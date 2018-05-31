May 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #497

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
So is the President playing chess or atomic sledgehammer?
Both.
Always Atomic Sledgehammer. He shakes things up until he likes how they land. If he doesn’t like how they land, he shakes them up again. Eventually they land in a position he can take advantage of… and then he takes advantage of.
So all of you know why he tweeted that…
Why don’t you fill us in on your source of information.
Why don’t we just wait and see?
Look @ how much this triggered the libs. 123 THOUSAND comments! They can’t handle being told the damn truth.
I absolutely HATE the fact that Muh Russia, Mueller, the Deep State etc. occupies so much of our time and energy! I finally had a chance to watch the entire video from earlier today. Only 37 people commented. If you look at the Gowdy articles, 500+ commented.
What an incredible 24 minutes. If you don’t have that time, please watch this 36 second video below. This young boy, Jordan, is battling muscular dystrophy. He is one of the lucky recipients of this incredible Bill.
God willing he will get to live his life to a very old age because of this legislation. If however his time is cut short, his mother will have this moment to hold onto for the rest of her life.
I agree so much. I was even going to post that exact comment on the video thread. This signing he did today is probably the biggest news of the last couple months, but it’ll be forgotten about or most people didn’t even hear about it in the first place.
Jordan is precious trying to get his hug! Love President Trump! Thanks for sharing this video, Fleporeblog!
He goes for a hug THREE TIMES, then backs off, then finally President Trump hugs him, so cute. Watch his face too. He looks kind of sneaky the whole time, then finally smiles so big when he gets his hug.
By the way. Kids know. You can’t fake it with a kid.
This video does a better job!
Here’s my favorite pic
I hope that this bill will make a big difference in this young boy’s life, his parents’ lives & the lives of many others.
In God’s hands but with a lot of help from VSGDJT & many others…finally!
To those worried that President Trump will let things slide. May I offer some historical perspective.
Undated Quote from the early 90’s
“I have some very very good friends and I guess I have some very good enemies. And I like it that way, somehow, and I really believe in trashing your enemies.”
In a 2011 speech in Syndey, Australia, Donald Trump said
“Get even with people. If they screw you, screw them back 10 times as hard. I really believe it.”
In a 2012 NAC speech
“One of the things you should do in terms of success: If somebody hits you, you’ve got to hit ’em back five times harder than they ever thought possible. You’ve got to get even. Get even. And the reason, the reason you do, is so important…The reason you do, you have to do it, because if they do that to you, you have to leave a telltale sign that they just can’t take advantage of you. It’s not so much for the person, which does make you feel good, to be honest with you, I’ve done it many times. But other people watch and you know they say, “Well, let’s leave Trump alone,” or “Let’s leave this one,” or “Doris, let’s leave her alone. They fight too hard.” I say it, and it’s so important. You have to, you have to hit back. You have to hit back.”
In a 2007 speech
“It’s called “Get Even.” Get even. This isn’t your typical business speech. Get even. What this is a real business speech. You know in all fairness to Wharton, I love ’em, but they teach you some stuff that’s a lot of bullshit. When you’re in business, you get even with people that screw you. And you screw them 15 times harder. And the reason is, the reason is, the reason is, not only, not only, because of the person that you’re after, but other people watch what’s happening. Other people see you or see you or see and they see how you react.”
CNBC interview years ago with Erin Burnett
“There are a lot of bad people out there. And you really have to go…If you have a problem, if you have a problem with someone, you have to go after them. And it’s not necessarily to teach that person a lesson. It’s to teach all of the people that are watching a lesson. That you don’t take crap. And if you take crap, you’re just not going to do well…But you can’t take a lot of nonsense from people, you have to go after them.”
President Trump wrote a book in 2007 called “Think Big”… and it contained an entire chapter called “Revenge”. here’s the 30 minute audiotape version of that chapter in Think Big. He details story after story after story of people who screwed him over, and how he screwed them over even harder in retaliation. He talks about waiting, patiently, for months to attack Richard Branson.
Thanks Ron…
Some folks have short memories… or perhaps don’t really know POTUS’ attitude on betrayal.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He says you HAVE to retaliate. In the book he says anybody that doesn’t get revenge is a loser, he won’t even take their phone calls anymore, lol.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for the quotes, treehouseron.
A YUGE reminder of the remarkable depth of Mr. President‘s integrity.
What you see is what you get, which is precisely why we Deplorables succeeded in electing him into office.
That, and the mighty hand of God.
