Heads Up – Tropical Storm Alberto Gained Rapid Strength – FL Panhandle, Alabama, Western Georgia…

In the last several hours Tropical Storm Alberto has quickly gained strength. Forecast track puts the storm coming ashore on the Florida Panhandle early tomorrow morning, Memorial Day. The Florida panhandle into much of Alabama and western Georgia can expect 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with isolated locations receiving as much as 12 inches. (NHC Advisory)
The Tennessee and Ohio Valley areas should pay close attention.
At 7:30 PM CDT (0030 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Alberto was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 85.7 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A northwest to north-northwest motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected overnight. A north-northwestward to northward motion is expected Monday through Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will move over the northern Gulf of Mexico tonight and cross the northern Gulf Coast in the warning area on Monday. Alberto is expected to move inland into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Little additional strengthening is expected before Alberto reaches the northern Gulf Coast. Steady weakening is expected after landfall, and Alberto is forecast to become a tropical depression Monday night or Tuesday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. [NHC Special Advisory]
Here is the updated graphic for 7pm CDT.
It’s hurricane season again? already? Oh noes, I have tons of family there. Please God we need a break this year…..
Prayer for Shelter Against the Storm
– Rev. Thomas L. Weitzel
God of heaven and earth, God who carries our lives and the lives of our whole community in your hands, be with us in the peril of this day/night. Help us to release our anxieties and fears into those same caring hands, knowing in faith that your will for us is life and everlasting good. Send your holy angels to watch over us and guard us. May they spread their holy wings to give us shelter against the storm. For you alone, O God, are all good, all life, all love, and that love is for us; through Jesus Christ our Lord.
In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen 🙏
Family near Tampa, as well.
Prayers for all in the path.
https://twitter.com/FLSERT/status/1000907641328209920
That was spectacular!
The heavens and earth declare the glory of the Lord!
Psalm 19:1
New International Version
For the director of music. A psalm of David. The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands
Check out the website windy.com Great live view of winds. Not satellite
Headed for Panama City Beach next weekend. Hopefully this will all be gone and we will have some good beach weather. Since I live in NW GA I am definitely keeping a watchful eye out! Maryland is getting hammered right now. Massive flooding. Prayers for those folks.
Thanks for the shares, Pam, they are appreciated.
Yes Pam, you are the best!! Thank You for all you do.
yw guys. Glad to help!
Here in SE NC, we are already seeing rain. We’ve been told we could see close to four inches between now and Wednesday. Of course I’m counting my blessings knowing that it could have been us. I’ve certainly seen my share over the years. I send my prayers to all who are in this storm’s path.
Well, I’m in western NC and we have had volumes of rain the past two weeks and this is bringing more. Rivers are at flood level and have been…for me, no impact personally..don’t live near a river and the garden likes the rain. Only impact is the hiking, got drenched last week in the Smokies and this week in the Pisgah National Forest as well as having to drive through torrential downpours. I work from home, so as long as I have electricity I am in business.
Wow. You are so right about the volumes of rain. Inland areas do seem to get hit so much harder than people realize.
My wife in Jacksonville, FL has said that it has been raining nonstop for the past few days. Thankfully not much wind so trees are staying put.
Yep. Nothing will bring trees down quicker than saturated ground. I remember just prior to Floyd hitting here we had tons of rain that had fell prior to landfall. That seems to be a pattern with so many of these storms.
Exactly! The wind also plays a major factor.
The outer bands have already done a job here in central MD. Just a couple miles away from my house, old Ellicott City is flooded again. Same thing 22 months ago.
Tampa guy here . Rained all day but stopped around 5 when the sun came out .
