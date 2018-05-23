Everything Michael Caputo Said in Last 24 Hours Was One Big Misunderstanding….

Former campaign aide Michael Caputo was on Fox News Monday Night and Tuesday afternoon with some rather dramatic claims about being targeted for exploitation by a nefarious intelligence community operative.  Apparently it was all just a big misunderstanding.

Misunderstanding Story – EXPLAINED HERE

Whoopsie daisy.

83 Responses to Everything Michael Caputo Said in Last 24 Hours Was One Big Misunderstanding….

  1. carterzest says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Yeah, that’s the ticket!

  2. TMonroe says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:22 am

    From the story: “Caputo asked The Daily Wire to review text messages between Bell and the government contractor and between Bell and himself.”

    So……..

    Can WE see the texts, daily wire?

    • TMonroe says:
      May 23, 2018 at 12:25 am

      Here’s their answer as of now:

      “All three men agreed that the core details in the timeline of events were correct. The government contractor and Caputo also agreed on most of the major details in each other’s stories and it appears as though there was a misunderstanding between the two men.

      Caputo thought that the government contractor was coming to him with an offer but messages reviewed by The Daily Wire appear to show that the government contractor was making suggestions for the campaign rather than offering the campaign anything specific.”

      It would be neat to see the info ourselves. Maybe Emily Litella can redact them first.

  3. NJ Transplant says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:22 am

    There was no misunderstanding. It was the same information given to Papadopolous. Someone knew about Hillary’s emails and approached people involved with the Trump campaign. These people will say anything.

  4. Sandra-VA says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Well, there you go….

    Just someone suggesting that the NSA would probably have the emails…. like about a million other people have since 2015.

    • gerkenstein says:
      May 23, 2018 at 12:30 am

      I always thought this would have had to have been a white hat if true. There wouldn’t be anything illegal that I could see about taking them from a government agency. The person who leaked them might be in jeopardy. But the receiver? Maybe if he paid for them.

  5. Mikegotit says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Someone gave Michael an offer he couldn’t refuse….hmmm!

  6. evergreen says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    There’s offer and there’s recommend. If he spent hours talking on the phone with an intermediary about this topic, I’d say the distinction would have to have been evident. But….

  8. wolfmoon1776 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Plausible deniability sounds plausible! 😉

    My reading? Caputo brilliantly “accidentally almost burned” a covert operative who is now using his miriaculous “back-off-to-my-cover” powers to liberate Caputo from the taint, as Caputo’s lawyer hoped.

    Love it. Deep State is in retreat.

    • citizen817 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 12:33 am

      I didn’t read it like you suggest. My conclusion from the article is that Caputo is a puts.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        May 23, 2018 at 12:56 am

        Not many will. I come at this trusting a lot more stuff between the lines than what the people themselves are saying.

        The bad guys know that most will read it that way. It’s just like dealing with any informant or spy. You catch them and give them a wedgie, and they will back out and make you look like you’re overreacting, paranoid, too sensitive, goofy, whatever, and that is simply the price one pays for BACK-OFF.

        Misunderstanding! Whatever.

        Caputo’s involvement here is like a lot of scams where people go in thinking it’s one thing and over time realize that things were NOT what they thought they were. I’ve had some of that lately myself. I think Caputo’s mind has been firming up on this whole thing being entrapment, but the nature of the entrapment has likely been changing in his mind.

        I listened to Tracy Beanz, and she noted that Caputo was asked by Mueller about RUSSIAN offers of emails, but NOT from other sources (meaning he didn’t have to say yes). She wondered WHY Caputo didn’t volunteer the information, or at least think about it (I’m sure it was on his mind). This gets into a lot of psychology of witness intimidation.

        The “I went to testify, they asked A, the reality was B, they didn’t ask B, so B is my secret” routine is a SCAM to make you believe you have responsibility and guilt for B and not volunteering it, when it turns out that B is the FAKE part of the scam they want you to keep believing. The truth is C – in this case, that they were trying to set up Trump and make it look like it was NSA doing it. Doing the DOUBLE DIRTY on Trump and the NSA.

        Deep State is NASTY. They wanted LEVERAGE on Trump, by getting him to take the emails. That’s my read right now. They give him the emails, then CHANGE THE REALITY – CHANGE THE STORY – so that he’s holding a TARBABY. Nope.

