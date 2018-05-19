Harry and Meghan tie the knot …

Posted on May 19, 2018 by

Wedding Day for Prince Harry!

Stella's Place

The ballyhoo is almost over, as Prince Harry of the house of Windsor, sixth in line to the British throne (at the moment), marries his American actress love, Meghan Markle.

If anyone is interested, the wedding will be rebroadcast on PBS at 11:30 am (at least it is in my area). I am watching on BritBox, which has been live broadcasting all morning from Windsor.

The couple was married in the historic St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Chapel was built and enlarged in the 14th and 15th centuries, and is the home of the Order of the Garter, which was established in 1348 by King Edward III.

19 Responses to Harry and Meghan tie the knot …

  1. TejasRob says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Sorry, I don’t give a tinker’s damn about the royal wedding. To hell with every one of them.

  2. positron1352 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Just wanted to see the dress….how shallow of me.

    • Cisco says:
      May 19, 2018 at 1:20 pm

      I just wanted to see the wedding cake.🍰
      So don’t feel bad.

    • cplogics says:
      May 19, 2018 at 1:21 pm

      Disappointing wasn’t it especially with a $400,000 price tag?

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      May 19, 2018 at 1:28 pm

      I’ll look later at the dress, cake & crazy hats…
      Just not into Meghan, really thought Harry was smarter than that. Yea, it will be like Di’s wedding to Charles ending up in divorce before the middle of the next decade if not sooner.

      • stella says:
        May 19, 2018 at 1:33 pm

        I think he married for love. He’ll never be King, so why not?

        Charles married the virgin aristocratic girl chosen for him. He wasn’t allowed to marry the woman he would have otherwise, and did at a later time. That woman is Camilla. I don’t particularly like her, but I’m not married to her.

  3. Risa says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    I wish them well, as I do any young couple embarking on the journey called “marriage”. It was also interesting to see how the wedding was handled since the bride is not only American but a divorcee as well. I suppose, since all but one of the Queen’s children have been divorced, it was perhaps not the issue it once was.

    A lovely spectacle filled with uniforms and amazing horses. My heart is also filled with gratitude for my ancestor, Captain Henry Moss, who had the wisdom and courage to serve in the Revolution which freed us from the British.

  4. Wee2low says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Sorry Stella but I think the light in my toaster oven that made my bagel this morning interested me more.

  5. John Doe says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    All I could hear was the Muslims’ trilling noise of congratulations. It overwhelmed the regular cheers. That was enough for me. London is lost. God save the Queen.

  6. Bendix says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    They stunk it up with talk of race and slavery.
    I knew no good could come of this, after race-baiting jackal Barack Obama paid them a special visit.
    Her mother is at least partially white, her father is a regular white dude who married a black woman, and they bring divisive racial politics into their own WEDDING?
    How sad to see that.

    • cplogics says:
      May 19, 2018 at 1:31 pm

      Meghan’s mother claims to be a descendant of slaves from the State of Georgia. Chances are that’s another English fairy tale to give her the provenance she lacks. I have always liked Harry but found it disappointing that he could not find or did not care to find a suitable British girl.

  7. CNN_sucks says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    We won the war a long time ago????

  8. Sporty says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Pretty sure when we left England 400 yrs. ago we stopped worrying about these inbred elites.

  9. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Hebrews 13:4 Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.

    1Timothy 2:1 ¶ I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for ALL MEN;

    2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. 3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;

    4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. 5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;

  10. Aristotle says:
    May 19, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    And the world still goes round and round.
    And these folks will not celebrate the 4th of July

