President Trump an ape?

        Get out the crayons and construction paper for me.

  TMonroe says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Amidst all the talk about the president’s supposed conflicts and collusion issues, another apparent crony deal goes down for the other side of the aisle:

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/30/obamas-netflix-deal-inked-with-help-from-bundler-buddy.html

    “What [Netflix’s Ted] Sarandos didn’t mention: He and his wife have long been donors and friends to the Obamas, having raised more than a half-million dollars as bundlers for the president’s campaign in 2012. His wife, Nicole Avant, also was appointed by Obama as ambassador to the Bahamas, serving from 2009 to 2011. Netflix confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Sarandos himself was directly involved in brokering the Obama deal.”

  joeknuckles says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I have some great news. I just saw a TV ad for Facebook saying they will be banning articles from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Associated Press and the rest ot the establishment media. At least I think that’s what they meant when they said they were cracking down on fake news. /s

  sunnydaze says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:09 am

    For those who don’t have much info on Kardashian’s visit to D.C. today, here’s a start:

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/kim-kardashian-meets-with-president-trump-in-oval-office-video/

    Sayit2016 says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Yep the lefties are trashing her….. sad.

      phoenixRising says:
        May 31, 2018 at 2:08 am

        Because of her husband’s comments about thinking for one’s self.
        Encouraging blacks to get off the Dem plantation.
        Imagine, so-called liberals who don’t want others thinking…

        But, it’s alright for progressives (liberals, whatever they ‘are’) to support non-citizens, those who enter the country illegally and demand (yes, they demand and give citizens the finger) they be allowed to stay… above Black American CITIZENS.

        Now these same whackos are trashing Kim…

  rjcylon says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Not sure if this has been posted already, but this an absolutely fantastic video full of common sense and “big picture” thinking. He begins by discussing Tommy Robinson, and from there gives a great lesson on the differences between one world government, nationalism, state government, local government.

      rumpole2 says:
        May 31, 2018 at 2:08 am

        Actually….
        Otto Warmbier’s sham trial lasted an hour…. Tommy’s sham trial was over in minutes.

        treehouseron says:
          May 31, 2018 at 2:17 am

          Yeah, that whole thing was amazing to me. How the hell can anybody live in the UK with laws like that? If you say something, outloud, that you’re not supposed to, they lock you up, try you, and sentence you THAT DAY.

          Huh?

    cthulhu says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:57 am

      He is throwing himself — bodily — before the juggernaut in order to speak out for the victims of horrific exploitation. It is a testament to the monstrous level of evil involved that his life is in danger — but his soul stands proud. He acts for good and will be a martyr if his body falls. I understand that the authorities are no longer crucifying people upside down, they’re merely inviting jihadist fellow-prisoners to use improvised weapons.

      Can’t pray at the moment — too bitter — but will do so when I mellow out.

      phoenixRising says:
        May 31, 2018 at 2:22 am

        I heard in a video that Sandra-Va was kind enough to post that police in a town in UK were called to investigate a female screaming from a neighboring house. When they arrived the house turned out to be a care home for one child (these appear to be numerous in the UK). They walked into find a long line of men; upstairs an 11 year old female… who had been raped by probably 50 men. The police didn’t arrest the men… not a one. They arrested the 11 y/o and put her in jail.

        This is the battle Tommy Robinson is fighting.

  treehouseron says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:10 am

    College Campus, USA, 2018.

  Marygrace Powers says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:15 am

    TBT for the 1 Year Anniversary –
    the infamous “COVFEFE” tweet
    one of the best/favorite by PDJT.

    Everyone Still Wants To Know What ‘Covfefe’ Is After Trump Tweet/

    Published: May 31, 2017 3:03 p.m. ET

    “Twitter history may have been made in the wee hours Wednesday.

    A completely unknown “word” became an instant No. 1 trending topic, and that was the situation for several hours, all on the back of what was likely a typo by U.S. President Donald Trump.