        I like the way Caputo is playing this. He may end up looking like an idiot, but that’s OK. Sometimes that is the best way to put a potato in Deep State’s tailpipe. 😉

        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          May 23, 2018 at 1:16 am

          “the best way to put a potato in Deep State’s tailpipe.”

          Actor Eddie Murphy would use a banana (“Beverly Hills Cop”), but that is just a Hollyweird movie.

        • wheatietoo says:
          May 23, 2018 at 1:21 am

          DailyWire is Ben Shapiro’s outfit.

          Ben Shapiro is a NeverTrumper…and I take anything from his site with a grain of salt.

          I am putting a wait-and-see on this whole thing with Caputo.
          He doesn’t strike me as a flake.

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            May 23, 2018 at 1:25 am

            Yes. Caputo seems to me like a bit of a wise guy who studied under Roger Stone, so he’s probably going to seem flaky when it serves his purposes, but not otherwise.

            Trump does this all the time. He may say stuff that seems momentarily flaky, but that is so it will appear genius later.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Informants, perps, spies and spooks ALWAYS hedge their stuff so there is plenty of room to back out. Every operation that they pull has plenty of room to back out. “I really meant….” yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah. Caputo went for BACK-OFF and he got it.

      “It’s a misunderstanding? Are we good? Great!”

      I want to know who the person was, so I can never trust them again! 😉

  9. andi lee says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Oh snap! *Kentucky Derby*?
    👇

  10. AngelOnejudicial says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Some people have been hearing for quite sometime that the NSA absconded with the Clinton emails, this denial parrots those rumours.

  11. andi lee says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Oh, 2016, my oh my.

  12. Curry Worsham says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Not helpful. MSCNN will have a field day with this to distract from all the Deep State bad news.

  13. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:35 am

    “Love it. Deep State is in retreat.”

    Here is a link to my post earlier,

    CIA whistle blower covers these “contractors” in detail during his 90 minute video/ PowerPoint demonstration here:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/22/surveillance-target-sam-clovis-discusses-his-contacts-with-fbi-cia-intelligence-agent-stefan-halper/comment-page-1/#comment-5415314

    https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net/

  14. Apollo says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

    …what?

  15. thevalueofsparrows says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Translation: My lawyer called, and my ears are still ringing with his rebuke. Sorry, guys.

    • andy says:
      May 23, 2018 at 12:41 am

      nope… The contractor was atempting to give him a bright idea… They needed someone to bring up the idea of trying to get clinton emails in a Trump meeting

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        May 23, 2018 at 1:02 am

        THIS!!! Yes – I think you’re right – that would be a GOOD OUTCOME for Deep State. They already have the wires in place – OH YES. Great thinking! They really wanted him to bring in the TALK.

        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          May 23, 2018 at 1:23 am

          “They already have the wires in place”

          I told them (*) to stay away from the windows in Trump Tower. There are laser microphones that “read” the vibrations in the glass from people talking.

          (*) Mr. Caputo received that email from me

  16. andy says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:40 am

    IMagine…. He walks into his first meeting with team trump and says. “wouldnt it be a great plan to acquire Clinton’s missing emails?”

    PapaD ” I just learned about a guy who has access!”

  17. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Reply
  18. joeknuckles says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Ok, so the Daily Wire did a thorough investigation. They asked the contractor if he was a spy and he said he wasn’t. So that’s that. The Daily Wire has cleared him. I noticed Laura Ingraham accepted this completely and without question.

  19. scott467 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:43 am

    “At the event, the government contractor mentioned to Bell that he had heard about some of Hillary Clinton’s missing emails and said that the campaign should see if they could obtain them.”

    ___________________

    A brilliant suggestion… you just can’t buy genius like that.

    .
    .

    “The government contractor told The Daily Wire that the information he had heard about some of Clinton’s missing emails came from a business meeting that he had while he was trying to drum up business for a private sector tech company.”

    __________________

    Excellent point, I mean, Clinton’s missing emails was strictly insider knowledge, nobody knew about it, it wasn’t all over the Internet and television or anything, so this guy’s idea to maybe look into it was pure gold. He would never have heard of it, if not for this ‘business meeting’.

