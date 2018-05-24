May 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #490

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Clapper saying Trump should appreciate the spying bc it was to keep an eye on the Russians and not him is so incredibly ridiculous I can’t believd he’d say that out loud and expect anything except laughter or derision. Worse still are the mockingbird media shills agreeing that this makes sense! I saw him on The View with human garbage pile Joy Behar and thought I’d misheard. Unbelievable.
Exactly Flep…
Some folks don’t believe it will happen.
Some think they won’t even go to prison.
When Americans HEAR what has been going on…
Not just spying, but all the pay-to-play, the criminal administration.
They will be screaming for justice. And justice must be meted out.
It’s justice or we can forget America… we will be at risk not only for it happening again,
but for losing our borders, our Republic…
There must absolutely must be justice.
I am so happy to hear you say it Flep…
Prosecuting these criminals is going to be gavel-to-gavel coverage and will make the OJ trial seem like childsplay.
Can’t wait to see the slow-speed Bronco chase as Barack, Hillary, Comey and Brennan make a run for the border!
Please Lord this can’t come quickly enough. We are mired in this evil until then.
Sessions needs to fly his butt home and get control of his department. This crap has gone on way too long. Clapper and Brennan are off their rails and it is not good for this country. It is undermining our security and other countries will begin to take advantage of this.
Good luck with that. Mr Magoo is lost in space.
Why can me, a middle aged broad in Florida completely understand how f’d up this is getting but Sessions is in some ex eastern block country talking about law enforcement. What a joke. What is he saying….hey look how well the US enforces the law? We aren’t exactly a shing example right now.
I know I’m going to get the just be patient, he is working behind the scenes story. I’m over it. And this two separate meetings tomorrow screams “SET UP” by the DOJ/FBI.
“The Special Counsel’s investigation is not a closed matter, but an ongoing criminal investigation with multiple lines of non-public inquiry,” prosecutors wrote in a brief submitted to U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson. “The investigation consists of multiple lines of inquiry within the overall scope of the Special Counsel’s authority. Many aspects of the investigation are factually and legally interconnected: they involve overlapping courses of conduct, relationships, and events, and they rely on similar sources, methods, and techniques. The investigation is not complete and its details remain non-public.”
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/05/23/mueller-media-secret-filings-607111
I am shocked it has been allowed to get to this point.
GO FLEP!! You always bring a smile to my face!! your family and your BABA are very Blessed ! And our tree house is stronger and smarter and kinder because of your posts!! Truly send up thank you prayers to GOD for you and for our Sundance!!!
Second that emotion Marica!
Our Flep is one of the CTH’s gems…
And POTUS… brilliant… as usual.
y’all used to the winning?
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/23/family-of-adopted-daughter-what-trump-told-them-onstage/
THIS is why we love this Potus!
Trump is that song.
Big, bold, brash, unafraid of the truth merely because it’s become a cliché to those who believe that they are so sophisticated and smart that they should be elites with different rules than us deplorable hoi polloi.
I’ve only been there once in my life, but thank God that there is a New York City that provided the arena that built President Trump.
I’ll always think of President Trump when I hear that song, for as many more years as the Lord gives me. I’ll smile when I hear it and think of these incredible days.
I posted this Trump/White House video in our big Trump Facebook group today and Facebook REMOVED it because it was ‘spam’, violating community standards.
I’m FURIOUS.
Normal people sleep at 6am. Lazy people (like me) sleep at 7am.
Superman never sleeps.
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s President Trump!!
Mark Penn
Sean Spicer
There’s just so much dirt that you have to dig through, just to get to the dirt that you have to dig through to get to the dirt. Dan Bongino on Spygate++
That pretty much covers it.
How can he get away with this??
Ha! See below
Jinx you owe me a soda! 😄
Well, he hasn’t gotten away with anything yet. He is petitioning the judge to wave the “Speedy Trial” rule. So I think it now hinges on whether or not the judge will go along. She rejected him the first time, so we wait to see how she rules this go-round.
In the mean time, Andrew McCarthy doesn’t think much of the idea:
“Speedy trial rights belong to the defendant, and if the defendant pushes for a trial within the 70 days, the government has little cause to complain,” McCarthy said. “If the case was too complex, the government had the option of holding off on seeking an indictment until it was ready to proceed to trial. When a prosecutor files an indictment, it is tantamount to saying, ‘We are ready to go.’”
