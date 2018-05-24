Thursday May 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Sin City”
“The Long Trip”
The Peace of God
“Peace with God” is one thing; “the peace of God” is another. To enjoy the latter, we must first experience the former, for the peace of God, ruling in our hearts, is the result of “peace with God, through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
St. Paul declared by divine inspiration that “[Christ] was delivered for our offences and was raised again for our justification” and that “therefore, being justified by faith,” we, who once were at enmity with God, may enjoy “peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom. 4:25; 5:1). The result of “peace with God” is “the peace of God,” the peace that He gives to His own amid all the troubles of life. This is why the Apostle wrote to the Roman Christians:
“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing” (Rom. 15:13).
While only those who are at peace with God can — and should know “the peace of God,” it does not follow, however, that all those who are at peace with God necessarily enjoy “the peace of God.” Believers can enjoy “the peace of God” only as they practice Phil. 4:6:
“BE CAREFUL [ANXIOUS] FOR NOTHING; BUT IN EVERYTHING, BY PRAYER AND SUPPLICATION, WITH THANKSGIVING, LET YOUR REQUESTS BE MADE KNOWN UNTO GOD.”
As we follow these instructions the promise which follows will certainly be fulfilled.
“THE PEACE OF GOD, WHICH PASSETH ALL UNDERSTANDING, SHALL KEEP YOUR HEARTS AND MINDS THROUGH CHRIST JESUS” (Ver. 7).
As believers in Christ “we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose” (Rom. 8:28). Therefore we
should not be constantly overwhelmed and defeated by the adversities of life, but should heed the exhortation; “Let the peace of God rule in your hearts” (Col. 3:15).
“NOW THE LORD OF PEACE HIMSELF GIVE YOU PEACE ALWAYS BY ALL MEANS” (II Thes. 3:16).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-peace-of-god/
Romans 4:25 Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification.
Rom 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
Rom 15:13 Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.
Philippians 4:6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. 7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
Colossians 3:15 And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.
P.S. I will be leaving in the morning for my annual vacation at a Bible Conference where I do the video recording. I take a break from “the world”, so do not do internet, newspapers, TV, radio, etc. I may post this “Two Minutes with the Bible” on the open thread, but that would be it. Other than that, I will not be around CTH until Monday night.
http://www.ohiograceministries.org/
Colossians 1:9 For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding;
No night shift? No comments yet?
Looks like they were hiding. I felt all lost and alone. (Wink).
Loretta Fuddy dies in plane crash. She authenticated Obama’s birth certificate. ?????
Years ago. What made you think of it now?
Have you ever had a completely ridiculous day ? It starts out one way and then just flames into something else ?
I was having a normal work morning… coffee, responding to email and calls. So far so good.
I figure it is going to be a busy day- so decided to take the dog for a walk before I took her to the groomer because my afternoon was going to be busy. Little did I know. I swear I could hear my dog whispering ” take me for a walk walk walk walk…” it is a nice sunny day- so ok Bree lets go!. We are walking down the block make a right and now are walking over the bridge next to the highway.
I see a duck with 3 babies on the highway… and I am thinking why are you so far away from the lagoon ? Cars are breaking and honking… and I am thinking those ducks are going to get killed. Bree is barking -So I run back home with the dog, ( yeah trying to help a duck to safety with a cocker spaniel what could go wrong ?) I get in the car drop her off and head back to the where I saw the Mama duck and her babies. They are still there…dodging traffic. Oy. I stop and get out and I am trying to herd them to the side- babies are running everywhere- cars are honking- Mama Duck is running back trying to get the babies.. it was just crazy.
A jeep pulls up on and parks across 2 lanes to block the traffic. I look and a Marine (I am close to Camp Pendleton ) hops out and yells “you need some help” ? I notice he has a prosthetic leg– and I am thinking the one guy that is helping me has a prosthetic leg ? Bless you ! Yeah Buddy I need help! I am laughing shaking my head at all of this. We finally get the Mama duck and the babies off the highway. Now what ?
The lagoon is a about a mile away- how to get them there? The shortest way is to go down to the beach side and then veer up to the lagoon. The question is how to get them there. I have a laundry basket in the car from taking the bedspreads to the laundromat, so I grab that. The Marine ( Justin ) helps me- we corner the baby ducks and get them in the basket, I grab a heavy beach towel that is always in the car-(no self respecting Cali girl would be without it- never know when you might run into some good waves ) put that over the top of the basket because the babies were crawling out without it. . Mama Duck is squeaking like a banshee. There is no way we can catch her, when we get close she flies away.