    We’ve never heard of Clinton’s missing emails.

    I STILL haven’t heard of them. I don’t even know how I’m writing this… strange…

  20. Harry Lime says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Tracy Beanz had posted a youtube video on her channel a few hours ago about how Caputo’s narrative didn’t make any sense and that something wasn’t right about his story. T Beanz has been researching this stuff for some time and has a good sense for when something just isn’t right. Nice job Tracy.

    • EbonyRaptor says:
      May 23, 2018 at 1:08 am

      I was just coming to post that. She knew things weren’t adding up in Caputo’s various interviews.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Yes – she noted something very interesting about what Mueller asked (only about RUSSIAN OFFERS), and what he DIDN’T ask (about AMERICAN OFFERS). All very interesting. My guess is that Caputo avoided volunteering information (so he said nothing about the American stuff), but then realized that they were in some ways setting him up.

      CLEAR THE AIR.

  21. distracted2 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

    The article includes that pesky word that keeps popping up everywhere. Another unnamed “contractor.” Hmmmm….

    • GB Bari says:
      May 23, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Yeah, exactly.
      Didn’t Sundance JUST post an article that highlights how contractors used by the DOJ and FBI are the ones gaining access to raw data or data from “about queries” without requiring FISA warrants?

      This is just way too coincidental. Need to find out the name the contractor with whom Caputo had this supposedly “big misunderstanding”. 🙄

  22. NJF says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Throw hands up.

  23. Mist'ears Mom says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:47 am

    That is the most confusing and worst article from Daily Mail I have ever read. How many times did it say “government contractor”. Good lord.
    What the heck-what a mess. What does it even mean….prol nothing more CYA.

  24. Running Fast says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Thank you SD now I have to burn this phone after being on that repugnant site…

  25. scott467 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:49 am

    “The missing emails came up in casual conversation with another man, in which the subject of the 2016 election was briefly mentioned.”

    _________________

    Yeah. The same thought occurred to 70+ million other people at the same time, in the same context…

    .
    .

    “The man that the contractor met with suggested that Clinton’s missing emails could contain more damaging information in them than people realized.”

    _________________

    Wow… you know… he may be onto something. I’m going to say it over again, slowly, to try to absorb the magnitude and depth of this revelation: Clinton’s… missing… emails.. could… contain… more damaging information in them… than people realized…

    Do you REALIZE what he’s saying?

    He’s saying that Clinton’s missing emails could contain MORE damaging information in them, than people realize.

    Yep. They could.

    That’s very astute.

    That’s why he makes the big dollars.

  26. VegasGuy says:
    May 23, 2018 at 12:54 am

    LOL…Like this ?…..

  27. Peoria Jones says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:01 am

    The speculation and opinions throughout this whole mess have been enlightening and enjoyable, but I’m often glad I didn’t bite.

  28. joeknuckles says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:02 am

    This is an article from the Daily Wire, which is run by NeverTrumper Ben Shapiro. It’s nothing but spin, folks.

  29. bessie2003 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:03 am

    • Fe says:
      May 23, 2018 at 1:30 am

      Oh man I miss Gilda Radner and her characters. Emily Litella was one of my favs. I am always using her famous line ‘nevermind’. That’s actually spot on in this case, lol.

  30. k4jjj says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Would this be a “Seth Rich” misunderstanding….you know, four shots in the back in the wee hours on a sidewalk in DC?

    Why does this sound like Agent Maxwell Smart asking, “Well, would you believe THIS?”

  31. mazziflol says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Ah yes…another ‘BOMB”, that was a dud.

  32. Dave says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Well… after watching his statements today, and that his friend wanted to go on the record… I thought… “I hope his friend doesn’t turn up dead.”

    People forget this isn’t just about politics… the stakes are HUGE here.

  33. GB Bari says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:22 am

    This won’t be the last we read about this.
    Too late to close the barn door – the horse already left.

  34. anon says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Reminder Daily Wire is Shapiro’s territory, and Shapiro is a full-throated, never-Trumping supporter of the Deep State

  35. redridge45 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Distraction from what? The rest of May?

  36. redridge45 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Distraction from what? The rest of May?

