May 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #484

Posted on May 18, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

124 Responses to May 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #484

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 18, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Brilliant, President Trump!!!!!

      Reply
    • marko says:
      May 18, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Sara Carter reporting the public won’t
      be able to see IG report for 3-4 weeks? Huh?

      Reply
    • TDU_Weight says:
      May 18, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Rodney Dangerfield:

      Man, I tell ya,

      I don’t get no respect.

      Met this woman.

      Met.

      Ha!

      I never said a word.

      They use to say

      About a woman like that

      That she was easy on the eyes.

      Called her a dame.

      Let me paint you a picture…

      Toes to top.

      Brown leather riding boots,

      Up to the knees.

      Khaki riding pants,

      Poochy at the seams.

      Wide brown belt

      Brass buckle

      White blouse.

      Like a spinnaker…

      On a windy day.

      Six foot.

      Bette Davis eyes,

      But Lake blue.

      Hair blond,

      Veronica’s too.

      All the rest,

      Ave Bettie turn the Page.

      She was standing

      Right arm akimbo.

      Cradled in the left…

      A white rabbit.

      She looked me up and down,

      Then Lauren Bacalled me,

      “Take care of Chuck Yeager.”

      Handed me the rabbit.

      Then turned and left.

      I tell ya, I don’t get no respect.

      I never get the girl either.

      Bye, Bye! Bye Bye! Bye!!!!!

      (RIP – Rodney Dangerfield)

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
    • dufrst says:
      May 18, 2018 at 12:49 am

      It’s incontrovertible that if anyone but Sessions was the Attorney General right now, Obama would have already been in handcuffs. It’s Sessions’s recusal that has allowed the DOJ/FBI to string this whole thing out as long as they have.

      Reply
      • billrla says:
        May 18, 2018 at 1:00 am

        dufurst: One could also conclude that only with a recused AG Sessions still in office would the DOJ/FBI string this whole thing out as long as they have, only to be hooked and reeled-in by AG Sessions.

        Reply
  3. Harry Lime says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

    The New York Times should be ridiculed into non-existence.

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet:
    Friggin’ Hilarious!

    Reply
  14. sunnydaze says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Nancy Pelosi on MS 13 having the “Spark of Divinity” and being “Children of God”, not animals.

    Reply
  15. SR says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:29 am

    It seems PTrump is ready for full offense by bringing Rudy who is interviewing daily on Fox.
    Next 2 weeks will be very important and we are seeing daily deep state and previous administration official corruption. The biggest question: will existing DOJ go for indictments of previous administration?

    Reply
  16. Konamon says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:31 am

    We may finally get to see the leftist swamp reptiles and rodents run out of straws to grasp. Brennan (CNN) (CIA) would be nice for the first perp walk.

    Reply
  17. joeknuckles says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Will John Brennan simply blow his brains out in private or will he decide to martyr himself and take some people out with him when he goes?

    Reply
  18. Paco Loco says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Are Obama and Hillary still out of the county?

    Reply
  19. SR says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:37 am

    It seems Obama is also learning with us what happened in his FBI/DOJ. There is no tweets or lecture from Obama from long time.

    Reply
  22. History teaches says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:43 am

    I wish the derogatory connotations of the name ‘animals’ was replaced with something more appropriate. ‘Sub human,’ ‘deviants,’ ‘psychopaths,’ ‘evil spawn,’ or any other appellation. The animal kingdom does not need to be tainted by association with such empty shells of humanity.

    Reply
  23. missilemom says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Sara Carter and Kimberly Strassel have been more cautious about IG report than Paul Sperry.
    Trying to let my expectations not get out of control. Haven’t heard from Devin Nunes today; someone reported DOJ said they would meet with Nunes and Gowdy tomorrow and received no response. Assuming it was a come over meeting with no disclosure. Know that Mueller gave unredacted scope letter from Rosenstein to Judge Ellis today. Maggie Haberman reporting son-in law of POTUS campaign manager was indicted by Mueller with no information or sources. Not sure what this is.

    Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      May 18, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Read the transcript of yesterday’s hearing on Concord that Sundance retweeted. Totally wack. You couldn’t make this stuff up,

      Reply
  24. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:52 am

    I apologize if this is repeat news from the other thread (have not read all of yesterday’s Trump thread).

    One of the best things I heard yesterday was that, apparently, FOX News has hired Andrew McCarthy as a contributor. That is HUGE. McCarthy has been killing it on the Muh Russia Coup beat, and Trump himself praised him for his work yesterday, as well.

    Hannity announced this (welcomed McCarthy as a colleague) during McCarthy’s appearance on the Hannity show last night. Video is cued up to Hannity’s pronouncement:

    This makes me ecstatic. McCarthy — Trump disliker though he has been — is unparalleled as a writer and, as former federal prosecutor, knows the territory as well or better than anyone. This is a massive help to the Trump PR team to get the truth out on Mueller and The Coup.

    The only other thing I wish would happen is for Trump to hire McCarthy to his legal team. Not because I don’t like Rudy or Sekulow, but just because McCarthy really is that damn good. He is a massive asset.

    On the other hand, it’s probably better to have McCarthy constantly on the airwaves rather than buried in documents where the public can’t hear him. Just like DiGenova, McCarthy is best communicating to the American people exactly what The Coup and The Coup Media has done and continues to do to the Trump Administration.

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      May 18, 2018 at 12:55 am

      I don’t think it’s coincidence that McCarthy was hired almost immediately after Trump put out this tweet yesterday.

      McCarthy has done incredible, incredible work regarding The Coup. Exceptional work. To me, this is like FOX hiring Sundance. Ok, maybe not quite that good, but this is ENORMOUS in terms of helping educate the public about what has gone on and what continues to go on as The Coup and its media tries to take down Trump and cover its own crimes.

      Reply
    • missilemom says:
      May 18, 2018 at 12:56 am

      The evolution of McCarthy’s writing on the FBI/DOJ involvement in framing of POTUS and his campaign has been fascinating to watch. He started out defending Mueller, Comey, etc. and is now in realville. It must have been a painful process for him to criticize an agency he loves, but he has stepped up to the plate.

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        May 18, 2018 at 12:59 am

        MissileMom, great point. The really admirable thing about McCarthy is he followed the facts, not his emotional attachments. He did it right, even though he wanted to believe the best about DOJ/FBI.

        McCarthy is a superior legal mind and writer. Top notch. Having him in this fight is going to be a true asset. I am incredibly excited right now. This is big.

        Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          May 18, 2018 at 1:13 am

          A good and decent man can admit when he is wrong…..

          Reply
          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            May 18, 2018 at 1:14 am

            Excellent point, Say.

            McCarthy has dignity. I like that about him. I don’t agree with all he says, but he’s very good at understanding and explaining these matters.

            Reply
            • Sayit2016 says:
              May 18, 2018 at 1:31 am

              We are humans, because we are human we make mistakes on what we think we know– when we know more or know more clearly- then a grown up says “Oh– that new information changes everything”and they then can move to the side of truth.

              Immature idiots double down on stupid, even when the facts no longer support their position.

              Example- it’s super cute that liberals are up i n arms ( again ) about President Trump calling MS-13 ” Animals”

              Are we as a country seriously having this stupid ” conversation ” over what the President meant when he said ” Animals” –

              Ok libs– question. What in the hell do you call a human that has tortured another human being, cut off his head, and cut his heart out. Troubled ?

              This is about Libs trying to control what words President Trump says. They are trying to tell him what words are acceptable to them.

              Good luck with that Libs. The President thinks you are LIARS- do you actually think he gives a red rats ass what you think ?

              ‘A lion doesn’t concern itself with the opinion of sheep.’

              KNOW That.

              Reply
              • MakeAmericaGreat says:
                May 18, 2018 at 1:39 am

                Good stuff, Say. Yes, we are humans and we make mistakes. And the mature among us grow and learn from the mistakes, and admit them while changing from them.