🙏🇺🇸🦁🙏
^^^^^^^^^ BIGLY!!!!
You have to love this man…to repeat the words of President Lincoln ‘I can’t spare this man; he fights.’”
Our David to defeat their Goliath.
He has God, and the Truth on his side. God is never defeated and ultimately the Truth is never defeated either. Unfortunately it takes awhile sometimes.
Yes it does.
Thanks for these quotes. Almost as if he’s been in training for taking on the swamp his whole life!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s how I see it. God made him have the life he did, so he could handle this competently. When Lil’ Marco stabs him in the back, he thinks “Pffft. that’s nothing, remember what Merv Griffin did to me???!!!!????” When Pelosi straight up lies to his face about what they’re going to vote for, he thinks “She’s just as ungrateful as that woman I had on the Apprentice that time.” When the Access Hollywood tape drops, he thinks “This is almost as bad as when Ivana and I got divorced….. but not quite!” When China comes knocking he thinks “Yeah, I’ve dealt with these guys before, they’re not going to push me around!”
You’re right, he’s been prepared, by GOD, to do exactly what he’s doing, EXACTLY right now, and he’s excelling behind our wildest dreams at it.
GREAT! I guess Doris was OK!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kim wants him to pardon a convicted drug dealer, I’ve been reading about her, it’s a 62 year old grandma who was sentenced to life (she’s served 21 years) for a first time, non violent offense of selling drugs. I can’t find anywhere, though, that details what she actually did. All the libby sites are acting like she’s a saint, but I want to find some info somewhere that goes hard on her so I can tell if she was over prosecuted or not.
She said to CNN a few years ago, that she was basically talking on the phone setting up deals between drug dealers and street sellers, she was the go between. If that’s the extent of what she did, then 21 years for a first offense is probably fit punishment, but I’d like to read the prosecution’s case or allegations.
I hope that, if this is indeed the case, PT will school Kim Kardashian about how many innocent people are horribly affected when a pusher and dealer ruin or end their lives.
I’m not convinced by Lib sob stories. “She’s a grandma” . Well should know better.
I’m not either, but so far I can’t find any really good dirt on her.
Don’t want to party poop, but just compare the Biden videos…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you actually comparing our President to Joe Biden and his obscene touching of children?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, I know. But it’s hard not to compare, the kids ADORE T and always want to hug him. Whereas they couldn’t get away from Creepy fast enough. If I had any doubts about Creepy, I no longer do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will never forget watching Sen Sessions, slapping BIden’s hand away from a little girl in the Oval Office. I believe it was his granddaughter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know…that was such a classic move Jeff sessions did on Biden and, yes, it was Sessions’ grandaughter that Biden wanted to get his filthy paws on. Shudder..
What a beautiful photo! May God bless Jordan, his parents and President Trump.
Well, that left a mark…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-30/cia-undermines-north-korea-summit-leaking-report-media-asset-0
The identity of the reporter who helped break the story also raises serious questions about whether or not a faction within the CIA deliberately attempted to undermine diplomatic efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. According to NBC News, the report was leaked to none other than NBC national security reporter Ken Dilanian, known as “The CIA’s Mop-Up Man.”
In 2014, The Intercept reported on Ken Dilanian’s correspondence and relationship with the CIA while Dilanian was a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
————–
Wikileaks has also pointed out Dilanian’s agency connection and his pushing of the “Trump-Russia” collusion narrative, tweeting: “CIA’s ‘mop up man’ Ken Dilanian is the NBC ‘reporter’ used to channel claim about president Putin + US election.”
Let the hangings commence…
Another name for the list: Ken Dilanian – CIA
I would be ROTFLMAO if Ken Dilanian and the leaker mysteriously disappeared from this earth on the same day. And I could see it happening with Gina Haspel. It would instantly transform the CIA into a very different agency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooooooooo.
Amazing article.
“Maverick’s re-engaging, sir!”
I guess McCarthy discovered that his doubts about Trump were planted there, unfounded. And, now that he has seen real malfeasance, his conscience and his heart are in unison in thinking **** those bastards. Besides, his early buy-in on anti-trumpism likely cost him the core of his conservative readership. I think it’s personal now.
I’ll gladly have you on my team now, McCarthy.
Yes, he’s like a steamroller gathering speed downhill now. Wow!
I agree. McCarthy is clean woken. He did mention last night on Ingraham’s show that Page is a standard Democrat…so there’s that.
