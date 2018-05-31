Thursday May 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

22 Responses to Thursday May 31st – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:17 am

    “Going Down?”

    ” GOING DOWN? “

    previous:

    “The Long Trip”

    THE LONG TRIP

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:19 am

  3. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Interesting article by William F. Marshall over at AmericanThinker on Wednesday which references The Treehouse. “Nonetheless, as facts continue to emerge in this political melodrama, some astute analysts, such as CTH’s “Sundance,” are putting together the pieces of a disturbing puzzle. It suggests that one of the gravest attacks on our republican form of government that has ever occurred was undertaken by James Comey, Sally Yates, Andrew McCabe, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson, John Brennan, James Clapper, Christopher Steele, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, and possibly other Obama administration figures, as well as a host of British and Australian government officials.”

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/05/hillarys_premonition.html

    “William F. Marshall has been an intelligence analyst and investigator in the government, private and non-profit sectors for over thirty years. Presently he is a senior investigator for Judicial Watch, Inc.”

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:35 am

  6. Lucille says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:38 am

    It’s Cursday! Have a great one!

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Happy Cursday Thrrpers!

  8. Lucille says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:43 am

    God bless and keep each deployed man and woman this day and every day. Thank you for your service to our nation….

    USMC • “DEVIL DOGS”
    MILITARY CHANNEL

    • Minnie says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:15 am

      In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:51 am

      The United States Marine Corps is completely self supported.

      Has it’s own Helicopters, Jet Aircraft, Tanks, Artillery, Construction Units, Water Stabilization units, Special Forces. etc.

      The Marines Guard all United States Embassies. Provide on board Security for all Naval Shipping Nuclear Reactors

      The United States Marines are the “Presidents Own”. The President can call them to action any where in the world without permission from Congress.

      The United States Marines have MEU’s (Marine Expeditionary Units) continuously on ships in the North Atlantic, the Mediterranean, and the Western Pacific on 6 month rotational tours.

      The United States Marines fly the Presidential Helicopters, designated Marine One.

      Semper Fi.

  9. Lucille says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:13 am

    THE INVISIBLE CALIFORNIA
    De facto apartheid world in the Golden State.
    May 30, 2018 – Bruce Thornton
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/270265/invisible-california-bruce-thornton

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 31, 2018 at 2:03 am

    A prayer of St. Francis of Assisi

    Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is discord, union; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness, joy.

    O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled, as to console; to be understood, as to understand; to be loved, as to love; for it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

    Amen

