Harry and Meghan tie the knot …

Stella's Place

The ballyhoo is almost over, as Prince Harry of the house of Windsor, sixth in line to the British throne (at the moment), marries his American actress love, Meghan Markle.

If anyone is interested, the wedding will be rebroadcast on PBS at 11:30 am (at least it is in my area). I am watching on BritBox, which has been live broadcasting all morning from Windsor.

The couple was married in the historic St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Chapel was built and enlarged in the 14th and 15th centuries, and is the home of the Order of the Garter, which was established in 1348 by King Edward III.