Yep. Just read it and he calls them out on all of their duplicity about what the investigation was/is and what they know about it. It’s a very good read.
Mr. McCarthy was a little late to the party, but since he arrived, he has been rocking the joint. Thank You, Mr. McCarthy. The joint is jumpin. Keep it up!!
p.s. Read the April 26, 2017 FISA Court Ruling. The Constitutional violations began long before Donald Trump won the nomination, long before any informants. And it wasn’t just Donald Trump who was targeted.
Brutal column. Rooster G. and Little Marco should be ashamed. Oh, I know, they are doing it for the greater good…of themselves and their family. No, not the party…and certainly not the Country.
Gowdy is planning on being prosperous, so he can give his wife a good life. Hardly blame a man for that../except of in these difficult days, the county will suffer….and the county will get even worse.
We must stop the never-minders…people need to be held account.
There seems to be a big war on Republicans….even a the smallest local level, in my county a fresh faced Republican politician is up on charges…of being in technical violation of his county councilman job. It wasn’t long after he won, that the local Dems started making up stories about him. And now he’ll probably be forced out. They don’t want any of his kind
The ahead of our town GOP is still a Kasich guy………….
Oh Goody.
KNEW these guys are gonna get taken down.
Happens every time.
Virtue Signaling = Bad Idea.
Apparently, they’re really good friends… Maybe we’ll be seeing Iger in court soon?
Birds of a feather and all that…
Maybe Obama’s goons had something on him.
Next on ABC/Disney….
“PLANET OF THE RAPES”
starring Harvey Weinstein
Costume design by Valerie Jarrett….
I’m sure the shareholders, actual ones, are happy that ABC has Iger making his decisions based on his political beliefs.
ohh and Susan Rice (who is now with Netflix) is married to ABC producer…
ya can’t make this junk up!!!
THREAD – click on Barnes’ tweet
I just sent a link to The Daily Beast article to Drudge Tip line box on bottom right corner of his page…
https://www.thedailybeast.com/samantha-bee-tears-into-feckless-cunt-ivanka-trump
I don’t know this Samantha Bee as probably the last person who has never had cable TV…
I’ve never had cable TV either… still standing at 80
but I’ve seen the witch S Bee on youTube… not my idea of funny
Can someone try comedy without swearing?
Can someone try comedy?
Even better.
As the Dowager Countess once said, “Vulgarity is no substitute for wit.”
It’s no substitute for real comedy either.
Ha!
Where do we order?
I know someone very special who’s birthday is approaching.
😆
Go to jail.
Go to directly to jail.
Do not pass “Go”.
Do not collect $200.
Good times! I always took the little Scottie marker.
Rush made the great point today that the reason the left is running Victory laps about Roseanne is because they’re imagining that they did this to President Trump. They see it as a victory over Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Except now Trump has free reign to point out the hypocrisy on this high profile event.
Remember how he destroyed the NFL using the same scenario? I hope none of my mutual funds have ABC stock in them!
Many on twitter are posting examples of the nasty, vile comments from the left. See comment above re Samantha Bee as an example.
I feel like I need to take a shower.
Scott Adams was talking about it today, he said those people are basically demons from hell, just spewing hate and they don’t resemble humans to him. And he’s an Atheist.
I mean if they’re turning off ATHEISTS now….. how bad has it gotten? He’s a liberal atheist from California, and he’s horrified by the left now.
And the woman Kim Kardashian went to D.C. to speak about today is serving a LIFETIME NO PAROL sentence for a ONE time NON-violent drug offence.
And Dems are pi$$ed about it and put her thru the ringer.
Their hatred of the President has absolutely no logic behind it.
So true. I like what Thomas Wictor says: the Trump they hate doesn’t even exist.
Spot on. They hate the caricature of him they have invented in their head.
Excellent description gda. Just terrific.
THANKYOU!!!!!!!! Dang, I’ve been saying this FOREVER. Why the h*ll do Dems think of black people when someone says “Ape”. It’s so d*mn disgusting.
Another thing that’s going on is, in the original movies the apes were WHITE PEOPLE dressed up as monkeys! That’s what Roseanne’s talking about, she didn’t even know Jarrett was black! She was talking about her stupid hair cut.
In the remake from a few years ago, the apes are actual apes. They’re not humans.
Roseanne’s crazy though, and she just might be crazy enough to sue the hell out of these people. she’s already talking about it on twitter…. She may be the one to break the b.s. political correctness about racism.
