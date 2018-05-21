May 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #487

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
LOVE me some PDJT
Oh I am looking forward to this week. The meltdowns are going to be epic.
I agree. I like to be on offense. I’m pretty sure the President does, too. Enough is enough. Time to punish some bad guys.
Yep
Maybe after we drain the swamp we can start making good movies again.
This week, is promising to be a Great week.
The Coup is seriously losing ground.
Retreating may be a better definition.
They never Controled the high ground, but Enemedia projected that they did.
Enemedia has controlled the narrative up to now, but they have Lost Control of it.
Expect to hear a Lot of Reeeee!
Looking forward to the coming week…
Praying for thesafety of POTUS and his family,
and for our great patriots and their families… Adm Rogers and Gen Flynn
I concur. It is really shocking that Brennan is making open threats.
PTrump is very organized/planned and all the PTrump tweets are well analyzed by his team. I think this investigation is already over or near to finish and now PTRUMP is communicating to his enemies and fake msm. Rudy’s daily interviews are all planned and they know what Mueller has. Next few weeks will be interesting and PTrump would not like to go in mid-term with this collusion crap.
No, he needs to be charged with treason/sedition and thrown in jail or executed. That’s the law.
Totally agree with you
While Dir FBI, Mueller implemented the 5 and out rule to purge the ranks of the FBI, removing experienced people that may have questioned him, and filling the ranks with yes-men he could mold into pliable sycophants.
In PDJT’s second term, he should initiate a complete purge of the TRAITORs in the CIA, DIA, NSA, DoJ, FBI, DNI, et cetera!
Give them all new and pointed Polygraph tests that directly ask:
1. Did you participate in the illegal spying on Trump and his associates?
2. Did you participate in the unmasking of US Persons?
3. Did you participate in leaking to the news media?
4. Did you participate in the cover-up of the Clinton email server?
5. Did you participate in Uranium One, or the ensuing cover-up?
6. Have you lied to any investigators?
7. Have you participated in the Clinton Foundation?
8. Did you participate in the cover-up for the Clinton Foundation?
9. Did you support the attempt to undermine the results of the 2016 Presidential Election?
Why wait for his second term?
Who knew Sunday would be a busy day?
The lid has come off the boiling pot. Watergate on Steroids has been exposed and the s**t is about to get out of control for the Democrats, RINOs and any other Deep State flunkies involved in it.
If you read the Big Ugly thread about Three Days of the Condor or Operation Condor and know about the movie, at the very end the Robert Redford character informs his CIA handler that he has written the whole story and given it to the New York Times and then walks away. The CIA handler shouts to him “Do you thing they will publish it? Do you think they will publish it?”
How ironic that the New York Times published an article that basically unmasked Stehan Halper and pushed the snowball downhill that is leading to the Big Ugly.
Sundance, I know you understand what I am trying to get across and I hope it makes you smile. You are one magnificent son of a gun.
If I Twittered, I would Tweet this to Brennan, after he referred to “Mr. Trump”::
BTW — It’s PRESIDENT rump to you, traitor. And PRESIDENT Trump will definitely NOT pardon you.
Interesting picture with Mueller, Brennan, Clapper and Gen. Flynn testifying before the House Select Intelligence committee in April 2013.
https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/director-robert-mueller-director-of-national-intelligence-news-photo/166309705#/director-robert-mueller-director-of-national-intelligence-james-cia-picture-id166309705
Can’t wait intil Flynn gets the last laugh.
Popcorn time.
SWAMP REUNION: Obama’s Three Muses Reappear In Mueller’s Trump Investigation
This triumvirate of cover-up experts is central to the Obama White House arm of the conspiracy to surveil the Trump campaign, the phony FISA warrant, “unmaskings” of Americans in the Trump campaign and denials of information to the incoming president of the United States. Who are they?
Lisa Monaco was President Obama’s counter-terrorismand homeland security advisor.
Kathryn Ruemmler— President Obama’s long-term White House Counsel.
Ruemmler and Monaco were prosecutors under Andrew Weissmann on the Enron Task Force, where they were all implicated in various forms of prosecutorial misconduct
Ms. Rice appears in a bizarre memo to “self” on Trump’s inauguration day. In the memo, she refers to a meeting in the White House 15 days earlier with FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, the president, and Vice President Biden.
Now, Ms. Ruemmler boldly leaps to the defense of her fellow muse Susan Rice.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/01/reunited-and-it-feels-so-swampy-obamas-three-muses-reappear-in-muellers-trump-investigation/
There will be a lot of scurrying and infighting by the varmints this week. Bet on it.
Which volcano will be the most spectacular this week? The one in Hawaii or the one in DC?
The one in Hawaii is merely this:
https://www.shutterstock.com/video/clip-14627125-stock-footage-lighting-match-close-up.html
LOL! Can’t wait to see what happens today. It would be hard to top yesterday. Fresh Lava in Hi. and who knows what in the Swamp.
Trump has made many aware just how corrupt, crooked and criminal the United States government has become, both elected officials and Deep State. This in itself is a huge plus. Now it is imperative law and order is restored if we are going to have a healthy Nation.
The “Silent Majority” “Deplorables” can no longer afford the luxury of remaining silent. Trump as an
American citizen has more than done and is doing his part to save our Country. It is time everyone more than do their part. As a citizen Trump’s vote is one as everyone else. Everyone needs to carry their responsibility as is Trump for preserving this Nation.
How old is that kid?