Yeah, just read that last line again…
The quote can be found at this link:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/23/mueller-delay-russia-trial/
Absolutely. The only thing Mulehead and the Forty Thieves have going for them is the defendant is not in custody. As McCarthy points out, “speedy trial rights belong to the defendant”. If Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves want a continuance they can make a motion and litigate it like everyone else has to do.
PS-That defense lawyer Dubilier is totally bad-a$$.
Because Rosenstein lets him.
Lol, it’s like he knows he is so screwed 😂😂😂
https://www.weaselzippers.us/385904-mueller-rejects-speedy-trial-law-to-delay-russian-collusion-trial/
More WINNING today that you may not be aware of!
From the article linked above:
The Senate easily cleared legislation on Wednesday overhauling medical care options for veterans, sending the bill to President Trump’s desk.
With its passage, the bill will meet Trump’s public deadline to act on the issue and arrive on his desk before Congress departs for a weeklong Memorial Day recess.
The sweeping, $52 billion reform bill would overhaul medical care options for veterans, including giving them more access to private doctors and hospitals.
“[This is] the last piece of a great mosaic to reform the veterans benefits for our veterans to make them contemporary with the 21st century and see to it that the best care, the best attention and the best legislation is in place,” Isakson said.
The legislation also includes a one-year extension of the Department of Veterans Affairs’s Choice program. Congress approved the program following a “systemic,” nationwide scandal in which government watchdogs found that VA officials were manipulating data on how long veterans were waiting for a medical appointment.
The Choice program was scheduled to run out of money at the end of the month.
Critics of the VA Mission Act argue it goes too far toward privatizing health care for veterans and threatens to hollow out the Department of Veterans Affairs.
From the article linked above:
This effectively draws the line in the sand that President Donald Trump has been prodding the NFL to take for nearly nine months – including a consistent round of political attacks during the 2017 season that dogged the league’s owners. It was during those nine months that the NFL’s owners engaged in an internal debate over how to handle social protests within the game, and most especially during the national anthem.
From the article linked above:
Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, has been granted his permanent security clearance, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday, ending a period of uncertainty that had fueled questions about whether Mr. Kushner was in peril in the special counsel investigation.
From the article linked above:
The U.S. dethroned Hong Kong to retake first place among the world’s most competitive economies, thanks to faster economic growth and a supportive atmosphere for scientific and technological innovation, according to annual rankings by the Switzerland-based IMD World Competitiveness Center.
The U.S., which reclaimed the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2015, scored especially well in international investment, domestic economy and scientific infrastructure sub-categories while earning below-average marks in public finance and prices.
The renewed top ranking aligns with the positive U.S. growth narrative over the past year. Growth averaged 2.9 percent in the four quarters through March, versus 2 percent in the prior period.
I nearly forgot the BEST news of the day! Our “Sweet Stormy” was honored in California with a Key to the City.
The gift that keeps on giving will help in destroying the Democrat Party in November!
Nancy Pelosi was so excited by “Sweet Stormy” getting a key to the city in CA that she decided to hug 🤗 one of her Divine Angels!
Please tell us that is photoshopped, Fle.
Lord have mercy!
I hear that, after this picture was shown to several MS-13 members and the word got around, they are now high-tailing it south as fast as they can.
..” The gift that keeps on giving will help in destroying the Democrat Party in November!”…
And CNN, too!
Met a Dem Trump voter today who *used* to watch CNN exclusively. *Used* to. Laughed about how it had turned into the Stormy/muh Russia channel.
This absurdity reminded me of the old Gallagher joke:
“Living in California is like living in a bowl of granola; what ain’t fruits or nuts, is flakes.”
Re: NFL… I don’t care! They showed their true beliefs. Changing now is too late. It is time to crush the sjws.
Pretty sure the only reason they “saw the light” was because they’re not selling tickets, advertisers complaining, etc etc.
They’re still a bunch of Low Lifers, half the players are disgusting crooks, criminals and grifters.
Just start another franchise already.
F the NFL. ……IMO, of course.
I used to LOVE pro football but not so much anymore.
Compare to pro hockey-gorgeous MANLY MEN standing respectfully for both anthems, no ridiculous drama about the White House visit. Can’t WAIT for the Cup Finals to begin on Monday. Love both the Knights and the Caps, it will be great.