    This five-word tweet — or four words and a fifth set of letters: “Despite the negative press covfefe” — was sent around midnight Eastern, and it remained there until roughly 6 a.m.:

    And Trump himself, who would have been hard-pressed to overlook the Twitter TWTR, +0.94% mayhem left in the wake of that late-night tweet, replaced it with one in which he suggested everyone have fun trying to figure out what “covfefe” means:

    The original tweet triggered hours of speculation over just that: What was he talking about?

    https://www.marketwatch.com/story/everyone-wants-to-know-what-covfefe-is-after-trump-tweet-2017-05-31

    Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:40 am

      That was a fun time for us all…I was up that night and checked on his twitter several times when that word came up. I couldn’t sleep that night–too funny Great memory–we still laugh about it to this day.

      Thank you, MaryGrace, for reminding us of that night, one year ago…wow.. so much have happened since then.

      Winning.
      MAGA
      Thank You, Lord, for President Trump.

    joeknuckles says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:44 am

      My theory is that his (or whoever was doing the tweeting) device locked up in the middle of the tweet and then it got posted somehow. If you saw what my IPad does sometimes when I’m trying to post here, you would know what I mean.

  thomaspain1961 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:27 am

    I think Trump is communicating phony hate tweets about Sessions. Trump is trying to manipulate the yellow stream media to defend Sessions against Trump and shortly thereafter Sessions drops the indictments.

    Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:42 am

      That’s what I think, too….shhhhh!

    treehouseron says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:53 am

      There’s something going on there. He would have fired Sessions’ ass come hell or high water if he really thought, what he says he thinks, about Sessions.

      President Trump more than anybody is really good at TIMING, and MOMENTUM. He does things, specifically, at a certain time. Apparently, the time has not come to spring whatever the hell that spring is.

    treehouseron says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:54 am

      Keep in mind too, that the first time he tweeted something negative about Sessions, Sessions offered to resign…but President Trump didn’t accept the resignation.

      Afterwards, Sessions never threatened to resign again. I think they had a little talk, and now Sessions understands what’s going on.

      President Trump is massaging it into place, but it’s not quite there yet.

    evergreen says:
      May 31, 2018 at 2:05 am

      I don’t.

      I think he’s genuinely pissed and knows he wouldn’t get an otherwise decent replacement in under a year, if ever. Sessions is holding his own and doing well in his duties otherwise, so it’s a win in all senses but for the Mueller probe.

      So, keep him around for his day job and, for as long as he’s a persistent reminder of betrayal to Trump, he’ll keep reminding Sessions that he’s a persistent reminder of betrayal.

  phoenixRising says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:28 am

    cthulhu says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:32 am

      I’m only giving it a 5 out of 10 because there’s not enough dunking in the Potomac.

    Sayit2016 says
      May 31, 2018 at 1:44 am

      Jim Acosta was throwing a hissy because he thinks Kim Kardashian should not be at the WH. Who does he think he is ?

      Does Jim know the WH is the PEOPLE’S HOUSE ? We have the RIGHT to petition our Government Jim.

      BTW what did you do to get booted from the WH Jim– be your normal self??

      • treehouseron says:
        May 31, 2018 at 1:56 am

        Kim Kardashian was INVITED to the White House, just like anybody else. Jim doesn’t have 1 damn say in who gets INVITED to the white house.

      • phoenixRising says:
        May 31, 2018 at 2:03 am

        Perhaps just those comments got him outed… atop everything else he has said of course.
        I checked his twitter account… one would never know he is a journalist. I thought they report the news.

        His tweets are all about POTUS (criticisms of course)… actually all about what Acosta thinks of POTUS.

        Here’s an example of why he was refused entry today.

    • joeknuckles says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:53 am

      She should have just thrown him down, cuffed him and taken him in for a cavity search.

      • treehouseron says:
        May 31, 2018 at 1:59 am

        That reminds me of once when I was working at a grocery store, this guy comes in and runs out the door with a carton of cigarettes. To all of our surprise, the young woman standing in the express lane starts chasing him.