Take ’em to court, say they didn’t fire Kimmel for mocking President Trump’s skin color…. but yet they fired her for something much more minor, and the reason they did it was because she’s a Woman.
Then once she owns DisneyWorld, Star Wars, and ABC I’ll start watching again.
Dang. I wish this guy had more followers. Share him around if you can.
When I read the tweet, I thought it was about something alien trying to pass itself off as human-ish — could have been Data from Star Trek; could have been Men in Black; could have been a whole lot of other pop culture references. It didn’t make sense to me that referencing the entire movie would be racist, because the apes were racist among themselves — gorillas, chimpanzees, and orangutans despised each other despite living in the same society and speaking the same language.
And, on cue, Valjar puts out her own semi-human “teaching moment” message, which reinforces her lack of empathy or understanding of the human condition….
And then I’m reading elsewhere that she’s got an African-American grandparent……y’know how much I knew or care about this? Does zero work for you? When she’s a red-diaper baby Communist raised in a household of Islamists, who acts like an ideological robot pretending to be a human being, and who was-and-is the Political Officer (Commissar) for the former [thank God!] POTUS? That’s something I might care about.
It’s bad enough that they’re unAmerican — it’s worse when they’re an anti-literate knee-jerk keyword mob.
Does posting this make me a racist?
How about this one?
Those are good ones…Anything for Trey?
Both known to fling their own poop…
No, but you are mocking the mentally ill.
I don’t think the monkeys would appreciate it, either.
So Hillary and Pelosi are mentally ill?
Roseanne Barr did not call black people apes. Here is her fatally “offensive” tweet:“muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby=vj““VJ” is Valerie Jarrett, who is of African, French, Scottish, and Native American ancestry. She is a single individual who is neither all black nor all black people. The moslem brotherhood are not apes and even the fictitious “apes” of the recent Planet of the Apes movies were more human than ape. However, both most of the moslem brotherhood and most of the rogue movie “apes” are evil, murderous people who want to destroy civilized mankind (kind of like Valerie Jarrett does).
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is an awful lot like saying “What do you get when you cross a Muslim with an ape?”
Not cool, period. Even if it’s not what she intended to say.
You’ll have to explain that to me, ’cause I don’t get it. If you ask, “what do you get when you cross a xylophone with a banana?”, you’re specifically stating that xylophones and bananas are different. PC would love to have a cow that somehow you were equating xylophones and bananas because you mentioned them in the same sentence, but that is patent nonsense.
Why is calling someone an ape, racist, pray tell? Treat me like i’m a moron.
Explain to me, because i’m a moron, why it’s racist to call Valerie Jarrett an Ape, but it’s not racist to call President Trump an ape?
Get out the crayons and construction paper for me.
The genus Homo, as well as Australopithicus, are apes.
I present as evidence the fallout from the tweet. That is undeniable.
Let’s try this another way. Why don’t you explain to me why it was a good idea for Roseanne to tweet such a lame “joke” and what was gained by it.
When you are a prominent figure who is connected with an important political movement, you need to be careful about what you say or do (or tweet) in public.
Pretending there was nothing wrong with the tweet is not helping. It was incredibly stupid.
This didn’t take long. Never let a good crisis go to waste
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/30/valerie-jarrett-suggests-trump-shares-blame-for-roseanne-tweet.html
Amidst all the talk about the president’s supposed conflicts and collusion issues, another apparent crony deal goes down for the other side of the aisle:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/30/obamas-netflix-deal-inked-with-help-from-bundler-buddy.html
“What [Netflix’s Ted] Sarandos didn’t mention: He and his wife have long been donors and friends to the Obamas, having raised more than a half-million dollars as bundlers for the president’s campaign in 2012. His wife, Nicole Avant, also was appointed by Obama as ambassador to the Bahamas, serving from 2009 to 2011. Netflix confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Sarandos himself was directly involved in brokering the Obama deal.”
I have some great news. I just saw a TV ad for Facebook saying they will be banning articles from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Associated Press and the rest ot the establishment media. At least I think that’s what they meant when they said they were cracking down on fake news. /s
For those who don’t have much info on Kardashian’s visit to D.C. today, here’s a start:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/kim-kardashian-meets-with-president-trump-in-oval-office-video/
Yep the lefties are trashing her….. sad.
Because of her husband’s comments about thinking for one’s self.
Encouraging blacks to get off the Dem plantation.
Imagine, so-called liberals who don’t want others thinking…
But, it’s alright for progressives (liberals, whatever they ‘are’) to support non-citizens, those who enter the country illegally and demand (yes, they demand and give citizens the finger) they be allowed to stay… above Black American CITIZENS.
