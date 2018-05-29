Tuesday May 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
If you know were to look, places like this and people like this still exist. Only in America.
That freaked me out. “under the mesquite tree in Agua Dulce” That’s a real tiny town in South Texas. I grew up there. Surprised the songwriter had ever heard of it.
Cool song!
See, I told ‘ya. 🙂
Got a good friend pushing up mesquite in Sweet Water, TX ! I’ve been to a lot of towns like Agua Dulce with the pool hall fronting on the town square opposite the Court House with the police station in the basement, a cafe down the street , and a car dealership on one edge of town, and the farm equipment dealer on the other !
Lyle Lovett is great.
Somewhere in the Atacama Desert of Chile lies a surprising monument Mano del Desierto, or the Hand of the Desert. What initially seems to be a science-fiction item, is in fact a 36 feet high sculpture. Mano del Desierto is a symbol of the contrasting ideas. It shows how small, vulnerable and helpless humans are. Creator of the sculpture is the Chilean artist Mario Irarrazabal.
Four different article links, same author George Neumayr, at the American Spectator. (centering around Brennan, one of what he refers to as The Three Stooges of ObamaGate)
May 16, 2018, https://spectator.org/john-brennans-exceptionally-sensitive-issue/?utm_source=A
May 18, 2018, https://spectator.org/crossfire-hurricane-category-5-political-espionage/?utm_source=American+S
May 25, 2018, https://spectator.org/the-london-to-langley-spy-ring/
May 29, 2018, https://spectator.org/the-three-stooges-of-spygate/
forgot one ….
May 22, 2018 https://spectator.org/john-brennans-plot-to-infiltrate-the-trump-campaign/
KJU impersonator in Singapore 🙂
From South China Morning Post.
https://www.scmp.com/video/world/2148066/kim-jong-un-impersonator-howard-arrives-singapore
Great Britain has become an Orwellian, globalist police state. Once the land of the Magna Carta, it’s now the land of tyranny.
Free speech is gone in the UK.
The imprisonment of Tommy Robinson proves that. There was no legitimate charge, no trial, no due process. Instead, he was disappeared into jail where death threatens him. Remember, an anti-Muslim Englander was imprisoned for a year for leaving a bacon sandwich near a mosque. He was murdered while locked up. The same threat looms for Robinson. The media are not allowed to talk about it. It’s the ‘law.’
What’s next, England—people getting ‘disappeared’ into gulags or the being shot in the back of the head, Stalin-style?
It’s good to see many patriotic citizens in England protesting Robinson’s arrest. Unfortunately, they’ve all been disarmed. Let that reinforce a lesson for us Americans: Never, ever give up your guns. If our government ignores our Constitutional rights and tries to ‘disappear’ us into prison camps, we’ll know what to do.
The sun once never set on the British Empire. Their light of freedom is now gone. It’s a country divided by their ‘diversity’ and permeated by darkness. If the Deep State globalists have their way, America will be next.
It’s time to take a stand for the Freedom of Speech across the world.
—Ben Garrison