I put the babies in the back seat trying to figure out the situation. I thank Justin– he gets in his car and unblocks the road…people not happy at having to wait for the rescue. I personally don’t give 2 rips. Some people were clapping and yelling YAY DUCK RESCUE ! Deal with it mean drivers ! La Duck Resistance !
I see that the Mama duck is now coming to the car door where she hears her babies – and I think maybe she will follow me. Once I start the car -I think she may not hear them over the engine and she will only follow me if she hears them- so I put the laundry basket on the hood and start driving really slow– babies are screaming and Mama Duck is following me running down the sidewalk like the AFlac DUCK squawking like a maniac…She is not happy. I am beyond stressed out.
I get to the little road by the beach- 1/4 mile to the lagoon- almost there ! I get out to check the babies – they were tired from crying for MAMA.. so they are sleeping in a huddle. Now Mama Duck is flying around squawking – which gets the attention of the seal gulls, crows and the osprey’s…the next thing I see is that these dang gang birds are dive bombing the Mama Duck. I mean it was a scene out of “THE BIRDS”. Mean Birds!!!
A couple sees the commotion and comes over to the car. They are on holiday so they have been drinking but nice. The guy says put them on the beach so the Mom can see the babies. I look at him like he has 3 heads. ” Don’t you think if all of those birds are dive bombing the MAMA that can fly- they will get the babies that cannot.. ” My logic seeps in his tequila infused brain.. Oh yeah…..he says.
I am trying to see where the Mama is I can not see her now.. I take one of the babies and gently rub it- it wakes up and starts squawking….it wakes up the other 2 babies they are now squawking. No Mama. 15 min later no Mama. 30 min later NO Mama. She has bugged out of the danger zone.
What to do now ? I call the Lifeguard, tell them the deal they say bring the babies there they have a cage and will bring them to the Wild Bird place. Ok- good a Solution. I get to the station and 3 hot life guards are talking to me and helping me with the babies and thanking me for helping the babies.. hmmm maybe this is not so bad after all ; )
I get back to the car my phone is ringing off the wall– it is the groomer, she has been trying to reach me for a few hours cause Bree has finished her ” Spa Day- Scrub and Fluff ” hours ago. I head over to pick her up. I feel like I have left my kid at school and forgot to pick her up. This has now been a 4 hour ordeal.
I am really sad- I know the babies are safe but that poor Mama with no babies. I am watching TV and it seems like every thing I clicked to was about a lost kid and a Mom searching for them. I feel terrible.
I call my sister and tell her and she is laughing so hard she can’t breathe and when she can she kept saying,” I would have done the same thing baby girl”. The Marine had one leg and he was the only one helping you ? The drunk couple ?? OY.
I wake up in the morning… drink coffee think about the Mama Duck and her babies, and think.. I did the best I could.. the babies are safe and hopefully the Mama won’t grieve too much. I had no good choices.
I walk out my front door this morning and I kid you NOT. There is a duck sitting outside my door. It is the MAMA Duck. WHAT ? How does she know when I live ????? She is looking at me like.. Morning —- yesterday was a bad day- thanks for the help with the kids.. WHERE ARE THEY ? I try to catch her- it is futile.
I call the Lifeguard back and tell them- they say they will not be able to catch the Mama–what is done is done.
I know The President is dealing with NOKO, TRADE, China, Illegal Immigration, Drugs, Russia, Syria, Idiots in Congress, deceitful people at the DOJ, CIA, JUSTICE…..
But I have REAL world issues I am dealing with ! ; )
Nice Duck Tale, Sayit. Boy I wish I had a nickel for every time that sort of thing happened.
Verse of the Day
Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another;
Romans 12:10 NKJV
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Bill Murray on dogs
Ron and Victory
Laurel & Hardy
James Dean
As long as we’re talking about iconic James Taylor performances, this one with Carly Simon is a killer. Hard to believe it was so long ago but I never tire of watching it.
Happy Cursday, Treepers! Puppies!!!
Reposting from yesterday’s Open Thread
Amazon demonetizes conservative website (us)
Posted by William A. Jacobson ▪ May 23, 2018 at 7:00pm
Our participation in Amazon Associates terminated without warning, with false and shifting explanations.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/05/amazon-demonitizes-conservative-website-us/
Why, Hollywood, why? This movie is geared for really young kids and looks really funny from the previews. Why would you add this scene?
