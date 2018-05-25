May 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #491

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

9 Responses to May 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #491

  1. Matrony says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:20 am

    How To Stop “The Media” From Inspiring Killers – Colion Noir

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:20 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Trump Interview
    Fox and Friends

  7. fleporeblog says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Your daily winning you may not be aware of!

    From the article linked above:

    A majority of Americans in a new poll believe it’s fair to characterize members of the MS-13 gang as “animals,” according to the survey taken after President Trump faced controversy for remarks during an immigration meeting.

    56% of American adults in the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll said referring to members of the gang as “animals” is fair, compared to 44% who said the characterization was unfair.

    Almost two-thirds said they’d back a deal that provides Dreamers with a pathway to citizenship in exchange for shifting immigration rules to prioritize merit over family ties, eliminating the diversity visa lottery, and funding “barrier security” on the southern border.

    The employment index also hit the highest level, ever. The headline composite index came in at 29, breaking the previous all-time record of 26 last month.

  8. TimesUp says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Another Friday, another day of big breaking news? It being a long weekend I think this one will pass quietly, kind of a calm before the storm…

  9. Mike diamond says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

    We are with you President Trump ! We support you and Pray for you !

