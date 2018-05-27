Heads Up – Tropical Storm Alberto Gained Rapid Strength – FL Panhandle, Alabama, Western Georgia…

In the last several hours Tropical Storm Alberto has quickly gained strength. Forecast track puts the storm coming ashore on the Florida Panhandle early tomorrow morning, Memorial Day. The Florida panhandle into much of Alabama and western Georgia can expect 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with isolated locations receiving as much as 12 inches. (NHC Advisory)

The Tennessee and Ohio Valley areas should pay close attention.

At 7:30 PM CDT (0030 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Alberto was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 85.7 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A northwest to north-northwest motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected overnight. A north-northwestward to northward motion is expected Monday through Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will move over the northern Gulf of Mexico tonight and cross the northern Gulf Coast in the warning area on Monday. Alberto is expected to move inland into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Little additional strengthening is expected before Alberto reaches the northern Gulf Coast. Steady weakening is expected after landfall, and Alberto is forecast to become a tropical depression Monday night or Tuesday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. [NHC Special Advisory]

ALBERTO RAINFALL

NHC – NOAA Link

