Heads Up – Tropical Storm Alberto Gained Rapid Strength – FL Panhandle, Alabama, Western Georgia…

Posted on May 27, 2018 by

In the last several hours Tropical Storm Alberto has quickly gained strength.  Forecast track puts the storm coming ashore on the Florida Panhandle early tomorrow morning, Memorial Day. The Florida panhandle into much of Alabama and western Georgia can expect 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with isolated locations receiving as much as 12 inches. (NHC Advisory)

The Tennessee and Ohio Valley areas should pay close attention.

At 7:30 PM CDT (0030 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Alberto was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 85.7 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A northwest to north-northwest motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected overnight. A north-northwestward to northward motion is expected Monday through Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will move over the northern Gulf of Mexico tonight and cross the northern Gulf Coast in the warning area on Monday. Alberto is expected to move inland into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Little additional strengthening is expected before Alberto reaches the northern Gulf Coast. Steady weakening is expected after landfall, and Alberto is forecast to become a tropical depression Monday night or Tuesday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.  [NHC Special Advisory]

ALBERTO RAINFALL

NHC – NOAA Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized, Weather Events. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Heads Up – Tropical Storm Alberto Gained Rapid Strength – FL Panhandle, Alabama, Western Georgia…

  1. Pam says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Here is the updated graphic for 7pm CDT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    It’s hurricane season again? already? Oh noes, I have tons of family there. Please God we need a break this year…..

    Prayer for Shelter Against the Storm
    – Rev. Thomas L. Weitzel
    God of heaven and earth, God who carries our lives and the lives of our whole community in your hands, be with us in the peril of this day/night. Help us to release our anxieties and fears into those same caring hands, knowing in faith that your will for us is life and everlasting good. Send your holy angels to watch over us and guard us. May they spread their holy wings to give us shelter against the storm. For you alone, O God, are all good, all life, all love, and that love is for us; through Jesus Christ our Lord.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    https://twitter.com/FLSERT/status/1000907641328209920

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Like

    Reply
  6. woodstuff says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Check out the website windy.com Great live view of winds. Not satellite

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. blind no longer says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Headed for Panama City Beach next weekend. Hopefully this will all be gone and we will have some good beach weather. Since I live in NW GA I am definitely keeping a watchful eye out! Maryland is getting hammered right now. Massive flooding. Prayers for those folks.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Minnie says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Thanks for the shares, Pam, they are appreciated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Here in SE NC, we are already seeing rain. We’ve been told we could see close to four inches between now and Wednesday. Of course I’m counting my blessings knowing that it could have been us. I’ve certainly seen my share over the years. I send my prayers to all who are in this storm’s path.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      May 27, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      Well, I’m in western NC and we have had volumes of rain the past two weeks and this is bringing more. Rivers are at flood level and have been…for me, no impact personally..don’t live near a river and the garden likes the rain. Only impact is the hiking, got drenched last week in the Smokies and this week in the Pisgah National Forest as well as having to drive through torrential downpours. I work from home, so as long as I have electricity I am in business.

      Like

      Reply
      • Pam says:
        May 27, 2018 at 9:47 pm

        Wow. You are so right about the volumes of rain. Inland areas do seem to get hit so much harder than people realize.

        Like

        Reply
  10. fleporeblog says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    My wife in Jacksonville, FL has said that it has been raining nonstop for the past few days. Thankfully not much wind so trees are staying put.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Like

    Reply
  13. adoubledot says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    The outer bands have already done a job here in central MD. Just a couple miles away from my house, old Ellicott City is flooded again. Same thing 22 months ago.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s