Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:45pm Livestream…

Posted on May 30, 2018 by

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Wednesday May 30th.  Anticipated start time 2:45pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream Link RSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized.

28 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:45pm Livestream…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    May 30, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Go get those bastids!

  2. fleporeblog says:
    May 30, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Trey Gowdy isn’t going to be able to say anything to anyone that is going to change what is going to happen to every POS involved in this. He is years late. He is going from TV show to TV show and no one cares or is listening. The information against them is going to be so overwhelming that there is nothing this useful MORON or any other useful MORON can do to stop it!

    Treepers don’t allow the trolls or the MSM to get to you. Just like the Economic Train is running over every single naysayer, the same is true when it comes to each and every POS involved in this.

    Unlike in the past, there is a DOJ Prosecutor that has been doing his work for nearly a year in stealth mode. Trey Gowdy and the rest of the MORONS can’t stop the Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth from fallen on their collective heads.

    Sit back and enjoy the hell out of the roller coaster ride!

    Wolfmoon1776 today may be the right day to share your incredible post!

    This photo tells me that they are all DEAD and they know it!

  3. Pam says:
    May 30, 2018 at 3:10 pm

  4. Pam says:
    May 30, 2018 at 3:12 pm

  5. Pam says:
    May 30, 2018 at 3:14 pm

  6. Pam says:
    May 30, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    • Walter Thomas says:
      May 30, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      Has anyone connected the dots between Gowdy’s treachery of yesterday and Brennan’s Tweet to Republican leaders (Ryan, McConnell, etc.) of a few days ago demanding that they do something to stop Trump’s accusations against the DOJ/FBI/NSA – or else?

  7. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 30, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    As Sarah left the podium and exited the room some jack@ss reporter, a male, yelled out quite loudly something about ‘will President Trump apologize to someone for something.’ Of course she ignored the guy. Need to find out who that was and give him a 60-day timeout from the Briefing Room for being rude and obnoxious!

  9. wendy forward says:
    May 30, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    How about a six+ year timeout on these charades? Ridiculous exercise.

  10. Delibero says:
    May 30, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Trey Gowdy’s comments were one man’s pretrial opinion only and what that opinion is fully based on is not fully evident. Congressional Committees especially are notorious for their ineffectiveness in discovering the truth on serious issues. Also as SD has written,” the most corrupt committee in congress is the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, it is the place where DC puts the swamp scandals that need to be diffused, obfuscated, delayed and eventually forgotten….” Imagine if Sarah had read that quote in her answer.

    Gowdy has not questioned or cross examined any of the potential witnesses involved in the probable coup like Stefan Halper and on and on. He also seems to be ignoring many established facts and relationships that have been uncovered by SD and others.

    I suspect Nunes’ opinion is different or at least not a premature rush to judgement based on Gowdy’s incomplete information that the MSM is spinning as a slam dunk exoneration of the Obama FBI and the DOJ.

  11. andyocoregon says:
    May 30, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    This was my favorite response by Sarah Sanders today at the press conference:

  12. clive hoskin says:
    May 30, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Sorry,fingers too fast.Should be go get THEM Sarah.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 30, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      My brain and eyes went too fast, too. I thought ‘them’ was inserted in your comment! I even had to go back and look again and didn’t see ‘them’. LOL