                The liberals are stuck in “resistance” mode. But with their over-zealousness, they are only setting Trump up for larger wins down the road. So I sure hope they keep it up!

                Reply
      • honestyoz says:
        May 18, 2018 at 1:32 am

        It took a bit to wedge him away from Comey as they were great friends and colleagues. But the truth takes him where he has to be. In my opionion he had little to offer if you read SD and dare I mention it Levin has been ahead and getting it out to his millions of followers. Being besties with Comey and giving it to him now is all he has. That credibility buries Jimbo. Its great for Joe Public but give me SD any day.

        Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      May 18, 2018 at 1:01 am

      I just looked up to see if there is any news out there about FOX hiring McCarthy. Have not seen anything yet. My guess is the contract is being finalized now. I sure hope it is, anyways.

      Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      May 18, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Yes, good news. McCarthy is especially credible because of his public anti-Trump stance.

      But Joe D. is still the Godhead.

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        May 18, 2018 at 1:11 am

        Great point on his credibility, Wendy.

        For sure, Joe D is King Of All Coup Theorists.

        The good thing is, McCarthy also writes articles. So he can do the TV spots and do the writing.

        Having them both out there on the TV shows is invaluable. Really happy about this. Can’t wait until it becomes official and he starts.

        Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      May 18, 2018 at 1:21 am

      Ha ha – LOVE the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” bumper music!!!

      One of our many Stones vids is called “Crossfire Hurricane”, I think it focuses on the evil Stones.

      Reply
  25. sunnydaze says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Tucker’s interview with a former MS -13 member:

    Reply
  26. sunnydaze says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Welp, here’s hoping for a big Friday News Drop Day tomorrow.

    Reply
  27. sunnydaze says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Scott’s off to CA. tomorrow to help with Voter Registration, ahead of their Primary elections in a couple weeks:

    Reply
  28. emet says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Before this is over, MS13 will be marching with pink pussy hats

    Reply
  29. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Kimberly Strassel tweet. She wrote a new piece on the spying stuff. I can’t read it because it’s behind a paywall. WSJ.

    So, if the IG report is not the genesis of the spying revelations, I wonder where they are coming from? Nunes? Huber? Curious to know where this information is coming from.

    Reply
  30. JX says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:09 am

    A Super PAC funded by retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan is spending more than $10 million to help the GOP representatives who are trying to pass a cheap-labor amnesty via the discharge-petition process.

    http://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2018/05/17/ryan-ally-spending-millions-to-aid-gop-amnesty-discharge-reps/

    Ryan can’t leave soon enough.

    Reply
    • Risa says:
      May 18, 2018 at 1:17 am

      So, instead of pushing granny off a cliff, Ryan is in favor of pushing Americans into the unemployment line, to poverty because of suppressed wages due to uncontrolled immigration and invasion.

      Reply
  31. CopperTop says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Reply
  32. wendy forward says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:24 am

    He’s a real sweetheart.

    Reply
  33. CopperTop says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Above is DiGenova’s empathic statements that Brennan is on his way to GJ toast

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      May 18, 2018 at 1:33 am

      Wishful thinking or fact?We don’t know… Meanwhile Planned murder, I mean Parenthood has weighed in on the Animal comment by Trump and they are incensed… Something about human dignity… Unless of course you are an unwanted baby…

      Reply
  34. Keebler ac says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:29 am

    An individual who has worked with Avenatti in the past has described his business dealings as “corrupt” and as someone who “lies” and acts unethically. The individual also alleged that Avenatti has pursued similar business interests with the same intent of “pumping and dumping.”

    The California State Bar has opened an investigation into that complaint, according an April 18 letter obtained by Fox News on Wednesday. The state bar only launches an investigation if the attorney reviewing the complaint “sees evidence of a serious violation,” according to its website.

    Reply
    • Keebler ac says:
      May 18, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Reply
  35. Keebler ac says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Reply