Tide Is Now Running In Favor of Trump, As Mueller Turns Boring, By CONRAD BLACK, Special to the Sun | May 23, 2018
It is now clear that Russian attempts at interference in the 2016 election, though somewhat outrageous, were ineffectual, unconnected with any particular party, a small effort given what a country of Russia’s resources and taste for political skullduggery and chicanery is capable of, and minor compared with the influence many countries, including the United States, have sometimes exercised in the elections of other countries.
No serious person could find anything in the conduct of the president that could be construed as obstruction of justice, the all-purpose catch-all of American prosecutors, who can conjure that charge from the most mundane acts: https://www.nysun.com/national/tide-is-now-running-in-favor-of-trump-as-mueller/90274/
AWESOME piece, thanks.
I love Conrad Black-and he referenced “Ozymandias” which is my favorite poem of all time. “Look on my works, o ye mighty, and despair”!
Re-posting from yesterday’s Presidential thread:
New PrayingMedic video…Q responds to a question from an old Sundance article that was posted by one of the Anons regarding why Nellie Ohr applied for a HAM Radio license…
PrayingMedic reads here (no surprise) and will be covering some Sundance articles in future PrayingMedic videos…looking forward to those…
Thanks, Harry – 4:20.
LikeLike
Pretty obvious the NFL ratings dropped much more than the 11% drop they admitted. Also it wasn’t due to alternative media. And all the support he sportcasters gave the kneelers was mealy mouth B.S.
I ain’t watching any more….EVER.
The NFL Policy Statement… Too little, too late…The damage is done.
I don’t care if the players run out on the field wearing red, white and blue jock straps, not watching..
I wonder if season ticket renewals are tanking and this scared the NFL into this action. Season ticket holders really couldn’t protest in a monetary way last year because they had to pay up front before all this kneeling crap started in earnest. President Trump wins again.
Trump didn’t kill the NFL, We the People did.
It was the former fans who got disgusted with these POS’s, quit buying tickets, started burning and trashing their fan gear, etc.
Toensing: Papadopoulos was honey trapped!
Notable that the person the FBI used to monitor the Trump campaign is the same person who worked as a CIA operative running that 1980 Presidential election spying campaign.
It was not until several years after Reagan’s victory over Carter did this scandal emerge. It was leaked by right-wing officials inside the Reagan administration who wanted to undermine officials they regarded as too moderate, including then White House Chief of Staff James Baker, who was a Bush loyalist.
The NYT in 1983 said the Reagan campaign spying operation “involved a number of retired Central Intelligence Agency officials and was highly secretive.” The article, by then-NYT reporter Leslie Gelb, added that its “sources identified Stefan A. Halper…
Excerpt:
When the scandal first broke in 1983, the UPI suggested that Halper’s handler for this operation was Reagan’s Vice Presidential candidate, George H.W. Bush, who had been the CIA Director and worked there with Halper’s father-in-law, former CIA Deputy Director Ray Cline
Excerpt:
Halper, through his CIA work, has extensive ties to the Bush family. Few remember that the CIA’s perceived meddling in the 1980 election – its open support for its former Director, George H.W. Bush to become President –was a somewhat serious political controversyAnd Halper was in that middle of that, too.
https://theintercept.com/2018/05/19/the-fbi-informant-who-monitored-the-trump-campaign-stefan-halper-oversaw-a-cia-spying-operation-in-the-1980-presidential-election/
George H.W. Bush bush41 Motions Throat Cut At Trump,
CNN GOP Debate Houston, Texas/FLASHBACK.
George H.W. “Deep State” Bush…
Andrew McCarthy had an article in National Review today (yes, I know many here don’t care for either one of those) that reinforces the idea that the Hillary email investigation and the Trump campaign investigation are inextricably linked. A quote:
“The two investigations must not be compartmentalized. Manifestly, the FBI saw them as inseparably linked: Trump’s victory in the primaries, the opening of his path to the Oval Office, meant — first and foremost — that the Hillary investigation had to be brought to a close.
And that is because bringing it to a close was already known, by May 4, to mean closing it without charges — opening her path to the Oval Office. It was the calculation of the FBI, the Obama Justice Department, the Obama-led intelligence agencies, and the Obama White House that wrapping up MYE was essential to stopping Donald Trump.
Trump had won the nomination, so now the pressure was on to remove the cloud of felony suspicion hanging over Mrs. Clinton.”
In other words, to state the obvious, there are two converging paths to the White House. The email investigation was blocking Hildabeast’s path so had to be removed and AT THE SAME TIME they were already working on the plan to put up a block in Trump’s path.
