Sunday May 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Please sign this petition to make e-verify mandatory for all businesses and forward link to your friends.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/president-trump-must-immediately-sign-executive-order-making-it-mandatory-all-us-businesses-use-e-verify
Done – remember to go to your email inbox and click to verify that you signed the petition or it won’t get counted. Thanks for the link….
There’s ‘difficulty ‘ I can see in this concept. First we also have laws making businesses liable for discriminating against individuals . These are generally racially biased in their application. There’s also the issue of ‘standing’, that is businesses haven’t enforcement or arrest powers . And it will be argued by turning in individuals discovered under the e-verify program a business is acting as a ‘ law enforcement ‘ agent. And whats happens if the business discovers the applicants’ papers are fraudulent ?
I love this prayer.
Remember when our precious First Lady recited it at the beginning of one of President Trumps
rallies ?
A wonderful moment !
Kasal fought in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2004 and was awarded the Navy Cross for his actions under fire in the infamous “Hell House.”
Kasal’s Navy Cross citation reads in part:
“When First Sergeant Kasal learned that Marines were pinned down inside the house by an unknown number of enemy personnel, he joined a squad making entry to clear the structure and rescue the Marines inside. He made entry into the first room, immediately encountering and eliminating an enemy insurgent, as he spotted a wounded Marine in the next room. While moving towards the wounded Marine, First Sergeant Kasal and another Marine came under heavy rifle fire from an elevated enemy firing position and were both severely wounded in the legs, immobilizing them. When insurgents threw grenades in an attempt to eliminate the wounded Marines, he rolled on top of his fellow Marine and absorbed the shrapnel with his own body. When First Sergeant Kasal was offered medical attention and extraction, he refused until the other Marines were given medical attention.”
Video in link
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2018/05/24/bradley-kasal-relief-appointment
Wow, citizen, thanks for posting this! Enjoyed it thoroughly, bookmarked it, will go back and read/watch again.
Janie posted a story from “The Military Times”, I think it was, earlier in the week. Good article; and I’ve read a couple of others since then. This particular article, though, has the full text of his later speech…heartfelt and from what I’ve read and heard over the years, very much in character.
The USMC has been Sgt. Maj. Kasal’s life and will continue to play a huge part, no doubt, in retirement. Sometimes you just wish people could stay doing what they love until their last breath. But, of course, he knew the day would come when he’d have to walk out the door and become a civilian. 34 years of doing well. Semper Fi, Sgt. Major, Semper Fi!
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.
This is one of my favorite Ronstadt videos. The former lover her character runs into is played by Danny Kortchmar, one of her long-time guitar players. “What’s New” is one of the songs she recorded with Nelson Riddle on 3 splendid albums. On these you’ll hear hits of the phrasing of some of the great female big band singers. She had good taste.
Good Evening Morning Treepers..
GOD BLESS everyone
AND Our Troops & Vets,,
Another sleepless night, Swelling & extreme Pain..
It’s almost “un-bearable”..
Tonight accompanied with “chest pains”..
NO BAR for Me tonight only Orange drink, (as has been the last 4 weeks or so)..
Praying for you….
Praying for your good health and healing crossthread42!
Oh, crossthread, so sorry that you’ve been ill. When the body decides to give us trouble, it can sometimes be with a vengeance. You’ll be in my prayers this night. May you be blessed with comfort and relief from pain and swelling. I send you a hug.
Always Abounding
“Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord” (I Cor. 15:58).
We should note carefully that the Apostle Paul here addresses only his brethren in Christ, those who have truly been born again — born into the family of God.
Furthermore, he sent this appeal to Christians everywhere: to “all that in every place call upon the name of Jesus Christ our Lord” (I Cor. 1:2). He knew that there is a tendency among all believers to be tempted to abandon the work of the Lord through discouragement or carelessness, so he pleads with us to be “stedfast” and “unmoveable,” reminding us that our labor is “not in vain in the Lord.”
How we need this exhortation! We do not soon abandon our businesses or homes. We toil on in spite of difficulties and obstacles, and when the outlook is darkest we often work the hardest. Sometimes our bodies suffer for it, but we do not immediately give up.
And how much more urgent is the work of the Lord! Souls are perishing all about us for whom Christ died. It is our plain duty to pray for them and tell them of His love. It is our responsibility to toil and sacrifice that they may hear and believe the good news. What shall we say when some day we stand before our Savior if we have been satisfied merely to know Him ourselves? And what will He say?
Let us then be up and doing, “always abounding in the work of the Lord.” Life is too short to fritter away the precious moments God has given us to proclaim His saving grace. Let us tell them, then, by lip and by life, by our testimony and by our behavior, that “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” and that “we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/always-abounding/
Yeah, the whole thing stinks to high heaven…..
Nope. We’re not going after ‘Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend’ because her boyfriend had guns and went kooky or because someone on Facebook had ISIS beheading videos. She’s a Christian and an Australian citizen with an American daughter and she was someone who foolishly thought Stephen Paddock was seriously interested in a long term relationship and marriage. Seriously? It’s OUR FAULT that so many boys go nutty? Don’t blame the girlfriends. My opinion.
Friday in England the conservative activist Tommy Robinson was arrested and thrown into prison for simply reporting on an ongoing trial involving Muslim defendants accused of running pedophile operations. British court had declared that no one was allowed to report on the trial.
Stephan Molyneux issues a warning to all who care about FREEDOM.
DV – So glad you posted this. Good YouTube videos about this as well by Lauren Southern and Styxx. I watched Tommy’s video – he was doing absolutely nothing – was suddenly surrounded by the police, handcuffed and taken before a judge and sentenced to 13 months in prison within an hour! No trial, no jury, no lawyer. The judge has barred any reporting on his arrest by any of the papers. This is very scary folks – the prison they have sent him to is loaded with muslim folk who hate Tommy and want him dead. It is doubtful he will make it out alive. I am so done with England. What have they become??
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are here to pray for Tommy, who was unfairly thrown in prison. We pray for protection for Tommy, a blanket of protection covered by your Angels. Keep Tommy safe at all times. Give that judge a merciful heart so that Tommy will be released sooner.
O, Lord, bless Tommy and watch over him day and night…..
In Jesus’ Name, we pray….
Amen.
If Tommy is not released soon things will get out of hand in England. Tomorrow, Sunday, British patriots will be gathering once again at Downing Street at one o’clock in numbers that will dwarf the 1,000s who were there today. And then will come Monday . . . the PTB have opened a can or worms.
Ezra Levant: Tommy Robinson in prison (FULL STORY)
Touching moment…love these families…can’t stop crying.
