May 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #484

Brilliant, President Trump!!!!!
WSB, 4:28 AM brilliant!!!
Sara Carter reporting the public won’t
be able to see IG report for 3-4 weeks? Huh?
That much closer to Nov elections, that much more time to condition the lefties, that much more time for the lamestream to hang themselves.
I like the way you think.
There is still a review of the report and detailed fact checking to do.
It’s incontrovertible that if anyone but Sessions was the Attorney General right now, Obama would have already been in handcuffs. It’s Sessions’s recusal that has allowed the DOJ/FBI to string this whole thing out as long as they have.
dufurst: One could also conclude that only with a recused AG Sessions still in office would the DOJ/FBI string this whole thing out as long as they have, only to be hooked and reeled-in by AG Sessions.
Sessions is being B L A C K M A I L E D by the Dems who have something on him
The New York Times should be ridiculed into non-existence.
And Carlos Slim perp-walked.
Carlos Slim had his legs amputated in Houston, Tx.
Ray Runge: O.K., then. Perp-dragged.
This would be an answer to prayers.
Many, many prayers for 45 years. 54 million preborn babies with beating hearts have been brutalized and murdered since passage of Roe v Wade in 1973. A country cannot survive, let alone thrive, when it deliberately kills its most innocent and youngest citizens. Barbaric.
Arguable that a country doing so deserves to perish.
Thou shalt not shed innocent blood.
GOD
It’s about time.
Abortion isn’t about choice. It’s about poor choices you’ve made. Liberals always have it ass backwards!
It’s not about choice. It’s never been about choice. Roe V Wade legalized a one-sided choice to murder. The other choice doesn’t need legislation.
You need legislation to murder. R v W is about legalizing murder. We have always had a choice not to murder.
Thank God.
Let the depraved Hollywood and Entertainment millionaires pay for the murdering they long for so badly.
Hey Obama lovers POTUS has a phone and pen too. Oh and a moral compass. How do you like them apples?
Nice Use it, and confiscated drug cartel assets to build the wall.
Q: Does Carlos Slim have cartel connections?
Did he make his money initially that way by running drugs?
citizen817: Our very own Agent 99.
I love it that she looks like my next-door neighbor.
you know, a normal person.
Old Pickle Face
I fount this tweet very interesting I must say. Makes me want to see what Argentina is up too.
Argentina MUST now release all the files they ave on the Nazis who fled to Argentina
Hope our wonderful First Lady is in great good health and is going home !
LikeLiked by 3 people
That just put a smile on my face.
Sarah giving it to CNN as fake news with a laugh is the best. Its over for CNN mocking contempt is the end of the line.
Trump Retweet:
Friggin’ Hilarious!
I feel like I need names/list of everyone who was in this one!!
Nancy Pelosi on MS 13 having the “Spark of Divinity” and being “Children of God”, not animals.
Spark of Divinity
Yes Nance– nothing says well behaved gentlemen than one that has the word ” WHORES” tattooed on his chest.
His Mama must be so proud ! YAY You !
Old Nan is a disgrace to women , Italians and daughters of gangsters , everywhere.
All of the above and Everybody Else, too.
New democrat identity group. MS-13. They are really at the bottom of the barrel.
New democrat identity VICTIM group.
Nan has been munching on Tide Pods again! Sorry old gal, there is no humanity in the MS-13 animals.
She didn’t say “humanity” she said “Spark of DIVINITY”.
Her meds don’t work anymore?!
One of the true champions of Planned Parenthood using words like “Spark of Divinity” and “Children of God”? I think Nancy Pelosi’s spark has pretty much gone out.
Well, Pee-lose-si, Then just take them all into your home and clothe them and feed them and tuck them in your home beds…..I dare ya….I dare you, Pee-lose-si. I’m sure you have plenty of spare rooms in your big home.
Then watch them bite you….those snakes. Oh….snakes are animals, too, didn’t you know, Pee-lose-si?
Look what CNN’s “Conservative” Pundit had to say about Trump just before the elections, can anyone say hypocrite?
It seems PTrump is ready for full offense by bringing Rudy who is interviewing daily on Fox.
Next 2 weeks will be very important and we are seeing daily deep state and previous administration official corruption. The biggest question: will existing DOJ go for indictments of previous administration?
We may finally get to see the leftist swamp reptiles and rodents run out of straws to grasp. Brennan (CNN) (CIA) would be nice for the first perp walk.
Will John Brennan simply blow his brains out in private or will he decide to martyr himself and take some people out with him when he goes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s one guy that our intel agencies damn well better be surveiling. He clearly has bad intent.
Hopefully, his heirs.
Are Obama and Hillary still out of the county?
