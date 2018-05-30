Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:45pm Livestream…

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Wednesday May 30th. Anticipated start time 2:45pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Go get those bastids!
Trey Gowdy isn’t going to be able to say anything to anyone that is going to change what is going to happen to every POS involved in this. He is years late. He is going from TV show to TV show and no one cares or is listening. The information against them is going to be so overwhelming that there is nothing this useful MORON or any other useful MORON can do to stop it!
Treepers don’t allow the trolls or the MSM to get to you. Just like the Economic Train is running over every single naysayer, the same is true when it comes to each and every POS involved in this.
Unlike in the past, there is a DOJ Prosecutor that has been doing his work for nearly a year in stealth mode. Trey Gowdy and the rest of the MORONS can’t stop the Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth from fallen on their collective heads.
Sit back and enjoy the hell out of the roller coaster ride!
Wolfmoon1776 today may be the right day to share your incredible post!
This photo tells me that they are all DEAD and they know it!
Where did that picture come from?
That charity dinner during the election where he totally roasted and destroyed Hillary.
Awesome! I love it!!
I found this… remember this was October 2016.. only a week or two before the election.. and imagine what our VSGPotus knew at that time.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3857786/Prayer-won-t-help-Trump-Clinton-t-bear-look-white-tie-charity-dinner-host-starts-night-JOKE-Donald-entering-women-s-dressing-room.html
This is not a nice article,,, just sayin’
When I saw that picture of Potus as Thor and your note about the naysayers and the atomic sledgehammer, had to laugh!
POTUS as the NAYSLAYER. 💥
LOL!
The”Rooster”has proven that he is part of the SWAMP.It is ILLEGAL to spy on a sitting President,regardless of what the”Rooster”says.
Or whatever his friggin legal term he calls it! I like the term DNCe planted spy.
Has anyone connected the dots between Gowdy’s treachery of yesterday and Brennan’s Tweet to Republican leaders (Ryan, McConnell, etc.) of a few days ago demanding that they do something to stop Trump’s accusations against the DOJ/FBI/NSA – or else?
As Sarah left the podium and exited the room some jack@ss reporter, a male, yelled out quite loudly something about ‘will President Trump apologize to someone for something.’ Of course she ignored the guy. Need to find out who that was and give him a 60-day timeout from the Briefing Room for being rude and obnoxious!
It’s usually the Playboy reporter or Jim Acosta…
Trump has nothing to apologize for! These idiot msm are the ones that should apologize for the bs that comes out of their mouths!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was Acosta…doing his thing.
You Go Girl!
How about a six+ year timeout on these charades? Ridiculous exercise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trey Gowdy’s comments were one man’s pretrial opinion only and what that opinion is fully based on is not fully evident. Congressional Committees especially are notorious for their ineffectiveness in discovering the truth on serious issues. Also as SD has written,” the most corrupt committee in congress is the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, it is the place where DC puts the swamp scandals that need to be diffused, obfuscated, delayed and eventually forgotten….” Imagine if Sarah had read that quote in her answer.
Gowdy has not questioned or cross examined any of the potential witnesses involved in the probable coup like Stefan Halper and on and on. He also seems to be ignoring many established facts and relationships that have been uncovered by SD and others.
I suspect Nunes’ opinion is different or at least not a premature rush to judgement based on Gowdy’s incomplete information that the MSM is spinning as a slam dunk exoneration of the Obama FBI and the DOJ.
This was my favorite response by Sarah Sanders today at the press conference:
So true.Go get Sarah.
Boom!! Sarah’s the best.
Whenever Sarah starts to rattle off her great points, then I knew the MOAB into the press room was coming. Beautifully done, Sarah.
Sorry,fingers too fast.Should be go get THEM Sarah.
My brain and eyes went too fast, too. I thought ‘them’ was inserted in your comment! I even had to go back and look again and didn’t see ‘them’. LOL
Transcript of today’s press briefing:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/press-briefing-press-secretary-sarah-sanders-053018/
