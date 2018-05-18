National Economic Council Chairman Discusses Big Panda…

DAY#3 – Everyone has a role to play. While President Trump’s ‘killers’ sharpen dragon-slaying strategy, NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow rubs Big Panda’s belly and discusses the optimistic outlook toward the ongoing trade negotiations with China.
In Part II of the interview chairman cuddle-bunny discusses the issues of intellectual property rights, patents and copyright protections.
Liz is a sly cat, isn’t she.
She tries to act ‘neutral and objective’…but I see through her passive-aggressive jabs at our President’s trade policies.
At this point, I hope and pray that Peter Navarro has our President’s ear! Secretary Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow seem to want to make a deal for the sake of making a deal. Thankfully our Wilburine gets to call the shots when it comes to sanctions and tariffs. Our President has the backing of the Americans that matter. If we have to go to a trade war so be it.
The 1st $150 billion will be both sides shooting blanks. Every above $150 billion dollars will be our side shooting with real ammo while their side will only have water guns. At that point our President will have this country booming in new and old factories being built or refurbished.
We can start producing that list of imports in our own country because the refineries will all be up and running allowing us to reduce the cost of Energy in our country. We will have the infrastructure to produce the items. Cut the cost of shipping and everything else involved to move products from China to our country.
Than we can give them the middle finger and tell them good luck when we cut the deficit by eliminating them. No stealing of IP etc. There people will find what it is like to live back in the rice 🍚 fields and poor!
Enough is enough!
Agree, Fle.
Except for this:
“If we have to go to a trade war so be it.”
We’ve already been in a trade war!
For decades.
Our feckless, traitorous leaders have been selling us out, instead of fighting for us.
What Liz Claman and her globalist masters are afraid of, is that our President’s trade policies will actually work!
The Global Times reported:
“Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman denies the report that China offered to cut $200 billion in trade deficit with the US on Friday.”
The foreign minister also pushed back against the President by saying they did not influence NK.
In the meantime, China deployed nuclear bombers to SCS disputed island bases.
Admiral Harris was nominated by POTUS to be the US ambassador to SK. (This will make the panda hair stand up. China hates him and always makes snarky comments about his Japanese heritage, everyone else in Asia loves him.
Hilarious SD. You’re a patriot. So grateful for your posts.
I think the strategy of our trading opponents is to try and portray our President as “unreasonable”.
Twinkle Socks saying ‘everything is going great’ with NAFTA negotiations.
China floating the ‘$200 billion reduction’…then denying it.
They are positioning themselves to say:
“It’s not us…it’s him!”
And in the end no one worth their weight in our country will care! The CoC, Corporations, Wall Street etc. can cry 😭 us a river while our President gets as close to 60,000 factories back and running!
As our President has said and continues to say, we have already lost the trade war with the world 🌎. No need to look back and all the reasons to look ahead.
At 25:20 is Asman’s interview regarding President Trump now working directly with the Chinese trade rep., which is on this topic. (Didn’t know how to cut it to the 2-3 minutes on the topic at hand).
Sundance has perfectly pegged Larry:
Koala Kudlow
I love how our Wilburine alone seems to be wickedly gleeful in the pic with everyone formally lined up.
