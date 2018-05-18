Friday May 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

13 Responses to Friday May 18th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Song Conservatives Ought to Sing Aloud: Red Like Reagan 

    Buddy Brown is a country singer/songwriter and like so many country musicians, is a conservative patriot!

  2. LionWatchesTonight (@HarrisonCorrin1) says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:17 am

    President Trump at end of White House video: I hear covfefe

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:33 am

  7. tricolorro1 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Amen

  10. Lucille says:
    May 18, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Vintage Photos….

    Dame Gladys Cooper 1888-1971

    World War I – Italian Army

    1914

    1890s