Now these same whackos are trashing Kim…
To her credit, she has been really stand up in supporting her husband.
Not sure if this has been posted already, but this an absolutely fantastic video full of common sense and “big picture” thinking. He begins by discussing Tommy Robinson, and from there gives a great lesson on the differences between one world government, nationalism, state government, local government.
Actually….
Otto Warmbier’s sham trial lasted an hour…. Tommy’s sham trial was over in minutes.
Yeah, that whole thing was amazing to me. How the hell can anybody live in the UK with laws like that? If you say something, outloud, that you’re not supposed to, they lock you up, try you, and sentence you THAT DAY.
Huh?
He is throwing himself — bodily — before the juggernaut in order to speak out for the victims of horrific exploitation. It is a testament to the monstrous level of evil involved that his life is in danger — but his soul stands proud. He acts for good and will be a martyr if his body falls. I understand that the authorities are no longer crucifying people upside down, they’re merely inviting jihadist fellow-prisoners to use improvised weapons.
Can’t pray at the moment — too bitter — but will do so when I mellow out.
I heard in a video that Sandra-Va was kind enough to post that police in a town in UK were called to investigate a female screaming from a neighboring house. When they arrived the house turned out to be a care home for one child (these appear to be numerous in the UK). They walked into find a long line of men; upstairs an 11 year old female… who had been raped by probably 50 men. The police didn’t arrest the men… not a one. They arrested the 11 y/o and put her in jail.
This is the battle Tommy Robinson is fighting.
College Campus, USA, 2018.
Black fathers matter! All fathers matter! Thank you for this, your children are lucky young people. And, put a ring on it!
That dude is really feeling it. He’s going to be hard to silence.
TBT for the 1 Year Anniversary –
the infamous “COVFEFE” tweet
one of the best/favorite by PDJT.
Everyone Still Wants To Know What ‘Covfefe’ Is After Trump Tweet/
Published: May 31, 2017 3:03 p.m. ET
“Twitter history may have been made in the wee hours Wednesday.
A completely unknown “word” became an instant No. 1 trending topic, and that was the situation for several hours, all on the back of what was likely a typo by U.S. President Donald Trump.
This five-word tweet — or four words and a fifth set of letters: “Despite the negative press covfefe” — was sent around midnight Eastern, and it remained there until roughly 6 a.m.:
And Trump himself, who would have been hard-pressed to overlook the Twitter TWTR, +0.94% mayhem left in the wake of that late-night tweet, replaced it with one in which he suggested everyone have fun trying to figure out what “covfefe” means:
The original tweet triggered hours of speculation over just that: What was he talking about?
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/everyone-wants-to-know-what-covfefe-is-after-trump-tweet-2017-05-31
That was a fun time for us all…I was up that night and checked on his twitter several times when that word came up. I couldn’t sleep that night–too funny Great memory–we still laugh about it to this day.
Thank you, MaryGrace, for reminding us of that night, one year ago…wow.. so much have happened since then.
Winning.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump.
…. and every time I see your
name, Grandma Covfefe, I SMILE. 😊
Certainly a fun/memorable night.
My theory is that his (or whoever was doing the tweeting) device locked up in the middle of the tweet and then it got posted somehow. If you saw what my IPad does sometimes when I’m trying to post here, you would know what I mean.
Possible reasons for hump:
1. Back brace.
2. Refrigerator.
3. Lunch.
4. Survival Kit.
5. Ham Radio.
Lololol 😀
I think Trump is communicating phony hate tweets about Sessions. Trump is trying to manipulate the yellow stream media to defend Sessions against Trump and shortly thereafter Sessions drops the indictments.
That’s what I think, too….shhhhh!
There’s something going on there. He would have fired Sessions’ ass come hell or high water if he really thought, what he says he thinks, about Sessions.
President Trump more than anybody is really good at TIMING, and MOMENTUM. He does things, specifically, at a certain time. Apparently, the time has not come to spring whatever the hell that spring is.
Keep in mind too, that the first time he tweeted something negative about Sessions, Sessions offered to resign…but President Trump didn’t accept the resignation.
Afterwards, Sessions never threatened to resign again. I think they had a little talk, and now Sessions understands what’s going on.
President Trump is massaging it into place, but it’s not quite there yet.
I don’t.
