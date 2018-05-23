The original headline of this article read:

“Everything Michael Caputo Said in Last 24 hours was one big misunderstanding.”

We received an email from Mr. Caputo correcting the headline. It reads:

“Your reporting is wrong. I did NOT say this was a misunderstanding. I said it COULD BE a misunderstanding. That’s what Daily Signal wrote, too. I usually rely upon the liberal media to bend my words. I didn’t expect that from TCT. … This is the last time I read The Conservative Treehouse. You really disappointed me. You aren’t an exception to the rule at all – you vandalized me like they would at Media Matters for America. The team defending Trump doesn’t need this kind of “help.”” ~ Michael Caputo 5/23/2018

Accordingly, we adjusted the headline to read:

Everything Michael Caputo Said in Last 24 Hours “Could Be” One Big Misunderstanding.

Former campaign aide Michael Caputo was on Fox News Monday Night and Tuesday afternoon with some rather dramatic claims about being targeted for exploitation by a nefarious intelligence community operative. Apparently it was could be all just a big misunderstanding.

Misunderstanding Story – EXPLAINED HERE

Whoopsie daisy.