Article here: https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/05/trump-russia-investigation-clinton-email-fbi-linked-cases/
Thanks for linking the article. We can make the difference between a couple of patriots (Hanson, McCarthy) still lingering about, hopefully not for long, at Anti-National Review and the despicable body of traitors and slimeballs led by David French, who belong in Gitmo.
Granted, there is a bit of cognitive dissonance there, but it has to be resolved by Mr. McCarthy and Professor Hanson, not by us.
While their credibility is still alive.
…. and yes, the point you’re quoting is very well put. Thanks again.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-23/rank-and-file-fbi-agents-sickened-comey-and-mccabe-want-come-forward-and-testify
“There are agents all over this country who love the bureau and are sickened by Comey’s behavior and McCabe and Holder and Lynch and the thugs like Brennan…”
The Gestapo
The longstanding FBI and CIA malfeasance and terror on regular Americans and President Trump that is being discovered is just the tip of the iceberg. Everything is starting to make sense on the staging and black ops on Parkland shooting, Charlottesville, Manderlay going all the way back to Columbine and Waco. This was exponentially the case under the Obama admin which is only now seeing daylight under PDJT.
U.S. GOVERNMENT RUNS ‘GANG STALKING’ VIGILANTISM, SAYS EX-FBI OFFICIAL
The ex-FBI official’s comments represent the most compelling testimony to date indicating that “black operations” of the federal government are dedicated to waging a covert war of terror and persecution targeting American citizens.
“Based on my thirty years’ experience and research, I have determined there are thousands of victims who have been targeted by an illegal U.S. government rogue criminal enterprise — military intelligence, probably, tied into CIA and FBI and so forth — that is active 24 hours a day throughout the United States,” Gunderson stated in an October 2008 speech posted last fall on YouTube.
Why is it that retired intelligence professionals do not express critical opinions of their leaders publicly more often? On Tuesday, February 15, 2011, retired career CIA analyst Ray McGovern turned his back on a speech by Secretary of State Clinton while wearing a Veterans for Peace T-shirt. He was roughed up by two government security thugs and arrested before he even uttered a word.
You can quickly come to the determination that both the street level hoods and the organized crime element are nothing but doomed dupes in a social engineering experiment the scope of which has never been seen in this country.
“It appears those who administer the program can call any location in the United States for surveillance, a telephone tap, or… harassment directed at a victim, and immediately dispense manpower to the source… This well-greased, covert operation makes the old FBI counterintelligence program (code-named “Cointelpro”) look like a Sunday school class.”
— It needs to be said also that Mueller and McCain are rogues under the preceding corrupted government.
—- The good news is that counter weapons against this is being developed by the navy and I hope President Trump gives this first-class attention and funding!
—— Also the more you make people aware of this mind control by CiA and FBI given the reveals about deep state, the more people will realize they’ve been duped with the help of media
Source here
https://rudy2.wordpress.com/gang-stalking-vigilantism-run-by-u-s-government-says-ex-fbi-official-says-ex-fbi-official/
Good news here! Attention President Trump and Congress, please forward and give priority! Lots of people are probably being targetted without knowing.
Pray even more now than before, don’t stop! MAGA!!
Oops, I forgot to link the good news Navy for Trump
Countering the evil
http://www.eucach.org/counter_directed_energy_weapons.pdf
I can’t wait for the day (hopefully soon) when PDJT uses the word “sedition” or “coup” in one of his tweets. The MSM’s heads will explode.
Oh my God! Somebody explain to me why someone carrying a gun with a clearance to kill hasn’t shown up at Brennan’s or Clappers home to tell him to them to shut their mouths?
Seriously if I have to see another photo of Rosenstein leaving the whitehouse with a silly assed grin on his face. What could possibly be so funny about any of this? You’ve got an ex CIA director and an ex DNI director sowing discord in our country.
There needs to be a righteous reckoning and it needs to happen now!
On the lighter side, malapropism overheard on Hannity tonight:
“Comer and Clappy” or maybe “Coma and Clappy”
The two clowns.
Maybe it is hoping for too much, but I’m thinking how fitting it would be if Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton could be baited by accusations into defensively blurting out (forgetfully) the well-known Richard Nixon line, “I am not a crook”. 🙂
True American Heroes…
It is time to get back to the basics of American life: God, family and country, Jordan told the crowd gathered. He harked on other values, like discipline, dedication, a sense of service to others, and a life grounded in religion. All of these, Jordan contends, are what is needed to keep America strong, safe and prosperous in the future.