        She chases him all the way up the mall, corners him between a couple stores, tackles him, and then pulls out handcuffs. She was an undercover cop of some kind. So not only did he get busted, but he got his ass kicked by a chick wearing flip flops and cut offs.

    • Robert Smith says:
      May 31, 2018 at 2:05 am

      What will you do when you wear out their patience? Jim, what value do you have to CNN if you get yourself booted?

  31. joeknuckles says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:33 am

    It turns out that Rosanne herself agrees that her tweet was incredibly stupid and should not be defended. She’s 100% correct about that. Do not defend the tweet.

    My issue with her is that she hurt the cause with her stupid tweet. At this point, the damage is already done. Ironically, she can now atone for her error by fighting back at the over the top and hypocritical reaction from the left. If she can be smart about this from this point forward, she might even be able to turn it into a win.

    • evergreen says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:54 am

      I don’t know. I’m still flummoxed by the passive non-reaction to Obama’s professed flexibility before Putin.

      If Mueller had Trump on camera and hot mike saying the same thing, Pence would have a year’s worth of presidential experience by now. So, I don’t give a toot about bad tweets. Although, maybe her lib cast, crew, and writers can navel gaze at the irony of being unemployed victims of their own vengeance.

    • cthulhu says:
      May 31, 2018 at 2:12 am

      I don’t defend the tweet — I consider it inartful. Roseanne should have said that Valjar was a communist commissar with Islamist tendencies and the personality of a non-human. It seems that she may have been trying to say that, but it didn’t come across that clearly.

      I condemn the reaction. I am (for decades) a Disney shareholder. This episode is going a long way to convincing me that Iger is an idiot. He got pushed on Lasseter, and now he’s pushed on Roseanne — “get woke, go broke” is a thing that I really don’t want to be involved in — and Iger’s headed that way.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      May 31, 2018 at 2:15 am

      I wonder if all of these reactions to this stupid topic are because we’ve been conditioned by the Politically Correct crowd to think this matters. This does not matter. Not even a smidgen.

      The merchants of Race Baiting are salivating for another payday. This is a fundraiser for them. I challenge anyone to really care about this crap….you’ll need an onion if you want tears.

      Valarie Jarrett is ugly, inside and out. She does look like Darwin’s missing link. She is a nobody that has been given notoriety that she will never, ever deserve. She is another political parasite. Throw the bum out!

      It’s comedy. Lighten up Swamp creatures.

      • Esperanza says:
        May 31, 2018 at 2:24 am

        Like I said on another thread, comparing W, whose policy I hated, to a chimp for 8 years maxed that card out for me. Also they call T an orang-utang. So, meh.

        Thirdly I adore animals, so no insult to my mind. (though I’m not so keen on chimpanzees).

  32. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Does anyone know if Carter Page was required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement like Victoria Toesing’s client Mr. Campbell (of Uranium One/Russian spying) was?

    This article is very telling in the different tentacles of the octopus we call the Deep State.

    Carter Page and Papadopoulos were two differently handled operations. Why? Was it because Carter Page was used in a previous Russian spy adventure and Papadopoulos was not?

    Why is George Papadopoulos Missing From the Steele Dossier
    https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/25/why-is-george-papadopoulos-missing-from-the-steele-dossier/

  34. Donzo says:
    May 31, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Mueller’s probe is collapsing and the democrats are running away from the impeachment narrative that Mueller intended to promulgate. Now the spygate origination story has undermined his appointment and, by extension, Sessions’ recusal. Mueller either ends it himself or Sessions recuses and fires him, especially now that he has outlived his usefulness in helping to expose himself and his derp state masters.

  35. AKM says:
    May 31, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Hilarious article comparing Brennan et al to the keystone cops – Thomas Farnan, American Greatness. https://amgreatness.com/2018/05/30/the-deep-state-that-couldnt-shoot-straight/

  36. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 2:27 am