It seems Obama is also learning with us what happened in his FBI/DOJ. There is no tweets or lecture from Obama from long time.
Dems refuse to stand at SOTU to honor girl murdered by MS -13 and her parents. Remember?
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2018/02/01/back-to-videos-parents-of-ms13-victim-at-sotu-i-have-no-words-for-msnbcs-joy-reid-n2443118
Interview on Ingraham:
Here’s the parents of the other murdered girl, also at SOTU, also disrespected by Democrats:
So sad. What a beautiful child.
My heart bleeds for all these parents .
Maybe the fake news should stop using the safe saying ” brutally murdered ”
when describing how the victims of Old Nans good friends are
slaughtered.
Give the brutal details.
These people were horribly disrespected by the Democrats at SOTU. And now we know why.
Schumer, Pelosi, So.Many Dem reps, So.Many DemMSM jerks, so many Dem Voters defended MS – 13 the past couple days>>> Mystery Solved.
Throw Ana Navarro and the Never Trumpers into the mix too.
Agree 100 % .
I truly believe the Demsmentos want these disgusting creatures to become
part of their voting base .
Does it successfully climb stairs?
I wish the derogatory connotations of the name ‘animals’ was replaced with something more appropriate. ‘Sub human,’ ‘deviants,’ ‘psychopaths,’ ‘evil spawn,’ or any other appellation. The animal kingdom does not need to be tainted by association with such empty shells of humanity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My mom uses “vermin” which works for me.
Demonic
Depraved
Degenerate
Sara Carter and Kimberly Strassel have been more cautious about IG report than Paul Sperry.
Trying to let my expectations not get out of control. Haven’t heard from Devin Nunes today; someone reported DOJ said they would meet with Nunes and Gowdy tomorrow and received no response. Assuming it was a come over meeting with no disclosure. Know that Mueller gave unredacted scope letter from Rosenstein to Judge Ellis today. Maggie Haberman reporting son-in law of POTUS campaign manager was indicted by Mueller with no information or sources. Not sure what this is.
Read the transcript of yesterday’s hearing on Concord that Sundance retweeted. Totally wack. You couldn’t make this stuff up,
I apologize if this is repeat news from the other thread (have not read all of yesterday’s Trump thread).
One of the best things I heard yesterday was that, apparently, FOX News has hired Andrew McCarthy as a contributor. That is HUGE. McCarthy has been killing it on the Muh Russia Coup beat, and Trump himself praised him for his work yesterday, as well.
Hannity announced this (welcomed McCarthy as a colleague) during McCarthy’s appearance on the Hannity show last night. Video is cued up to Hannity’s pronouncement:
This makes me ecstatic. McCarthy — Trump disliker though he has been — is unparalleled as a writer and, as former federal prosecutor, knows the territory as well or better than anyone. This is a massive help to the Trump PR team to get the truth out on Mueller and The Coup.
The only other thing I wish would happen is for Trump to hire McCarthy to his legal team. Not because I don’t like Rudy or Sekulow, but just because McCarthy really is that damn good. He is a massive asset.
On the other hand, it’s probably better to have McCarthy constantly on the airwaves rather than buried in documents where the public can’t hear him. Just like DiGenova, McCarthy is best communicating to the American people exactly what The Coup and The Coup Media has done and continues to do to the Trump Administration.
I don’t think it’s coincidence that McCarthy was hired almost immediately after Trump put out this tweet yesterday.
McCarthy has done incredible, incredible work regarding The Coup. Exceptional work. To me, this is like FOX hiring Sundance. Ok, maybe not quite that good, but this is ENORMOUS in terms of helping educate the public about what has gone on and what continues to go on as The Coup and its media tries to take down Trump and cover its own crimes.
The evolution of McCarthy’s writing on the FBI/DOJ involvement in framing of POTUS and his campaign has been fascinating to watch. He started out defending Mueller, Comey, etc. and is now in realville. It must have been a painful process for him to criticize an agency he loves, but he has stepped up to the plate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
MissileMom, great point. The really admirable thing about McCarthy is he followed the facts, not his emotional attachments. He did it right, even though he wanted to believe the best about DOJ/FBI.
McCarthy is a superior legal mind and writer. Top notch. Having him in this fight is going to be a true asset. I am incredibly excited right now. This is big.
A good and decent man can admit when he is wrong…..
Excellent point, Say.
McCarthy has dignity. I like that about him. I don’t agree with all he says, but he’s very good at understanding and explaining these matters.
We are humans, because we are human we make mistakes on what we think we know– when we know more or know more clearly- then a grown up says “Oh– that new information changes everything”and they then can move to the side of truth.
Immature idiots double down on stupid, even when the facts no longer support their position.