I think he’s genuinely pissed and knows he wouldn’t get an otherwise decent replacement in under a year, if ever. Sessions is holding his own and doing well in his duties otherwise, so it’s a win in all senses but for the Mueller probe.
So, keep him around for his day job and, for as long as he’s a persistent reminder of betrayal to Trump, he’ll keep reminding Sessions that he’s a persistent reminder of betrayal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m only giving it a 5 out of 10 because there’s not enough dunking in the Potomac.
Jim Acosta was throwing a hissy because he thinks Kim Kardashian should not be at the WH. Who does he think he is ?
Does Jim know the WH is the PEOPLE’S HOUSE ? We have the RIGHT to petition our Government Jim.
BTW what did you do to get booted from the WH Jim– be your normal self??
Kim Kardashian was INVITED to the White House, just like anybody else. Jim doesn’t have 1 damn say in who gets INVITED to the white house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I checked his twitter account… one would never know he is a journalist. I thought they report the news.
His tweets are all about POTUS (criticisms of course)… actually all about what Acosta thinks of POTUS.
Here’s an example of why he was refused entry today.
She should have just thrown him down, cuffed him and taken him in for a cavity search.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She chases him all the way up the mall, corners him between a couple stores, tackles him, and then pulls out handcuffs. She was an undercover cop of some kind. So not only did he get busted, but he got his ass kicked by a chick wearing flip flops and cut offs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. Angie Dickinson 😀 Did she have a handbag?
That would have been great to see.
What will you do when you wear out their patience? Jim, what value do you have to CNN if you get yourself booted?
It turns out that Rosanne herself agrees that her tweet was incredibly stupid and should not be defended. She’s 100% correct about that. Do not defend the tweet.
My issue with her is that she hurt the cause with her stupid tweet. At this point, the damage is already done. Ironically, she can now atone for her error by fighting back at the over the top and hypocritical reaction from the left. If she can be smart about this from this point forward, she might even be able to turn it into a win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Mueller had Trump on camera and hot mike saying the same thing, Pence would have a year’s worth of presidential experience by now. So, I don’t give a toot about bad tweets. Although, maybe her lib cast, crew, and writers can navel gaze at the irony of being unemployed victims of their own vengeance.
I don’t defend the tweet — I consider it inartful. Roseanne should have said that Valjar was a communist commissar with Islamist tendencies and the personality of a non-human. It seems that she may have been trying to say that, but it didn’t come across that clearly.
I condemn the reaction. I am (for decades) a Disney shareholder. This episode is going a long way to convincing me that Iger is an idiot. He got pushed on Lasseter, and now he’s pushed on Roseanne — “get woke, go broke” is a thing that I really don’t want to be involved in — and Iger’s headed that way.
I wonder if all of these reactions to this stupid topic are because we’ve been conditioned by the Politically Correct crowd to think this matters. This does not matter. Not even a smidgen.
The merchants of Race Baiting are salivating for another payday. This is a fundraiser for them. I challenge anyone to really care about this crap….you’ll need an onion if you want tears.
Valarie Jarrett is ugly, inside and out. She does look like Darwin’s missing link. She is a nobody that has been given notoriety that she will never, ever deserve. She is another political parasite. Throw the bum out!
It’s comedy. Lighten up Swamp creatures.
Like I said on another thread, comparing W, whose policy I hated, to a chimp for 8 years maxed that card out for me. Also they call T an orang-utang. So, meh.
Thirdly I adore animals, so no insult to my mind. (though I’m not so keen on chimpanzees).
Does anyone know if Carter Page was required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement like Victoria Toesing’s client Mr. Campbell (of Uranium One/Russian spying) was?
This article is very telling in the different tentacles of the octopus we call the Deep State.
Carter Page and Papadopoulos were two differently handled operations. Why? Was it because Carter Page was used in a previous Russian spy adventure and Papadopoulos was not?
Why is George Papadopoulos Missing From the Steele Dossier
https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/25/why-is-george-papadopoulos-missing-from-the-steele-dossier/
Mueller’s probe is collapsing and the democrats are running away from the impeachment narrative that Mueller intended to promulgate. Now the spygate origination story has undermined his appointment and, by extension, Sessions’ recusal. Mueller either ends it himself or Sessions recuses and fires him, especially now that he has outlived his usefulness in helping to expose himself and his derp state masters.
Hilarious article comparing Brennan et al to the keystone cops – Thomas Farnan, American Greatness. https://amgreatness.com/2018/05/30/the-deep-state-that-couldnt-shoot-straight/