Example- it’s super cute that liberals are up i n arms ( again ) about President Trump calling MS-13 ” Animals”
Are we as a country seriously having this stupid ” conversation ” over what the President meant when he said ” Animals” –
Ok libs– question. What in the hell do you call a human that has tortured another human being, cut off his head, and cut his heart out. Troubled ?
This is about Libs trying to control what words President Trump says. They are trying to tell him what words are acceptable to them.
Good luck with that Libs. The President thinks you are LIARS- do you actually think he gives a red rats ass what you think ?
‘A lion doesn’t concern itself with the opinion of sheep.’
KNOW That.
Good stuff, Say. Yes, we are humans and we make mistakes. And the mature among us grow and learn from the mistakes, and admit them while changing from them.
The liberals are stuck in “resistance” mode. But with their over-zealousness, they are only setting Trump up for larger wins down the road. So I sure hope they keep it up!
It took a bit to wedge him away from Comey as they were great friends and colleagues. But the truth takes him where he has to be. In my opionion he had little to offer if you read SD and dare I mention it Levin has been ahead and getting it out to his millions of followers. Being besties with Comey and giving it to him now is all he has. That credibility buries Jimbo. Its great for Joe Public but give me SD any day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, good news. McCarthy is especially credible because of his public anti-Trump stance.
But Joe D. is still the Godhead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For sure, Joe D is King Of All Coup Theorists.
The good thing is, McCarthy also writes articles. So he can do the TV spots and do the writing.
Having them both out there on the TV shows is invaluable. Really happy about this. Can’t wait until it becomes official and he starts.
I am also totally impressed by the defense attorneys on Manafort and Concord. They are absolutely shredding the arrogant and corrupt SC cabal and–should it get that far–making superb records for appeals/writs.
Good point, Wendy. Those guys are doing a fantastic job of exposing the corrupt Mueller outfit. Thank goodness.
I thought he started tonight.
Ha ha – LOVE the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” bumper music!!!
One of our many Stones vids is called “Crossfire Hurricane”, I think it focuses on the evil Stones.
ha ha ha. I didn’t notice that! 🙂
Tucker’s interview with a former MS -13 member:
Welp, here’s hoping for a big Friday News Drop Day tomorrow.
Scott’s off to CA. tomorrow to help with Voter Registration, ahead of their Primary elections in a couple weeks:
Amazing young man.
Good for him !
I LOVE this guy ! Time to make CALIFORNIA GREAT again.
Before this is over, MS13 will be marching with pink pussy hats
Kimberly Strassel tweet. She wrote a new piece on the spying stuff. I can’t read it because it’s behind a paywall. WSJ.
So, if the IG report is not the genesis of the spying revelations, I wonder where they are coming from? Nunes? Huber? Curious to know where this information is coming from.
Here is her latest piece, if you have a WSJ subscription.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/was-trumps-campaign-set-up-1526598374
I tried to subscribe tonight and couldn’t get on: $1 for 2 months.
Potus is tweeting on the spy…it makes him look like he has no clue that this is about Clinton. Good Misdirection as we know he is supposed to be in the dark
Whatever Gowdy and Nunes couldn’t see…they said “show it to us or we want Brennan.” Obama (VJarret) gave up Brennan and that’s why there is the spy cloud along with the Clinton IG bomb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point, also, about Trump pretending he doesn’t know any of this. ha ha. Very nice misdirection indeed.
KS agrees although a little more vague
Kimberley Strassel
Verified account
@KimStrassel
4h4 hours ago
More
There is pressure on DOJ to comply with the latest Nunes subpoena and turn over information on FBI human spying on Trump campaig. It’s to get ahead of what comes out.
9 replies 71 retweets 224 likes
Reply 9 Retweet 71 Like 224
Very insightful. Thanks Copper!
A Super PAC funded by retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan is spending more than $10 million to help the GOP representatives who are trying to pass a cheap-labor amnesty via the discharge-petition process.
http://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2018/05/17/ryan-ally-spending-millions-to-aid-gop-amnesty-discharge-reps/
Ryan can’t leave soon enough.
So, instead of pushing granny off a cliff, Ryan is in favor of pushing Americans into the unemployment line, to poverty because of suppressed wages due to uncontrolled immigration and invasion.
LikeLike
An individual who has worked with Avenatti in the past has described his business dealings as “corrupt” and as someone who “lies” and acts unethically. The individual also alleged that Avenatti has pursued similar business interests with the same intent of “pumping and dumping.”
The California State Bar has opened an investigation into that complaint, according an April 18 letter obtained by Fox News on Wednesday. The state bar only launches an investigation if the attorney reviewing the complaint “sees evidence of a serious violation,” according to its website.
